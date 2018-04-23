Beef bred cows sell to £1,512.40 at Clogher Mart

A very good entry of 1,200 cattle on offer at Clogher Mart this week sold to a very firm demand in all sections.

In the fatstock ring beef bred cows sold to £1,512.40 for a 760kg Charolais to £199 per 100kg.

Cow heifers sold to £1,454.40 for a 720kg Limousin to £202 and selling to a top of £213 per 100kg Friesian cows sold to £137 per 100kg.

Fat bulls sold to £1,912.60 for a 1,310kg Charolais at £146 per 100kg and selling to a top of £148 per 100kg for a 1,070kg Charolais at £1,583.60.

Fat steers overage sold to £187 for a 770kg Charolais.

Fat steers underage sold to £195 for a 610kg Charolais.

Fat heifers underage sold to £212 for a 450kg Charolais.

In the store rings forward steers sold to £1,480 for a 690kg Charolais (£214) and £1,460 for a 670kg Charolais (£218).

Medium weights sold to £1,205 for a 500kg Aberdeen Angus (£241) and £1,155 for a 490kg Charolais (£235).

Store heifers sold to £1,315 for a 580kg Limousin (£227) and 510kg Charolais to £1,235 (£242).

Medium weights sold to £1,190 for a 490kg Charolais (£243) and £1,095 for a 460kg Limousin (£238).

Smaller sorts sold to £960 for a 400kg Limousin (£240).

Weanling steers and bulls sold to £1,090 for a 440kg Limousin (£248) and selling to a top of £270 per 100kg for a 370kg Charolais at £1,000.

Weanling heifers sold to £1,090 for a 430kg Limousin (£253) and £1,010 for a 390kg Limousin (£259).

Dairy cows sold to £1,600 and £1,500.

Suckler outfits sold to £1,785 and £1,775.

Dropped calf bulls sold to £465 for a Charolais.

Heifers sold to £340 for a Charolais.

Reared bulls sold to £730 for a Hereford.

Reared heifers sold to £685 for a Limousin.

Leading prices in fatstock ring for beef cows and cow heifers: Fivemiletown producer 600kg Limousin to £213 and 590kg Limousin to £198. Blaney producer 650kg Limousin to £209 (£1,358.50). Beragh producer 720kg Limousin to £206 (£1,483) and 690kg Charolais to £200. Fintona producer 720kg Limousin to £202 (£1,454.40). Tullyhogue producer 760kg Charolais to £199 (£1,512.40). Pomeroy producer 510kg Simmental to £194, 470kg Limousin to £190 and 520kg Charolais to £188. Kesh producer 570kg Limousin to £194, 470kg Limousin to £194 and 580kg Limousin to £191. Clogher producer 640kg Limousin to £192. Armagh producer 580kg Limousin to £190. Brookeborough producer 590kg Simmental to £187. Rosslea producer 610kg Limousin to £187. Fintona producer 550kg Limousin to £186. Omagh producer 760kg Belgian Blue to £185. Mackin producer 590kg Limousin to £184.

Other quality lots sold from £146 to £182 per 100kg.

Second quality lots sold from £118 to £142 per 100kg.

Well fleshed Friesian cows sold from £126 to £137 per 100kg.

Plainer lots sold from £90 to £114 per 100kg.

Poorer types sold from £64 to £86 per 100kg.

FAT BULLS

Rosslea producer 1,070kg Charolais to £148 (£1,583-60). Carrickmore producer 1,310kg Charolais to £146 (£1,912-60). Omagh producer 1,010kg Simmental to £143. Clogher producer 790kg Charolais to £135. Augher producer 1,100kg Holstein to £132 (£1,452). Stewartstown producer 920kg Aberdeen Angus to £131. Moneymore producer 790kg Charolais to £115.

