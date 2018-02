Armoy Mart: Steers sell to £1,280 for 630kgs

The heavy snow and bad road conditions kept the entry down to 72 head last Monday.

Trade was very sharp for all sorts of cattle.

Steers sold to £1,280 for 630kgs and heifers sold to £1,130 for 570kgs

LEADING PRICES

STEERS

Jas McKendry, Knockahollet, Limousin, 640kgs, £1,255. Ian Russell, Coleraine, Limousin, 400kgs, £865. Joseph Sloan, Rasharkin, Belgian Blue, 630kgs, £1,280, 580kgs, £1,125. Jas Andrews, Charolais, 440kgs, £940, 320kgs, £680. Daniel McAllister, Ballyvoy, Charolais, 315kgs, £755. W Halliday, Ballymoney, Shorthorn, 420kgs, £830, 470kgs, £890, 480kgs, £870. Ian Russell, Coleraine, Friesian, 500kgs, £905, 570kgs, £940, 620kgs, £1,145, 500kgs, £810. David Sloan, Upperlands, Belgian Blue, 230kgs, £460, 220kgs, £460. Joe Sloan, Rasharkin, Friesian, 670kgs, £1,030.

HEIFERS

Robert Halliday, Ballymoney, Charolais, 420kgs, £875, 570kgs, £1,130, 550kgs, £1,105, 500kgs, £1,055, 470kgs, £945, 490kgs, £1,070, 460kgs, £925, 500kgs, £965, 480kgs, £925. Ian Russell, Coleraine, Limousin, 480kgs, £890. S McConaghy, Ballymoney, Aberdeen Angus, 400kgs, £810, 460kgs, £915, 380kgs, £800.

Fat cows sold to £1,000 paid for 650kgs Limousin cow

Breeding cows sold to £1,025 for a springing cow from Harry Millar, Kells.

Sale every Monday night at 6.30pm.

Charolais show and sale on Monday, February 26th.

Auctioneers: Daniel McAlister and Son.