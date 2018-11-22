Ballymena Mart: Beef bullocks sell to £1,738

An entry of 300 beef cattle in Ballymena resulted in a steady trade.

Beef cows sold to 184p 870kg at £1,600, Friesian cows to 109p 680kg at £741, beef heifers to 210p 580kg at £1,218, beef bullocks to 220p 790kg at £1,738, Friesian bullocks to 169p for 640kg at £1,081.

Beef cows

P Gribbin, Toomebridge Blonde 870kg, £1,600.80 (184), P Gribbin, Toomebridge Blonde 720kg, £1,324.80 (184), A Ross, Newtownards Limousin 660kg, £1,122 (170), A Ross, Newtownards Limousin 790kg, £1,311.40 (166), M Workman, Kilwaughter Limousin 620kg, £1,029.20 (166), P Gribbin, Toomebridge Blonde 840kg, £1,377.60 (164), A Ross, Newtownards Limousin 720kg, £1,159.20 (161), H Nicholl, Randalstown Limousin 670kg, £1,065.30 (159), H Nicholl, Randalstown Limousin 510kg, £785.40 (154), W H Harkness, Crumlin Belgian Blue 750kg, £1,132.50 (151), R Ferguson, Comber Charolais 810kg, £1,215 (150), E Kennedy, Ballyclare Limousin 690kg, £1,035 (150), W T McGookin, Larne Charolais 860kg, £1,290 (150), E M Queiry, Whitehead Blonde 730kg, £1,080.40 (148), W Smyth, Ballymena Limousin 630kg, £926 (147), S Kerr, Newtownabbey Limousin 680kg, £986 (145), W H Harkness, Crumlin Limousin 880kg, £1,267.20 (144), S Connery, Saintfield Limousin 630kg, £894.60 (142), S Connery, Saintfield Limousin 690kg, £979.80 (142), E Kennedy, Ballyclare Limousin £1,064 (140), A Ross, Newtownards Limousin 660kg, £917.40 (139), H Nicholl, Randalstown Lim 730kg, £1,007.40 (138), W H Harkness, Crumlin Blonde 720kg, £979.20 (136), W Smyth, Limavady Belgian Blue 770kg, £1,039.50 (135).

Friesian cows

M McAllister, Glenavy 680kg, £741.20 (109), J and C Kane, Ballycastle 680kg, £741.20 (109), G and B Taylor, Ballymoney 700kg, £756 (108), F McAuley, Toomebridge 790kg, £837.40 (106), L McConway, Toomebridge 830kg, £871.50 (105), A Pinkerton, Ballymoney 710kg, £731.30 (103), F O'Boyle, Randasltown 620kg, £632.40 (102), F McAuley, Toomebridge, 850kg, £858.50 (101), C A Orr, Cloughmills, 700kg, £700 (100), R F Saunderson, Glenwherry 70kg, £722.70 (99), S and T Clyde, Ballyclare 760kg, £744.80 (98), T Carlisle, Dundrod 640kg, £627.20 (98), McGookin Farming, Ballyclare 570kg, £547.20 (96), M McAllister, Crumlin 570kg, £535.80 (94), J A Boyd, Newtownards 650kg, £591.50 (91), H Simms, Carrickfergus 580kg, £527.80 (91).

Beef heifers

C Humphrey, Broughshane Limousin 580kg, £1,218 (210), K Dobbin, Ballycastle Limousin 500kg, £1,010 (202), S Gray, Antrim Belgian Blue 650kg, £1,274 (196), W Smyth, Limavady Stabiliser 750kg, £1,447.50 (193), S Kerr, Newtownabbey Limousin 560kg, £1,069.60 (191), B Matthews, Clough Aberdeen Angus 560kg, £1,064 (190), B Matthews, Clough Aberdeen Angus 490kg, £931 (190), B Taylor, Ligoniel Charolais 590kg, £1,121 (190), B Matthews, Clough 560kg, £1,052.80 (188), S Taylor, Ligoniel Limousin 610kg, £1,146.80 (188), K Dobbin, Ballycastle Limousin 530kg, £991.10 (187), S Gray, Antrim Shorthorn 580kg, £1,078.80 (186), S Gray, Antrim Shorthorn beef 480kg, £883.20 (184), S Gray, Antrim Limousin 580kg, £1,044 (180), S Gilmore, Kilrea Limousin 660kg, £1,188 (180).

