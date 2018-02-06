Armoy Mart: Steers sell to £1,315

Another grand show of 203 head last Monday night met with a great trade.

Steers sold to £1,315, heifers topped at £1,055 and fat cows sold to £1,100.

A special entry of calved heifers from James Carey, Martinstown sold to a top price of £1,800 and averaged £1,560.

STEERS

Sandra Hunter, Bushmills, Charolais, 650kgs, £1,315. James E McCaughan, Armoy, Limousin, 500kgs, £1,075. William Knox, Armoy, Limousin, 490kgs, £985, 400kgs, £840, 440kgs, £890, 380kgs, £830, 380kgs, £845. Charles McAlister, Cushendall, Aberdeen Angus, 520kgs, £1,085, 560kgs, £1,110. F J Mulvenna, Glenarm, Limousin, 490kgs, £995, 495kgs, £995. Ronald Douds, Cloughmills, Limousin, 490kgs, £970. John Drummond, Bangor, Aberdeen Angus, 510kgs, £985, 320kgs, £650, 340kgs, £735. Patrick McNeill, Cushendun, Limousin, 400kgs, £880. Chas McAuley, Cushendall, Limousin, 400kgs, £845, 340kgs, £760. Sam Morrison, Liscolman, Charolais, 420kgs, £835, 400kgs, £855. P Linton, Kilrea, Friesians, 520kgs, £865, 500kgs, £865, 500kgs, £850, 570kgs, £890. David Nutt, Bushmills, Limousin, 420kgs, £890. J E MccCughan, Armoy, Limousin, 450kgs, £985, 400kgs, £810. D McAuley, Cushendall, Limousin, 470kgs, £990. John Crawford, Glarryford, Belgian Blue, 500kgs, £1,085, 560kgs, £1,140.

HEIFERS

Pat McNeill, Cushendun, Limousin, 460kgs, £1,000. Alan McIlroy, Aghadowey, Limousin, 400kgs, £865, 450kgs, £900, 410kgs, £840, 470kgs, £970, 500kgs, £995, 415kgs, £880. William Elliott, Ballycastle, Limousin, 520kgs, £1,055, 550kgs, £1,055, 490kgs, £980. William Knox, Armoy, Limousin, 390kgs, £850. Patrick McNeill, Cushendun, Limousin, 350kgs, £770. D McAuley, Cushendall, Limousin, 400kgs, £810, 410kgs, £965. Nigel O’Boyle, Glenariffe, Limousin, 310kgs, £675, 390kgs, £865, 280kgs, £590. Jas Chestnutt, Bushmills, Limousin, 3, 330kgs, £660, 400kgs, £825. Seamus Huey, Armoy, Limousin, 510kgs, £1,075, 470kgs, £965, 440kgs, £880, 470kgs, £960. William Elliott, Ballycastle, Limousin, 460kgs, £900, 500kgs, £995. Sam Morrison, Liscolman, Charolais, 440kgs, £895. John Duncan, Ballycastle, Charolais, 515kgs, £1,095. Geoffrey Bradley, Coleraine, Limousin, 250kgs, £590.

FAT COWS

John Duncan, Ballycastle, Limousin, 740kgs, £970. Alex McKillop, Cushendall, Fleckvieh, 750kgs, £955. G McAuley, Armoy, Longhorn, 540kgs, £740. Liam McKinley, Portrush, Shorthorn, 800kgs, £1,100. William Knox, Armoy, Simmental, 500kgs, £600. T Loughridge, Coleraine, Aberdeen Angus, 570kgs, £730.

SUCKLERS

Pat McCarry, Ballyvoy, second calver bull calf, £1,900. James Carey, Martinstown, heifers with calves at foot, £1,800, £1,500, £1,700, £1,650, £1,720, £1,580, £1,520. John Dodds, Limavady, springer, £1,170.

Sale every Monday night at 6.30pm.

Auctioneers: Daniel McAlister and Son.