Beef bred cows sell to a high of £1,900.70 at Clogher Mart

1,206 cattle came under the hammer this week at Clogher Mart producing a good steady demand in all sections in the fatstock ring beef bred cows sold to a high of £1,900.70 for a 830kg Belgian Blue at £229 per 100kg followed by a 790kg Blonde d'Aquitaine at £1,564, £198 per 100kg.

Cow heifers sold to £1,540.80 for a 720kg Charolais at £214 per 100kg.

Fat bulls sold to £1,449.40 for a 980kg Limousin ay £153.

Fat steers overage sold to £194 for a 650kg Limousin.

Fat steers underage sold to £206 for a 660kg Aberdeen Angus.

Fat heifers underage sold to £221 for a 590kg Limousin.

In the store rings forward steers sold to a new high of £1,705 for a 830kg Charolais (£205) reaching a height or £215.50 per 100kg for a 710kg Limousin at £1,530.

Medium weights stores sold to £1,135 for a 480kg Aberdeen Angus (£236) and £1,115 for a 470kg Charolais (£237).

Strong heifers sold to £1,415 for a 670kg Charolais (£211) reaching £229.50 per 100kg for a 610kg Simmental at £1,400.

Weanling steers and bulls sold to £1,170 for a 460kg Charolais (£254).

Weanling heifers sold to £995 for a 410kg Charolais (£242).

Dairy cows and heifers sold to £1,610 and £1,550 suckler outfits sold to £1,885 and £1,810 more quality lots required to supply demand.

Dropped calves bulls sold to £405 for a Charolais.

Heifers sold to £380 for a Charolais.

Reared bulls sold to £730 for a Charolais.

Reared heifers sold to £530 for a Charolais.

Leading prices in the fatstock ring for beef cows and cow heifers.

Castlewellan producer 830kg Belgian Blue to £229 (£1,900.70), Keady producer 660kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £217 (£1,432) and 700kg Limousin to £189. Lisbellaw producer 720kg Charolais to £214 (£1,540.80). Newry producer 690kg Charolais to £209. Dungannon producer 480kg Limousin to £205. Armagh producer 700kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £203. Dungannon producer 510kg Limousin to £200. Cookstown producer 640kg Limousin to £198, 550kg Limousin to £194 and 590kg Limousin to £190. Portadown producer 790kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £198 (£1,564.20). Enniskillen producer 760kg Charolais to £197 (£1,497.20). Augher producer 580kg Belgian Blue to £195. Fivemiletown producer 590kg Limousin to £194. Sixmilecross producer 540kg Limousin to £192. Ballygawley producer 520kg Limousin to £192. Cookstown producer 530kg Simmental to £192. Omagh producer 710kg Charolais to £191. Keady producer 700kg Charolais to £189.

Other quality lots sold from £145 to £187 per 100kg.

Second quality lots sold from £120 to £142 per 100kg.

Well fleshed Friesian cows sold from £126 to £136 per 100kg.

Plainer lots sold from £88 to £120 per 100kg.

Poorer types sold from £63 to £80 per 100kg.

FAT BULLS

980kg Limousin to £153 (£1,499), 930kg Charolais to £142 (£1,320), 1,010kg Aberdeen Angus to £140 (£1,414), 1,030kg Charolais to £138 (£1,421), 970kg Charolais to £138. 860kg Limousin to £136. 820kg Limousin to £133. 910kg Friesian to £119 (£1,083), 880kg Simmental to £111.

FAT STEERS O/AGE

650kg Limousin to £194. 550kg Simmental to £191. 560kg Charolais to £190. 520kg Simmental to £188. 670kg Aberdeen Angus to £188. 660kg Simmental to £182. 570kg Simmental to £182. 670kg Shorthorn dairy to £163. 770kg Charolais to £149. 540kg Shorthorn dairy to £146.

FAT STEERS O/AGE

660kg Aberdeen Angus to £206. 580kg Charolais to £206. 590kg Limousin to £206. 460kg Charolais to £200. 490kg Hereford to £180. 620kg Fleckvieh to £170. 670kg Fleckvieh to £170. 590kg Fleckvieh to £170. 570kg Shorthorn dairy to £163. 590kg Holstein to £156. 640kg Holstein to £155.570kg Friesian to £150. 560kg Shorthorn dairy to £150. 510kg Holstein to £148.

FAT HEIFERS U/AGE

590kg Limousin to £221. 560kg Charolais to £219. 460kg Belgian Blue to £194. 600kg Limousin to £181. 530kg Charolais to £180. 640kg Charolais to £175. 560kg Limousin to £169. 490kg Simmental to £165. Friesians sold from £126 to £152 per 100kg.