FAT STEERS OVERAGE: 770kg Charolais to £187. 780kg Charolais to £182. 900kg Charolais to £165. 980kg Charolais to £147. 600kg Limousin to £130. 590kg Highland to £123. 570kg Aberdeen Angus to £127. 580kg Aberdeen Angus to £116.

FAT STEERS UNDERAGE

610kg Charolais to £195. 670kg Hereford to £193. 710kg Aberdeen Angus to £192. 740kg Aberdeen Angus to £192. 690kg Aberdeen Angus to £192. 630kg Limousin to £190. 680kg Limousin to £187. 590kg Aberdeen Angus to £182. 680kg Aberdeen Angus to £182. 650kg Aberdeen Angus to £182. 590kg Aberdeen Angus to £182. 670kg Fleckvieh to £180. 630kg Fleckvieh to £180.

FAT HEIFERS UNDERAGE: 450kg Charolais to £212. 610kg Charolais to £211. 450kg Charolais to £198. 430kg Limousin to £196. 500kg Belgian Blue to £187. 450kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £187. Friesians sold from £110 to £126 per 100kg.

STORE BULLOCKS (198): A very strong demand in this section with forward lots selling to £1,480 for a 690kg Charolais (£214), £1,475 for a 690kg Charolais £1,460 for a 670kg Charolais (£218), £1,460 for a 640kg Limousin (£218), £1,445 for a 680kg Charolais 610kg Limousin to £1,345 and 640kg Charolais to £1,345 for W J Robinson, Clogher. W J and G Falls, Aughnacloy 660kg Limousin to £1,425, 730kg Charolais to £1,400, 690kg Charolais to £1,375 and 660kg Charolais to £1,350. I Stevenson, Lurgan 680kg Charolais to £1,425 and 670kg Charolais to £1,345. O O’Neill, Dungannon 720kg Hereford to £1,390. W I Loane, Trillick 590kg Charolais to £1,355. T B Robinson, Clogher 640kg Aberdeen Angus to £1345. O Cairns, Ballygawley 610kg Limousin to £1,330. G McGlone, Clogher 700kg Limousin to £1,330. G Corr, Stewartstown 590kg Simmental to £1,330.

MED WEIGHT STORES 410KG TO 500KG: S Hazelton, Brookeborough 500kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,205 (£241). D Keys, Fivemiletown 490kg Charolais to £1,155 (£235), 480kg Charolais to £1,130, 470kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,010. P McCaughey, Augher 490kg Charolais to £1,120. M Davidson, Cookstown 480kg Limousin to £1,090. P and M Mullan, Omagh 480kg Charolais to £1,070. R Doragh, Cookstown 490kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £1,060 and 480kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £995. V Keys, Portadown 490kg Limousin to £1,055, 500kg Limousin to £1,020 and 480kg Limousin to £985. T B Robinson, Clogher 460kg Belgian Blue to £1,005. K Mitchell, Beragh 460kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,000. E H Dalton, Maguiresbridge 500kg Hereford to £970, 500kg Hereford to £945 and 480kg Hereford to £940. N and H Johnston, Newtownbutler 410kg Limousin to £940.

STORE HEIFERS (131): A good steady demand in this section with strong stores selling to £1,315 for a 580kg Limousin (£227) to a Keady producer. M O’Neill, Armagh 510kg Charolais to £1,235 (£242), 520kg Limousin to £1,185 (£228), 510kg Charolais to £1,130, 540kg Limousin to £1,115, 500kg Limousin to £1095, 520kg Charolais to £1,095, 520kg Charolais to £1,085 and 580kg Charolais to £1,080. Pomeroy producer 590kg Limousin to £1,205, 510kg Limousin to £1,140 and 520kg Limousin to £1,095. F McElroy, Augher 520kg Simmental to £1,165. B J Murphy, Portadown 550kg Limousin to £1,135. J Lavery, Aghalee, Co Antrim 500kg Limousin to £1,100. I Smith, Fivemiletown 510kg Limousin to £1,100, 540kg Charolais to £1,090 and 680kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,085.

