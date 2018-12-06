Ballymena Mart: Beef cows sell to £1,775

A smaller entry of 215 beef cattle in Ballymena resulted in a good steady trade.

Beef cows sold to 193p for 920kg at £1,775, Friesian cows to 120p for 590kg at £708, beef heifers to 234p for 550kg at £1,287 and beef bullocks to 200p for 670kg at £1,340.

Beef cows sold to: Drumahilla Farms, Newtownards Limousin 920kg, £1,775 (193), Matthews Brothers, Glenarm Limousin 740kg, £1,317 (178), H McCracken, Ballywalter Limousin 860kg, £1,496 (174), Drumahilla Farms Limousin 840kg, £1,436 (171), J Kelly, Magilligan Limousin 710kg, £1,192 (168), O’Kane Farm, Dunloy Charolais 1,060kg, £1,749 (165), V Hamilton, Cushendun Simmental 630kg, £1,008 (160), R Shaw, Rasharkin Limousin 610kg, £957 (157), J Kelly, Belgian Blue 660kg, £1,036 (157), Limousin 740kg £1,139 (154), M and R Simpson, Broughshane Belgian Blue 720kg, £1,065 (148), A V Magill, Carnlough Limousin 730kg £1051 (144), R Shaw Limousin 610kg, £854 (140), local farmer Simmental 660kg, £917 (139), R Henry, Kilwaughter Limousin 780kg, £1060 (136), D O’Connell, Ballymoney Limousin 660kg, £891 (135), Richard McGinley, Ballymoney Limousin 590kg, £790 (134), Jeffrey Alexander, Broughshane Limousin 620kg, £830 (134), R P and S Robinson, Ballynure Parthenais 750kg, £1,005 (134), J Rankin, Strabane Simmental 720kg, £936 (130), Limousin 750kg, £975 (130), Richard McGinley, Ballymoney Limousin 780kg, £998 (128), J Rankin Simmental 650kg, £832 (128) and J Kelly Limousin 630kg, £806 (128).

Friesian cows sold to: James Adair, Kells 590kg, £708 (120), S and T Clyde, Straid 620kg, £632 (102), C Moody, Bushmills 840kg, £814 (97), Howard McNabney, Clough 810kg, £777 (96), S Wilson, Ballymena 710kg, £674 (95), 670kg, £636 (95), D and R Millar, Randalstown 720kg, £676 (94), S Herbison, Ballymena 720kg, £669 (93), T McKillop, Glenarm 580kg, £533 (92), W Johnston, Glenavy 550kg, £506 (92), W R Hamilton, Broughshane 550kg, £506 (92), R A Hill, Islandmagee 740kg £658 (89), S Wilson, Ballymena 600kg £534 (89), O Magill, Crumlin 800kg, £704 (88), J and G Hamilton, Broughshane 510kg, £443 (87), W Johnston 690kg, £600 (87), T Adams, Rathkenny 500kg, £430 (86), T McKillop, Glenarm 750kg, £630 (84), S and T Clyde, Straid 580kg, £487 (84), P Brown, Clough 590kg, £489 (83), J and G Hamilton 500kg, £410 (82), Howard McNabney, Clough 600kg, £492 (82), T J and I Bell, Ballyclare 670kg, £549 (82), O Magill, Crumlin 660kg, £528 (80).

Beef heifers sold to: T A and P Paul, Dunloy Charolais 550kg £1287 (234), J W Duff, Coagh Stabiliser 500kg, £1,035 (207), J Collins, Ballymoney Limousin 550kg, £1,078 (196), Limousin 480kg, £912 (190), R Boyle, Larne Charolais 630kg, £1,134 (180), Ian Gibson, Broughshane Stabiliser 540kg, £945 (175), J W Duff, Stabiliser 600kg, £1,020 (170).

