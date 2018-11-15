Beef bullocks sell to £1,339 at Ballymena Mart

An entry of 320 beef cattle in Ballymena resulted in a steady trade.

Beef cows sold to 172p for 690kg at £1,186, Friesian cows to 108p for 760kg at £820, beef heifers to 213p for 620kg at £1,320, beef bullocks to 216p for 620kg at £1,339, Friesian bullocks to 149p for 540kg at £804.

Beef cows sold to: Local farmer Limousin 450kg, £774 (172), A Murphy, Waringstown Limousin 690kg, £1,186 (172), Limousin 550kg, £935 (170), T A and P Paul, Dunloy Charolais 810kg, £1,377 (170), Carrigeen Farms, Templepatrick Belgian Blue 680kg, £1,156 (170), A Clements, Muckamore Limousin 720kg, £1,202 (167), J B and C J Colgan, Lowick Limousin 680kg, £1,128 (166), Carrigeen Farms, Limousin 830kg, £1,369 (165), B Hunter, Doagh Limousin 700kg, £1,120 (160), Richard Cowan, Magheramourne Limousin 710kg, £1,136 (160), B McAllister, Kells Charolais 970kg, £1,542 (159), H V McCambridge, Carnlough Limousin 610kg, £951 (156), A Murphy, Limousin 540kg, £831 (154), Graham Brothers, Aughafatten Limousin 700kg, £1,071 (153), W J Ervine, Newtownabbey Limousin 510kg, £770 (151), Mrs Diane Rowney, Ballynure Limousin 480kg, £720 (150), H V McCambridge Charolais 640kg, £940 (147), B McComb, Muckamore Limousin 770kg, £1,116 (145), S Taylor, Ligoniel Limousin 600kg, £864 (144), Carrigeen farms Simmental 700kg, £994 (142), Simmental 760kg, £1,079 (142), S Kerr, Newtownabbey Limousin 710kg, £1,001 (141), Graham Brothers, Aughfatten Belgian Blue 730kg, £1,022 (140), Edward Kennedy, Ballyclare Limousin 800kg, £1,120 (140).

Friesian cows sold to: D and D Robinson, Carnalbana 760kg, £820 (108), David Wallace, Antrim 660kg, £712 (108), A Lamont, Portglenone 620kg, £669 (108), James Barr, Ballyclare 700kg, £749 (107), Hatrick Brothers, Tobermore 790kg, £845 (107), W and T Munnis, Kilraughts 640kg, £678 (106), J S Johnston, Clough 640kg, £659 (103), Thomas Carlisle, Dundrod 550kg, £561 (102), D Maybin, Broughshane 790kg, £790 (100), Mark Barr, Ballyclare 700kg, £700 (101), S and T Clyde, Straid 690kg, £690 (100), David Wallace, Antrim 760kg, £760 (100), K and M Gawn, Kells 630kg, £630 (100), C Moody, Bushmills 590kg, £590 (100).

Beef heifers sold to: B McAllister, Kells Limousin 620kg, £1,320 (213), S Taylor, Ligoniel Limousin 540kg, £1,101 (204), A Murphy, Waringstown Limousin 590kg, £1,191 (202), S Taylor Limousin 680kg, £1,326 (195), A Murphy Limousin 710kg, £1,377 (194), R Kennedy, Ballyclare Limousin 590kg, £1,103 (187).

Beef bullocks sold to: Mervyn Farr, Ballinderry Charolais 620kg, £1,339 (216), Limousin 720kg, £1,540 (214), B Cairns, Dromara Charolais 700kg, £1,484 (212), Mervyn Farr Limousin 700kg, £1,470 (210), Limousin 670kg, £1,407 (210), Limousin 720kg, £1,490 (207), Limousin 740kg, £1,524 (206), P Graffin, Portglenone Limousin 550kg, £1,122 (204), Mervyn Farr, Limousin 770kg, £1,555 (202), James McFadden, Kells Limousin 730kg, £1,460 (200), J McKinley, Bushmills Aberdeen Angus 660kg, £1,306 (198), James McFadden, Kells Limousin 670kg, £1,326 (198), B Cairns, Dromara Charolais 630kg, £1,247 (198), J McKinley, Bushmills Aberdeen Angus 560kg, £1,097 (196), P Graffin, Portglenone Limousin 690kg, £1,345 (195), James McFadden, Kells Charolais 720kg, £1,368 (190), Des Mackey, Magheragall Aberdeen Angus 650kg, £1,228 (189), David McLaughlin, Clough Charolais 640kg, £1,203 (188), James McFadden Limousin 750kg, £1,410 (188), Des Mackey, Aberdeen Angus 720kg, £1,346 (187), Aberdeen Angus 550kg, £1,028 (187), R and J Park, Ballymena Limousin 570kg, £1,060 (186), James McFadden Charolais 820kg, £1,476 (180), Limousin 730kg, £1,314 (180).

