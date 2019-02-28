Ballymena Mart: Strong demand for dairy stock, calved heifer sells for £2,400

An entry of 280 beef cattle in Ballymena on Thursday resulted in a steady trade.

Beef cows sold to 192p for a Limousin 630kg at £1,209, Friesian cows to 127p for 620kg at £787, beef heifers to 205p for 550kg at £1,127, beef bullocks to 209p for 580kg at £1,212 and Friesian bullocks to 159p for 550kg at £874.

Beef cows sold to: A Murphy, Waringstown Limousin 630kg, £1,209 (192), Richard McGinley, Ballymoney Charolais 590kg, £1,044 (177), Limousin 560kg, £940 (168), A Murphy, Limousin 740kg, £1,206 (163), Walter Hoy, Templepatrick Limousin 770kg, £1,239 (161), Limousin 840kg, £1,327 (158), T J McLornan, Nutts Corner Limousin 820kg, £1,287 (157), W G Hughes, Clough Limousin 760kg, £1,170 (154), T J McLornan, Nutts Corner Limousin 730kg, £1,109 (152), W J Patton, Cloughmills Limousin 520kg, £780 (150), John McLaughlin, Bushmills Parthenais 660kg, £976 (148), Ivor G Hyndman, Maghera Limousin 800kg, £1,184 (148), Edward Kennedy, Ballyclare Limousin 590kg, £867 (147), local farmer Limousin 680kg, £992 (146), Simmental 660kg, £963 (146), TJ McLornan, Nutts Corner Limousin 810kg, £1,182 (146), Limousin 710kg, £1,036 (146), B McAllister, Kells Charolais 860kg, £1,255 (146), T J McLornan, Nutts Corner Limousin 670kg, £971 (145), R Henry, Kilwaughter Limousin 730kg, £1,058 (145), Kelly Brothers, Ballymena Limousin 650kg £923 (142), Limousin 640kg £896 (140), John McLaughlin, Bushmills Charolais 760kg £1056 (139), Kelly Brothers, Ballymena Limousin 700kg, £973 (139).

Friesian cows sold to: Dermot Johnston, Magherafelt 620kg, £787 (127), 530kg, £630 (119), P Irwin, Broughshane 650kg, £721 (111), R J Beattie, Dunloy 640kg, £665 (104), James Nelson, Kilwaughter 600kg, £612 (102), 640kg, £652 (102), J A Wilson, Doagh 620kg, £620 (100), W J and A McCullough, Broughshane 620kg, £613 (99), H Johnston, Ahoghill 750kg, £735 (98), Ian Paisley, Magheramourne 660kg, £640 (97), George Forsythe, Cloughmills 680kg, £659 (97), T F Duncan, Crumlin 720kg, £698 (97), RJ Beattie, Dunloy 640kg, £614 (96), James Nelson, Kilwaughter 670kg, £643 (96), David Steele, Glenavy 610kg, £585 (96), George Forsythe, 760kg, £722 (95), Dermot Johnston 690kg, £655 (95), Joseph Adams, Ballymena 510kg, £479 (94), R J Beattie, Dunloy 630kg, £592 (94), Eric Thom, Desermartin 660kg, £613 (93), J Hayes, Ballymena 690kg, £634 (92), W J and A McCullough, 590kg, £542 (92), William Hoey, Ballymena 620kg, £570 (92), A Harbinson, Rathkenny 770kg, £708 (92).

Beef heifers sold to: R J Arrell, Randalstown Limousin 550kg, £1,127 (205), Lyle McAuley, Ballyclare Charolais 550kg, £1,122 (204), D Howard, Moneymore Limousin 530kg, £1,081 (204), Lyle McAuley Charolais 620kg, £1,252 (202), D Howard, Limousin 630kg, £1,272 (202), Lyle McAuley, Limousin 470kg, £940 (200), D Howard, Charolais 590kg, £1,180 (200), R Henry, Kilwaughter Charolais 590kg, £1,180 (200), Linton Brothers, Cloughmills Charolais 670kg, £1,333 (199), D Howard, Charolais 630kg, £1,234 (196), Charolais 610kg, £1,189 (195), R J Arrell, Randalstown Limousin 590kg, £1,144 (194), Linton Brothers, Charolais 650kg, £1,261 (194), D Howard, Charolais 590kg, £1,144 (194), Limousin 490kg, £950 (194), Limousin 520kg, £1,008 (194), V Cousley, Moneymore Limousin 600kg, £1,164 (194), S Morrison, Ballymoney Charolais 640kg, £1,228 (192), Linton Brothers, Charolais 640kg, £1,222 (191), Lyle McAuley, Ballyclare Belgian Blue 470kg, £893 (190), Linton Brothers Charolais 640kg, £1,216 (190), D Howard Charolais 570kg, £1,083 (190), Charolais 590kg, £1,121 (190), Charolais 600kg, £1,140 (190).

