Beef bullocks sell to £1,427 at Ballymena Mart

An entry of just over 300 beef cattle in Ballymena on Thursday resulted in a terrific trade.

Beef cows sold to 213p for a Limousin 560kg at £1,192, Friesian cows to 141p for 630kg at £888.

Beef heifers to 225p for a 520kg at £1,170, beef bullocks to 223p for 640kg at £1,427 and Friesian bullocks to 184p for 690kg at £1,269.

Beef cows sold to: N W McConkey, Parkgate Limousin 560kg, £1,192 (213), W Ward and Sons, Crumlin Belgian Blue 710kg, £1,483 (209), Belgian Blue 490kg, £1,009 (206), Timothy Wray, Carnlough Limousin 680kg, £1,394 (205), Alexander Ross, Newtownards Limousin 640kg, £1,299 (203), John E O’Kane, Cushendall Charolais 550kg, £1,078 (196), H V McCambridge, Carnlough Limousin 690kg, £1,352 (196), Alexander Ross, Newtownards Belgian Blue 620kg, £1,190 (192), N W McConkey, Parkgate Charolais 590kg, £1,121 (190), H V McCambridge, Limousin 650kg, £1,235 (190), Tom Tinsley, Stoneyford Limousin 600kg, £1,134 (189), Mervyn Rea, Nutts Corner Aberdeen Angus 630kg, £1,190 (189), N W McConkey, Parkgate Charolais 620kg, £1,159 (187), W Ward and Sons, Crumlin Limousin 650kg, £1,196 (184), Liam McDonnell, Ballycastle Limousin 790kg, £1,445 (183), Roy Ferguson, Comber Charolais 800kg, £1,464 (183), Tom Tinsley, Limousin 650kg, £1,183 (182), local farmer Limousin 550kg, £990 (180), Derek Frew, Randalstown Limousin 520kg, £936 (180), H V McCambridge, Limousin 670kg, £1,199 (179), Patrick Delargy, Glenariffe Limousin 690kg, £1,228 (178), D McMullan, Coagh Charolais 680kg, £1,196 (176), Richard Cowan, Magheramourne Belgian Blue 760kg, £1,337 (176) and V Hamilton, Cushendun Limousin 710kg, £1,242 (175).

Friesian cows sold to: Columb Kelly, Knockloughrim 630kg, £888 (141), Brian Lyttle, Moorfields 620kg, £868 (140), E and J Arthur, Templepatrick 770kg, £1,070 (139), Denis Boyd, Straid 750kg, £1,027 (137), Brian Lyttle 740kg, £1,006 (136), Denis Boyd 710kg, £958 (135), Brian Lyttle 690kg, £924 (134), Forsythe Brothers 630kg, £837 (133), H Park, Crumlin 630kg, £837 (133), Blair Jamison, Broughshane 680kg, £904 (133), P Brown, Ballymena 680kg, £897 (132), Blair Jamison 700kg, £924 (132), D Maybin, Broughshane 710kg, £923 (130), M Park, Ballymena 610kg, £793 (130), J Stewart, Templepatrick 620kg, £806 (130), D Maybin, Ballymena 790kg, £1,019 (129), Ramone Hayes, Kells 730kg, £941 (129), Brian McConnell, Doagh 680kg, 877 (129), H Park, Crumlin 660kg, £844 (128), D W D Kane, Bushmills 500kg, £640 (128), P Brown, Clough 680kg, £843 (124), R J Beattie, Dunloy 640kg, £793 (124) and D W D Kane, Bushmills 520kg, £634 (122), 510kg, £622 (122).

Beef heifers sold to: J F Savage and Partners, Ballywalter Limousin 520kg, £1,170 (225), local farmer, Aberdeen Angus 590kg, £1,315 (223), J S Savage and Partners, Limousin 500kg, £1,095 (219), Limousin 470kg, £1,019 (217), William Smyth, Limavdy Aberdeen Angus 550kg, £1,193 (217), J F Savage, Limousin 590kg, £1,268 (215), William Smyth, Charolais 640kg, £1,369 (214), E Gregg, Ahoghill Belgian Blue 540kg, £1,139 (211), J F Savage, Limousin 540kg, £1,112 (206), R Orr, Crumlin Aberdeen Angus 680kg, £1,400 (206), William Smyth, Limavady Aberdeen Angus 630kg, £1,285 (204), local farmer Shorthorn 510kg, £1,030 (202), William Smyth, Aberdeen Angus 650kg, £1,313 (202), S Gilmore and Co, Kilrea Limousin 580kg, £1,142 (197), G N G Gibson, Ligoniel Shorthorn beef 540kg, £1,036 (192), Shorthorn beef 540kg, £1,031 (191), J S Savage, Limousin 480kg, £912 (190) and L Hughes, Clough Hereford 780kg, £1,482 (190).

