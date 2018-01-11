Ballymena Mart: Beef cows selling to £1,706 for 790kg

An entry of 300 beef cattle resulted in a steady trade.

Beef cows sold to 216p for a PB Blue 790kg at £1,706, Friesian cows to 129p for 740kg at £954, beef heifers to 210p for 630kg at £1,323, beef bullocks to 212p for a 650kg at £1,378 and Friesian bullocks to 170p for 640kg at £1,088.

Beef cows sold to: J M Morrison, Armoy Belgian Blue 790kg, £1,706 (216), Belgian Blue 800kg, £1,696 (212), Burns McLean, Armoy Limousin 720kg, £1,317 (183), Gary Stewart, Templepatrick Limousin 760kg, £1,330 (175), P Delargy, Cushendall Limousin 680kg, £1,183 (174), D McKillop, Glenariffe Limousin 780kg, £1,333 (171), Gary Stewart, Templepatrick Limousin 790kg, £1,343 (170), P Delargy, Limousin 660kg, £1,108 (168), G McCambridge, Ballyvoy Limousin 550kg, £907 (165), Victor Chestnutt, Bushmills Charolais 760kg, £1,254 (165), local farmer, Limousin 700kg, £1,120 (160), Victor Chestnutt Limousin 700kg, £1099 (157), H Marquess, Muckamore Charolais 750kg, £1,170 (156), D McKillop, Glenariff Charolais 710kg, £1,107 (156), F J McDonnell, Martinstown Limousin 570kg, £883 (155), C Magill, Larne Limousin 760kg, £1,178 (155), local farmer Aberdeen Angus 650kg, £1,007 (155), James Sheppard, Raloo Limousin 540kg, £837 (155), Victor Chestnutt Charolais 770kg, £1,193 (155), C Magill, Larne Aberdeen Angus 670kg, £1,031 (154), Mrs J Hutchinson, Ballyclare Charolais 640kg, £985 (154), C Magill, Aberdeen Angus 650kg, £988 (152), Ian McCollum, Nutts Corner Simmental 640kg, £960 (150), A Dobbs, Carrick Limousin 790kg, £1,185 (150).

Friesian cows sold: H Park, Crumlin 740kg, £954 (129), Ian Fleming, Newtownabbey 870kg, £1,113 (128), Brian Lyttle, Moorfields 710kg, £894 (126), 640kg, £800 (125), H Park 720kg, £892 (124), Lyle Bryson, Dunadry 720kg, £885 (123), W Weatherup, Carrick 670kg, £824 (123), Ian Fleming, 670kg, £797 (119), N Alexander, Gracehill 710kg, £823 (116), Joseph Adams, Ballymena 670kg, £770 (115), T A Crewehill Farm, Stewartstown 710kg, £816 (115), Thomas Carlisle, Dundrod 680kg, £782 (115), Joseph Adams 650kg, £741 (114), T A Crewehill Farm 570kg, £649 (114), H and H Gilmour, Ballymoney 720kg, £806 (112), W S Gregg, Cloughmills 660kg, £739 (112), T A Crewehill Farm 730kg, £810 (111), 700kg, £777 (111), J and G Hamilton, Broughshane 500kg, £550 (110), D Marcus, Glenarm 680kg, £741 (109), James Chestnutt, Portrush 570kg, £609 (107), D Marcus 620kg, £663 (107), R J Gage, Clough 600kg, £642 (107), Dermot Johnston, Magherafelt 610kg, £652 (107).

Beef heifers sold to: Robert Hood, Broughshane Limousin 630kg, £1,323 (210), Linton Bros, Cloughmills Charolais 630kg, £1,316 (209), Robert Hood, Limousin 550kg, £1,144 (208), local farmer, Limousin 620kg, £1,289 (208), Linton Bros, Charolais 600kg, £1,248 (208), Robert Hood, Limousin 540kg, £1,123 (208), Linton Bros, Charolais 650kg, £1,345 (207), Trevor Wallace, Dromore Limousin 610kg, £1,256 (206), Robert Hood, Limouain 560kg, £1,142 (204), Charolais 550kg, £1,122 (204), Trevor Wallace, Blonde 670kg, £1,340 (200), Robert Hood, Charolais 530kg, £1,060 (200), Trevor Wallace, Charolais 640kg, £1,254 (196), Robert Hood, Limousin 570kg, £1,105 (194), R McIntyre, Glarryford Charolais 560kg, £1,080 (193), Alastair Minford, Nutts Corner Charolais 580kg, £1,113 (192), Charolais 590kg, £1,109 (188), Charolais 660kg, £1,221 (185), W J Ferson, Cookstown Blonde 570kg, £1,048 (184), Blonde 520kg, £956 (184), Linton Bros, Charolais 660kg, £1,214 (184).

