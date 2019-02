Armoy Mart: Steers sell to a top price of £1,370

Another excellent show of 214 head last Monday night met with a fine trade.

Steers sold to a top of £1,370, heifers sold to £1,140 for 600kgs, fat cows topped at £1,100 for 860kgs and springers sold to £1,200.

LEADING PRICES

Glenariffe producer, Limousin, 700kgs, £1,370, 700kgs, £1,260, 690kgs, £1,240, 710kgs, £1,320. Glarryford producer, Belgian Blue, 470kgs, £940. Clough producer, Limousin, 390kgs, £860, 405kgs, £855, 340kgs, £705, 370kgs, £805, 350kgs, £720, 340kgs, £705. Rathlin producer, Limousin, 280kgs, £645, 250kgs, £600. Carnlough producer, Aberdeen Angus, 280kgs, £680, 260kgs, £645. Ballycastle producer, Simmental, 400kgs, £815. Ballycastle producer, Charolais, 380kgs, £835, 380kgs, £900. Cargan producer, Limousin, 390kgs, £855. Rasharkin producer, Limousin, 750kgs, £1,370. Bushmills producer, Charolais, 420kgs, £880, 440kgs, £860, 360kgs, £745. Ballymoney producer, Belgian Blue, 460kgs, £850. Martinstown producer, Aberdeen Angus, 590kgs, £1,100. Clough producer, Limousin, 380kgs, £790. Ballymena producer, Hereford, 300kgs, £685. Ballyclare producer, Limousin, 370kgs, £760, 470kgs, £890. Bushmills producer, Blonde d’Aquitaine, 500kgs, £1,025. Ballycastle producer, Charolais, 360kgs, £740, 350kgs, £740, 380kgs, £770, 370kgs, £790, 370kgs, £775. Cargan producer, Limousin, 400kgs, £765, 410kgs, £845, 460kgs, £855, 500kgs, £945, 470kgs, £900. Rasharkin producer, Simmental, 700kgs, £1,255. Mosside producer, Limousin, 680kgs, £1,290. Stranocum producer, Limousin, 220kgs, £550.

HEIFERS

Cargan producer, Limousin, 420kgs, £850, 380kgs, £775. Newtowncrommelin producer, Belgian Blue, 310kgs, £685, 300kgs, £655. Glenariffe producer, Limousin, 590kgs, £1,070. Clough producer, Simmental, 400kgs, £825, 400kgs, £830, 380kgs, £765. Rathlin producer, Limousin, 220kgs, £490. Rathlin producer, Limousin, 200kgs, £500. Carnlough producer, Aberdeen Angus, 300kgs, £620, 270kgs, £680, 270kgs, £545. Rasharkin farmer, Blonde d’Aquitaine, 600kgs, £1,140. Bushmills farmer, Charolais, 340kgs, £660, 400kgs, £775.

A special entry of in-calf Aberdeen Angus heifers from a Kircubbin farm sold as follows: £1,200, £1,100, £1,100, £1,140, £1,110, £1,100, £1,000, £1,160, £1,010, £1,010, £980, £960, £980, £950.

Fat cows sold to £1,100 for 860kgs.

Sale every Monday night at 6.30pm.

Auctioneers: Daniel McAlister and Son.