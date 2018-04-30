Beef bred cows sell to £1,739 at Clogher Mart

A great entry of 1,456 cattle came under the hammer this week at Clogher Mart with excellent returns recorded in most sections for a lot of quality stock on offer.

In the fatstock ring beef bred cows sold to £1,739 for a 930kg Charolais to £187 with a top price of £212 per 100kg for a 730kg Limousin, £1,547.60.

Cow heifers sold to £1,462 for a 710kg Limousin to £206 per 100kg.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £1,056 for 660kg at £160 per 100kg with grazing Friesian cows selling from £110 to £125 per 100kg.

Fat bulls sold to £1,781 for a 1,220kg Charolais at £146 per 100kg and selling to a top of £154 per 100kg for a 860kg Limousin.

Overage steers sold to £187 per 100kg with Friesians selling from £122 to £134 per 100kg.

Underage steers sold to £214 per 100kg for a 540kg Limousin and £213 for a 750kg Charolais.

Underage Heifers sold to £218 for a 540kg Limousin.

In the store rings forward steers sold to £1,550 for a 750kg Charolais (£206) and selling to £225 per 100kg for a 620kg Aberdeen Angus at £1,395.

Medium weights sold to £1,180 for a 490kg Charolais (£241) and £1,125 for a 470kg Limousin (£239).

Heavy heifers sold to £1,490 for a 700kg Aberdeen Angus (£213) and £1,300 for a 590kg Limousin (£220).

Medium weights sold to £1,100 for a 420kg Charolais (£262) and £1,100 for a 490kg Charolais (£224) smaller sorts sold to £950 for a 390kg Charolais (£243.50).

Weanling steers and bulls sold to £1,120 for a 500kg Charolais (£224) reaching a top of £257 per 100kg for a 420kg Limousin at £1,080.

Weanling heifers sold to £970 for a 450kg Charolais (£215.50) reaching a top of £261 per 100kg for a 330kg Limousin at £860.

Dairy cows and heifers sold to £1,700, £1,650, £1,630 and £1,600.

Suckler outfits sold to £2,960 for a heifer and heifer calf and £2,700 for a heifer and bull calf.

Dropped calves sold to £450 for a Charolais and £320 for a Belgian Blue reared bulls sold to £700 for a Simmental and reared heifers sold to £700 for a Charolais.

Leading prices in the fatstock ring for cows and heifers as follows: Maghera producer 730kg Limousin to £212 (£1,547.60), Benburb producer 710kg Limousin to £206 (£1,462), Ballygawley producer 650kg Limousin to £205. Fivemiletown producer 550kg Limousin to £203. Trillick producer 570kg Charolais to £203. Dungannon producer 530kg Charolais to £202. Magheraveely producer 640kg Charolais to £196. Brookeborough producer 500kg Charolais to £196. Fivemiletown producer 550kg Charolais to £194. Keady producer 610kg Limousin to £194. Ballygawley producer 610kg Limousin to £194. Fivemiletown producer 700kg Limousin to £193. Coalisland producer 510kg Limousin to £192. Lisnaskea producer 700kg Shorthorn beef to £192. Augher producer 580kg Simmental to £191. Clogher producer 590kg Belgian Blue to £189. Fintona producer 510kg Simmental to £189. Fivemiletown producer 570kg Limousin to £188. Derrynoose producer 730kg Charolais to £187. Omagh producer 930kg Charolais to £187 (£1,739).

Other quality lots sold from £156 to £185 per 100kg.

Second quality lots sold from £125 to £153 per 100kg.

Well fleshed Friesian cows sold from £130 to £138 selling to a top of £160 per 100kg.

Plainer lots sold from £95 to £121 per 100kg.

Plainer lots sold from £67 to £90 per 100kg.

FAT BULLS

860kg Limousin to £154. 1,220kg Charolais to £146 (£1,781), 830kg Charolais to £133. 910kg Simmental to £132. 1,010kg Simmental to £122. 830kg Limousin to £117.