MED WEIGHT STORES 410KG TO 500KG: F West, Newtownbutler 490kg Charolais to £1,190 (£243), 480kg Charolais to £1,055 and 480kg Charolais to £1,010. G Birney, Lisnaskea 490kg Limousin to £1,095 and 480kg Charolais to £1,045. M O’Neill, Armagh 460kg Limousin to £1,095 (£238) and 480kg Limousin to £1,035. Portadown producer 450kg Limousin to £1,090 and 450kg Limousin to £1,060. P McGarrity, Omagh 470kg Limousin to £1,090. M Harrison, Craigavon 490kg Limousin to £1,085 and 480kg Limousin to £1,060. I Smith, Fivemiletown 470kg Limousin to £1,035, 490kg Shorthorn to £1,025 and 470kg Limousin to £1,020. I W L Crawford, Derrylin 470kg Charolais to £1,000. B J Murphy, Portadown 460kg Limousin to £995. J Lavery, Aghalee 430kg Charolais top £980.

SMALLER SORTS 400KG & UNDER: H Crudden, Magheraveely 400kg Limousin to £970 and 390kg Limousin to £875. Mountview Cattle, Dungannon 400kg Limousin to £960 and 360kg Limousin to £790. D McLaren, Omagh 380kg Limousin to £760. P McGarrity, Omagh 380kg Limousin to £740, 380kg Limousin to £735 and 380kg Limousin to £700. I W L Crawford, Derrylin 370kg Limousin to £730 and 330kg Charolais to £600. I and G Brown, Fivemiletown 370kg Hereford to £710, 400kg Hereford to £690, 350kg Hereford to £635 and 350kg Hereford to £600. J Lavery, Aghalee 370kg Charolais to £700. R Doragh, Cookstown 370kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £600. P McConnell, Clogher 320kg Limousin to £640.

WEANLINGS (302): A very good entry in this section sold easily to a brisk demand with steers and bulls selling to £1,090 for a 440kg Limousin (£248) also a 440kg Limousin to £1,020 and a 410kg Limousin to £960 for Ian Smith, Fivemiletown. J McElroy, Clogher 520kg Charolais to £1,020 and a 490kg Limousin to £980. Coalisland producer 400kg Limousin to £1,005 (£251) and a 370kg Limousin to £960. S F McCaughey, Augher 370kg Charolais to £1,000 (£270). J McSorley, Beragh 380kg Charolais to £1,000 (£263), 330kg Charolais to £945 (£286) and 410kg Limousin to £940. Derrylin producer 460kg Limousin to £995. J Donnelly, Moy 430kg Charolais to £990, 430kg Charolais to £975 and 380kg Charolais to £945. Kesh producer 380kg Limousin to £990 (£260), W J McCaffery, Ballygawley 460kg Limousin to £970. M Gallagher, Omagh 380kg Limousin to £955. E McGirr, Fintona 440kg Limousin to £950.

WEANLING HEIFERS: C Mullan, Omagh 430kg Limousin to £1,090 (£253). Omagh producer 540kg Limousin to £1,080 and 480kg Limousin to £805. A Green, Tempo 390kg Limousin to £1,010 (£259). P McGinley, Eskra 430kg Limousin to £1,005, 410kg Charolais to £840 and 380kg Charolais to £830. S Mellon, Fintona 380kg Charolais to £925 and 380kg Charolais to £840. Kesh producer 360kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £905 (£251). P McConnell, Clogher 400kg Charolais to £900. B McClean, Omagh 350kg Limousin to £900 (£257). J Muldoon, Aughnacloy 410kg Charolais to £875 and 400kg Charolais to £850. M Thompson, Dungannon 430kg Charolais to £850. R Lucy, Irvinestown 320kg Limousin to £830. E McDermot, Augher 320kg Limousin to £825. Deerpark Collections, Kesh 390kg Charolais to £805. G McKee, Coalisland 400kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £800. J I Johnston, Rosslea 310kg Charolais to £790 (£255).