Beef bullocks sold to: J S Savage, Ballywalter Limousin 640kg, £1,427 (223), Limousin 520kg, £1,123 (216), Thornton Farm, Lisburn Limousin 690kg, £1,469 (213), M Kells, Portadown Charolais 710kg, £1,491 (210), James McFadden, Kells Limousin 820kg, £1,705 (208), John Murray, Larne Charolais 560kg, £1,153 (206), B Quinn, Limousin 650kg, £1,339 (206), R J Marks, Portglenone Charolais 760kg, £1,558 (205), J F Savage, Limousin 580kg, £1,183 (204), Limousin 570kg, £1,162 (204), John Murray, Charolais 520kg, £1,060 (204), Limousin 590kg, £1,203 (204), L Hughes, Clough Aberdeen Angus 660kg, £1,346 (204), James McFadden, Kells Limousin 690kg, £1,400 (203), Craig Murphy, Dromore Charolais 650kg, £1,313 (202), James McFadden, Charolais 680kg, £1,373 (202), M Kells, Portadown Charolais 730kg, £1,474 (202), J F Savage, Limousin 600kg, £1,200 (200), Limousin 590kg, £1,180 (200), John Murray, Larne Limousin 570kg, £1,140 (200), M Kells, Charolais 810kg, £1,603 (198), Charolai 780kg, £1,544 (198), James McFadden, Charolais 640kg, £1,260 (197) and S Gilmore and Co, Kilrea Limousin 590kg, £1,162 (197).

Friesian bullocks sold to: D W Graham, Clough 690kg, £1,269 (184), local farmer 630kg, £1,140 (181), R Waide, Cloughmills 560kg, £996 (178), Geoffrey Arthur, Broughshane 550kg, £968 (176), R Waide 510kg, £882 (173), Geoffrey Arthur 520kg, £899 (173), David Parks, Moira 550kg, £951 (173), Geoffrey Arthur 560kg, £957 (171), W Black, Aghadowey 550kg, £940 (171), R Waide 510kg, £867 (170), W Black, Aghadowey 560kg, £946 (169), Geoffrey Arthur 550kg, £929 (169), D W Graham 690kg, £1,159 (168), 720kg, £1,209 (168), W Black, 600kg, £996 (166), David Parks 580kg, £962 (166), W Black 530kg, £874 (165), G Arthur 580kg, £951 (164), R Waide, Cloughmills 530kg, £816 (154) and Geoffrey Arthur, Broughshane 490kg, £754 (154).

32 dairy cattle on offer met better demand selling to £1900 for a calved cow from Mervyn Smyth, Cloughmills.

Ruling prices: Mervyn Smyth, Cloughmills calved cow £1,900, A Hoey, Glenwherry calved cow £1,710, Thomas Carlisle, Dundrod calved cow £1,660, A G Smyth, Dungiven springing cow £1,570, A Hoey calved cow £1,560, A G Smyth, Dungiven calved cow £1,500, Mervyn Smith calved cow £1,480, A G Smyth, calved cow £1,420, Thomas Carlisle, calved cow £1,420, D W Graham, Clough calved heifer £1,410, T and J Mackey, Ballynure calved cow £1,400, Mervyn Smyth calved cow £1,300, A G Smyth calved cow £1,200, G Wallace, Broughshane calved heifer £1,280, Mervyn Smyth calved cow £1,120 and A Hoey, Glenwherry calved heifer £1,100.

50 lots in the suckler ring sold well to £1,700 for a Hereford cow with heifer calf and a batch of Belgian Blue bred maiden heifers sold to £1,250.

Ruling prices: J Sawyers, Aughnacloy Hereford cow heifer calf £1,700, Limousin cow and heifer calf £1,700, local farmer Belgian Blue cow and heifer calf £1,610, J Sawyers, Limousin cow and bull calf £1,600, Ian Davidson, Larne, Simmental cow and heifer calf £1,590, J Sawyers, Simmental cow and bull calf £1,560, Joe Steede, Cullybackey Simmental cow and heifer calf £1,510, W J Patton, Cloughmills Limousin cow and bull calf £1,500, J Sawyers, Limousin cow and bull calf £1,500 and A Heron, Broughshane Shorthorn beef cow and bull calf £1,460.

164 lots in ring three sold well to £420 for a Hereford bull (four months), younger bulls to £390 for a Sim (two weeks).

Heifer calves to £385 for a Belgian Blue (four months), younger lots to £325 for a Charolais (one month).

Beef bred bull calves sold to: W J Bond, Eglinton Hereford £420, M Park, Ballymena Simmental £390, Greenmount College, Belgian Blue £390, local farmer, Simmental £385, W J Bond, Hereford £365, Greenmount College, Hereford £350, T J Turtle, Broughshane Hereford £350, F C Patterson, Broughshane Hereford £345, W J Bond, Hereford £345, R L A and D Irvine, Dundrod Aberdeen Angus £335, Greenmount College, Hereford £335 and W J Bond, Eglinton Hereford £335.

