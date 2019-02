Armoy Mart: Steers sell to a top of £1,350

A good turnout of 160 head last Monday night saw steers sell to a top of £1,350 and heifers to £1,185.

LEADING PRICES

Glarryford producer, Simmental, 700kgs, £1,350, 690kgs, £1,300. Ballycastle producer, Limousin, 700kgs, £1,300. Cushendall producer, Limousin, 370kgs, £795. Ballymoney producer, Limousin, 450kgs, £895, 460kgs, £915. Ballycastle producer, Charolais, 270kgs, £700. Armoy producer, Charolais, 480kgs, £1,180, 590kgs, £1,150, 600kgs, £1,175. Ballycastle producer, Charolais, 550kgs, £1,130, 600kgs, £1,195, 610kgs, £1,255. Ballycastle producer, Limousin, 330kgs, £770, 370kgs £835, 380kgs, £770, 390kgs, £835. Bushmills producer, Belgian Blue, 530kgs, £1,090, 570kgs, £1,170. Carnlough producer, Charolais, 580kgs, £1,145, 525kgs, £1,100. Bushmills producer, Friesian, 700kgs, £1,180, 670kgs, £1,225, 620kgs, £1,125, 670kgs, £1,085. Armoy producer, Aberdeen Angus, 200kgs, £480, 340kgs, £695, 300kgs, £635, 290kgs, £635. Finvoy producer, Friesian, 460kgs, £750. Ballycastle producer, 640kgs, £1,165, 700kgs, £1,300. Bushmills producer, 550kgs, £1,100. Ballycastle producer, 640kgs, £1,160, 580kgs, £1,055, 600kgs, £1,135. Dunloy producer, Limousin, 570kgs, £1,035. Carnlough producer, Charolais, 500kgs, £975. Dervock producer, Limousin, 420kgs, £800, 440kg, £825, 380kgs, £735. Bushmills producer, Friesian, 650kgs, £990.

HEIFERS

Glenarm producer, Charolais, 550kgs, £1,180, 570kgs, £1,185, 540kgs, £1,175, 530kgs, £1,115. Bushmills producer, Limousin, 440kgs, £870, 480kgs, £960. Ballycastle producer, Charolais, 300kgs, £745, 320kgs, £755, 300kgs, £725, 360kgs, £790, 330kgs, £745. Cushendall producer, Limousin, 350kgs, £710. Ballycastle producer, Aberdeen Angus, 460kgs, £950. Ballycastle producer, Limousin, 400kgs, £850. Bushmills producer, Aberdeen Angus, 500kgs, £875, 450kgs, £870, 500kgs,£875. Ballycastle producer, Limousin, 560kgs, £1,075, 480kgs, £920, 505kgs, £970, 560kgs, £1,025. Cushendall producer, Limousin, 440kgs, £795. Glenarm producer, Charolais, 570kgs, £1,035, 580kgs, £1,090, 560kgs, £1,010.

Fat cows sold to £1,095 for 775kgs.

Sale every Monday night at 6.30pm.