Beef bullocks

H Crawford, Moneyrea Belgian Blue 790kg, £1,738 (220), R Workman, Kilwaughter Charolais 720kg, £1,519.20 (211), H Crawford, Moneyrea Shorthorn beef 750kg, £1,552.50 (207), C McFadden Limousin 660kg, £1,339.80 (203), C McFadden Charolais 690kg, £1,380 (200), H Crawford, Moneyrea Hereford 820kg, £1,640 (200), P Dillon, Magherafelt Limousin 620kg, £1,202.80 (194), C McFadden Limousin 750kg, £1,440 (192), C McFadden Limousin 750kg, £1,425 (190), P Dillon, Magherafelt Charolais 670kg, £1,266.30 (189), Thornton Farm Ltd, Lisburn Limousin 700kg, £1,316 (188), Thornton Farm Ltd, Lisburn Charolais 680kg, £1,264.80 (186), C McFadden Limousin 730kg, £1,343.20 (184), W Houston, Ballyboley Belgian Blue 730kg, £1,335.90 (183), P Dillon, Mayogall Limousin 650kg, £1,183 (182), Thornton Farm Ltd, Lisburn Limousin 680kg, £1,224 (180), P Graffin, Portglenone Simmental 690kg, £1,242 (180), W Houston, Ballyboley Belgian Blue 710kg, £1,278 (180), S Stewart, Newtownabbey Hereford 720kg, £1,296 (180).

Friesian bullocks

J Arthurs, Broughshane 640kg, £1,081.60 (169), J Arthurs, Broughshane 570kg, £923.40 (162), J A Boyd, Newtownards 600kg, £900 (150), D Strahan, Broughshane 710kg, £1,065 (150), J Arthurs, Broughshane 580kg, £858.40 (148), J Patterson, Dungannon 640kg, £934.40 (146), R J Gage, Clough 550kg, £770 (140), J A Boyd, Kircubbin 600kg, £828 (138), S Stewart, Newtownards 620kg, £843.20 (136), J A Boyd, Newtownards 560kg, £750.40 (134), J A Boyd, Newtownards 580kg, £771.40 (133), J A Boyd, Newtownards 630kg, £819 (130).

A smaller entry of 27 dairy cows and heifers sold to £2,060 for a calved heifer from W J McBride, Magherafelt.

W J McBride, Magherafelt £2,060, W G Johnston, Belfast £1,840, T and J Mackey, Ballynure £1,840, A T McAuley, Bushmills £1,800, W T Bristow, Portglenone £1,700, J Hunter, Crumlin £1,700, W G Johnston, Belfast £1,700, I W and A T McCaughey, Broughshane £1,650, W Johnston, Glenavy £1,640, W Johnston, Glenavy £1,600, J Walker, Randalstown £1,15.90, R R Cupples £1,500, D Wallace, Antrim £1,470, W Johnston, Glenavy £1,420, A T McAuley, Bushmills £1,400.

A smaller entry of 17 lots in the suckler ring sold to £1,600 for a Limousin heifer with a heifer calf.

In calf heifers sold to £1,480 for a roan Shorthorn from A Shaw, Ballymena.

D and J Kennedy, Downpatrick Limousin £1,600, P Logan, Ahoghill Limousin £1,520, A Shaw, Ballymena Shorthorn £1,480, P Logan, Ahoghill Shorthorn £1,400, G Simpson, Lisburn Aberdeen Angus £1,150, A Shaw, Ballymena Limousin £1,100.

174 lots in the calf ring on Friday sold to £430 for a three month old Simmental bull. Heifer calves to £400 also for a Simmental (two months).

