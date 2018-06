Beef bred cows sell to £1,535 at Markethill Mart

An entry of 170 cull cows at Markethill on Tuesday 19th June sold in a steady trade.

Beef bred cows sold from £150 to £187 for 820k Simmental at £1,535.

Cows/heifers sold from £190 to £204 for 650k at £1,325.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold steadily from £118 to £131 for 730k at £955 and up to £1,095 for 910k.

Second quality Friesians from £100 to £110 and the poorest types from £80 to £95 per 100 kilos.

Cull cows

Markethill farmer 650k, £1,325, £204.00; Banbridge farmer 592k, £1,145, £193.00; Armagh farmer 820k, £1,535, £187.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 688k, £1,265, £184.00; Armagh farmer 700k, £1,265, £181.00; Cullyhanna farmer 652k, £1,135, £174.00; Armagh farmer 692k, £1,145, £166.00; Armagh farmer 684k, £1,105, £161.00 and Lurgan farmer 774k, £1,225, £158.00.

Friesian cull cows

Dromara farmer 732k, £955, £131.00; Crumlin farmer 640k, £815, £127.00; Milford farmer 704k, £895, £127.00; Crumlin farmer 658k, £815, £124.00; Cullyhanna farmer 654k, £805, £123.00; Tynan farmer 700k, £855, £122.00; Cullyhanna farmer 654k, £795, £122.00 and Collone farmer 694k, £835, £120.00.

Aged bulls

Banbridge farmer 1,048k, £1,605, £153.00; Armagh farmer 1,166k, £1,665 £143.00 and Richhill farmer 822k, £1,075, £131.00.

CALVES

110 calves.

Top quality bulls sold from £240 to £350 with a top of £465 and £445 for a five week old Belgian Blue.

Good quality heifer calves sold from £220 to £310 for a six week old Limousin heifer.

Bull calves

Belgian Blue £465; Charolais £420; Belgian Blue £300; Aberdeen Angus £255; Hereford £250; Shorthorn beef £240; Hereford £240 and Simmental £235.

Heifer calves

Limousin £310; Hereford £300; Aberdeen Angus £285; Belgian Blue £280; Aberdeen Angus £260 and Simmental £255.