FAT STEERS OVERAGE

430kg Aberdeen Angus to £187. 590kg Aberdeen Angus to £186. 590kg Limousin to £186. 610kg Limousin to £180 570kg Charolais to £177. 630kg Simmental to £174. Friesians sold from £122 to £134 per 100kg.

FAT STEERS UNDERAGE

530kg Limousin to £214. 750kg Charolais to £213. 840kg Charolais to £213. 710kg Charolais to £213. 830kg Charolais to £213. 770kg Limousin to £213. 640kg Charolais to £212. 620kg Limousin to £207. 620kg Charolais to £205. 600kg Limousin to £201. 520kg Limousin to £200. 630kg Aberdeen Angus to £191. 660kg Simmental to £184. 550kg Charolais to £170.

FAT HEIFERS UNDERAGE

540kg Limousin to £218. 430kg Charolais to £204. 430kg Aberdeen Angus to £200. 450kg Limousin to £198. 530kg Limousin to £195. 440kg Aberdeen Angus to £194. 660kg Hereford to £186. 580kg Limousin to £184. 500kg Hereford to £177. 480kg Hereford to £175. 470kg Hereford to £172. Friesians sold from £138 to £158 per 100kg.

STORE BULLOCKS (160)

A good steady demand in this section with forward lots selling from £191 to £225 per 100kg Des Greenaway, Portadown sold a 750kg Charolais to £1,550, (£206) 700kg Charolais to £1,420 (£203) 680kg Charolais to £1,415, 650kg Limousin to £1,380 and 640kg Limousin to £1,375. George Reid, Armagh 720kg Limousin to £1,515 (£210), 780kg Charolais to £1,495, 740kg Limousin to £1,420 and 680kg Charolais to £1,380. K Caldwell, Fivemiletown 690kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,485 (£215), I Warrington, Fivemiletown 680kg Charolais to £1,455 (£214), J Lynch, Coalisland 700kg Charolais to £1,400. F Donnelly, Armagh 620kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,395 (£225) M/S L and K O’Donnell, Coalisland 640kg Limousin to £1,380 (£215) and P A Curry, Benburb 620kg Charolais to £1,375 (£222).

MEDIUM WEIGHT STORES 410KG TO 500KG

D Monaghan, Cookstown 490kg Charolais to £1,180 (£241), 470kg Limousin to £1,100 (£234), 490kg Limousin to £1,060 and 440kg Limousin to £1,030. S D Wilson, Clogher 470kg Limousin to £1,125 (£239), 480kg Limousin to £1,115, 480kg Limousin to £1,100 and 470kg Limousin to £1,100. R Gormley, Sixmilecross 480kg Charolais to £1,100, 470kg Charolais to £1,055 and 450kg Charolais to £1040. L and K O’Donnell, Coalisland 500kg Simmental to £1,090. J Gormley, Omagh 450kg Charolais to £1,075. S Cuddy, Dungannon 490kg Belgian Blue to £1,075. C S Wiggam, Ballygawley 490kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,070. G Hagan, Clogher 480kg Limousin to £1,060. P Trainor, Coalisland 460kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,055. R J Wright, Portadown 490kg Limousin to £1,050. D Moore, Aughnacloy 480kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,045.

STORE HEIFERS (180)

A very firm demand in this section with strong stores selling to £1,490 for a 700kg Aberdeen Angus (£213), 690kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,470 (£213), 650kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,410 (£216) and 590kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,280 (£217), P Turbitt, Ballygawley 620kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,350 x 2 (£218), F Donnelly, Armagh 590kg Limousin to £1,300 (£220), J Lendrum, Fivemiletown 620kg Charolais to £1,270 and 600kg Charolais to £1,240. G Litter, Portadown 630kg Charolais to £1,250. E Cassidy, Rosslea 520kg Charolais to £1,235 (£237.50) and 510kg Charolais to £1,170 (£229), W H Harkness, Crumlin 550kg Charolais to £1,195 (£217) and 550kg Limousin to £1,170. W I Loane, Trillick 540kg Charolais to £1,185 (£219), M Slane, Omagh 530kg Limousin to £1,175 (£221) and 530kg Limousin to £1,160(£219), D Liggett, Clogher 510kg Charolais to £1,160 (£227) and B McKenna, Dungannon 580kg Limousin to £1,170.