Bull calves

K McBride, Mallusk Simmental £430, D Crompton, Carniny Limousin £420, D S Wharry, Glenarm Simmental £420, N Trimble and Partners, Kircubbin Belgian Blue £390, HM McCracken, Greyabbey Hereford £80, J Lynn, Cullybackey Belgian Blue £375, H M McCracken, Greyabbey Aberdeen Angus £375, R J T Fleming, Templepatrick Simmental £370 (2), R J White, Ballymoney Limousin £360, D S Wharry, Glenarm Sim £360, local farmer, Belgian Blue £350, N Trimble and partners, Belgian Blue £350, Belgian Blue £345, H M McCracken, Greyabbey Hereford £340, H M McCracken, Greyabbey Hereford £340, N Trimble, Kircubbin Aberdeen Angus £335, W Hoey, Ballymena Aberdeen Angus £330, N Trimble and partners, Belgian Blue £330, W Hoey, Ballymena Aberdeen Angus £325, H M McCracken, Greyabbey Hereford £325, Hereford £310, C R and C M McIntyre, Bushmills Aberdeen Angus £305, Aberdeen Angus £305.

Heifer calves

Local farmer Simmental £400, N Trimble and partners, Kircubbin Belgian Blue £360, P Connolly, Armoy Belgian Blue £355, D Montgomery, Glenwherry Aberdeen Angus £315, H Mulvenna, Glenarm Limousin £310, McGoookin Farming, Middletown Aberdeen Angus £300, Aberdeen Angus £300, P Connolly, Armoy Belgian Blue £300, J Lynn, Cullybackey Belgian Blue £300, J Cameron, Broughshane Belgian Blue £290, P Connolly, Armoy Belgian Blue £280, R J White, Ballymoney Limousin £270, A McMinn, Larne Charolais £270, D Bill, Templepatrick Aberdeen Angus £265, A McMinn, Larne Charolais £265, W Hoey, Ballymena Aberdeen Angus £260, P Connolly, Armoy Belgian Blue £245, N Trimble and Partners, Kircubbin Holstein £240, J and D Watt, Pharis Aberdeen Angus £235, C R and C M McIntyre, Bushmills Aberdeen Angus £235, McGooking Farming, Friesian £2330, N McRoberts, Upper Ballinderry Limousin £230, A McMinn, Larne Charolais £230.

Friesian bull calves

P Connolly, Armoy £280, W R and J R Dunn, Ballyclare £175, H M McCracken, Greyabbey £170, J Lynn, Cullybackey £155, H M McCracken, Greyabbey £150, £140, W Hoey, Ballymena £110, R Adams, Ballymena £100.

An entry of 270 weanlings resulted in a steady trade.

Bullocks sold to £585 over for a Charolais 400kg at £985 presented by Cleggan Estate, Ballymena.

Heifers sold to £410 over for a Charolais 310kg at £720 offered by local farmer.

Bullocks to 300kg

B O’Kane, Ballymoney Limousin 190kg, £595 (313), J McCormick, Kells Limousin 240kg, £730 (304), Mrs S Gowdy, Carrick Limousin 170kg, £505 (297), R J McCullough, Glenwherry Simmental 200kg, £590 (295), C Bell, Belfast Charolais 250kg, £735 (294), C Bell, Belfast Charolais 250kg, £735 (294) (2), S Taylor, Belfast Charolais 270kg, £790 (292), A Baxter, Ballyclare Limousin 240kg, £700 (291) (2), R J McCullough, Glenwherry Simmental 170kg, £495 (291), S Taylor, Belfast Charolais 270kg, £780 (288), A Baxter, Ballyclare Limousin 270kg, £780 (288), A Baxter, Ballyclare Blonde 270kg, £780 (288), local farmer Limousin 240kg, £690 (287), local farmer Limousin 150kg, £425 (283).

301 to 350kg

The Cleggan Estate Co Ltd, Charolais 310kg, £835 (269), 340kg, £900 (264), Mrs L Overend, Antrim Charolais 340kg, £880 (258), The Cleggan Estate Co Ltd, Charolais 30kg, £850 (257), Charolais 340kg, £865 (254), Charolais 340kg, £860 (252) (2), Charolais 330kg, £830 (251) (2), Charolais 350kg, £880 (251), A Esler, Carnlough Charolais 320kg, £800 (250), Charolais 330kg £825 (250), Limousin 350kg, £865 (247), Charolais 330kg, £815 (247), Charolais 350kg, £855 (244), P McCord, Randalstown Limousin 310kg, £750 (241).

