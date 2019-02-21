Armoy Mart spring show and sale of Charolais and Limousins

Armoy spring show and sale of Charolais and Limousins (February 18, 2019).

The spring show and sale of Charolais and Limousin cattle at Armoy Mart saw a tremendous turnout of 417 head.

First prize Charolais heifer was awarded to Mr Sam Dobbin, Ballycastle, and this heifer later sold at £1,245 to James Annett of Primestock Meats, Lurgan.

The champion bullock went to Eddie Donnelly, Ballycastle, and this fine animal was sold to Alex McCrumm of AMC Haulage, Rathfriland at £1,140.

First prize in the Limousin section went to James Ernest McCaughan, Armoy and this fine heifer, 400kgs made £1,020.

Auctioneers: Daniel McAlister and Son.