Beef bullocks sold to: G A Henry, Knockloughrim Charolais 580kg, £1,212 (209), Charolais 600kg, £1,224 (204), Charolais 590kg, £1,191 (202), H McCullough, Randalstown Charolais 630kg, £1,260 (200), B McAllister, Kells Limousin 600kg, £1,200 (200), M McCurry, Cushendall Charolais 600kg, £1,200 (200), David Hutchinson, Moneymore Charolais 780kg, £1,544 (198), P Graffin, Portglenone Limousin 640kg, £1,254 (196), M McCurry, Charolais 610kg, £1,189 (195), G A Henry, Simmental 580kg, £1,125 (194), M McCurry, Charolais 540kg, £1,047 (194), H McCullough, Randalstown Charolais 670kg, £1,299 (194), S Morrison, Ballymoney Charolais 630kg, £1,197 (190), J Thompson, Kells Charolais 780kg, £1,482 (190), C McKenna, Swatragh Charolais 670kg, £1,273 (190), Lloyd George, Nutts Corner Limousin 750kg, £1,425 (190), M McCurry, Charolais 570kg, £1,083 (190), S Fullerton, Bushmills British Blue 480kg, £902 (188), P Graffin, Portglenone Saler 640kg, £1,190 (186), local farmer Aberdeen Angus 630kg, £1,171 (186), C McKenna, Swatragh Limousin 660kg, £1,221 (185), H McCullough, Randalstown Charolais 610kg, £1,122 (184), David Hutchinson, Moneymore Charolais 780kg, £1,435 (184), W and N Martin, Broughshane Shorthorn 660kg, £1,188 (180).

Friesian bullocks sold to: G Arthur, Broughshane 550kg, £874 (159), L Hughes, Clough 650kg, £1,014 (156), 670kg, £1,025 (153), G Arthur 620kg, £948 (153), L Hughes 650kg, £988 (152), F O’Boyle, Randalstown 500kg, £690 (138).

Breeding bulls sold to 4,000gns in Ballymena Mart on Friday realised twice for Charolais from Victor Chestnutt, Bushmills.

V Chestnutt, Bushmills Charolais 4,000gns, V Chestnutt, Bushmills Charolais 4,000gns, V Chestnutt, Bushmills Charolais 3,600gns, V Chestnutt, Bushmills Charolais 3,400gns, V Chestnutt, Bushmills Charolais 3,000gns, V Chestnutt, Bushmills Charolais 3,000gns, V Chestnutt, Bushmills Aberdeen Angus 2,600gns, V Chestnutt, Bushmills Charolais 2,600gns, V Chestnutt, Bushmills Charolais 2,600gns, J Lawrence, Magherafelt Aberdeen Angus 2,600gns, J M Morrison, Armoy Limousin 2,100gns, J Lawrence, Magherafelt Aberdeen Angus 2,100gns and B McAllister, Kells Charolais 2,000gns.

Dairy cattle

Strong demand for dairy stock reaching £2,400 for a calved heifer from R Thompson, Ligoniel. R Thompson, Ligoniel £2,400, D Dickey, Randalstown £2,320, W G Johnston, Ligoniel £2,220, R Thompson, Ligoniel £2,190, W G Johnston, Ligoniel £2,180, R Thompson, Ligoniel £2,080, D McNeilly, Randalstown £2,000, D McNeilly, Randalstown £1,950, D Maybin, Randalstown £1,950, D Maybin, Broughshane £1,810, D Maybin, Broughshane £1,810, R H Shanks, Dunadry £1,770, J McCann, Craigavon £1,660, McNeilly, Randalstown £1,520, R H Shanks, Dunadry £1,500, T and J Mackey £1,500 and R Stewart, Ballyclare £1,420.

Suckler stock

Over 100 lots in the suckler ring sold to £1,680 for an in calf Simmental cow.