350kg over

The Cleggan Estate Co Ltd, Charolais 360kg, £935 (259), Charolais 400kg, £985 (246), Charolais 380kg, £935 (246), R J Sloan, Kilrea Charolais 390kg, £895 (229), The Cleggan Estate Co Ltd, Charolais 370kg, £835 (225), Charolais 390kg, £870 (223), The Cleggan Estate Charolais 390kg, £870 (223), P McCord, Randalstown Simmental 390kg, £850 (218), M McKeever, Ballymoney Limousin 400kg, £870 (217), W H Harkness, Crumlin Limousin 400kg, £870 (217), Limousin 460kg, £990 (215), Limousin 480kg, £1,030 (214), F and R Auld, Newtownards Limousin 360kg, £770 (213), J Rowney, Ballynure Charolais 380kg, £810 (213), P McCord, Randalstown Limousin 410kg, £870 (212).

Heifers to 300kg

R J McCullough, Glenwherry Simmental 150kg, £455 (303), A Esler, Carnlough Charolais 290kg, £780 (269), J McCormick, Kells Limousin 250kg, £670 (268), D McAuley, Ballyclare Charolais 230kg, £600 (260), D McMillan, Ballymoney Blonde 200kg, £490 (245) (3), A Esler, Carnlough Charolais 240kg, £585 (243) (2), local farmer Limousin 270kg, £640 (237), D Millan, Ballymoney Blonde 220kg, £520 (236) (2), D Millan, Ballymoney Blonde 270kg, £630 (233) (2), A Baxter, Ballyclare Blonde 270kg, £615 (227), Mrs S Gowdy, Carrickfergus Limousin 200kg, £450 (225).

Heifers 301 to 350kg

Local farmer, Ballyclare Charolais 310kg, £720 (232), G Barr, Larne Simmental 330kg, £720 (218), I Crawford, Randalstown Belgian Blue 330kg, £700 (212), F and R Auld, Newtownards Limousin 330kg, £670 (203), R J Sloan, Kilrea Charolais 330kg, £660 (200), F and R Auld, Newtownards Limousin 310kg, £615 (198), M McKeever, Ballymoney Blonde 350kg, £690 (197), I Crawford, Randalstown Belgian Blue 310kg, £605 (195), G N Gibson, Belfast Limousin 330kg, £630 (190), G Cummins, Ballylcare Charolais 350kg, £660 (188), local farmer, Simmental 350kg, £660 (188), E C Smylie, Crumlin Simmental 340kg, £625 (183), Simmental 320kg, £580 (181), A Johnston, Stoneyford Simmental 320kg, £580 (181).

Heifers 351kg and over

R J Sloan, Kilrea Charolais 400g, £840 (210) (2), P McConnell, Belfast Charolais 410kg, £850 (207), J and D Colgan, Ballycastle Charolais 360kg, £720 (200), J Dowds, Ballymena Limousin 360kg, £715 (198), R Bell, Crumlin Limousin 360kg, £710 (197), J Kelso, Upperlands Limousin 530kg, £1,045 (197), M McKeever, Ballymoney Belgian Blue 690kg, £191, 390kg, £735 (188), Blonde 410kg, £760 (185), R Bell, Crumlin Limousin 380kg, £700 (184), Aberdeen Angus 430kg, £780 (181), G Barr, Larne Limousin 370kg, £670 (181).

Another good entry of 1,000 sheep on Monday evening resulted in a sharp trade.

Ewe lambs sold to £94, store lambs to £76. Rams to 260gns.

Store lambs sold to: S Caldwell, Portglenone 5 Dorset £76, S McAllister Glenarm 22 Texel £73, Roy Hunter, Broughshane 20 mule £72, J J McAlister, Cushendun 29 mules £72, A M O’Neill, Newtowncrommelin 18 Texel £71.50, Roy Hunter, Broughshane 31 Tex £71, Craig Smyth, Broughshane 40 Tex £71, T J Morton and Sons, Cairncastle 7 Beltex £70.50, David McClintock, Broughshane 26 Lleyn £70, William Hamill, Aughafatten 10 Suffolk £70, Craig Smyth, Broughshane 40 Texel 69, J McCollum, Carnlough 10 Texel £68.50, William Wright, Carnlough 5 Suffolk £68, J C O’Boyle, Randalstown 7 Texel £68, 11 Texel £67, John Connon, Deerfin 8 Texel £67.

