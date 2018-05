Armoy Mart: Steers sell to £1,500 for 640kgs

A smaller show of just over 170 head last Monday night met with one of the best trades seen all year and prices were fantastic.

Steers sold to £1,500 for 640kgs, heifers to £1,340 for 600kgs and fat cows sold to £1,370.

STEERS

Robert McLernon, Loughguile, Charolais, 640kgs, £1,500, 700kgs, £1,590, 700kgs, £1,540, 680kgs, £1,490, 680kgs, £1,460, 630kgs, £1,390, 600kgs, £1,360. Mary Steele, Glenarm, Charolais, 400kgs, £990, 460kgs, £1,000, 410kgs, £1,035, 405kgs, £1,015, 420kgs, £1,030. R M and J Duffin, Martinstown, Limousin, 410kgs, £975, 470kgs, £1,000, 480kgs, £1,090, 380kgs, £855. H and S Duffin, Martinstown, Limousin, 400kgs, £1,000, 480kgs, £995, 400kgs, £875, 410kgs, £870. Arthur Devlin, Ballycastle, 3 No Shorthorn, 400kgs, £900 each, Hereford, 380kgs, £925, 390kgs, £900, 370kgs, £925, 385kgs, £925, 470kgs, £1,070. W McIntyre, Ballintoy, Aberdeen Angus, 520kgs, £1,135. D and A Lamont, Aberdeen Angus, 400kgs, £1,050, 440kgs, £1,065. Robert McLarnon, Loughguile, Limousin, 530kgs, £1,240, 540kgs, £1,275, 620kgs, £1,395, 590kgs, £1,300, 580kg, £1,255, 540kgs, £1,170, 630kgs, £1,340, 540kgs, £1,140. Seamus Scullion, Martinstown, Limousin, 470kgs, £975, 470kgs, £970, 420kgs, £850, 380kgs, £845, 410kgs, £960, 460kgs, £925, 415kgs, £890. R M and J Duffin, Martinstown, Limousin, 380kgs, £895, 390kgs, £800. A Devlin, Ballycastle, Aberdeen Angus, 360kgs, £800, 400kgs, £800, 330kgs, £790, 300kgs, £720, 360kgs, £790, 350kgs, £885, 400kgs, £835, 360kgs, £885. Sam Carson, Ballymena, Hereford, 350kgs, £725, 280kgs, £620. Mal McDonnell, Antrim, Limousin, 330kgs, £675, 360kgs, £725, 230kgs, £825, 320kgs, £700.

HEIFERS

Jennifer McCurdy, Bushmills, Limousin, 510kgs, £1,085, 520kgs, £1,100, 530kgs, £1,130, 550kgs, £1,085. S Kennedy, Ballymena, Aberdeen Angus, 600kgs, £1,340. Trevor Andrews, Larne, Hereford, 410kgs, £920. S Scullion, Martinstown, Limousin, 470kgs, £970. H and S Duffin, Ballymena, Limousin, 340kgs, £720. S Huey, Armoy, Limousin, 470kgs, £1,005, 480kgs, £1,035, 480kgs, £1,020, 450kgs, £920, 460kgs, £940. I Crawford, Randalstown, Limousin, 300kgs, £655. D and A Lamont, Aberdeen Angus, 390kgs, £795. Mal McDonnell, Antrim, Limousin, 210kgs, £685, 240kgs, £590.

FAT COWS

John Stewart, Cloughmills, Aberdeen Angus, 670kgs, £1,055, 500kgs, £840. Ray Taggart, Bushmills, Aberdeen Angus, 650kgs, £1,080, 600kgs, £900.

SUCKLERS

John McLaughlin, Bushmills, (in-calf cows), £1,370, £1,200, £1,130, £1,130, £1,055. W Patton, Cloughmills, (heifer with calves at foot), £1,090, £1,045, £1,030.

Sale every Monday at 6.30pm.

Auctioneers: Daniel McAlister and Son.