A Birt, Portaferry Simmental £1,680, Simmental £1,650, Simmental £1,550, Limousin £1,520, G Gibson, Ligoniel Shorthorn beef £1,500, A Birt, Limousin £1,500, Limousin £1500, Limousin £1500, Simmental £1500, Simmental £1,500, Limousin £1,500, J Alexander, Randalstown Hereford £1,450, A Birt, Limousin £1,450, Simmental £1,450, Simmental £1,450, J Alexander, Randalstown Hereford £1,400, A Birt, Limousin £1,400, Simmental £1,400, Simmental £1,400.

Almost 200 Lots in the calf ring sold to £480 for a month old Charolais heifer.

Bull Calves to £425 for an Aberdeen Angus.

Partly reared Friesian bulls to £250 and younger lots to £200.

Bull calves

L Wilson, Doagh Aberdeen Angus £425, R J T Fleming, Templepatrick Simmental £420, D Montgomery, Glenwherry Limousin £410, R J T Fleming, Templepatrick Simmental £400, R Lyttle, Limousin £400, L Wilson, Doagh Aberdeen Angus £395, R Lyttle, Larne Belgian Blue £370, D Montgomery, Glenwherry Hereford £350, I Paisley, Magheramorne Limousin £330, I Gamble, Articlave Limousin £315, I Paisley, Magheramorne Limousin £310, L Wilson, Doagh Aberdeen Angus £300, A and W McMaster, Broughshane Hereford £285, W and F Hill, Randalstown Aberdeen Angus £280, P Connolly, Armoy Belgian Blue £280, P Connolly, Armoy Belgian Blue £280, D McAllister, Armoy Hereford £280, J Drummond, Bangor Aberdeen Angus £280, T Carlisle, Dundrod Aberdeen Angus £270 and W and F Hill, Randalstown Aberdeen Angus £260.

Heifer calves

C Magill, Larne Charolais £480, R Lyttle, Larne Limousin £400, C Magill, Larne Charolais £370, I Gamble, Articlave Limousin £355, I Gamble, Limousin £355, L Wilson, Doagh Aberdeen Angus £345, L Wilson, Doagh Aberdeen Angus £330, W A Holden, Larne Simmental £310, D Montgomery, Glenwherry Belgian Blue £310, I Gamble, Articlave Limousin £300, R J and J A Wright, Stoneyford Belgian Blue £300, W A Holden, Larne Simmental £295, W A Holden, Larne Simmental £290, W A Holden, Larne Simmental £285, I Montgomery, Glenwherry Limousin £280, W A Holden, Larne Simmental £275, R A Gordon, Cloughmills Hereford £275, W J Bond, Eglinton Hereford £275, W J Bond, Eglinton Hereford £275 and I Paisley, Magheramorne Limousin £260.

Friesian bulls

A and W McMaster, Broughshane £250, A and W McMaster, Broughshane £230, A and W McMaster, Broughshane £215 (2), H Park, Ballymena £200 (5), R Lyttle, Larne £190, J and G Hamilton, Broughshane £180, R Lyttle, Larne £170, A and W McMaster, Broughshane £150.

Weanlings

Another good entry of 400 weanlings resulted in a super trade.

Bullocks sold to £630 over for a Charolais 380kg at £1,010 offered by Joe Adams, Glarryford.

Heifers sold to £700 over for a Limousin 300kg £1,000 offered by Malcolm Smith, Kells.

Bullocks to 300kg

S Hamill, Aughafatten Simmental 230kg, £675 (293), H O’Mullan, Cloughmills Charolais 270kg, £790 (292), M Smith, Kells Limousin 290kg, £840 (289), R Nicholson, Monkstown Limousin 290kg, £840 (289), J and D Colgan, Ballycastle Charolais 240kg, £675 (281), J and D Colgan, Ballycastle Charolais 240kg, £675 (281), M Smith, Kells Limousin 300kg, £840 (280), M Smith, Kells Limousin 300kg, £840 (280), M Smith, Kells Limousin 290kg, £800 (275), M Smith, Kells Limousin 290kg, £800 (275), M Smith, Kells Limousin 280kg, £770 (275), E C Smylie, Crumlin Simmental 270kg, £740 (274) (3) and S Hamill, Aughafatten Simmental 230kg, £620 (269) (2).