STORE BULLOCKS (206)

A keen demand in this section with forward stores selling to £1,705 for a 830kg Charolais (£205), £1,610 for 810kg Charolais (£199), £1,615 for a 790kg Hereford (£204), £1,570 for a 820kg Charolais and £1,450 for a 800kg Shorthorn beef for F E McCaughey, Clogher. Peter Corr, Galbally 870kg Charolais to £1,680 (£193). Des Greenaway, Portadown 810kg Charolais to £1,585, 730kg Charolais to £1,505 (£206), 730kg Charolais to £1,500, 720kg Charolais to £1,480 and 710kg Limousin to £1,475. William Martin, Caledon 710kg Limousin to £1,505, (£215-50), 690kg Charolais to £1,500 (£217) and 710kg Charolais to £1,460. K Walker, Portadown 700kg Lithuanian Black and White to £1,500 (£214) and 730kg Lithuanian Black and White to £1,495. J Lendrum, Fivemiletown 700kg Charolais to £1,460. J Greenaway, Portadown 740kg Charolais to £1,450. Joe Keys, Clogher 710kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,450. P Litter, Craigavon 690kg Limousin to £1,450.

MED WEIGHTS 410KG TO 500KG

Patrick Donnelly, Clogher 480kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,135 (£236), 440kg Saler to £1,045 (£237.50), 440kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,035 480kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,030, 440kg Saler to £1,020 and 450kg Saler to £990. Armagh producer 470kg Charolais to £1,115 (£237), 470kg Charolais to £1,050 (£223), 480kg Limousin to £1,045, and 470kg Hereford to £1,040. V Terris, Armagh 500kg Limousin to £1,110 (£222) and 450kg Charolais to £1,100 (£244). P Litter, Craigavon 500kg Limousin to £1,105. A M Irvine, Fivemiletown 480kg Limousin to £1,100, 450kg Limousin to £1,020 and 430kg Limousin to £1,015. E McCaffery, Tempo 490kg Charolais to £1,050. R S Carson, Lisbellaw 480kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,040.

SMALLER SORTS 400KG & UNDER

E McCaffery, Tempo 400kg Charolais to £1,020 (£255). Patrick Donnelly, Clogher 350kg Parthenais to £970 (£277). B Quinn, Dungannon 400kg Belgian Blue to £945 (£236). J Haffey, Madden 420kg Belgian Blue to £895 (£213).

STORE HEIFERS (120)

A sharp demand this week again with strong stores selling to £1,415 for a 670kg Charolais (£211) for F O' Kane, Trillick. A McIvor, Dungannon 610kg Simmental to £1,400 (£229.50). J Holland, Cabragh 700kg Charolais to £1,400 and 560kg Limousin to £1,175. W S Hall, Magheraveely 630kg Charolais to £1,395 (£221), 630kg Charolais to £1,285, 620kg Limousin to £1,265, 630kg Charolais to £1,255 and 590kg Charolais to £1,230. A McGuinness, Greysteel 670kg Limousin to £1,365, 620kg Limousin to £1,240, and 620kg Charolais to £1,230. A and L Williamson, Newtownbutler 640kg Charolais to £1,260. M J Keys, Clogher 580kg Charolais to £1,220. J A Henry, Fintona 600kg Charolais to £1,200. J McDonald, Tynan 610kg Belgian Blue to £1,195. S J and R Hall, Newtownbutler 560kg Limousin to £1,195. P McConnell, Clogher 540kg Limousin to £1,190, (£220). B Doherty, Clogher 550kg Charolais to £1,165.

MEDIUM WEIGHTS 410KG TO 500KG

B Doherty, Clogher 490kg Limousin to £1,200 (£245). J R Hunter, Maguiresbridge 480kg Charolais to £1,150, (£239). D Leonard, Magheraveely 480kg Limousin to £1,090. F Donnelly, Armagh 500kg Limousin to £1,080 and 440kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £910. S Kirkland, Ballygawley 470kg Charolais to £1,050 and 430kg Limousin to £900. A McCrory, Pomeroy 450kg Charolais to £1,040 (£231), 450kg Limousin to £1,005, 480kg Charolais to £975, 430kg Charolais to £965. F and N Gormley, Sixmilecross 480kg Limousin to £1,030. A and L Williamson, Newtownbutler 460kg Simmental to £920. E McCaffery, Tempo 470kg Charolais to £900.

SMALLER SORTS 400KG & UNDER

D McManus, Roscor PO, 370kg Charolais to £880 and 380kg Simmental to £800. J McGovern, Letterbreen 370kg Charolais to £780. E McCaffery, Tempo 390kg Charolais to £765, 330kg Charolais to £755. T Harkness, Cookstown 380kg Charolais to £760 x 2 320kg Charolais to £650 and 370kg Charolais to £625. G McAloon, Omagh 370kg Limousin to £640, 30kg Limousin to £605, 360kg Hereford to £540 and 370kg Hereford to £500.

WEANLINGS (300)

A good turnout this week sold easily to a brisk demand with steers and bulls selling to £1,170 for a 460kg Charolais (£254) and a 420kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1,055, (£251) for D Donnelly, Sixmilecross. Geo Aiken, Kesh 460kg Limousin to £1,075, (£233), 420kg Charolais to £1,020 (£243), 400kg Charolais to £965 and 390kg Charolais to £960. J Callaghan, Fivemiletown 430kg Limousin to £1,969, (£246.50), T Logan, Clogher 430kg Limousin to £1,005 and 440kg Limousin to £980. Tullyhogue producer 390kg Charolais to £1,000. J Beggan, Rosslea 390kg Limousin to £1,000. S Lagan, Moneymore 460kg Charolais to £980. R E Wilson, Trillick 420kg Charolais to £980. L R Johnston, Maguiresbridge 340kg Charolais to £970, (£285). M Early, Fintona 400kg Charolais to £970. J R Hunter, Maguiresbridge 420kg Charolais to £960 and 380kg Charolais to £960. S and C Monaghan, Cookstown 370kg Limousin to £955, (£258). H F and V Murray, Moneymore 400kg Limousin to £955. Patrick Mulligan, Newtownbutler 400kg Charolais to £955.

