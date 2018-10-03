Beef bred cows sell to £1,265 at Markethill Mart

An entry of 140 cull cows at Markethill on Tuesday, October 2nd sold in a steady demand.

Beef bred cow sold £135 to £161 per 100 kilos for 718k Limousin at £1,155 and up to £1,265 for 830k £152.

Fleshed Friesians sold steadily from £112 to £131 for 760k at £1,005.

Second quality Friesians from £85 to £100 and the poorest types from £60 to £80 per 100 kilos.

Cull cows

Newtownhamilton farmer 718k, £1,155, £161.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 660k, £1,015, £154.00; Loughgilly farmer 830k, £1,265, £152.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 676k, £1,025, £152.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 854k, £1,275, £149.00; Gilford farmer 588k £875 £149.00; Poyntzpass farmer 594k, £865, £146.00 and Loughgilly farmer 690k, £975, £141.00;

Friesian cull cows

Loughgilly farmer 768k, £1,005, £131.00; Lurgan farmer 678k, £875, £129.00; Loughbrickland farmer 588k, £745, £127.00; Lurgan farmer 714k, £865, £121.00; Loughbrickland farmer 590k, £695, £118.00; Katesbridge farmer 720k, £815, £113.00; Jerrettspass farmer 616k, £695, £113.00 and Lurgan farmer 712k, £795, £112.00.

CALVES

160 calves sold in an exceptionally strong demand.

Good quality bull calves sold from £240 to £350 for a three week old Limousin.

The top ten bull calves averaged £298 each.

Heifer calves sold from £180 to £235 with a top of £320 for a Belgian Blue.

Bull calves

Limousin £350; Hereford £350; Limousin £315; Aberdeen Angus £300; Limousin £290; Belgian Blue £280; Fleckvieh £280; Aberdeen Angus £280; Aberdeen Angus £275 and Limousin £265.

Heifer calves

Belgian Blue £320; Aberdeen Angus £235; Aberdeen Angus £230; Aberdeen Angus £230; Limousin £220; Aberdeen Angus £220; Simmental £220 and Belgian Blue £210.