Friesian bullocks sold to: Gary Lowry, Newtownards 540kg, £804 (149), 560kg, £806 (144), H K M Walls, Magherafelt 720kg, £1,008 (140), Gary Lowry 640kg, £896 (140), 600kg, £828 (138), 530kg, £694 (131), Stephen Stewart, Newtownabbey 700kg, £910 (130), Gary Lowry 490kg, £627 (128), 550kg, £693 (126).

54 dairy cattle were presented and sold to £2,200 for a calved heifer from R Graham, Armagh, calved cows to £2,080.

A batch of heifers 4/5 months in calf sold to £1,450.

Ruling prices: R Graham, Armagh £2,200, £2,080, J Walker, Randalstown £2,070, R Graham £1,980, £1,880, David Wallace, Antrim £1,880, W G Johnston, Ligoniel £1,870, D W Graham, Clough £1,710, Blair Jamison, Broughshane £1,700, T J Gordon, Ballyclare £1,680, J Surgenor, Dervock £1,620, J McCann, Lurgan £1,550, J Walker, Randalstown £1,520, R H and H A Shanks, Dunadry £1,520, D S Dickey, Randalstown £1,500, W Johnston, Glenavy £1,450, £1,400, (2) £1,380, John Graham, Glenwherry £1,360, W Johnston £1,300, £1,280, £1,250.

42 lots of suckler stock sold well to £1,920 for an in calf Simmental heifer, maidens to £1,670 also for a Simmental.

Ruling prices: R Hamilton, Omagh £1,920, J McBriar, Saintfield Shorthorn £1,850, R Hamilton Simmental £1,720, Carrigeen Farms, Templepatrick Simmental £1,670, J McBriar, Aberdeen Angus £1,630, A Agnew, Co Tyrone Simmental £1,520, R Hamilton Simmental £1,500, Carrigeen Farms, Templepatrick (2) Simmental £1,460, (2) Shortnorn £1,450, R Hamilton Limousin £1,450, S Dennison, Dunadry (2) Limousin £1,420, R Hamilton Limousin £1,420, Charolais £1,400, A Agnew, Simmental £1,400, P McVey, Moneymore Limousin £1,400, David Abernethy, Ballynahinch Limousin £1,400, Carrigeen Farm, Parkgate Simmental £1,380, Simmental £1,350.

200 lots in the calf ring sold to £450 for a month old Charolais bull, heifer calves to £430 for a 2 month old Simmental.

Beef bred bull calves sold to: A and D McAfee, Bushmills Charolais £450, D A Mawhinney, Castledawson Limousin £450, Gary McConnell, Glenarm Aberdeen Angus £440, S J Kerr, Comber Belgian Blue £435, A McMinn, Larne Charolais £425, Charolais £415, Charolais £400, O Magill, Crumlin Belgian Blue £395, James Graham, Raloo Simmental £380, Samuel Gill, Killinchy Simmental £365, T Rainey, Magherafelt Aberdeen Angus £365, Samuel Gill Sal £355, J McCarroll, Ballymena Limousin £350, Samuel Gill Simmental £350, local producer Limousin £345, R L A and D Irvine, Dundrod Belgian Blue £345, W Gillespie, Portglenone Belgian Blue £345.

Heifer calves sold to: J Dowds, Moorfields Simmental £430, Simmental £420, S J Kerr, Comber Belgian Blue £365, Tony Mulholland, Dunmurray Limousin £360, Samuel Gill, Killinchy Sim £340, S J Kerr, Comber (3) Belgian Blue £335, R Dunlop, Broughshane Aberdeen Angus £335, Samuel Gill, Simmental £325, J McCarroll, Ballymena Simmental £320, A J Gardiner, Ballymena Saler £320, R L A and D Irvine, Dundrod Belgian Blue £320, Samuel Gill Saler £320, B Young, Toomebridge Simmental £310, D Montgomery, Glenwherry Limousin £300.