Ewe lambs sold to: Robert Hunter, Ballygally 10 mule £90, 12 Charolais £84, A M O’Neill, Newtowncrommelin 19 Texel £75, Robert Hunter 6 Charolais £75, S Caldwell, Portglenone 3 Blk £69, John O’Neill 3 Texel £68, S Caldwell, Portglenone 9 Texel £66.50, T J Morton and Sons, Cairncastle 2 Charollais £66, T Morrow, Magheramourne 4 Texel £66.

An entry of 140 stores sold to a steady trade.

Bullocks sold to £530 over for a Charolais 430kg at £960 offered by N Scullin, Toomebridge.

Heifers sold to £480 over for a Charolais 470kg at £950 offered by the same seller.

Store cattle

Heifers up to 500kgs

N Scullion, Toomebridge Charolais 470kg, £950 (202), E McCann, Toomebridge Limousin 450kg, £890 (197), E McCann, Toomebridge Limousin 390kg, £760 (194), J Irwin, Ballymoney Charolais 480kg, £850 (177), S G Hanna, Cullybackey Limousin 480kg, £835 (174), E McCann, Toomebridge Limousin 480kg, £830 (172), N Scullion, Toomebridge Charolais 440kg, £760 (172), R Kennedy, Ballyclare Limousin 440kg, £745 (169), N Scullin, Toomebridge Belgian Blue 470kg, £795 (169), H McCloy, Cullybackey Belgian Blue 440kg, £740 (168), N Scullin, Toomebridge Simmental 460kg, £770 (167), H McCloy, Cullybackey Limousin 420kg, £690 (164), S G Hanna, Cullybackey Limousin 500kg, £815 (163), Limousin 460kg, £740 (160), N Scullin, Toomebridge Simmental 480kg, £770 (160), D and S Fulton, Randalstown Hereford 500kg, £800 (160).

Heifers over 500kgs

S Taylor, Belfast Charolais 530kg, £1,070 (201), Simmental 590kg, £1,180 (200), Simmental 570kg, £1,030 (180), D and S Fulton, Randalstown Hereford 520kg, £800 (153), R Gilmour, Ballyclare Limousin 580kg, £890 (153), Limousin 520kg, £790 (151), R Kennedy, Ballyclare Belgian Blue 510kg, £750 (147).

Bullocks to 500kg

J Irwin, Ballymoney Charolais 340kg, £795 (233), N Scullin, Toomebridge Charolais 430kg, £960 (223), local farmer, Belgian Blue 450kg, £960 (213), Limousin 450kg, £960 (213), Limousin 450kg, £960 (213), Blonde 440kg, £930 (211), Charolais 440kg, £930 (211), S G Hanna, Cullybackey Limousin 420kg, £850 (212), W J Boyd, Larne Aberdeen Angus 380kg, £745 (196), local farmer Belgian Blue 480kg, £930 (193), local farmer Belgian Blue 480kg, £930 (193) (2), R Millar, Hereford 450kg, £865 (192), local farmer Limousin 460kg, £870 (189) (2), Simmental 470kg, £870 (185), R McKeown, Templepatrick Shorthorn beef 420kg £775 (184), local farmer Shorthorn beef 420kg, £775 (184).

Bullocks over 500kgs

T Moorhead, Aughafatten Charolais 510kg, £1,080 (211), Charolais 540kg, £1,140 (211), Charolais 540kg, £1,125 (208), Charolais 560kg, £1,165 (208), Charolais 570kg, £1,180 (207), J Irwin, Ballymoney Charolais 540kg, £1,100 (203), T Moorhead, Aughafatten Blonde 530kg, £1,070 (201), T Moorhead, European Angus 570kg, £1,140 (200), S Russell, Templepatrick Charolais 650kg, £1,285 (197), Limousin 600kg, £1,180 (196), J Irwin, Ballymoney Aberdeen Angus 550kg, £1,080 (196), T Moorhead, Aughafatten Charolais 530kg, £1,040 (196), European Angus 580kg, £1,130 (194), G Malcolmson Charolais 530kg, £1,020 (192), T Moorhead, Aughafatten Stabiliser 540kg, £1,030 (190), J Sawyers, Aughnacloy Limousin 510kg, £970 (190).