Beef bullocks sold to: Henry Boyd, Newtownabbey Limousin 670kg, £1,340 (200), Linton Brothers, Cloughmills Limousin 710kg, £1,412 (199), Limousin 690kg, £1,366 (198), Charolais 760kg, £1,482 (195), Jeffrey Alexander, Broughshane Simmental 730kg, £1,416 (194), R Boyle, Larne Charolais 750kg, £1,455 (194), Henry Boyd, Limousin 770kg, £1,478 (192), Limousin 750kg, £1,440 (192), Linton Brothers, Limousin 730kg, £1,401 (192), David McLaughlin, Clough Limousin 620kg, £1,171 (189), Jeffrey Alexander Simmental 680kg, £1,285 (189), R Boyle, Larne Charolais 730kg, £1,372 (188), Henry Boyd Charolais 670kg, £1,252 (187), K O’Neill, Broughshane Aberdeen Angus 650kg, £1215 (187), Aberdeen Angus 630kg, £1,178 (187), J W Duff, Cookstown Stabiliser 590kg, £1,097 (186), K O’Neill, Broughshane Aberdeen Angus 680kg, £1,264 (186), Henry Boyd, Simmental 770kg, £1,416 (184), J W Duff, Cookstown Stabiliser 600kg, £1,104 (184), P Graffin, Portglenone Limousin 580kg, £1,067 (184), K O’Neill, Aberdeen Angus 730kg, £1,343 (184), Aberdeen Angus 690kg, £1,269 (184), Aberdeen Angus 750kg, £1,380 (184), Jeffrey Alexander Simmental 630kg, £1,159 (184).

Twenty seven dairy cows and heifers met excellent demand to £2,080 for a choice second calver from W G Johnston, Ligoniel.

W G Johnston, Ligoniel £2,080, £1,950, M and S Connolly, Loughiel £1,870, Droghal Farm, Aghalee £1,840, W J Bryson, Crumlin £1,820, M and S Connolly, Loughgiel £1,750, R Boyce, Blackhill £1,720, M and S Connolly, Loughiel £1,710, £1,640, E and J Arthurs, Templepatrick £1,640, M and S Connolly, Loughgiel £1,620, Droghal £1,620, M and S Connolly, Loughiel £1,610, T Carlisle, Dundrod £1,600, M and S Connolly, Loughgiel £1,580, T and J Mackey, Ballynure £1,460, R Boyce, Coleraine £1,460, R Raymond, Broughshane £1,450, D McNeilly, Randalstown £1,420.

Thirty six lots in the suckler ring sold to £2,000 for a Limousin cow with bull calf at foot.

Shorthorn maiden heifers sold to £1,220.

N Brown, Moira, Limousin cow and bull calf £2,000, N Brown, Moira Limousin cow and heifer calf £1,980, S McAleese, Cullybackey Limousin heifer and heifer calf £1,440, S McAleese, Cullybackey Shorthorn hefier and bull calf £1,300, N Brown, Moira Charolais cow and bull calf £1,270, R Robinson, Broughshane Limousin heifer and bull calf £1,260, R Cowan, Magheramorne, Shorthorn maiden hefier £1,220, W J McClintock, Broughshane Limousin cow and heifer calf £1,220, N Brown, Moira Charolais cow in calf £1,200.

One hundred and 89 lots in the calf ring sold to £500 for a month old Limousin bull, heifer calves to £450 for a month old Charolais.

Beef bred calves sold to: R Robinson, Broughshane Limousin £500, R Robinson, Broughshane Limousin £460, R Bingham, Nutts Corner, Charolais £450, D S Wharry, Glenarm Simmental £420, C Kennedy, Ballyclare Saler £415, H Hall, Hereford £400, A White, Mosside Mon £385, W Gillespie, Portglenone Charolais £380, H Hall, Ballyclare Limousin £375, S J McMaster, Kells Blonde d’Aquitaine £350, W Gillespie, Portglenonoe Belgian Blue £345, S J McMaster, Kells Blonde d’Aquitaine £340, £330, H Mulvenna, Glenarm Limousin £330, W T Robinson, Glenarm Limousin £320, D S Wharry, Glenarm Simmental £310, H Hall, Ballyclare Fleckvieh £310.

Heifer calves sold to: W Gillespie, Portglenone Charolais £450, W Gillespie, Charolais £435, W Gillespie, Charolais £420, L Wilson, Doagh Simmental £350, L Wilson, Doagh, Simmental £335, D S Wharry, Glenarm Simmental £330, D Montgomery, Glenwherry Limousin £320, D Montgomery, Glenwherry Limousin £320, L Wilson, Doagh Simmental £320, R J Gage, Clough Limousin £310, D Montgomery, Glenwherry Aberdeen Angus £310, L Wilson, Doagh Simmental £290, O Magill, Crumlin Belgian Blue £270, W Warwick, Moorfields Hereford £265, H Hall, Ballyclare Limousin £260, local farmer Limousin £255.

