Beef bred cows sell to £1,145 at Markethill Mart

An entry of 110 cull cows at Markethill on Tuesday, November 20th sold in a steady demand.

Beef bred cows sold to a top of £152 per 100 kilos for a 752k Limousin at £1,145 followed by £148 for 754k Limousin at £1,115.

Main demand from £120 to £145 per 100 kilos.

Fleshed Friesian sold from £90 to £99 per 100 kilos to a top of £122 per 100 kilos for 640k at £785.

Second quality Friesians from £75 to £85 and the poorest types from £55 to £70 per 100 kilos.

Cull cows

Gilford farmer 752k, £1,145, £152.00; Newry farmer 754k, £1,115, £148.00; Newry farmer 742k, £1,075, £145.00; Richhill farmer 552k, £735, £133.00; Portadown farmer 722k, £915, £127.00 and Collone farmer 708k, £885, £125.00.

Friesian cull cows

Killylea farmer 644k, £785, £122.00; Keady farmer 514k, £605, £118.00; Markethill farmer 654k, £645, £99.00; Armagh farmer 670k, £635, £95.00; Armagh farmer 692k, £645, £93.00; Kilkeel farmer 758k, £705, £93.00 and Killylea farmer 726k, £665, £92.00.

CALVES

190 calves sold in an excellent trade.

Good quality bull calves to a top of £405 for a four week old Belgian Blue followed by £350 for a three week old Limousin.

All good quality bulls from £250 to £310.

Heifer calves to £310 for a two week old Limousin with main trade for good quality heifers from £180 to £265.

Heifer calves

Limousin £310; Belgian Blue £265; Belgian Blue £260; Aberdeen Angus £245; Belgian Blue £240; Aberdeen Angus £220; Belgian Blue £190; Belgian Blue £185; Aberdeen Angus £180.

Bull calves

Belgian Blue £405; Limousin £350; Limousin £310; Limousin £300; Belgian Blue £290; Aberdeen Angus £80; Aberdeen Angus £280 and Belgian Blue £270.