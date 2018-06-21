Armoy Mart: Top price of £109 for lambs

A seasonal show of 327 head of sheep at last Wednesday night’s sale sold to a top price of £109.00 for lambs and £108.00 for fat ewes.

Prices for lambs were easier on the previous week.

LEADING PRICES

LAMBS

Coleraine producer, 24kgs, £109.00. A Wallace, Coleraine, 23kgs, £103.00. S Mullan, Drumsurn, 22kgs, £101.00. Jas Kirkpatrick, Ballintoy, 23kgs, £102.00. William Elliott, Ballycastle, 23kgs, £100.00. Chris Heggarty, Ballymoney, 23kgs, £102.50. David O’Neill, Dervock, 20kgs, £91.00. Robert Johnston, Bushmills, 22kgs, £98.00. Alan Dempster, Ballymoney, 21½kgs, £92.00. A and D McAfee, Bushmills, 21kgs, £91.00. Sam Carson, Ballymena, 20kgs, £88.20. Ian Kennedy, 19kgs, £83.50. James Mullan, Limavady, 22½kgs, £100.00. John McKeague, Ballycastle, 21kgs, £92.00. Robin McConaghey, Ballymoney, 22kgs, £97.00.

FAT EWES

Robert Wylie, Clough, 16 Suffolk, £108.00. William Moore, Mascosquin, 2 Texel, £94.00. S and S McKeegan, Cushendall, 2 Texel, £93.00. Richard Kane, 4 Texel, £81.00. Graham Thompson, Ballymoney, 7 crossbreds £78.00. Trevor Butler, Ballycastle, 3 crossbreds £74.50, 4 Blackface £65.00. Eamon McKeegan, Cushendall, 1 crossbred £85.00. William Moore, Coleraine, 14 Texel, £79.00. John Alcorn, Coleraine, 1 crossbreds £83.00. G Thompson, Ballymoney, 7 crossbreds £73.00.

Sale every Wednesday night at 7pm.

Auctioneers: Daniel McAlister and Son.