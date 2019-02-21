Armoy Mart spring show and sale of Charolais and Limousins

The spring show and sale of Charolais and Limousin cattle at Armoy Mart saw a tremendous turnout of 417 head.

First prize Charolais heifer was awarded to Mr Sam Dobbin, Ballycastle, and this heifer later sold at £1,245 to James Annett of Primestock Meats, Lurgan.

The champion bullock went to Eddie Donnelly, Ballycastle, and this fine animal was sold to Alex McCrumm of AMC Haulage, Rathfriland at £1,140.

First prize in the Limousin section went to James Ernest McCaughan, Armoy and this fine heifer, 400kgs made £1,020.

Auctioneers: Daniel McAlister and Son.