Heifer calves sold to: Greenmount College, Belgian Blue £385, Belgian Blue £380, James White, Comber Simmental £375, P Brown, Clough Friesian £350, Friesian £335, local farmer, Charolais £325, Greenmount College, Belgian Blue £325, Belgian Blue £315, P Brown, Clough £300, Greenmount College, Hereford £300, A Beggs, Kilwaughter, (2) Belgian Blue £285, Samuel Herbison, Ballymena Stabiliser £280 and Greenmount College (3) £280.

Friesian bull calves sold to: Greenmount College £220, (2) £170, James Gibson, Aughafatten (4) £155, J T Reid, Ballymoney £155, Denis Boyd, Straid £150, A Magee Snr, Kilwaughter (4) £105, R L A and D Irvine, Dundrod £85, M Park, Ballymena £85, Denis Boyd £85, A Magee Snr (5) £80 and David Strange, Ballyclare £65.

Weanling heifers 0-200kgs

H Irvine, Kells Aberdeen Angus 190kg, £430 (226), T S McAuley, Larne (2) Shorthorn beef 200kg, £445 (222), Houston Crooks, Kilwaughter Simmental 200kg, £435 (217) and H Irvine, Belgian Blue 150kg, £285 (190).

Heifers 201kg and over

D J and R J White, Broughshane Charolais 270kg, £730 (270), T S McAuley, Larne (2) Shorthorn beef 260kg, £675 (259), M Ramsey, Ballyclare Limousin 310kg, £790 (254), H Marquess, Muckamore, (2) Charolais 330kg, £825 (250), Charolais 340kg, £845 (248), H V McCambridge, Carnlough Charolais 300kg, £745 (248), T S McAuley, Shorthorn beef 290kg, £720 (248), T Weatherup, Carrickfergus Shorthorn 250kg, £620 (248), D S Beggs, Ballyclare Belgian Blue 270kg, £660 (244), K Magorrian, Downpatrick Charolais 340kg, £830 (244), (2) Charolais 280kg, £680 (242), J Gault, Ballyclare Charolais 360kg, £870 (241) and A S Millar, Antrim Charolais 340kg, £820 (241).

Weanlings bulls/bullocks 0-200kgs

Colin Crooks, Kilwaughter Simmental 180kg, £390 (216) and William McBurney, Moorfields Charolais 180kg, £360 (200).

Bulls/bullocks 201kg and over

W Stewart, Limousin 250kg, £725 (290), Brian Connon, Larne Limousin 290kg, £840 (289), D J and R J White, Broughshane, (2) Charolais 270kg, £730 (270), H Marquess, Muckamore Limousin 280kg, £750 (267), M Ramsey, Ballyclare Limousin 320kg, £850 (265), S Taylor, Ligoniel Simmental 310kg, £820 (264), M Ramsey, Limousin 320kg, £840 (262), D J and R White, Broughshane Charolais 320kg, £840 (262), Houston Crooks, Kilwaughter, (2) Simmental 280kg, £735 (262), A Baxter, Ballyclare Limousin 350kg, £915 (261), Limousin 360kg, £940 (261), Blonde d’Aquitaine 320kg, £830 (259), H V McCambridge, Carnlough Charolais 320kg, £820 (256) and A Baxter, Limousin 360kg, £920 (255).

An entry of 140 store cattle met a great trade.

Top price of £1,155 went to Colin Fleck, Clough for a Limousin heifer 440kg.

Top price of £1,445 went to K Woodside, Islandmagee for a Aberdeen Angus bullock 630kg.

Heifers 0-500kgs

Colin Fleck, Clough Limousin 440kg, £1,155 (262), J P O’Neill, Cushendall Limousin 330kg, £795 (240), Mrs D Rowney, Ballynure Limousin 320kg, £720 (225), Leslie Galway, Downpatrick Charolais 380kg, £845 (222), Mrs D Rowney, Limousin 410kg, £900 (219), Robert Milne, Bellaghy Limousin 380kg, £820 (215), Limousin 410kg, £870 (212), F and R Auld, Newtownabbey Aberdeen Angus 260kg, £550 (211), Aberdeen Angus 410kg, £865 (211), A O’Neill, Cushendall Limousin 250kg, £520 (208), R G McRoberts, Larne Simmental 240kg, £495 (206), Simmental 260kg, £530 (203), J P O’Neill, Limousin 340kg, £685 (201), A O’Neill, Limousin 300kg, £600 (200), Robin Cherry, Ballymena Stabiliser 460kg, £915 (198) and H M Dobbin, Aughafatten Limousin 280kg, £555 (198).