MEDIUM WEIGHT STORES 410KG TO 500KG

B Cassidy, Rosslea 420kg Charolais to £1,100 (£262), R J Hughes, Coalisland 490kg Charolais to £1,100 (£224), J A Johnston, Magheraveely 490kg Limousin to £1,080 and 450kg Limousin to £1060. Fermanagh producer 470kg Limousin to £1,070, 410kg Limousin to £975 and 490kg Limousin to £960. J Cuthbertson, Fivemiletown 490kg Charolais to £1,060. M Slane, Omagh 490kg Limousin to £1,040 and 500kg Limousin to £1,010. M and N O Conner, Augher 420kg Limousin to £1,035 (£246) and 500kg Charolais to £1,020. B Mulligan, Rosslea 430kg Charolais to £995 and 470kg Limousin to £990. G Whitcroft, Middletown 480kg Aberdeen Angus to £985. A Rafferty, Keady 470kg Charolais to £980. P Bogue, Clogher 460kg Limousin to £960.

SMALLER SORTS 400KG & UNDER

W R Adams, Fivemiletown 390kg Limousin to £950 (£243.50), 370kg Limousin to £890 (£240.50), 400kg Limousin to £890, 370kg Limousin to £850 and 390kg Limousin to £790. Corranny producer 390kg Charolais to £915 (£234) and 380kg Charolais to £810. M and N Colton, Omagh 380kg Charolais to £880. M and N O Conner, Augher 380kg Charolais to £850. D Monaghan, Cookstown 390kg Limousin to £840, 390kg Limousin to £780, and 370kg Limousin to £740. J Milligan, Ederney 370kg Limousin to £805. E Hagan, Dungannon 310kg Charolais to £790 (£255), P Murphy, Derrygonnelly 370kg Simmental top of £700. E Davis, Lack 380kg Aberdeen Angus to £690, P Trainor, Coalisland 350kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £630.

WEANLINGS (325)

A larger entry this week sold easily to a brisk demand with steers and bulls selling to £1,120 for a 500kg Charolais (£224), 470kg Charolais to £1,105 (£235), 450kg Charolais to £1,085 (£241), 410kg Charolais to £1,050 (£256), 410kg Charolais to £1,025 and 420kg Charolais to £1,005 for Gary McKenna, Clogher. K McCrory, Sixmilecross 420kg Limousin to £1,080 (£257), 380kg Limousin to £980 and 400kg Limousin to £975. S McDonnell, Ederney 490kg Charolais to £1,080, W J J Brown, Clogher 450kg Charolais to £1,070. J Fullerton, Benburb 480kg Charolais to £1,065. K Morris, Gortin 470kg Limousin to £1,040. T Cassidy, Augher 410kg Charolais to £1,035. A Kilpatrick, Dungannon 450kg Limousin to £1,025. Pat Campbell, Coalisland 380kg Bto £1,005 (£264), E P, Robinson Fivemiletown 430kg Limousin to £980. P Hughes, Benburb 410kg Simmental to £965.

WEANLING HEIFERS

R Robinson, Portadown 450kg Charolais to £970 (£215.50), 410kg Charolais to £915 (£223), 410kg Charolais to £865 and 410kg Charolais to £830. T G Dunne, Tempo 350kg Charolais to £875 (£250), G Allen, Portadown 400kg Charolais to £875 (£219) and 390kg Charolais to £830. I Brownlee, Moy 380kg Charolais to £865. F G Flynn, Fivemiletown 330kg Limousin to £860 (£261), 350kg Limousin to £830 and 340kg Limousin to £815. J Boylan, Aughnacloy 390kg Charolais to £850, 330kg Charolais to £830 (£251) and 360kg Limousin to £800. T Cassidy, Augher 340kg Charolais to £825. Pat Campbell, Coalisland 300kg Charolais to £825 (£275), E Askin, Augher 340kg Charolais to £805 and 370kg Charolais to £800.