Friesian bull calves sold to: Samuel Gill, Killinchy (2) £280, £255, R Dunlop, Broughshane £215, B Young, Toomebridge £195, Roger Lyttle, Larne £170, Samuel Gill, £170, £150, Roger Lyttle £135, B Young £125, J and G Hamilton, Broughshane £125, W and F Hill, Randalstown £120, R J Mawhinney, Castledawson £120, J and G Hamilton £120, RLA and D Irvine, Dundrod £115, J and G Hamilton £105.

An animal of 330 weanlings in Ballymena resulted in a steady trade.

Heifers sold to £480 over for a Limousin 320kg at £800 offered by Miss J Gilliland, Muckamore.

Bullocks sold to £540 over for a Limousin 310kg at £850 presented by M and R Simpson, Broughshane.

Heifers 0-300kgs

J McAuley, Ballyclare (3) Charolais 180kg, £505 (280), M and R Simpson, Broughshane Limousin 260kg, £675 (259), Mrs H Minford, Nutts Corner Limousin 220kg, £565 (256), S Taylor, Ligoniel Charolais 290kg, £720 (248), Dale Robinson, Glenarm Limousin 250kg, £610 (244), Mrs H Minford, Limousin 160kg, £390 (243), Limousin 230kg, £560 (243).

301-350kgs

Miss J Gilliland, Muckamore Limousin 320kg, £800 (250), Dale Robinson, Glenarm Limousin 310kg, £745 (240), E Drummond, Ballynure Charolais 310kg, £740 (238), E Smylie, Crumlin Charolais 310kg, £735 (237), B Devlin, Randalstown Limousin 330kg, £780 (236), D Smyth, Stranocum Limousin 320kg, £745 (232), B Devlin Limousin 340kg, £770 (226), W Dennison, Antrim Charolais 310kg, £695 (224).

351kg and over

Miss J Gilliland, Muckamore Limousin 400kg, £880 (220), W and D McClure, Dundrod Charolais 360kg, £755 (209), Ranaghan Poultry, Randalstown Limousin 410kg, £840 (204), F and R Auld, Newtownabbey (3) Limousin 380kg, £770 (202), Ranaghan poultry Charolais 470kg, £930 (197), S McAlister, Ballintoy 360kg, £700 (194).

Bulls 0-300kgs

Joseph Hamilton, Broughshane Limousin 180kg, £550 (305), Cameron Williamson, Kilrea Limousin 270kg, £800 (296), J McAuley, Ballyclare (2) Charolais 200kg, £585 (292), W T McGookin, Larne Limousin 270kg, £785 (290), Tony Mulholland, Dunmurray Charolais 300kg, £860 (286), Cameron Williamson Limousin 290kg, £810 (279), Alden Minford, Nutts Corner Limousin 220kg, £610 (277).

301-350kgs

M and R Simpson, Broughshane Limousin 310kg, £850 (274), W T McGookin, Larne Charolais 310kg, £845 (272), W and D McClure, Dundrod Charolais 320kg, £870 (271), S Dawson, Lisburn Charolais 310kg, £825 (266), W and D McClure Charolais 310kg, £800 (258), Ian Dodds, Glenwherry Belgian Blue 340kg, £870 (255), W T McGookin (2) Charolais 330kg, £840 (254), W Dawson, Stoneyford Charolais 320kg, £800 (250).

351kg and over

S McCloskey, Kilrea Limousin 360kg, £880 (244), Cameron Williamson, Kilrea Limousin 360kg, £860 (238), Limousin 370kg, £850 (229), Miss J Gilliland, Muckamore Limousin 410kg, £940 (229), S Dawson, Lisburn Charolais 390kg, £880 (225), Cameron Williamson Limousin 360kg, £775 (215), F and R Auld, Newtownabbey Limousin 460kg, £980 (213), Leo G Marron, Portglenone Limousin 470kg, £1,000 (212).

Another good entry of sheep in Ballymena resulted in a steady trade.

Breeders sold to £130, ewe lambs to £110 and rams to 400gns.

Ewe lambs sold to: D Mullan, Garvagh 10 Texel £110, John Lowe, Cookstown 7 Suffolk £90, Robert Montgomery, Parkgate 3 Suffolk £84, June Loughridge, Armoy 10 crossbred £82, local farmer 14 mule £80, Sheriff Topping, Kilwaughter 6 Suffolk £80, Patrick McNeill, Ballycastle 2 Bor £78, John Lowe 2 Suffolk £78, P and J O’Kane, Carnlough 2 crossbred £76.

