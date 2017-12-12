Armoy Mart: Steers selling to £1,180 and heifers to £1,200

Treacherous road conditions reduced the entry of cattle to 70 head last Monday night at Armoy Mart but there was an excellent trade for the cattle on offer.

Steers sold to £1,180, heifers sold to £1,200 and fat cows sold to £946.

LEADING PRICES

STEERS

Dundarave Properties, Bushmills, Shorthorn, 590kgs, £1,180, 500kgs, £985, 460kgs, £895, 500kgs, £1,040. Patrick Brown, Ballycastle, Lim, 540kgs £1,000, 480kgs, £965, 450kgs, £900, 470kgs, £900. Ronald Douds, Cloughmills, Limousin, 420kgs, £870, 480kgs, £900, 470kgs, £915. Jas Chestnutt, Bushmills, Friesian, 450kgs, £725. Jas Blair, Ballymoney, 3 Friesian bulls, 510kgs, £830. Dundarave Estate, Bushmills, Shorthorn, 400kgs, £780. J J McAllister, Dervock, Aberdeen Angus, 340kgs, £605.

HEIFERS

P J Dougan, Coleraine, Limousin, 570kgs, £1,200. M Mitchell, Ballycastle, Charolais, 360kgs, £770, 370kgs, £725, 400kgs, £760, 390kgs, £555.

FAT COWS

D McAuley, Cushendall, Charolais, 700kgs, £946. Jas Chestnutt, Bushmills, Friesian, 505kgs, £725, 590kgs, £760, 700kgs, £860, 605kgs, £645. Ballymoney producer, Friesian, 640kgs, £700.

Sale next Monday 18th December - last sale of the year.

Auctioneers: Daniel McAlister and Son.