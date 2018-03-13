Armoy Mart: Steers sell to £1,490 and heifers peak at £1,245

A tremendous show of just under 300 head were on offer at last Monday’s sale.

Steers sold to £1,490, heifers peaked at £1,245.

A super fat cow from John Crawford, Glarryford weighing 870kg sold at £1,390 and a fat bull, 1,100kgs to £1,480.

STEERS

Thomas Archibald, Dunloy, Hereford, 700kgs, £1,490. Ivor Graham, Kells, Aberdeen Angus, 510kgs, £1,260. Robert Getty, Armoy, Charolais, 620kgs, £1,350, 680kgs, £1,380, 620kgs, £1,260, 600kgs, £1,200. Arthur Gaston, Carnlough, Aberdeen Angus, 480kgs, £1,000, 530kgs, £1,100, 520kgs, £1,090, 480kgs, £990. Gerard McIlroy, Ballycastle, Charolais, 480kgs, £1,080. Brendan Blaney, Cushendall, Charolais, 410kgs, £930, 410kgs, £905, 400kgs, £900, 390kgs, £910, 390kgs, £940, 400kgs, £915. John McKillop, Cushendall, Charolais, 400kgs, £935, 380kgs, £920, 390kgs, £960, 340kgs, £900, 350kgs, £905, 400kgs, £985, 410kgs, £990, 300kgs, £850. James Heaney, Ballymoney, Charolais, 560kgs, £1,170. Robert Getty, Armoy, Charolais, 660kgs, £1,260. Stephen Cochrane, Bushmills, Aberdeen Angus, 460kgs, £1,000, 460kgs, £995, 480kgs, £995, 420kgs, £900, 450kgs, £900. Sam McAllister, Bushmills, Friesian, 630kgs, £1,150, 620kgs, £1,050, 670kgs, £1,080, 605kgs, £1,040. Cahal McMullan, Loughguile, Limousin, 410kgs, £980, 380kgs, £860, 300kgs, £730. Martin McAuley, Martinstown, Limousin, 290kgs, £665, 310kgs, £675, 270kgs, £660. Arthur Devlin, Ballycastle, Limousin, 450kgs, £1,040, 400kgs, £900, 450kgs, £980, 500kgs, £1,050, 480kgs, £1,000, 510kgs, £1,030, 450kgs, £1,015, 500kgs, £1,070. Loughguile producer, Simmental, 550kgs, £1,100, 560kgs, £1,140. Richard Duffin, Martinstown, Hereford, 560kgs, £1,120, 530kgs, £1,070, 570kgs, £1,080, 600kgs, £1,110, 505kgs, £960, 570kgs, £1,085, 560kgs, £1,050. Jas Heaney, Ballymoney, Charolais, 570kgs, £1,015. D McIntyre, Glarryford, Shorthorn, 550kgs, £970. Thomas Archibald, Dunloy, Hereford, 760kgs, £1,490. J and J Hutchinson, Ballynure, Friesian, 560kgs, £910. John Kennedy, Ahoghill, Aberdeen Angus, 330kgs, £680, 335kgs, £680, 300kgs, £680. Arthur Gaston, Carnlough, Aberdeen Angus, 530kgs, £1,000, 350kgs, £730, 530kgs, £960. B and R McCollum, Loughguile, Aberdeen Angus, 560kgs, £1,060, 560kgs, £1,020. A and S Elliott, Dunloy, Charolais, 540kgs, £1,065.

HEIFERS

Sam McFetridge, Aughadowey, Charolais, 620kgs, £1,245, 570kgs, £1,110, 500kgs, £1,000. Ivan Tanner, Coleraine, Saler, 370kgs, £820. Cahal McMullan, Loughguile, Limousin, 440kgs, £1,010, 370kgs, £850, 320kgs, £720. Martin McAuley, Martinstown, Blonde d'Aquitaine, 290kgs, £655. Gerard McIlroy, Ballycastle, Charolais, 400kgs, £885, 430kgs, £890. B Blaney, Cushendall, Charolais, 380kgs, £800, 360kgs, £760. John McKillop, Cushendall, Charolais, 300kgs, £735, 405kgs, £895, 370kgs, £840, 400kgs, £890, 405kgs, £855, 300kgs, £710. Hill Smith, Armoy, Limousin, 500kgs, £1,030, 480kgs, £995, 420kgs, £920. Francis McCaughan, Ballycastle, Charolais, 580kgs, £1,130. Gerry McNeill, Cushendun, Blonde d'Aquitaine, 300kgs, £630.

FAT COWS

J and M Crawford, Glarryford, Charolais, 870kgs, £1,390. F McCaughan, Ballycastle, Aberdeen Angus, 680kgs, £895. Colin McDonnell, Martinstown, Aberdeen Angus, 600kgs, £790. J Wright, Carnlough, Limousin, 520kgs, £920. Ivan Tanner, Coleraine, Limousin, 640kgs, £960.

Sale every Monday at 6.30pm.

Auctioneers: Daniel McAlister and Son.