Beef bullocks sold to: A McDonald, Portglenone Charolais 650kg, £1,378 (212), Charolais 640kg, £1,350 (211), Charolais 610kg, £1,287 (211), David Stewart, Limavady Limousin 650kg, £1,371 (211), John Blair, Cullybackey Charolais 630kg, £1,323 (210), Charolais 590kg, £1,203 (204), J Irvine, Carrick Limousin 600kg, £1,224 (204), E Ferguson, Magherafelt Limousin 620kg, £1,264 (204), John Blair, Cullybackey Charolais 690kg, £1,380 (200), David Stewart, Limavady Limousin 580kg, £1,160 (200), E Ferguson, Limousin 690kg, £1,380 (200), Alastair Minford, Nutts Corner Charolais 550kg, £1,089 (198), David Stewart, Charolais 660kg, £1,300 (197), Limousin 660kg, £1,287 (195), E Ferguson, Charolais 510kg, £994 (195), David Stewart, Charolais 700kg, £1,351 (193), J H Fraser, Belfast Charolais 550kg, £1,045 (190), Charolais 540kg, £1,026 (190), Alastair Minford, Charolais 520kg, £988 (190), J H Minford, Charolais 540kg, £1,004 (186), Charolais 570kg, £1,054 (185), E Ferguson, Limousin 650kg, £1,202 (185), Alastair Minford, Charolais 600kg, £1,104 (184), J H Fraser, Charolais 520kg, £956 (184).

Friesian bullocks sold to: Edward Little, Ballymena 640kg, £1,088 (170), S J Duncan, Crumlin 460kg, £690 (150), J V Ramsey, Coleraine 460kg, £671 (146).

Trade continued strong for good quality dairy stock, 50 on offer sold to £2,230 for a choice calved heifer from D Bleleock, Crumlin.

Ruling prices: D Blelock, Crumlin £2,230, David McKeeman, Ballymoney £1,860, £1,810, Thomas Dunn, Bangor £1,750, Blair Jamison, Broughshane £1,750, A Hoey, Glenwherry £1,720, J Ferguson, Straid £1,720, A Hoey, Glenwherry £1,680, Thomas Dunn, Bangor £1,670, R R Cupples, Rathkenny £1,670, David McClintock, Moorfields £1,630, D Blelock, Crumlin £1,630, Thomas Carlisle, Dundrod £1,620, D and A Strange, Ballyclare £1,620, Denver Logan, Randalstown £1,580, J Ferguson £1,580, Bolton Brothers, Maghera £1,560, R and J Millar, Stewartstown £1,530, D Blelock, £1,430, R R Cupples £1,410.

A good entry in the suckler ring sold to £1,900 for a 3½ year old Aberdeen Angus bull from O Hughes, Castledawson, cows with calves to £1,600 for a Simmental with heifer calf at foot and a springing cow to £1,300 for a Simmental.

Ruling prices: Ian McCollum, Nutts Corner Simmental cow and heifer calf £1,600, Simmental cow and heifer calf £1,480, Stanley White, Crumlin Simmental cow and heifer calf £1,440, Ian McCollum Sim heifer and bull calf £1,300, Simmental in calf £1,300, Patrick Logan, Ahoghill Aberdeen Angus heifer and bull calf £1,280, Ian McCollum Simmental in calf cow £1,250, Columb Kelly, Knockloughrim Limousin in calf heifer £1,200, Limousin in calf heifer £1,170, Stanley White, Simmental cow and bull calf £1,140, Ian McCollum, Simmental in calf cow £1,110, Columb Kelly, Limousin in calf heier £1,020.

216 lots in the calf ring sold to £450 for a Limousin bull (12 weeks old).

Heifer calves sold to £355 for an eight week old Simmental.

Ruling prices: Alastair McBurney, Clough Limousin £450, Belgian Blue £435, George Forsythe, Cloughmills Hereford £410, Alastair McBurney, Limousin £405, D McKay, Broughshane Limousin £395, Alastair McBurney, Limousin £390, R L A and D Irvine, Dundrod Belgian Blue £390, B Gribben, Dunloy Belgian Blue £370, T Herbinson, Randalstown Aberdeen Angus £370, Aberdeen Angus £350, N Allen, Shanksbridge Simmental £345, George Forsythe, Cloughmills Hereford £345, R J Rea, Moneymore Belgian Blue £340, H Millar, Antrim Belgian Blue £340, Hugh Hall, Ballyclare Simmental £340, D S Wharry, Glenarm Aberdeen Angus £335, David Wilson, Newtownabbey Belgian Blue £335, Hugh Hall, Ballyclare Simmental £330, B Gribben, Dunloy Simmental £325, David Wilson, Belgian Blue £325.