Store lambs sold to: Adam Porter, Maghera 5 Suffolk £78, Sean McAllister, Ballycastle 15 Lleyn £76, E McKinstry, Nutts Corner 3 Texel £76, R Wilson, Glenarm 11 Texel £74, Alistair Somers, Macosquin 8 Suffolk £72.50, R J Semple, Ballyclare 13 Texel £72, J Gilmour, Ballyclare 8 Texel £72, J Kearney, Glenravel 6 Suffolk £72, Ian Mark, Limavady 2 Suffolk £72, J Kearney, Glenravel 2 Suffolk £71, Sheriff Topping, Kilwaughter 2 Suffolk £71, Ian Mark 6 Texel £70, Ross Clyde, Broughshane 14 Cheviot £69, H McNeill, Carnlough 10 Texel £69, Ian Mark 5 Texel £69, Seamus O’Neill, Martinstown 37 Texel £68.

An entry of 160 store cattle in Ballymena resulted in a good trade.

Bullocks sold to £690 over for a Blonde d'Aquitaine 580kg at £1,270 offered by Thomas Moorhead, Augahfatten.

Heifers sold to £540 over for a Limousin 560kg at £1,100 presented by David Anderson, Kilwaughter.

Bulls/bullocks 0-500kgs

James O’Rawe, Gracehill Charolais 460kg, £1,030 (223), S Montgomery, Newtownards Aberdeen Angus 380kg, £845 (222), Aberdeen Angus 350kg, £770 (220), James Duff, Kells Limousin 490kg, £1,075 (219), W H Harkness, Crumlin Belgian Blue 500kg, £1,075 (215), S Wilson, Ballymena Limousin 430kg, £920 (214), W H Harkness, Limousin 440kg, £940 (213), J McHenry, Mosside Charolais 460kg, £970 (210), S Montgomery, Newtownards Aberdeen Angus 380kg, £800 (210), W Millar, Broughshane Simmental 470kg, £980 (208), S Taylor, Ligoniel Charolais 440kg, £915 (208), James Duff, Limousin 460kg, £955 (207), W H Harkness Limousin 460kg, £950 (206), James Duff, Limousin 450kg, £925 (205), S Taylor, Charolais 490kg, £1,000 (204), S Montgomery, Aberdeen Angus 460kg, £930 (202).

501kg and over

S Taylor, Ligoniel Charolais 510kg, £1,125 (220), Thomas Moorhead, Aughafatten Blonde d'Aquitaine 580kg, £1,270 (219), James Duff, Kells Limousin 510kg, £1,110 (217), James O’Rawe, Gracehill Charolais 510kg, £1,100 (215), Thomas Moorhead, Blonde d'Aquitaine 600kg, £1290 (215), W H Harkness, Crumlin Limousin 550kg, £1,140 (207), Limousin 580kg, £1,200 (206), Blonde d'Aquitaine 530kg, £1,090 (205), James O’Rawe, Charolais 530kg, £1,085 (204), Thomas Moorhead, Blonde d'Aquitaine 640kg, £1,280 (200), Robert McCullough, Ballyclare Simmental 600kg, £1,200 (200), Ruth Harkness, Crumlin Limousin 530kg, £1,050 (198), Thomas Moorhead, European Angus 590kg, £1,165 (197), Charolais 660kg, £1,300 (197), Stabiliser 550kg, £1,070 (194), W H Harkness Limousin 540kg, £1,035 (191).

Heifers 0-500kgs

S Montgomery, Newtownards Aberdeen Angus 360kg, £740 (205), K Woodside, Islandmagee Aberdeen Angus 480kg, £970 (202), T Hamill, Broughshane Limousin 480kg, £960 (200), Ian Rea, Crumlin Charolais 480kg, £925 (192), D Gaston, Carnlough Limousin 390kg, £745 (191), James O’Rawe, Gracehill Charolais 410kg, £780 (190), K Woodside, Aberdeen Angus 500kg, £945 (189), H K M Wawlls, Magherafelt Charolais 490kg, £925 (188), Archie Esler, Carnlough Stabiliser 480kg, £870 (181), James O’Rawe, Charolais 370kg, £670 (181).

501kg and over

Davd Anderson, Kilwaughter Limousin 560kg, £1,100 (196), Patrick McKay, Martinstown Limousin 570kg, £1,070 (187), John Gribben, Randalstown Limousin 540kg, £1,000 (185), H K M Walls, Magherafelt Charolais 540kg, £1,000 (185), K Woodside, Islandmagee Aberdeen Angus 550kg, £1,000 (181), H K M Walls, Charolais 570kg, £1,020 (179), Patrick McKay, Aberdeen Angus 590kg, £1,055 (178), K Woodside, Aberdeen Angus 520kg, £920 (176), Patrick McKay, Limousin 580kg, £1,020 (175), John Gribben, Randalstown Limousin 540kg, £935 (173), Archie Esler, Carnlough Stabiliser 540kg, £930 (172), Brendan McCoy, Toomebridge Limousin 540kg, £930 (172).

