Beef bred cows sell to £1,305 at Markethill Mart

An entry of 160 cull cows at Markethill on Tuesday, November 27th sold in a slighty improved trade.

Beef bred cows from £120 to £170 paid for a 768k Limousin £1,305 for a Gilford farmer followed by £163 per 100 kilos for 512k Limousin cow at £835.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold from £90 to £109 for 608k at £665 and top price Friesian £785 for 780k £101 per 100 kilos.

An entry of over 40 month old Friesian bullocks sold from £120 to £138 per 100 kilos for 860k at £1195 with a top price of £1295 for 960k.

Second quality Friesian cows sold £75 to £85 per 100 kilos and the poorest types from £60 to £70 per 100 kilos

Cull cows

Gilford farmer 768k, £1,305, £170.00; Gilford farmer 512k, £835, £163.00; Newry farmer 644k, £1,045, £162.00 and Loughgilly farmer 818k, £975, £119.00.

Friesian cull cows

Tandragee farmer 608k, £665, £109.00; Gilford farmer 722k, £735, £102.00; Newry farmer 636k, £645, £101.00; Annalong farmer 780k, £785, £101.00; Annalong farmer 700k, £695, £99.00; Kilkeel farmer 740k, £725k, £98.00; Jerrettspass farmer 764k, £745, £98.00 and Cullyhanna farmer 682k, £665, £98.00.

CALVES

170 calves sold in a steady demand.

Good quality bull calves sold to £380 for a two week old Charolais.

Main demand from £250 to £340 each.

Good quality heifer sold from £180 to £250 for a four week old Charolais.

Bull calves

Charolais £380; Charolais £340; Belgian Blue £330; Charolais £320; Belgian Blue £310; Fleckvieh £300; Aberdeen Angus £290; Limousin £285 and Aberdeen Angus £280.

Heifer calves

Charolais £250; Aberdeen Angus £250; Aberdeen Angus £230; Belgian Blue £220; Limousin £220; Belgian Blue £190 and Aberdeen Angus £185.

The annual Christmas show and sale of prime cattle and lambs at Markethill on November 22nd returned an excellent trade for an entry of 220 cattle.

The show champion was a Limousin weighing 768k and selling for £2,000 from P Bailie, Richhill and bought by E Hughes, Carrickmore.

The butcher’s choice a Limousin weighing 598k sold at £2,200 for Michael Monaghan £368 per 100 kilos and was bought by E Hughes, Carrickmore.

Main demand for prime cattle from £200 to £240 per 100 kilos.

An entry of 50 special selected bulling heifers sold from £1,100 to £1,300 each and averaged 544k at £1,170 per head.

An entry of in calf heifer from a Lisburn farmer sold from £1,100 to £1,500 each.

Prime lambs sold to a top of £118 per head.

The first pen of lambs from J S Farming Ltd weighed 25k and sold at £115 each to Linden Foods, Dungannon for the second prize winning pen from F Davidson, Poyntzpass which weighed 24.8k at £118 each several more pens sold from £100 to £104 each.

Prime cattle

Butchers Choice, Augher farmer 598k, £2,200, £368.00; show champion 768k, £2,000, £260.00; Annacloy farmer 520k, £1,280, £246.00; Crossgar farmer 638k, £1,550, £243.00; Armagh farmer 702k, £1,700, £242.00; Armagh farmer 714k, £1,700, £238.00; Keady farmer 632k, £1,500, £237.00; Tassagh farmer 588k, £1,380, £235.00; Coagh farmer 732k, £1,700, £232.00 and Newry farmer 616k, £1,430, £232.00.

The charity auction realised a total of £40,000 for NI Children’s Hospice.