Heifer calves sold to: R J T Fleming, Templepatrick Simmental £355, James Sheppard, Raloo Limousin £330, H Mulvenna, Glenarm Limousin £315, J Lynn, Cullybackey Aberdeen Angus £310, Alastair McBurney, Limousin £305, A and D McAfee, Bushmills Limousin £300, Alastair McBurney, Limousin £300, Hugh Hall, Ballyclare Limousin £300, D S Wharry, Glenarm Aberdeen Angus £295, James McAuley, Cushendall Limousin £290, T Herbinson, Randalstown Aberdeen Angus £290, George Forsythe, Cloughmills Hereford £290, Hamilton Alexander, Limousin £285, Graham and Son (2), Aberdeen Angus £285, David Wilson, Ballycraigy Belgian Blue £285, B Gribben, Dunloy Belgian Blue £280, Hugh Hall, Ballyclare Aberdeen Angus £275, S McClure, Coleraine Friesian £270, B Gribben, Limousin £270.

Friesian bull calves sold to: J Lynn, Cullybackey £190, T and M E Taylor, Doagh £150, J Lynn, Cullybackey £150, J V and R J Moore, Larne (4) £130, Alastair McBurney, Clough (2) £115, R L A and D Irvine, Dundrod £110, Ian Fleming, Newtownabbey £110, J V and R J Moore, Larne (2) £100, Alastair McBurney £85, J V and R J Moore, Larne £85, Crawford Millar, Randalstown £85.

An entry of 240 weanlings in Ballymena resulted in a steady trade.

Bullocks sold to £600 over for a Blonde 500kg at £1,100 presented by H and S Griffin, Portglenone.

Heifers sold to £560 over for a Blonde 500kg at £1,060 also suffered by H and S Gribbin.

Bulls/bullocks 0-300kgs

J C McMillan, Portglenone Charolais 300kg, £825 (275), A Minnis, Comber Limousin 240kg, £660 (275), Mark McClelland, Larne Simmental 220kg, £585 (265), A and M E Graham, Carnlough Charolais 240kg, £625 (260), R Alexander, Broughshane Charolais 250kg, £645 (258), Mark McClelland, Larne Simmental 240kg, £600 (250), Samuel Stewart, Nutts Corner Limousin 130kg, £320 (246), Mark McClelland, Simmental 220kg, £540 (245), R Hunter, Larne Limousin 210kg, £510 (242), Mark McClelland, Simmental 240kg, £580 (241).

301-350kgs

Mrs D Smyth, Dunloy Charolais 330kg, £780 (236), Charolais 320kg, £735 (229), Charolais 350kg, £800 (228), L G Marron, Portglenone Limousin 320kg, £720 (225), J Purvis, Magherafelt Limousin 350kg, £785 (224), E and P McCormick, Cushendun Limousin 350kg, £780 (222), David White, Broughshane Limousin 320kg, £710 (221), Eileen Hamilton, Moorfields Limousin 320kg, £700 (218), J Purvis, Magherafelt Limousin 350kg, £765 (218), Colin Alexander, Glenarm Limousin 330kg, £720 (218), A and M E Graham, Carnlough Limousin 330kg, £720 (218).

351kg and over

Mrs D Smyth, Dunloy Charolais 370kg, £890 (240), Eileen Hamilton, Moorfields Limousin 360kg, £840 (233), S and B Jamieson, Ballycastle Limousin 410kg, £950 (231), Limousin 430kg, £990 (230), F J McDonnell, Martinstown Charolais 360kg, £800 (222), H and S Griffin, Portglenone Blonde 500kg, £1,100 (220), J Wilson, Ballynure Charolais 490kg, £1,060 (216), W R Wilson, Ballymena Charolais 400kg, £860 (215), Charolais 380kg, £815 (214), Colin Alexander, Glenarm Limousin 370kg, £790 (213).