An entry of 1,869 sheep in Ballymena resulted in a sharper trade.

Fat lambs sold to 387p for a pen of 20.kg at £79.50 offered by Craig Smyth, Broughshane and to a top per head of £90 for a pen of 29kg Texels from I Barkley, Dunloy.

Fat ewes sold to £80.

Top per kilo

T McNabney, Broughshane 10 crossbred 16kg, £63, S M Glass, Glarryford 7 Charollais 17.5kg, £68, C Smyth, Broughshane 13 Texel 20.5kg, £79.50, J Houston, Randalstown 16 Charollais 20.5kg, £78.20, T Robinson, Ballynure 2 Texel 21kg, £78.50, J McNeill, Rasharkin 13 Texel 22kg, £81.20, J Christie, Cloughmills 1 Texel 22kg, £81, R Davidson, Broughshane 30 Texel 21.5kg, £78.80, I Marcus, Ahoghill 3 Charollais 21kg, £76.80, Shaws Hill Farm, Kells 65 Texel 23kg, £83.50, S Petticrew, Martinstown 5 Texel 21.5kg, £78, E McKendry, Ballymena 12 Texel 22kg, £79.80, W J Thompson, Glenwherry 10 Suffolk 22.5kg, £81.50, J Christie, Cloughmills 4 Texel 23kg, £83, I Morrison, Dunloy 22 Texel 22.5kg, £81, M McAllister, Glenarm 25 Texel 17.5kg, £63, J Boyd, Larne 23 Texel 21.5kg, £77, L McAllister, Glenariffe 6 Suffolk 23.5kg, £84, J Reilly, Ballycastle 15 Texel 23kg, £82, T A Fenton, Rasharkin 6 Charollais 22.5kg, £80, J McFall, Broughshane 9 Texel 22.5kg, £80, Mrs M Halpin, Carrickfergus 2 Charollais 20.5kg, £72.50, C Patton, Ballyclare 1 Texel 23kg, £81.20.

Top prices per head

I Barkley, Dunloy 2 Texel 29kg, £90, J Smyth, Moorfields 3 crossbred 29kg, £89, H McCracken, Ballywalter 23 Texel 27kg, £88.50, Jennifer Martin, Broughshane 3 Texel 26kg, £88, M Park, Ballymena 12 Texel 28kg, £88, S Marshall, Rasharkin 26 Suffolk 28kg, £88, K McAuley, Broughshane 25 Charollais 27kg, £87.80, W Jamieson, Finvoy 25 Texel 26.5kg, £87, Miss Joan Gilliland, Muckamore 36 Suffolk 28.5kg, £87, Lucy Calderwood, Dunloy 27 Texel 27.5kg, £87, S Hall, Larne 26 Texel 25.5kg, £87, R Morrow, Glenarm 1 Suffolk 28kg, £87, R Taylor, Upper Ballinderry 8 Suffolk 26.5kg, £86, M Butler, Rathkenny 1 Suff 39kg £86, N Atchison, Coleraine 18 Suff 26kg £86, E Hill, Randalstown 8 crossbred 26kg, £86, N Boyd, Broughshane 29 Texel 25.5kg, £86, K Dobbin, Ballycastle 15 Texel 26kg, £86, G Barr, Larne 16 Texel 25kg, £86, H McCracken, Ballywalter 2 Texel 25.5kg, £86, D Cowan, Carrickfergus 17 Suffolk 26kg, £85.50, 8 Suffolk 26kg, £85.50, G Forsythe, Cloughmills 26 Suffolk 26.5kg, £85.

Fat ewes (129)

First quality

Suffolk - £60-£80

Texel - £60-£80

Crossbred- £55-£72

Blackface - £35-£50