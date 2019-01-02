Ballymena Mart: Auldhouseburn gimmer shines brightest at Northern Stars sale

Hugh and Alan Blackwood’s guest consignement led the prices at the Northern Stars sale, Ballymena, when their pen leader sold at 10,000gns.

This was BYZ1718369, a Clinterty Yuga Khan daughter out of a dam by Strathbogie Untouchable and going back to the flock’s noted Cowal ewe and going back to Muiresk Northern Dancer.

She sold in-lamb to the 130,000gns Sportsmans A Star and was knocked down to the McCollam family for the Carmavy flock.

Following her at 7,000gns was the best of the day from Alastair Gault’s Forkins flock, GAF1702049.

This ET-bred gimmer is by Knock Yazoo and out of a Baliter Thunderbird-sred dam.

She sold in-lamb to Scotsman Aviccii and is out of a ewe which was champion at Balmoral in 2015.

Buying her was Alisdair Breen for the Drumderg flock.

The Blackwood family then sold another at 5,500gns, with this being BYZ1718293.

She’s another of similar breeding to the sale topper, being a Yuga Khan daughter out of a dam by Knap Vicious Sid and going back to the Cowal ewe again.

Sold in-lamb to the 125,000gns Rhaeadr Best of the Best she went home with Ashley Dickson, Drumquin.

Another from the same home then made 5,200gns.

This was BYZ1718343, another by Yuga Khan, but this time out of a Strathbogie Untouchable daughter.

Again going back to the Cowal ewe she also sold in-lamb to Rhaeadr Best of the Best and was taken by John Kidd, Bunclody, Co Wexford.

Then at 5,000gns was the best from Richard Henderson’s Ballynahone pen, HBR1700941.

Sired by Tophill Yankee Boy, she is out of a dam by Braehead Touch Of Class and goes back to Castlecairn Kennedy.

She was offered in-lamb to Scotsman Aviccii and found a new home with S McAuley, Bushmills, Co Antrim.

A brace then made 4,500gns, with the first being another from the Ballynahone pen, HBR1700882, an ET-bred daughter of Tophill Yankee Boy and out of a Duncryne Uber Cool-sired dam.

She goes back to Kelso Pavarotti and sold in-lamb to the homebred Ballynahone Bonus. Buying her was L Brown, Letterkenny, Co Donegal.

Roger Strawbridge’s best of the day followed than when he sold a gimmer by Tophill Yankee Boy out of an Uber Cool daughter.

This was SRY1701794, a gimmer going back to Annan Limmy and in-lamb to Scotsman Aviccii.

She was bought by the Blackwood family, Auldhouseburn.

The Blackwoods then took 4,400gns for their next best, BYZ1718396, a Clinterty Yosemite daughter out of a dam by Strathbogie Untouchable and going back to Muiresk Northern Star. She was sold in-lamb to Sportsmans A Star and was bought by Brian Connelly, Abbeyknockmoy.

Close behind at 4,200gns was another from Alastair Gault’s Forkins pen, GAF1702073.

This Duncryne Uber Cool daughter is out of a dam by Knock Travis and going back to Douganhill McFly.

She is in-lamb to Scotsman Aviccii and was bought by R Gallagher, Enniscrone, Co Sligo.

Richard Henderson then sold another at 3,700gns, with this being HBR1701037, an empty ewe lamb by Ballynahone Winner and out of an Uber Cool daughter.

She goes back to Douganhill McFly and was bought by G Surtees, Stodday, Lancaster.

Alastiar Gault then sold a ewe lamb at 3,400gns, with this Sportsmans Aviccii daughter, GAF1802254, being out of a dam by Glenside Valhalla and going back to Slynnog Joe Tex.

She sold to John Sherratt, Wem, Shropshire.

Another from the Forkins flock then made 3,100gns, with this being GAF1702067, a Knock Yazoo daughter out of a dam by Uber Cool and in-lamb to Alderview Bookmaker.

She is ET sister to the flock’s show gimmer and sold to Geoffrey Cathcart, Monea, Co Fermanagh.

Two then traded at 3,000gns, with the first being another Forkins ewe lamb, GAF1802247, a Scotsman Aviccii daughter out of a dam by Tophill Union Jack.

She goes back to Douganhill McFly and was bought by Mark Priestley, Seaforde.

Second at this money was BYZ1718419, a Clinterty Yosemite Sam daughter out of a dam by Glenside Willie Winkie from the Blackwoods.

She goes back to Knock Reebok and sold in-lamb to Sportsmans A Star.

Taking her home was J Brown, Magheragar.

Then making 2,900gns was another of the Auldhouseburn pen, BYZ1718357.

She’s by Clinterty Yuga Khan and out of a dam by Strathbogie Untouchable.

Again in-lamb to Sportsmans A Star, she went home with Gareth Flett, Orkney.

And selling at 2,800gns was GAF1702087 from Alastair Gault. She’s by Tophill Yankee Boy and out of a Knock Travis-sired dam.

Going back to Springhill Expert, she sold carrying to Deveronvale Aftershock and was knocked down to Arthur O’Keefe, Mallow, Co Cork.

Averages: Auldhouseburn £4,905, Clougher £420, Forkins £1,960, Ballynahone £1,510.83, Drumgooland £422.25, Tamnamoney £1,475.52 (Ballymena Livestock Mart).