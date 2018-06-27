Beef bred cows sell to a top of £1,535 at Markethill Mart

An entry of 130 cull cows in Markethill on Tuesday, June 26th sold in a steady trade.

Beef bred cows sold to a top of £185 per 100k for 830k at £1,535, followed by £177 per 100k for 780k at £1,385.

Main demand from £140 to £170 per 100k.

Fleshed Friesian cows from £120 to £138 per 100k for 670k at £925 and up to £1,045 for 760k, £137 per 100k.

Second quality Friesian cows from £95 to £110 per 100k and poorest types from £70 to £85 per 100k.

120 calves sold in a very strong trade.

Top quality bull calves sold from £270 to £435 for five week old Limousin, followed by £410 for a six week old Simmental.

Quality heifer calves sold from £190 to £300 each with several top quality heifers selling £360, £355 and £330 each.

An entry of 80 dairy cows sold to a top of £1,550 for a calved heifer from an Armagh farmer.

The same owner received £1,450 for a calved heifer.

A Rathfriland farmer sold second calvers at £1,380, £1,360 and £1,310.

CULL COWS

Killylea producer 832k, £1,535, £185 per 100k; Rathfriland producer 784k, £1,385, £177 per 100k; 688k, £1,155, £168 per 100k; 690k, £1,105, £160 per 100k; Banbridge producer 654k, £1,045, £160 per 100k; Rathfriland producer 756k, £1,195, £158 per 100k; Killylea producer 690k, £1,075, £156 per 100k; Keady producer 746k, £1,145, £153 per 100k; Loughbrickland producer 690k, £1,005, £146 per 100k and Dromore producer 570k, £1,095, £145 per 100k.

FRIESIAN COWS

Rathfriland producer 672k. £925. £138 per 100k; Cullyhanna producer 762k, £1,045, £137 per 100k; Dromore producer 768k, £1,015, £132 per 100k; Loughgilly producer 774k, £975, £126 per 100k; Armagh producer 644k, £805, £125 per 100k; Portadown producer 672k, £835, £124 per 100k; Kilkeel producer 790k, £955, £121 per 100k; Derrynoose producer 642k, £775, £121 per 100k.

BULL CALVES

Limousin £435; Simmental £410; Simmental £390; Simmental £360; Aberdeen Angus £300; Belgian Blue £290; Belgian Blue £280 and Aberdeen Angus £275.

HEIFER CALVES

Limousin £360; Simmental £355; Simmental £355; Limousin £330; Charolais £300; Simmental £280 and Hereford £230.