Friesian calves

H Hall, Ballyclare £150, D G Wallace, Crumlin £150, J and G Hamilton, Broughshane £135, £125, L Carson, Ballymoney £125, £120, W Hoey, Ballymena £120 (3), D Irvine, Dundrod £115, RJ Moore, Larne £110, R Bingham, Nutts Corner £105, B Young, Antrim £100, L Carson, Ballymoney £100, R J Gage, Clough £100.

An entry of 220 weanlings in Ballymena resulted in a steady trade.

Bullocks sold to £550 over for a Charolais 310kg £860 presented by T McKillop, Glenarm.

Heifers sold to £515 over for a Charolais 320kg £835 also offered by T McKillop.

J McBurney, Ballymena Limousin 180kg, £565 (3131), J H McArthur, Limavady Charolais 290kg, £870 (300), J H McArthur, Limavady Charolais 220kg, £630 (286), D McClintock, Carnlough Charolais 270kg, £755 (279), G Devlin, Randalstown Limousin 240kg, £660 (275), G Devlin, Randalstown Limousin 250kg, £685 (274) (2), S Graham, Portglenone Limousin 270kg, £735 (272), R Weatherup, Limousin 170kg, £460 (270), D Brogan, Cloughmills Limousin 220kg, £585 (265) (2), JH McArthur, Limavady Charolais 270kg, £715 (264), J H McArthur, Limavady Charolais 240kg, £630 (262), S Graham, Portglenone Belgian Blue £290kg, £760 (262), D McClintock, Broughshane Charolais 230kg, £600 (260), D McClintock, Broughshane Charolais 290kg, £745 (256).

Bullocks to 350kg

T McKillop, Glenarm Charolais 310kg, £860 (277), J H McArthur, Limavady Charolais 320kg, £865 (270), T McKillop, Glenarm Charolais 340kg, £890 (261), local farmer Charolais 320kg, £820 (256), D McClintock, Carnlough Charolais 310kg, £740 (238), W Jones, Rickamore Simmental 330kg, £780 (236), J H McArthur, Limavady Stabiliser 310kg, £730 (235), R Pollock, Glenavy Limousin 320kg, £750 (234), S Graham, Portglenone Limousin 340kg, £790 (232), G Devlin, Randalstown Limousin 350kg, £800 (228) (2), R Pollock, Glenavy Limousin 330kg, £740 (224), A McKee, Ballyboley Shorthorn beef 340kg, £750 (220), D McClintock, Broughshane Limousin 340kg, £220, A T Carson, Ballymoney Simmental 310kg, £680 (219).

Bullocks 351kg over

P McConnell, Ligoniel Simmental 370kg, £875 (236), R Pollock, Glenavy Belgian Blue 380kg, £880 (231) B Gingles, Larne Limousin 370kg, £835 (225), J Jones, Belfast Charolais 400kg, £885 (221), T McMaster, Larne Charolais 400kg, £880 (220), R Pollock, Glenavy Limousin 400kg, £880 (220), T McKillop, Glenarm 370kg, £800 (216), R Alexander, Broughshane Charolais 380kg, £820 (215), local farmer Charolais 390kg, £840 (215), R Alexander, Broughshane Charolais 380kg, £810 (213), B Gingles, Larne Limousin 380kg, £810 (213), local farmer Limousin 360kg, £765 (212), R Kennedy, Ballymena Shorthorn beef 370kg, £785 (212), R Pollock, Glenavy Limousin 400kg, £835 (208), P McConnell, Ligoniel Charolais 400kg, £810 (202), G McAuley, Ballyclare Aberdeen Angus 440kg, £890 (202).

Heifers to 300kg

J H McArthur, Limavady Limousin 290kg, £710 (244), S Graham, Portglenone Limousin 270kg, £650 (240), J McBurney, Ballymena Limousin 190kg, £450 (236) (2), R Weatherup, Newtownabbey Limousin 170kg, £400 (235), J H McArthur, Limavady Charolais 300kg, £705 (235), R Weatherup, Newtownabbey Limousin 210kg, £485 (231), M Montgomery, Kells Charolais 250kg, £570 (228) (2), W Jones, Rickmore Limousin 300kg, £680 (226), G Devlin, Randalstown Limousin 280kg, £630 (225), J H McArthur, Limavady Charolais 280kg, £620 (221), W Jones, Rickamore Limousin 270kg, £595 (220), O McConnon, Randalstown Limousin 270kg, £595 (220), G Devlin, Randalstown Limousin 300kg, £650 (216) (2).

