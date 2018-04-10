Armoy Mart: Steers sell to a top price of £1,335

Just over 220 head were on offer at last Monday night’s sale with a great ring of buyers, trade was sharp.

Steers sold to a top price of £1,335 for a 600kgs Aberdeen Angus, heifers sold to £1,275 for 580kgs and fat cows sold to £1,080.

STEERS

Sam McAllister, Bushmills, Aberdeen Angus, 600kgs, £1,335. John McLaughlin, Bushmills, Parthenaise, 390kgs, £970, 400kgs, £960, 410kgs, £975, 370kgs, £870. Sam McAllister, Bushmills, Aberdeen Angus, 600kgs, £1,285, 660kgs, £1,320, 600kgs, £1,335. John McAuley, Ballymoney, Charolais, 570kgs, £1,225, 510kgs, £1,075, 530kgs, £1,075, 500kgs, £1,015. Robert Lyons, Coleraine, Limousin, 390kgs, £865, 380kgs, £850, 430kgs, £885. Ian Mathews, Bushmills, Charolais, 330kgs, £800. Alex McMullan, Glenariffe, Hereford, 500kgs, £1,160, 470kgs, £1,005, 550kgs, £1,130, 460kgs, £950, 500kgs, £1,075, 500kgs, £1,040, 505kgs, £1,015. Patricia McNaughton, Cushendun, Charolais, 330kgs, £850. Robert Kerr, Broughshane, Parthenais, 430kgs, £920, 430kgs, £900. Brian McAuley, Bushmills, Aberdeen Angus, 480kgs, £955, 430kgs, £875. Ken Montgomery, Dervock, Aberdeen Angus, 550kgs, £1,165, 600kgs, £1,340. John Todd, Ballycastle, Limousin, 600kgs, £1,225. Ian McClelland, Coleraine, Charolais, 580kgs, £1,185, 540kgs, £1,100. John Hamilton, Broughshane, Limousin, 440kgs, £950, 380kgs, £765. John McLaughlin, Bushmills, Char, 350kgs £800, 360kgs, £825. Pat McKinley, Martinstown, Aberdeen Angus, 400kgs, £925. Samuel McAllister, Bushmills, Aberdeen Angus, 650kgs, £1,340. Ian Mathews, Bushmills, Charolais, 430kgs, £880. Alex McMullan, Glenariffe, Shorthorn, 470kgs, £965, 480kgs, £970. Kenneth Montgomery, Dervock, Belgian Blue, 440kgs, £900, 430kgs, £850, 450kgs, £910. Adrian Jamison, Knockahollett, Fleckvieh, 630kgs, £1,195, 600kgs, £1,100, 600kgs, £1,045, 600kgs, £1,050. Pat McErlain, Armoy, Aberdeen Angus, 530kgs, £1,180, 420kgs, 3965.

HEIFERS

S Thompson, Portglenone, Belgian Blue, 580kgs, £1,275. Jason McCullough, Ballymena, Aberdeen Angus, 540kgs, £1,080, 545kgs, £1,130. William McClintock, Broughshane, Aberdeen Angus, 560kgs, £1,160, 580kgs, £1,100. Ian Mathews, Bushmills, Charolais, 330kgs, £705. Robt Kerr, Broughshane, Parthenais, 480kgs, £1,010. John McNaughton, Glenariffe, Limousin, 420kgs, £855. John Todd, Ballycastle, Blonde d'Aquitaine, 530kgs, £1,070, 500kgs, £980. John Hamilton, Broughshane, Charolais, 400kgs, £800, 360kgs, £725. Les Millen, Coleraine, Limousin, 330kgs, £735. C Marron, Maghera, Hereford, 500kgs, £1,035. Jason McCullough, Ballymena, Hereford, 580kgs, £1,070, 565kgs, £1,005. William McClintock, Broughshane, Belgian Blue, 60kgs, £1,190, 560kgs, £1,065.

Fat cows sold to £1,080 for 700kgs.

Sale every Monday night at 6.30pm.

Auctioneers: Daniel McAlister and Son.