Heifers 0-300kgs

Samuel Stewart, Nutts Corner Blonde 120kg, £385 (320), Colin Alexander, Glenarm Limousin 250kg, £620 (248), A Magee Snr, Kilwaughter Charolais 210kg, £520 (247), Alex Magee, Larne Charolais 210kg, £520 (247), Eileen Magee, Kilwaughter (2) Charolais 210kg, £520 (247), Alex Magee, Charolais 210kg, £520 (247), Samuel Stewart, Blonde 190kg, £440 (231), Robert Armstrong, Lisburn Limousin 260kg, £590 (226), David White, Broughshane Limousin 300kg, £680 (226), Colin Alexander, Glenarm Limousin 240kg, £540 (225).

301-350kgs

Colin Alexander, Glenarm Limousin 350kg, £770 (220), W R Wilson, Ballymena Charolais 340kg, £725 (213), Colin Alexander, Limousin 330kg, £700 (212), W R Wilson, Charolais 330kg, £685 (207), A Minnis, Comber Limousin 310kg, £640 (206), Mrs D Smyth, Dunloy Limousin 320kg, £655 (204), Charolais 330kg, £675 (204), J Campbell, Carnlough Limousin 320kg, £650 (203), Blonde 340kg, £690 (202), D Diamond, Bellaghy Limousin 340kg, £685 (201), J C McMillan, Portglenone Charolais 310kg, £620 (200).

351kg and over

H and S Griffin, Portglenone Blonde 500kg, £1,060 (212), Leo G Marron, Portglenone Limousin 390kg, £820 (210), D Diamond, Bellaghy Limousin 390kg, £820 (210), H and S Griffin, Blonde 440kg, £880 (200), Blonde 460kg, £905 (196), D Diamond, Bellaghy Limousin 370kg, £715 (193), J C McMillan, Portglenone Charolais 390kg, £725 (185), M and A Millar, Rasharkin Limousin 390kg, £715 (183), J Campbell, Carnlough Blonde 360kg, £660 (183), D and F Kinney, Cushendall Limousin 410kg, £750 (182), David Carlisle, Templepatrick Limousin 400kg, £730 (182).

A smaller entry of sheep in Ballymena on Monday evening resulted in a steady trade.

Leading prices as follows:

Ewes and lambs: S Moore, Ballyclare 1 Suffolk ewes and 2 lambs £198, W Campbell, Carnlough 1 Dorset ewe and 2 lambs £168, Andrew Pollock, Maghera 1 Dorset ewe and 1 lambs £138, 1 Dorset ewe and 1 lamb £128.

Store lambs sold to: Martin McKillop, Loughgiel 15 Texel, £65, Mrs Noteman, Islandmagee 35 Easycare, £63.50, Paul Smyth, Broughshane 24 Romney, £62, 1 Mule, £59, S McAllister, Glenarm 29 Texel, £58.50, J McFetridge, Glenarm 15 Texel, £58, Paul Smyth 23 Romney, £55, R G McRoberts, Larne 13 Texel, £54, Paul Smyth 2 Mule, £53, Hugh Marcus, Carnlough 20 Easycare, £52.50.

Bullocks sold to: David Carlisle, Templepatrick Charolais 430kg, £960 (223), D Logan, Randalstown Charolais 510kg, £1,110 (217), David Carlisle, Charolais 460kg, £1,000 (217), D Logan, Charolais 520kg, £1,115 (214), David Carlisle, Charolais 520kg, £1,105 (212), W R McIntyre, Cloughmills, Aberdeen Angus 750kg, £1,590 (212), Aberdeen Angus 720kg, £1,525 (211), R and S McMullan, Broughshane Aberdeen Angus 510kg, £1,080 (211), local farmer Charolais 470kg, £995 (211), C Tinsdale, Carnlough Charolais 520kg, £1,100 (211), David Carlisle, Charolais 520kg, £1,100 (211), D Logan, Charolais 480kg, £1,015 (211), Charolais 530kg, £1,120 (211), J C McMillan, Portglenone Aberdeen Angus 500kg, £1,055 (211), D Logan, Charolais 540kg, £1,135 (210), R and S McMullan, Broughshane Aberdeen Angus 500kg, £1,050 (210).

Heifers sold to: R Fulton, Randalstown Charolais 490kg, £1,050 (214), P McKeown, Martinstown Limousin 430kg, £920 (214), R Fulton, Blonde 520kg, £1,100 (211), P McKeown, Limousin 430kg, £905 (210), Stuart Graham, Nutts Corner Limousin 350kg, £735 (210), P McKeown, Charolais 440kg, £900 (204), R Fulton, Simmental 570kg, £1,140 (200), Charolais 550kg, £1,095 (199), Limousin 570kg, £1,130 (198), K Minford, Crumlin Limousin 430kg, £840 (195), R and S McMullan, Simmental 510kg, £985 (193), P McKeown, Martinstown Limousin 520kg, £980 (188), K Minford, Crumlin Limousin 490kg, £910 (185), Stuart Graham, Nutts Corner Limousin 410kg, £760 (185), R and S McMullan, Broughshane Charolais 570kg, £1,045 (183), P McKeown, Martinstown Limousin 440kg, £800 (181).