WEANLING HEIFERS

T J Aiken, Kesh 410kg Charolais to £995, (£242) 390kg Charolais to £890, 420kg Charolais to £890, 370kg Limousin to £825 and 390kg Charolais to £800. R Wiggam, Aughnacloy 460kg Charolais to £960. B Collins, Brookeborough 430kg Limousin to £920 and 390kg Limousin to £840. R D Sommerville, Trillick 440kg Limousin to £900. B Crudden, Fivemiletown 390kg Limousin to £895. Kesh producer 390kg Limousin to £890 and 360kg Limousin to £800. Terry Cullen, Belcoo 390kg Charolais to £860. D McManus, Roscor PO 360kg Charolais to £850 and 350kg Charolais to £850. M L Nugent, Augher 340kg Charolais to £850 (£250). M/S I E and E S Johnston, Cookstown 340kg Limousin to £815 and 370kg Limousin to £810. S and C Monaghan, Cookstown 320kg Limousin to £805 (£251). G Curran, Brookeborough 350kg Charolais to £800.

DAIRY COWS & HEIFERS

A smaller entry sold to a top of £1,610, £1,550 and £1,400 for calved heifers from R Givan, Dungannon. Dungannon producer £1,500 twice for calved heifers B Campbell, Dungannon £1,350 for calved heifer. Others sold from £980. Springing Shorthorn beef heifer near note to a Hereford bull sold to £830. Special entry Saturday 14th in the dairy ring 20 x three-quarters bred Fleckvieh. Maiden heifers (mostly red/white) all cubicle trained and ready to bull for a local producer.

SUCKLER COWS & CALVES

Strong demand for quality lots with W Allen, Armagh selling a 2012 cow and heifer calf to £1,885. S Williamson, Benburb £1,810 for third calver Limousin cow and heifer calf. C Smyton, Tempo £1,500 and £1,460 for heifers with heifer calves. Pomeroy producer £1,500 for 2012 cow and heifer calf and £1,390 for heifer and bull calf. J Maguire, Rosslea £1,375 for heifer and heifer calf. C Williamson, Portadown £1,340 and £1,300 for incalf heifers. A Cassidy, Fintona £1,300 for incalf heifer. W Allen, Armagh £1,210 for incalf cow. S Williamson, Benburb £1,145 for incalf cow. J McGrath, Omagh £1,100 for heifer and heifer calf. M/S M and H Williamson, Dungannon £1,085 for heifer and heifer calf. J Maguire, Fivemiletown £1,060 for incalf heifer. More quality lots required to supply demand.

DROPPED CALVES & REARED CALVES

A good steady demand this week again with bull Calves (under two months) selling to £405 for a Charolais and £345 for a Limousin to C Purvis, Stewartstown. B Haughey, Omagh £395, 340 x 2 and £300 for Friesians. B McBride, Trillick £395 and £330 for Charolais. S Beacom and E Graham, Lisbellaw £390 for Charolais. E Crawford, Stewartstown £380 for Charolais. T Smyth, Dromore £370 for Charolais. A Maguire, Lisbellaw £350 for Limousin. C Moran, Derrylin £300 for Hereford. H Cleary, Garvary £285 for Aberdeen Angus.

HEIFERS

Mountview Cattle, Dungannon £380 for Charolais. Lisbellaw producer £370, £365 and £360 for Limousin. H McCarney, Seskinore £330 for Charolais. Armagh producer £325, £320 and £315 twice for Aberdeen Angus. D I Hoey, Maguiresbridge £290 for Charolais.

REARED BULLS

H Keys, Fivemiletown £730 for Charolais. B McBride, Trillick £560 for Simmental. J F McGuinness, Eglinton £555 for Belgian Blue. A McGovern, Newtownbutler £485 for Limousin and £475 for Charolais. M McGirr, Fivemiletown £450 for Limousin £400 and £375 for Simmentals. M Campbell, Dungannon £435 for Hereford. W S Little, Lisbellaw £425 for Aberdeen Angus and £380 for Friesian. D McKeown, Augher £425 for Hereford.

REARED HEIFERS

M C McGovern, Newtownbutler £530 for Charolais. A McGovern, Newtownbutler £520 and £505 for Charolais. J F McGuinness, Eglinton £460 for Belgian Blue £355 x 2 for Herefords and £325 for Limousin. P Mullan, Dungannon £400 for Charolais. M McGirr, Fivemiletown £390 for Simmental. K J Finlay, Magheraveely £330 for Aberdeen Angus.