Bullocks 301kg to 350kg

A S Millar, Antrim Charolais 320kg, £940 (293), A S Millar, Antrim Charolais 340kg, £970 (285), A S Millar, Antrim Charolais 320kg, £900 (281), M Smith, Kells Limousin 320kg, £870 (271), M Smith, Kells Limousin 330kg, £890 (269), M Smith, Kells Limousin 330kg, £890 (267), S Taylor, Ligoniel Charolais 310kg, £830 (267), J Craig, Larne Limousin 320kg, £850 (265) (2), S Taylor, Ligoniel Charolais 330kg, £870 (263), J Rainey, Crumlin Limousin 340kg, £890 (261), E Sherrard, Ligoniel Charolais 320kg, £259, R Nicholson, Monkstown Limousin 310kg, £780 (251), D Kane, Cushendall Limousin 320kg, £805 (251), J Campbell, Carnlough Limousin 320kg, £800 (250) and R Nicholson, Monkstown Limousin 320kg, £795 (248).

Bullocks 351kg and over

Joe Adams, Glarryford Charolais 380kg, £1 010 (265), A S Millar, Antrim Charolais 370kg, £980 (264), A S Millar, Antrim Charolais 370kg, £965 (260), A S Millar, Antrim Charolais 370kg, £960 (259), D Boyd, Knockagh Charolais 370kg, £955 (258), D Boyd, Knockagh Charolais 390kg, £1,000 (256), D Boyd, Knockagh Charolais 410kg, £1,050 (256), A S Millar, Antrim Charolais 370kg, £940 (254), D Boyd, Antrim Charolais 370kg, £940 (254), D Boyd, Knockagh Charolais 370kg, £940 (254), D Boyd, Knockagh Saler 410kg, £1,040 (253), F J McDonnell, Martinstown Charolais 390kg, £980 (251), D Boyd, Knockagh Charolais 380kg, £950 (250) and A Thompson, Straid Limousin 370kg, £920 (248) (3).

Heifers to 300kg

M Smith, Kells Limousin 300kg, £1,000 (333), M Smith, Kells Limousin 360kg, £775 (298), B and A McCammon, Magheramorne Limousin 20kg, £595 (270), S Taylor, Ligoniel Charolais 300kg, £765 (255), G Devlin, Randalstown Limousin 260kg, £655 (251), B and A McCammon, Magheramorne Limousin 250kg, £625 (250), P Delargy, Glenariffe Blonde d’Aquitaine 250kg, £620 (248), A Hillan, Broughshane Charolais 270kg, £660 (244), G Devlin, Randalstown Limousin 250kg, £600 (240), I Gibson, Broughshane Charolais 290kg, £690 (237), D Gillan, Garvagh Charolais 270kg, £630 (233) (2), A Hillan, Broughshane Charolais 220kg, £510 (231), M Smith, Kells Limousin 260kg, £600 (230), T Corken, Larne Limousin 290kg, £660 (227) and J Knox, Broughshane Charolais 300kg, £680 (226).

Heifers 301kg to 350kg

I Beggs, Whitehead Limousin 350kg, £925 (264), I Beggs, Whitehead Limousin 330kg, £860 (260), C Harper, Crumlin Charolais 320kg, £830 (259), J Beggs, Whitehead Limousin 340kg, £870 (255), A Nicholson, Monkstown Limousin 330kg, £840 (254), I Beggs, Whitehead Limousin 320kg, £800 (250), I Beggs, Whitehead Limousin 340kg, £850 (250), D Boyd, Knockagh Charolais 310kg, £750 (241), J Campbell, Carnlough Limousin 340kg, £820 (241), J Beggs, Whitehead Limousin 320kg, £760 (237), A J Wilson, Ballymena Charolais 350kg, £825 (235), A S Millar, Antrim Charolais 340kg, £800 (235), J Knox, Broughshane Charolais 320kg, £750 (234), I Gibson, Broughshane Charolais 320kg, £735 (229), D Boyd, Knockagh Charolais 350kg, £785 (224) and A Murray, Cushendall Limousin 330kg, £730 (221).

Heifers 351kg and over

J Adams, Glarryford Charolais 380kg, £1,030 (271), D Boyd, Knockagh Charolais 370kg, £970 (262), D Boyd, Knockagh Charolais 380kg, £930 (244), F J McDonnell, Martinstown Charolais 390kg, £925 (237), D Boyd, Knockagh Charolais 360kg, £845 (234), J Craig, Larne Charolais 360kg, £840 (233), J Beggs, Whitehead Limousin 370kg, £855 (231), A Simms, Gleno Limousin 360kg, £830 (230), D Gillan, Garvagh Limousin 360kg, £825 (229), D Kane, Cushendall Charolais 380kg, £865 (227), A S Millar, Antrim Charolais 390kg, £885 (226), D Gillan, Garvagh Limousin 370kg, £830 (224), D Kane, Cushendall Charolais 380kg, £850 (223), W R Wilson, Ballymena Charolais 360kg, £805 (223) and A J Wilson, Ballymena Limousin 360kg, £800 (222).