DAIRY COWS: A good entry sold to a brisk demand with a Ballygawley producer selling a calved heifer to £1,600. Dungannon producer £1,500 and £1,000 for calved heifers. Fivemiletown producer £1,470 for calved heifer. H Connelly, Rosslea £1,410 for calved heifer. R and E Johnston, Tempo £1280 and £1,190 for calved heifers. Calved cows sold £1,100 and £1,060 for a Portadown producer. A selection of maiden heifers ready for bulling sold from £620 to £695 for a Dungannon producer and £830 for a Rosslea producer. Special entry Saturday, April 28 in the dairy ring of a pedigree registered Hereford bull.

SUCKLER COWS & CALVES: A good selection on offer this week sold readily with M/S E and J Jones, Ratona Enniskillen selling a second calver and bull calf to £1,785 and another second calver and bull calf to £1,400. G Robinson, Fintona £1,775, £1,430 and £1,240 for heifers with bull calves and £1,250 for heifer and heifer calf. M P McCloskey, Coalisland £1,480 for 07 cow and bull calf, £1,275 for 2011 cow and heifer calf and £1,095 for second calver and heifer calf. B D Breen, Eskra £1,470 and £1,285 for heifers with heifer calves and £1,285 for heifer and bull calf. T McPhilomey, Omagh £1,325 for 2012 cow and heifer calf, £1,275 for second calver and bull calf and £1,185 for 2011 cow and heifer calf. Incalf cows sold to £1,120 for a Pomeroy producer. Special entry Saturday, April 28th of four heifers with calves at foot for a Fintona producer.

DROPPED CALVES & REARED CALVES: A large entry this week sold to a very keen demand with bull calves (under two months) selling to £465 and £440 for Charolais and £460 for Limousin to R Wallace, Moneymore. L Cooper, Castlederg £450, £445 and £400 for Charolais. B McWilliams, Seskinore £390 for Simmental. B Cassidy, Derrylin £380 for Shorthorn. T Donohoe, Derrylin £355 for Belgian Blue and £320 for Limousin. Fintona producer £315 and £285 for Aberdeen Angus. Omagh producer £305 for Hereford. W E L Beacom, Lisbellaw £305 for Limousin. G Smith, Seskinore £300 for Aberdeen Angus.

HEIFER CALVES: L Cooper Castlederg £340 for Charolais. T Donohoe, Derrylin £320 for Limousin. Keady producer £315, £312 and £310 for Limousins. Newtownbutler producer £310 twice and £305 for Hereford. Dungannon producer £300 and £290 for Simmentals. S Foy, Fivemiletown £295 for Limousin.

REARED BULLS

S Askin, Ballygawley £730, £690 and £665 for Hereford. P Mackle, Armagh £685 for Blonde d’Aquitaine. S R, Hessin Moneymore £680, £660, £640 and £625 for Charolais and £610 for Aberdeen Angus. M Black, Cookstown £665 and £605 for Limousin. Augher producer £665 for Aberdeen Angus. Derrylin producer £645 and £600 for Charolais. P O’Neill, Omagh £595, £545 and £540 for Aberdeen Anguss. I V Bothwell, Drumcose £585 for Charolais. I McCaffery, Newtownbutler £580 for Limousin. B Cassidy, Derrylin £470 for Aberdeen Angus.

REARED HEIFERS

M Black Cookstown £685, £565, £550 and £500 twice for Limousins. M J Mullan, Omagh £600 for Limousin. E P Hughes, Augher £595, £545 x 2 and £560 for Shorthorn. P Mackle, Armagh £575, £560, £550 and £535 for Blonde d’Aquitaines and £550, £525 and £485 for Limousins. I Jordan, Omagh £555 for Belgian Blue. J V Bothwell, Drumgiose £530 for Charolais and £515 for Limousin.