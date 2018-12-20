Beef bullocks sell to £1,339.60 at Ballymena Mart

A seasonal entry of store cattle in Ballymena resulted in a steady trade.

Bullocks sold to £545 over for a Limousin 610kg at £1,155.

Heifers sold to £380 over for a Charolais 510kg at £890.

Heifers:

W J Hutchinson, Ballyclare Charolais 510kg, £890 (174), Charolais 500kg, £860 (172), S D Gillespie, Portglenone Aberdeen Angus 490kg, £825 (168), W Barron, Carrickfergus Belgian Blue 350kg, £580 (165), Robert McCluggage, Larne Hereford 560kg, £915 (163), S D Gillespie Aberdeen Angus 570kg £900 (157), W Barron Belgian Blue 460kg £620 (134), S J C Woodburn, Ballyclare Friesian 510kg £555 (108), Ayrshire 530kg £530 (100).

Bullocks sold to: W J Hutchinson, Ballyclare Charolais 510kg, £1,050 (205), H O’Kane, Carnlough Limousin 530kg, £1,085 (204), W J Hutchinson Charolais 510kg, £1,000 (196), David Clarke, Downpatrick Limousin 610kg, £1,155 (189), H O’Kane, Belgian Blue 560kg, £1,055 (188), S D Gillespie, Portglenone Aberdeen Angus 480kg, £900 (187), Andrew Russell, Templepatrick Limousin 460kg, £850 (184), H O’Kane Limousin 470kg, £860 (183), J Duffin, Ballygally Limousin 570kg, £1,030 (180), David Clarke, Limousin 610kg, £1,100 (180), Belgian Blue 550kg, £985 (179), H O’Kane Limousin 520kg, £930 (178), W Barron, Carrickfergus Belgian Blue 510kg, £900 (176), Belgian Blue 550kg, £965 (175), S D Gillespie Aberdeen Angus 650kg, £1,120 (172) and David Clarke Limousin 630kg, £1,085 (172).

Fat lambs

P Johnston, Newtownabbey 1 Texel 27kg, £97, L Anderson, Kilwaughter 8 Crossbred 29.5kg, £97, Carigeen Farms Ltd, Templepatrick 7 Suffolk 25kg, £95, J Mills, Kilwaughter 5 Texel 23.5kg, £95, J Thompson, Kells 7 Texel 27kg, £95, D Strange, Ballyclare 7 Texel 28kg, £95, M Moffett, Broughshane 12 Texel 27.5kg, £95, Carrigeen Farms Ltd, Templepatrick 13 Texel 24.5kg, £94, S Park, Ballyclare 25 Suffolk 27kg, £94, Carrigeen Farms Ltd, Templepatrick 20 Charollais 24.5kg, £93.80, Antrim Estates, Glenarm 15 Texel 26.5kg, £93.50, K McAuley, Broughshane 36 Texel 26.5kg, £93, Ballymena Meats Ltd 38 Suffolk 26.5kg, £93, S White, Cloughmills 12 Texel 25.5kg, £93, E Duncan, Ballycastle 6 Suffolk 25.5kg, £93, WC McMaster, Gleno 16 Texel 26.5kg, £92.50, H McCambridge, Carblough 22 Suffolk 25kg, £92.50, H Crason, Dundrod 33 Suffolk 25.5kg, £92, 15 Suffolk 25.5kg, £92, B Gribben, Dunloy 14 Suffolk 25.5kg, £91.50, W H Harkness, Crumlin 31 Suffolk 25kg, £91.50, B Kennedy, Ahoghill 18 Texel 24.5kg, £91, C Scullion, Glenravel 1 Texel 24kg, £91 and A Somers, Macosquin 8 Suffolk 25kg £91. S Bonnar, Broughshane 10 Texel 17.5kg, £72.20 (412), J Boyd, Larne 22 Texel 20kg, £82.20 (411), T Montgomery, Broughshane 8 Blackface 18.5kg £76 (410), S Bonnar, Broughshane 14 Charollais 20.5kg, £83.50 (407), T A Fenton, Rasharkin 7 Charollais 21kg, £85 (404), J Mills, Larne 5 Texel 23.5kg, £95 (404), S Hall, Larne 32 Texel 20.5kg, £82.20 (401), A Montgomery, Glenarm 3 Suffolk 15kg, £60 (400), R McSorley, Larne 6 Cheviot 21kg £83.50 (397), E Hughes, Ballyclare 7 Texel 21kg, £82.50 (392), A and J Currie, Ballyclare 22 Texel 21.5kg, £84.20 (391), B Hamill, Aughafatten 4 Texel 21.5kg, £84 (390), J Reilly, Ballyclastle 25 Texel 22kg, £85 (386), R andM Kidd, Aughafatten 10 Texel 22kg, £85 (386), A Christie, Ballymoney 12 Crossbred 22kg, £84.50 (384), 2 Crossbred 22kg, £84.50 (384), G Robinson, Broughshane 7 Suffolk 22kg, £84.50 (384), Carrigeen Farms Ltd, Templepatrick 13 Texel 24.5kg, £94 (383), 20 Charollais 24.5kg, £93.80 (382), A Christie, Ballymoney 15 Suffolk 22kg, £84.20 (382), 10 Suffolk 22kg, £84.20 (382), A and J Currie, Ballyclare 19 Texel 23kg, £88 (382), R McIlveen, Kells 15 Texel 21.5kg, £82 (381), J McFetridge, Glenarm 10 Dorset 21kg, £80 (381).