An entry of 2,162 sheep in Ballymena resulted in a sharp trade.

Fat hoggets sold to 400p for a pen of 21 Texels 22.5kg at £90 offered by A Smyth, Ballymoney and to a top per head of £104.50 for 13 Texels 29kg presented by Denis Boyd, Straid.

Fat ewes sold to £107.

Fat hoggets (1,902)

(Top prices per head)

A Smyth, Ballymoney 21 Texel 22.5kg, £90 (400), J Bristow 9 Texel 25kg, £97 (388), Alan Paul, Maghera 43 Texel 24kg, £93 (387), local farmer 9 Suffolk 22.5kg, £87 (386), I Morrison, Dunloy 18 Texel 22.5kg, £87 (386), R J McKay, Carnlough 25 Suffolk 23.5kg, £90.80 (386), Alison McEntee, Ballymena 6 Texel 22kg, £85 (386), Steven Agnew, Broughshane 5 Hampshire 24kg, £92 (383), I Montgomery, Glenwherry 5 Texel 23kg, £88 (382), E and S J Hill, Randalstown 53 Texel 25kg, £95.20 (380), William Kerr, Ahoghill 4 Texel 24.5kg, £93.20 (380), Mrs S White, Cloughmills 13 Texel 25kg, £95 (380), Brian Lyttle, Moorfields 19 Texel 24kg, £91 (379), Nevin Brown, Ballycastle 4 Texel 27.5kg, £104 (378), Alan Paul, Maghera 42 Texel 24.5kg, £92.50 (377), R McCormick, Armoy 5 Texel 22kg, £83 (377), David Boyd, Knockagh 20 Texel 25.5kg, £96.20 (377), S Gilmore and Co, Kilrea 35 Texel 24.5kg, £92.20 (376), N Rea, Larne 4 Texel 24.5kg, £92 (375), W Park, Antrim 24 crossbred 27.5kg, £103 (374), W J Smyth, Moorfields 14 Suffolk 23.5kg, £88 (374), S Gilmore and Co, Kilrea 12 Texel 23.5kg, £88 (374), J Lynn, Cullybackey 12 Texel 25kg, £93.50 (374), James Bellingham, Ballymoney 5 Dorset 24.5kg, £91.50 (373).

Top prices per head:

Denis Boyd, Straid 13 Texel 29kg, £104.50, D McKillop, Cushendall 1 Bor 34kg, £104, Mrs K Hunter, Ballymoney 5 Texel 28kg, £104, Nevin Brown, Ballycastle 4 Texel 27.5kg, £104, W Park, Antrim 24 crossbred 27.5kg, £103, Geoffrey Fleck, Ballymena 3 Texel 28.5kg, £102.50, S J Adams, Broughshane 7 Texel 29kg, £102, M Moffett, Broughshane 24 crossbred 27.5kg, £101.50, J and J Rea, Kilwaughter 2 Charollais 28.5kg, £100, A M O’Neill, Newtowncrommelin 3 Texel 29.5kg, £98, J Bristow, 9 Texel 25kg, £97, David Boyd, Knockagh 20 Texel 25.5kg, £96.20, J Loughery 11 Texel 27kg, £96, M Stewart, Coleraine 20 Texel 26kg, £95.80, Lucy Calderwood, Dunloy 4 Texel 26kg, £95.50, E and S J Hill, Randalstown 53 Texel 25kg £95.20, J Graham, Toomebridge 18 Dorset 25.5kg, £95, Mrs S White, Cloughmills 13 Texel 25kg, £95, I Barkley, Dunloy 16 Suffolk 26.5kg, £94.80, P S and A J Martin, Portavogie 51 Texel 26kg, £94.50, 1 Texel 26kg, £94.50, G and B Taylor, Ballymoney 40 Suffolk 26kg, £93.50, Louise Hamilton, Broughshane 44 Texel 26kg, £93.50.

Fat ewes (260)

First quality

Suffolk - £59-£83

Texel - £62-£93

Crossbred - £57- £89

Blackface - £50- £107