A smaller entry of sheep in Ballymena on Monday evening resulted in a steady trade.

Springers sold to £148, ewes and lambs to £200, store lambs to £85 and pet lambs to £40.

Ewes and lambs sold to: W J and A McCullough, Broughshane 3 Suffolk ewes and 6 lambs £200, 2 crossbred ewes and 4 lambs £200, 3 Texel ewes and 6 lambs £198, D Devlin, Randalstown 2 Dorset ewes and 4 lambs £185, W J and A McCullough 3 Suffolk ewes and 5 lambs £182, 3 Suffolk ewes and 5 lambs £180, McGookin Farming, Ballyclare 5 Lleyn ewes and 8 lambs £155, M Park, Ballymena 1 Texel ewe and 2 lambs £155, R Baird, Carrickfergus, 3 Suffolk ewes and 5 lambs £138, A Nelson, Upperlands 2 Beltex ewes and 2 lambs £135, R Baird 1 Charollais ewe and 1 lamb £135.

In lamb ewes sold to: G Fleck, Ballymena 9 Mule £148, D Morrow, Glenarm 8 Texel £142, G Fleck 10 Mule £136, D Morrow 7 Texel £132, G Fleck 4 KH £128, 1 Texel £122, T Hamill, Broughshane 4 Mule £120, R Hamill, Aughfatten 5 Mule £120, M Hamill, Broughshane 1 Mule £120, A T Lowry, Loughgiel 2 Texel £120, A Lowry, Loughgiel 7 Texel £120, A T Lowry 4 Texel £120 and Adrian Lowry 5 Texel £120.

An entry of 200 store cattle in Ballymena resulted in a steady trade.

Bullocks sold to £690 over for a Limousin 560kg at £1,250 offered by a local producer and heifers sold to £565 over for a Charolais 570kg at £1135 presented by Nigel Robinson, Clough.

Bulls 0-500kgs

J Hutchinson, Ballyclare Charolais 450kg, £1,040 (231), A Christie, Ballymoney (2) Charolais 460kg, £1,040 (226), Mrs J Hutchinson, Charolais 420kg, £920 (219), A Christie Charolais 480kg, £1,050 (218), D Bell, Antrim Limousin 440kg, £950 (215), A Christie, Limousin 450kg, £960 (213), Lucy Calderwood, Dunloy Charolais 490kg, £1,040 (212), Andrew Russell, Templepatrick Charolais 500kg, £1,030 (206), local farmer Limousin 500kg, £1,020 (204), D Bell, Antrim Simmental 490kg, £985 (201) and J Hutchinson Charolais 480kg, £960 (200).

501kg and over

Local farmer Limousin 540kg, £1,210 (224), Limousin 560kg, £1,250 (223), Charolais 540kg, £1,190 (220), Limousin 540kg, £1,180 (218), D Patterson, Crumlin Charolais 530kg, £1,130 (213), local farmer Charolais 580kg, £1,230 (212), Leo McFall, Ahoghill Limousin 560kg, £1,160 (207), R I Bashford, Magheramourne Limousin 540kg, £1,110 (205), Leo McFall, Charolais 570kg, £1,165 (204), J McErlean, Portglenone Charolais 510kg, £1,040 (203), James Murtland, Antrim Limousin 530kg, £1,080 (203), local farmer Limousin 530kg, £1,080 (203), James Murtland, Limousin 590kg, £1,200 (203), Colum Kelly, Knockloughrim Limousin 590kg, £1,200 (203) and local farmer, Charolais 600kg, £1,220 (203).