An entry of 2,053 sheep in Ballymena resulted in a steady trade.

Fat lambs sold to 362p per kg for 8 Texels 21.5kg at £78 offered by R and M Milliken, Armoy and to a top per head of £88 for 21 Texels 28kg presented by Mervyn Moffett, Broughshane.

Fat ewes sold to £75.

Fat lambs (1,827)

Top prices per kg: W Craig, Larne 17 Texel 17.5kg, £65 (371), R and M Milliken, Armoy 8 Texel 21.5kg, £78 (362), S M Ring, Portrush 5 Dorset 20.5kg, £74 (361), J McNeill, Coleraine 24 Texel, 22kg, £79 (359), 10 Texel 19.5kg, £70 (359), A Gaston, Carnlough 14 Texel 19kg, £68 (357), J Kane, Glenarm 10 Texel 18kg, £64 (355), R Simpson, Broughshane 11 Suffolk 23kg, £81 (352), J Hunter, Cairncastle 4 Texel 20.5kg, £72 (351), T A Fenton, Rasharkin 7 Charollais 21.5kg, £75.50 (351), Esther Farquhar, Moorfields 5 Texel 22.5kg, £79 (351), J Maybin, Larne 3 Texel 22kg, £77 (350), J P Scullion, Ahoghill 4 Ea 20kg, £70 (350), N Hamill, Aughafatten 6 Texel 23kg, £80.50 (350), T Stewart, Carincastle 16 Texel 22kg, £77 (350), W and J Gardiner, Ballyclare 9 Texel 22kg, £77 (350), Craig Smyth, Broughshane 23 Texel 22kg, £77 (350), S Harkin, Limavady 5 Texel 22kg, £77 (350), R Davidson, Broughshane 35 Texel 22kg, £77 (350), J McCollum, Carnlough 12 Texel 19.5kg, £68.20 (349), Robert Hunter, Ballygally 8 Texel 21.5kg, £75 (348), S Moore, Ballyclare 13 Texel 23kg, £80 (347), J and N Morrow, Glenarm 18 Texel 23kg, £80 (347), A Dobbs, Carrick 16 Texel 23.5kg, £81.50 (346), William Warwick, Moorfields 8 Texel 22.5kg, £78 (346).

Top prices per head: M Moffett, Broughshane 21 Texel 28.5kg, £88, J Kearney, Ballymoney 28 Texel 27.5kg, £87, K McAuley, Broughshane 25 Texel 27.5kg, £86, Miss J Gilliland, Muckamore 41 Suffolk 27.5kg £86, H and M Gingles, Larne 1 Texel 29kg, £86, Brendan McCann, Portgleone 12 Texel 27kg, £85.50, N Boyd, Broughshane 53 Texel 27kg, £85.50, Carrigeen Farms, Templepatrick 53 Texel 25.5kg, £85, 30 Suffolk 26kg, £85, Graeme Martin, Broughshane 12 Texel 25kg £85, A Dobbs, Carrick 16 Texel 27kg, £85, D and F Kinney, Cushendall 9 Texel 25.5kg, £84.20, R Taylor, Upper Ballinderry 18 Texel 25kg, £84, Edith Duff, Kells 12 Texel 24.5kg, £84, J Hunter, Cairncastle 1 Suffolk 32kg, £84, George Kernohan, Randalstown 24 Texel 26.5kg, £84, Joe Steede, Cullybackey 5 Suffolk 26kg, £84, Logan Anderson, Kilwaughter 15 crossbred 26kg, £83.50, local farmer 19 crossbred 26kg, £83.50, Matt Gingles, Kilwaughter 18 crossbred 26kg, £83.50, Sean McNeill, Rasharkin 14 Texel 24.5kg, £83.50, J Bonnar, Broughshane 28 Texel 25kg, £83.50, Brendan McCann, Portglenone 4 Texel 24.5kg, £83, J J McIntyre, Clough 60 Texel 25kg, £83.

Fat ewes (226)

First quality

Suffolk - £60-£75

Texel - £60-£75

Crossbred - £50-£65

Blackface - £35-£50