Heifers 301kg to 350kg

T McKillop, Glenarm Charolais 320kg, £835 (260), local farmer Limousin 330kg, £835 (253) (2), D Jones, Nutts Corner Charolais 340kg, £820 (241), J H McArthur, Limavady Charolais 320kg, £760 (237), G Bell, Crumlin Limousin 330kg, £745 (225) (2), local farmer Limousin 350kg, £790 (225) (2), T McKillop, Glenarm Limousin 350kg, £790 (225), P McConnell, Belfast Limousin 350kg, £775 (221), W Jones, Rickamore Limousin 330kg, £730 (221), W Jones, Rickamore Limousin 340kg, £725 (213) (2), D and P Bingham, Templepatrick Limousin 330kg, £690 (209), P McConnell, Ligoniel Charolais 350kg, £730 (208).

Heifers over 351kg

J Jones, Belfast Charolais 380kg, £860 (226) O McConnon, Randalstown Blonde d’Aquitaine 390kg, £865 (221), R Pollock, Glenavy Limousin 40kg, £865 (216), P McConnell, Ligoniel Charolais 370kg, £800 (216), Charolais 380kg, £810 (213), D Wilson, Newtownards Limousin 360kg, £765 (212), P McConnell, Ligoniel Limousin 380kg, £805 (211), D and P Bingham, Templepatrick Limousin 410kg, £845 (206), R Pollock, Glenavy Limousin 370kg, £760 (205), J Jones, Belfast Limousin 370kg, £745 (201), P McConnell, Ligoniel Limousin 380kg, £760 (200), T McMaster, Ballycarry Limousin 370kg, £725 (196), W Jones, Rickamore Simmental 360kg, £705 (195), O McConnon, Randalstown Blonde d’Aquitaine 450kg, £865 (192), P McConnell, Ligoniel Charolais 400kg, £765 (191), D Wilson, Newtownards Limousin 360kg, £685 (190).

A seasonal entry of sheep in Ballymena on Monday night resulted in a sharp trade.

Leading prices as follows: G Jamison, Ballymena 5 Texel £82.50, C Logan, Broughshane 52 Texel £80.50, R Boyd, Carrickfergus 51 Texel £79, S Donnelly, Ballintoy 9 Charollais £77.50, J Adams, Cullybackey 1 Texel £75, S M Glass, Glarryford 8 Texel £74.50.

Bullocks up to 500kgs

Local farmer Limousin 440kg, £970 (220), Charolais 440kg, £970 (220), Charolais 440kg, £970 (220), J Wasson, Cloughmills Simmental 380kg, £830 (218), A Russell, Templepatrick Charolais 440kg, £950 (215), E Russell, Templepatrick Limousin 400kg, £860 (215), local farmer, Limousin 430kg, £920 (214) (2), W H Harkness, Crumlin Limousin 410kg, £870 (212), W H Harkness, Crumlin Limousin 410kg, £865 (211), A Warwick, Templepatrick Limousin 500kg, £1,040 (208), local farmer Limousin 460kg, £955 (207) (3), A Russell, Templepatrick Limousin 460kg, £950 (206), D McCammon, Larne Limousin 420kg, £860 (204).

Bullocks over 500kgs

A Warwick, Templepatrick Simmental 510kg, £1 030 (202), W J Ervine, Newtownabbey Belgian Blue 600kg, £1,200 (200), D Duffin, Toomebridge Limousin 530kg, £1,050 (198), A Warwick, Templepatrick Aberdeen Angus 540kg, £1,050 (194), Bonnar Farms, Ballymena Charolais 640kg, £1,240 (193), R J Moore, Ballyclare Limousin 520kg, £1,005 (193), Bonnar Farms, Ballymena Charolais 690kg, £1,320 (191), Limousin 630kg, £1,200 (190), A Warwick, Templepatrick Simmental 530kg, £1,000 (188), Bonnar Farms, Ballymena Charolais 660kg, £1,240 (187), Charolais 690kg, £1,280 (185), Limousin 570kg, £1,050 (184), Charolais 580kg, £1,065 (183), B Hunter, Antrim Charolais 560kg, £1,020 (182), Bonnar Farms, Ballymena Limousin 570kg, £1,035 (181).

