Armoy Mart: Steers sell to £1,375 for 700kgs

An excellent turnout of 256 head last Bank Holiday Monday met with a great trade.

Steers sold to £1,375 for 700kgs, heifers to £1,225 for 570kgs and fat cows to £1,015 for 615kgs.

LEADING PRICES

STEERS: S J Currie, Mosside, Charolais, 700kgs, £1,475. Richard McVicker, Bushmills, Parthenais, 530kgs, £1,240, 430kgs, £1,020, 450kgs, £995. V Chestnutt, Bushmills, Shorthorn, 470kgs, £1,040, 340kgs, £780, 460kgs, £990, 380kgs, £820. Sam McAllister, Bushmills, Aberdeen Angus, 550kgs, £1,220, 530kgs, £1,135, 600kgs, £1,300, 620kgs, £1,350. Hugh McNeill, Cushendun, Charolais, 390kgs, £900, 360kgs, £835, 400kgs, £880, 405kgs, £870, 460kgs, £995, 410kgs, £960. Frank McCaughan, Bushmills, Charolais, 430kgs, £930. Richard Chambers, Bushmills, Limousin, 450kgs, £980, 480kgs, £970. Jeffrey Arthurs, Broughshane, Aberdeen Angus, 480kgs, £1,090, 510kgs, £1,085, 550kgs, £1,120, 530kgs, £1,140, 530kgs, £1,050, 570kgs, £1,100, 580kgs, £1,160. Alistair McQuillan, Bellaghy, Limousin, 540kgs, £1,090. Paul McKillop, Ballygalley, Charolais, 530kgs, £1,070, 505kgs, £1,070. Seamus O’Neill, Martinstown, Charolais, 410kgs, £900, 420kgs, £900, 430kgs, £900, 450kgs, £950, 460kgs, £970, 400kgs, £890. W D McIlwrath, Ballymena, Charolais, 480kgs, £1,020. John McKinney, Ballycastle, Aberdeen Angus, 330kgs, £790, 380kgs, £860, 450kgs, £1,045, 450kgs, £1,020. David Morrison, Armoy, Aberdeen Angus, 610kgs, £1,225, 530kgs, £1,145, 600kgs, £1,265, 620kgs, £1,325, 520kgs, £1,145. Alex Mclaughlin, Cushendall, Limousin, 300kgs, £625, 450kgs, £915, 300kgs, £715. M Marshall, Clough, Charolais, 400kgs, £810, 360kgs, £795, 400kgs, £900. A and P Cochrane, Bushmills, Aberdeen Angus, 555kgs, £1,225, 500kgs, £995. Brian Kennedy, Ahoghill, Aberdeen Angus, 440kgs, £935. Sam McAllister, Bushmills, Aberdeen Angus, 570kgs, £1,195. David Chestnutt, Bushmills, Belgian Blue, 370kgs, £785, 520kgs, £1,100, 370kgs, £745, 470kgs, £1,000, 500kgs, £990. Hugh McNeill, Cushendun, Charolais, 415kgs, £925, 410kgs, £875. Jas McNeill, Cushendun, Limousin, 350kgs, £740, 340kgs, £685. Thomas Tohill, Portglenone, Blonde d’Aquitaine, 430kgs, £905. John Crawford, Glarryford, Hereford, 750kgs, £1,470, 640kgs, £1,360. W McCaughern, Rasharkin, Limousin, 270kgs, £510, 260kgs, £600. Donal O’Donnell, Newtowncrommelin, Limousin, 300kgs, £675, 320kgs, £675. Alistair McQuillan, Bellaghy, Limousin, 540kgs, £1,090.

HEIFERS

Brian Caldwell, Aberdeen Angus, 570kgs, £1,225, 540kgs, £1,175, 490kgs, £1,070, 490kgs, £1,020. David Morrison, Armoy, Aberdeen Angus, 600kgs, £1,225. Richard McVicker, Bushmills, Parthenais, 390kgs, £900. M Marshall, Clough, Charolais, 380kgs, £835, 560kgs, £1,145. C Kerrigan, Randalstown, Simmental, 360kgs, £790. W D McIlwrath, Ballymena, Charolais, 450kgs, £925, 440kgs, £890. S O’Neill, Martinstown, Charolais, 500kgs, £1,010. V Chestnutt, Bushmills, Charolais, 2 No 330kgs, £695. Richard Chambers, Ballycastle, Limousin, 450kgs, £975. Paul McKillop, Ballygalley, Charolais, 505kgs, £1,070. Brian McCurdy, Bushmills, Limousin, 340kgs, £660. A and P Cochrane, Bushmills, Aberdeen Angus, 505kgs, £1,075, 470kgs, £930, 530kgs, £1,030, 515kgs, £1,090.

Fat cows sold to £1,015 paid for a 615kgs Aberdeen Angus from Shaun Boyle, Glenbush.

Sale every Monday night at 6.30pm.

Auctioneers: Daniel McAlister and Son.