DAIRY COWS & HEIFERS

A larger entry this week sold to a good steady demand with Dromore producer Noel Jackson selling calved heifers to £1,700, £1,600 and £1,240. A Ballygawley producer sold a calved second calver to £1,650. R Givan, Dungannon £1,630, £1,420 and £1,360 for calved heifers. Cecil Anderson, Dungannon £1,430 for calved heifer. T Wilson, Newtownstewart £1,230 for calved Montbeliarde cow. K Kelly, Trillick £1,200 for calved heifer. William Oswald, Trillick sold springing heifers to £1,120 and £1,090.

SUCKLER COWS & CALVES

One of the best entries of sucklers on offer for a long time produced a very strong demand throughout the sale with F A Kenwell, Dromore, Omagh selling a heifer and heifer calf to make £2,960 and heifers with bull calves to make £2,710 and £2,120. A Fermanagh producer sold a fourth calver and bull calf to £2,260 and fourth calver and heifer calf to £2,000. G W Ferguson, Blaney £1,920 for 2010 Blonde d’Aquitaine cow and bull calf and £1,550 for Aberdeen Angus heifer and heifer calf. G Robinson, Fintona £1,800 and £1,690 for heifers with bull calves and £1,700 for heifer calf. T Cassidy, Augher £1,750 and £1,720 for heifers with bull calves and £1,720 for heifer and heifer calf. A McDonald, Ballygawley £1,485 for 2012 cow and heifer calf and £1,230 for heifer and heifer calf. T Singleton, Ballygawley £1,450 for third calver and heifer calf. O Donegan, Newtownbutler £1,430 for 2009 cow and bull calf. W Hall, Dungannon £1,305 for Hereford heifer and heifer calf. Incalf cows and heifers sold to £1,335, £1,100, £1,090, £1,040 and £900.

DROPPED CALVES & REARED CALVES

A very firm demand in this section with bull calves (under two months) selling to £450 for a Charolais to P E and O McQuaid, Trillick, Fermanagh producer £380 for Aberdeen Angus. D T Mairs, Lisburn £360 for Limousin. D McNeill, Caledon £330, £300, £290 and £280 for Aberdeen Angus. K and A Veitch, Lisbellaw £325 for Belgian Blue and £295 for Fleckvieh. R Wilson, Trillick £300 for Hereford. Des Orr, Fivemiletown £295 for Charolais. I V Hawkes, Omagh £290 for Aberdeen Angus. R Moore, Cornafanogue £285 for Belgian Blue. G Smith, Seskinore £285 for Belgian Blue.

HEIFERS

R W and A J Hogg, Lisnaskea £320 for Belgian Blue. M J Mullan, Sixmilecross £300 for Limousin. Dungannon producer £295, £290 and £285 for Limousins. Fermanagh producer £285 for Aberdeen Angus. D I Hoey, Maguiresbridge £275 for Charolais. Lisbellaw producer £275 and £270 for Simmentals.

REARED BULLS

E and P Flood, Emyvale £700 for Simmental and £490 for Limousin. S Lagan, Moneymore £685 and £635 for Charolais. Aughnacloy producer 610 and £580 for Charolais. C Cooke, Co Londonderry £590 for Simmental. K Moore, Augher £540 for Aberdeen Angus. M Grey, Killadeas £540, £530, £525, £500, £495, £490 twice and £475 for Belgioan Blues. M Donnelly, Loughgall 530 for Limousin. J Duffy, Greysteel £500 for Fleckvieh.

REARED HEIFERS

M J Mullan, Sixmilecross £700 for Charolais and £540 for Limousin. J McCarney, Brookeborough £585 for Simmental and £540 and £500 for Limousin. Fermanagh producer £565 for Limousin. S Lagan, Moneymore £565, £490 and £480 for Charolais. Aughnacloy producer £550, £540 for Charolais. E and P Flood, Emyvale £520 for Charolais £480 and £475 for Limousins. P Mackle, Moy £500 and £490 for Charolais.