Heifers 501kg and over

D Duffin, Toomebridge, Limousin 580kg, £1,100 (189), Limousin 510kg, £950 (186), Limousin 530kg, £960 (181), Limousin 540kg, £970 (179), B Cannon, Antrim Simmental 520kg, £930 (178), D Duffin, Toomebridge Limousin 590kg £1,030 (174), P Kennedy, Ballymena Limousin 520kg, £900 (173).

An entry of 2,435 sheep in Ballymena resulted in an improved trade.

Fat lambs sold to 419p for a pen of 11 Texels 20kg at £83.50 offered by Leslie Turtle, Broughshane and to a top per head of £100 for two heavy Texels for D McIlwaine, Glenwherry.

Fat ewes sold to £80.

2,300 lambs top prices per kg: J McNeill, Coleraine 15 Texel 18kg, £81 (450), L Turtle, Broughshane 11 Texel 20kg, £83.80 (419), A Dempsey, Coleraine 24kg, £81.50 (418), J McNeill, Coleraine 20 Texel 20.5kg, £84 (409), T Gibson, Stewartstown 31 Texel 21.5kg, £88 (409), S Ingram, Islandmagee 4 Texel 22kg, £90 (409), W J Boyd, Larne 10 Texel 20kg, £81.50 (407), C Smyth, Broughshane 19 Dorset 20.5kg, £83.50 (407), W and S Wallace, Ballymena 11 Texel 21kg, £85.50 (407), Dorset J Moss, Antrim 7 Charollais 21kg, £84 (400), J McQuiston, Ballymoney 46 Texel 22.5kg, £90 (400), D Mills, Ballymena 23 Texel 20.5kg, £82 (400), A and W Gregg, Cloughmills 12 Texel 22kg, £88 (400), B Gaston, Ballymena 5 Texel 21kg, £84 (400), W Smyth, Limavady 9 Texel 22.5kg, £90 (400), R Davison, Broughshane 30 Texel 21.5kg, £86 (400), J McFetridge, Glenarm 10 Charollais 22kg, £87 (395), P McAuley, Carrickfergus 23 Texel 21.5kg, £85 (395), W and J Gardiner, Ballymena 11 Texel 21.5kg, £85 (395), J McFall, Broughshane 4 Texel 21.5kg, £85 (395), W Wright, Carnlough 8 Suffolk 20.5kg, £81 (395), P Faulkner, Ringsend 21 Texel 22kg, £86 (393), Y Gregg, Broughshane 11 Texel 21.5kg, £84.50 (393)

Top prices per head: D McIlwaine, Glenwherry 2 Texel 37.5kg, £100, J R Loughery, Limavady 1 Charollais 27kg, £98, N Brown, Ballycastle 11 Texel 29.5kg, £98, T Jackson, Broughshane 7 Texel 28kg, £97.50, D O’Donovan, Coleraine 18 Texel 29.5kg, £97.50, S McGowan, Ballymoney 24 Texel 26.5kg, £97, D Knox, Coleraine 16 Charollais 28.5kg, £96.50, B Lyttle, Moorfields 42 Texel 26.5kg, £96, J Laverty, Armoy 1 Texel 26kg, £96, R McCormick, Armoy 4 Texel 27kg, £96, D O’Donovan, Coleraine 4 Texel 28.5kg, £96, D Boyd, Newtownards 19 Texel 27.5kg, £96, D Duffin, Toomebridge 26 Texel 26.5kg, £95.50, T Moorhead, Aughafatten 25 Texel 26.5kg, £95.50, R Boyle, Larne 13 Charollais 28kg, £95.50, R McMullan, Ahoghill 7 Texel 26kg, £95, K McAuley, Broughshane 32 Suffolk 27.5kg, £95, R Hood, Broughshane 30 Texel 26kg, £95, I Montgomery, Glenwherry 20 Texel 25.5kg, £95, N Boyd, Brougshane 31 Texel 25kg, £95, B Gribben, Dunloy 30 Texel 26kg, £95, N McBurney, Moorfields 24 crossbred 25.5kg, £95, R Orr, Cloughmills 10 Texel 27kg, £95.

Fat ewes 135

Suffolk £65- £80

Texel £68-80

Crossbred £55- £70

Blackface £40- £50