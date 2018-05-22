Armoy Mart: Steers sell to a top price of £1,400 for 630kgs

Another excellent turnout of 226 head of cattle last Monday met with a fantastic trade with a packed ring of customers eager for all types of cattle.

Steers sold to a top price of £1,400 for 630kgs, heifers to £1,240 for 550kgs.

Fat cows topped at £1,350 for 880kgs.

STEERS

Stranocum farmer, Aberdeen Angus, 630kgs, £1,400. John Crawford, Glarryford, Aberdeen Angus, 600kgs, £1,360. David Morrison, Armoy, Aberdeen Angus, 540kgs, £1,240, 500kgs, £1,075, 530kgs, £1,135, 500kgs, £1,090. Richard Duffin, Martinstown, Limousin, 430kgs, £960, 470kgs, £980, 450kgs, £945. Niall McLaughlin, Cushendall, Charolais, 400kgs, £955. David Chestnutt, Bushmills, Charolais, 380kgs, £890. Stephen Cochrane, Bushmills, Aberdeen Angus, 450kgs, £1,010, 400kgs, £895, 370kgs, £800, 390kgs, £835. C Marron, Portglenone, Aberdeen Angus, 550kgs, £1,225. Trevor Butler, Ballycastle, Charolais, 300kgs, £800. G and J Patton, Stranocum, Aberdeen Angus, 510kgs, £1,090, 520kgs, £1,090, 530kgs, £1,090, 500kgs, £1,015, 470kgs, £986, 460kgs, £945, 470kgs, £955. Robert Kerr, Broughshane, Limousin, 540kgs, £1,110. S Bartlett, Ballymoney, Aberdeen Angus, 580kgs, £1,225, 600kgs, £1,220. Brian Kennedy, Ahoghill, Limousin, 420kgs, £840. Colin Crawford, Clough, Belgian Blue, 590kgs, £1,185, 580kgs, £1,125. Kenneth Wilkinson, Ballycastle, Limousin, 380kgs, £775. Brian McCurdy, Bushmills, Limousin, 320kgs, £690. Stephen Cochrane, Bushmills, Aberdeen Angus, 420kgs, £870, 400kgs, £850, 400kgs, £855. Dundarave Estate, Bushmills, Shorthorn, 480kgs, £985, 485kgs, £985, 490kgs, £950, 480kgs, £950. Uel McAllister, Bushmills, Charolais, 320kgs, £680, 280kgs, £645. R M Duffin, Martinstown, Hereford, 500kgs, £1,030, 480kgs, £955, 490kgs, £995, 470kgs, £950, 480kgs, £975. Samuel Jackson, Maghera, Hereford, 40tkgs, £885. Stephen Hunter, Dervock, Limousin, 500kgs, £995. G McDoughal, Bushmills, Aberdeen Angus, 390kgs, £825, 310kgs, £670, 370kgs, £775, 380kgs, £775, 445kgs, £890, 320kgs, £675.

HEIFERS

David Morrison, Armoy, Aberdeen Angus, 550kgs, £1,240, 540kgs, £1,145, 540kgs, £1,190, 550kgs, £1,185. Barry Taggart, Ballycastle, Aberdeen Angus, 500kgs, £1,090, 540kgs, £1,150. Jas McCaughan, Armoy, Limousin, 530kgs, £1,150, 540kgs, £1,160, 500kgs, £1,105, 480kgs, £980. Paul Sayers, Cloughmills, Hereford, 345kgs, £700, 350kgs, £710. Alex McLaughlin, Cushendall, Limousin, 280kgs, £620, 300kgs, £640, 280kgs, £620, 330kgs, £710, 345kgs, £700. S McDonnell, Ballyvoy, Charolais, 260kgs, £590, 290kgs, £645, 280kgs, £630. Samuel Fullerton, Aberdeen Angus, 470kgs, £1,040. G and J Patton, Stranocum, Aberdeen Angus, 440kgs, £915, 430kgs, £880, 460kgs, £960, 470kgs, £940, 430kgs, £835. P Sayers, Cloughmills, Hereford, 400kgs, £785, 410kgs, £790, 390kgs, £750. John Mulvenna, Feystown, Shorthorn, 370kgs, £740. Seamus Steele, Glenarm, Limousin, 490kgs, £1,010.

FAT COWS/BULLS

John McLaughlin, Bushmills, bull, 880kgs, £1,350. Joe McNamee, Cushendall, Aberdeen Angus, 690kgs, £915. William McAuley, Cushendall, Simmental, 630kgs, £890, 550kgs, £705. E and C White, Ballycastle, Limousin, 565kgs, £1,005. John McLaughlin, Bushmills, 580kgs, £790. Geo Carey, Dunloy, Aberdeen Angus, 550kgs, £645. A Hanna, Armoy, Friesian, 550kgs, £750, 590kgs, £740. Dundarave Estate, Bushmills, Shorthorn, 690kgs, £1,015. F Quinn, Cushendall, Hereford, 630kgs, £835. Stephen Cochrane, Bushmills, Friesian bull, 900kgs, £1,200.

Sale every Monday night.

Auctioneers: Daniel McAlister and Son.