Heifers sold to 0-500kgs

G Connon, Aldergrove Limousin 390kg, £860 (220), S Wilson, Ballynure Limousin 430kg, £930 (216), local farmer Limousin 450kg, £960 (213), N Smyth, Randalstown Charolais 360kg, £760 (211), C Christie, Cloughmills Charolais 460kg, £950 (206), S Wilson, Charolais 440kg, £895 (203), G Connon, Limousin 480kg, £950 (197), C Christie, Limousin 470kg, £930 (197), Joan Hutchinson, Ballyclare Charolais 470kg, £920 (195), S Wilson, Limousin 460kg, £890 (193), James Murtland, Antrim Limousin 440kg, £845 (192), William Beattie, Newtownabbey Belgian Blue 390kg, £740 (189), S Wilson, Ballynure Limousin 430kg, £810 (188), Limousin 500kg, £930 (186), C Christie Charolais 480kg, £890 (185) and J Hutchinson Charolais 460kg, £850 (184).

501kg and over

Nigel Robinson, Clogher Charolais 570kg, £1,135 (199), Mrs J Mills, Glenarm Limousin 530kg, £1,000 (188), Carrigeen Farms, Templepatrick Simmental 520kg, £980 (188), Nigel Robinson, Simmental 530kg, £990 (186), Brendan McLoughlin, Glenariffe Limousin 560kg, £1,040 (185), Nigel Robinson, Limousin 570kg, £1,040 (182), Lucy Calderwood, Dunloy Charolais 550kg, £1,000 (181), A Kidd, Portglenone Limousin 580kg, £1,040 (179) and A Heron, Broughshane Shorthorn beef 550kg, £985 (179).

An entry of 1,558 sheep in Ballymena resulted in a steady trade.

Fat hoggets sold to 450p for a pen of 20 Dorsets at £90 offered by Donal McKay, Martinstown and to a top per head of £103 for a pen of heavy Texels from S McCracken, Randalstown.

Fat ewes sold to £112.

Fat hoggets (1,368)

Top prices per kg: Donal McKay, Martinstown 1 Dorset 20kg, £90 (450), J Mills, Kilwaughter 6 Texel 21kg, £92 (438), I Montgomery, Glenwherry 24 Texel 21.5kg, £94 (437), John Reid, Carnlough 5 crossbred 22.5kg, £96 (426), G Fleck, Ballymena 2 Texel 23kg, £98 (426), Stewart McIlwaine, Glenwherry 2 Texel 20kg, £85 (425), R Simpson, Broughshane 4 Texel 22kg, £93 (422), G Fleck, 2 Texel 22.5kg, £95 (422), Patrick McMurray, Glenariffe 4 Texel 21kg, £88.50 (421), A Christie, Ballymoney 2 Suffolk 19kg, £80 (421), Sean Kearney, Portglenone 15 Texel 19kg, £80 (421), Joel Lamont, Kells 28 Blackface 19.5kg, £82 (420), J Petticrew, Cairncastle 9 Texel 22kg, £92 (418), W J Smyth, Moorfields 6 Texel 22kg, £92 (418), R Simpson, Broughshane 25 crossbred 23.5kg, £98 (417), T A and P Paul, Dunloy 12 Texel 24kg, £100 (416) and Mrs S White, Cloughmills 25 Suffolk 22kg, £91 (413).

Top prices per head: S McCracken, Randalstown 13 Texel 31kg, £103, Jennifer Irvine, Carrickfergus 8 Texel 33kg, £102.50, J G Linton, Garvagh 6 Texel 32kg, £102, J Irvine 2 Texel 33kg, £101, William Houston, Moorfields 8 Suffolk 27kg, £100, T A and P Paul, Dunloy 12 Texel 24kg, £100, Robert Gault, Ballyclare 4 Blue Leicester 31.5kg, £100, W and N Martin, Broughshane 18 Texel 27kg, £100, Ken Woodside, Islandmagee 6 Texel 28kg, £100, Donal McKay, Martinstown 3 Dorset 33kg, £100, Jennifer Irvine 8 Texel 28.5kg, £100, William McCroary, Broughshane 8 Dorset 30kg, £100, Mervyn Orr, Ballintoy 20 Suffolk 28.5kg £99.50, 16 Texel 26.5kg £99.50, S Graham, Toomebridge 8 Dorset 28.5kg, £99, G Fleck, Ballymena 2 Texel 28.5kg, £99, local farmer 20 Texel 24.5kg, £99, W Park, Antrim 28 Suffolk 27kg, £99, Ken Woodside, Islandmagee 14 Texel 26kg, £99 and W R Semple, Magheramourne 24 crossbred 30.5kg, £99.

Fat ewes (190)

First quality

Suffolk - £80-£112

Texel - £80-£110

Crossbred - £60-£84

Blackface - £45-£64