Fat ewes

Texel - £66 - £84

Suffolk - £65 - £75

Crossbred - £58 - £70

Blackface - £30 - £50

A seasonal entry of 70 beef cattle in Ballymena on Thursday resulted in a steady trade.

Beef cows sold to 153p 490kg £749, Friesian cows to 96p 800kg £768, beef bullocks to 213p 610kg £1,299 and beef heifers to 200p 530kg £1,060.

Beef cows

M Halpin, Carrickfergus Limousin 4980kg, £749.70 (153), R McGinley, Finvoy Belgian Blue 670kg, £991.60 (148), W Barron, Carrickfergus Hereford 660kg, £930.60 (141), J O’Rawe, Gracehill Simmental 730kg, £985.50 (135), C McErlean, Portglenone Hereford 630kg, £781.20 (124),

Friesian cows

D Maybin, Broughshane 800kg, £768 (69), 690kg, £634.80 (92), W Hamill, Aughafatten 620kg, £558 (90), D Maybin, Broughshane 590kg, £513.30 (87) and D Maybin, Broughshane 550kg, £418 (76).

Beef bullocks

K McErlain, Armoy Charolais 610kg, £1,299.30 (213), J Thompson, Ballinderry Charolais 610kg, £1,220 (200), K McErlain, Armoy Charolais 630kg, £1,253.70 (199), J Thompson, Ballinderry Limousin 680kg, £1,339.60 (197), K McErlain, Armoy Charolais 620kg, £1,215.20 (196), J Thompson, Ballinderry Limousin 650kg, £1,274 (196), J Thompson, Ballinderry Simmental 690kg, £1,352.40 (196), J Thompson, Ballinderry Limousin 680kg, £1,292 (190), K McErlain, Armoy Charolais 780kg, £1,466.40 (188), K McErlain, Armoy Belgian Blue 690kg, £1,283.40 (186), J Thompson, Ballinderry Limousin 620kg, £1,128.40 (182), J Thompson, Ballinderry Limousin 630kg, £1,146 (182), J Thompson Belgian Blue 610kg, £1,098 (180), J Thompson, Ballinderry Charolais 660kg, £1,188 (180) and J Thompson, Ballinderry Charolais 660kg, £1,188 (180).

Beef heifers

W H Harkness, Crumlin Limousin 530kg, £1,060 (200), W H Harkness, Crumlin Limousin 530kg, £1,028.20 (194), W H Harkness, Crumlin Charolais 580kg, £1,119.40 (193) and P McKee, Randalstown Stabiliser 500kg, £905.40 (193).