Heifers 501kg and over

A Heron, Broughshane Limousin 530kg, £1,035 (195), Malachy Esler, Ballymena Limousin 540kg, £1,045 (193), Aberdeen Angus 510kg, £915 (179) and R and S McMullan, Broughshane Hereford 590kg, £1,020 (172).

Bulls/bullocks 0-500kgs

C Tinsdale, Carnlough Charolais 330kg, £930 (281), Brian Thompson, Dundrod Limousin 410kg, £1,015 (247), Blonde d’Aquitaine 420kg, £1,030 (245), F and R Auld, Newtownabbey Limousin 390kg, £950 (243), Mrs D Rowney, Ballynure Limousin 410kg, £970 (236), F and R Auld, Aberdeen Angus 340kg, £795 (233), Andrew McKnight, Antrim Limousin 480kg, £1,120 (233), K Woodside, Islandmagee Limousin 500kg, £1,150 (230), Andrew McKnight, Limousin 410kg, £940 (229), Robin Cherry, Ballymena Stabiliser 480kg, £1,090 (227), Andrew McKnight, Limousin 360kg, £810 (225), F and R Auld, Limousin 410kg, £920 (224), Andrew McKnight, Limousin 430kg, £960 (223), F and R Auld, Limousin 400kg, £890 (222), George Kernohan, Randalstown Limousin 490kg, £1,085 (221) and F and R Auld, Aberdeen Angus 420kg, £930 (221).

Bulls/bullocks 501kg and over

K Woodside, Islandmagee Aberdeen Angus 610kg, £1,405 (230), Leo McFall, Ahoghill Charolais 590kg, £1,355 (229), K Woodside, Aberdeen Angus 630kg, £1,445 (229), Leo McFall, Limousin 610kg, £1,350 (221), Robin Cherry, Ballymena Stabiliser 520kg, £1,150 (221), K Woodside, Aberdeen Angus 570kg, £1,260 (221), Robin Cherry, Stabiliser 540kg, £1,170 (216), Stabiliser 520kg, £1,125 (216), Leo McFall, Charolais 580kg, £1,250 (215), Limousin 570kg, £1,225 (214), K Woodside, Aberdeen Angus 650kg, £1,390 (213), Robin Cherry, Stabiliser 590kg, £1,255 (212), Malachy Esler, Ballymena Limousin 520kg, £1,100 (211), George Kernohan, Randalstown Limousin 560kg, £1,130 (201), Robin Cherry, Stabiliser 580kg, £1,165 (200) and S Darragh, Toomebridge Limousin 690kg, £1,365 (197).

An entry of 744 sheep in Ballymena on Wednesday resulted in a much quieter trade.

Suffolk sheep society held their annual show and sale of fat lambs with Sam Carmichael judging the event.

First prize was awarded to G Thompson, Bushmills 23kg at £110, second and third to A Kerr, Ballymena 22kg at £106 and 26kg at £106.

Fat ewes sold to £121.

Fat lambs (602)

Top prices per kg: Alastair Kerr, Ballymena (second) 2 Suffolk 22kg, £106 (481), G Thompson, Bushmills (first) 2 Suffolk 23kg, £110 (478), R Blair, Ballymoney 2 Suffolk 21kg, £94.50 (450), Luke Finlay, Broughshane 4 Texel 19.5kg, £86 (441), Jennifer Martin, Broughshane 1 Texel 25kg, £110 (440), Kim Steele Nicholson, Antrim 2 Suffolk 21kg, £92 (438), R Blair 2 Suffolk 21.5kg, £94 (437), Stuart Hall, Larne 8 Texel 22kg, £96 (436), E Clyde, Muckamore 6 Texel 20.5kg, £89 (434), D W and J W Bristow, Portglenone 2 Texel 25.5kg, £110 (431), Simon Loughery, Limavady 13 Suffolk 20.5kg, £88 (429), 19 Suffolk 21kg, £90 (428), T A Fenton, Rasharkin 2 Charollais 22kg, £94 (427), Hanna Hall, Newtownabbey 8 Texel 22.5kg, £96 (426) and I McKay, Dervock 7 Texel 19kg, £81 (426).

Top prices per head: I McKay, Dervock 2 Texel 34.5kg, £116, D W and J W Bristow, Portglenone 2 Texel 25.5kg, £110, Jennifer Martin, Broughshane 1 Texel 25kg, £110, G Thompson, Bushmills 2 Suffolk 23kg, £110, T Robinson, Ballymena 2 Suffolk 25.5kg, £107, Wesley Crawford, Broughshane 2 Texel 31.5kg, £107, Alastair Kerr, Ballymena 2 Suffolk 26kg, £106, 2 Suffolk 22kg, £106, J McCarroll, Ballymena 4 Charollais 27kg, £105, D Smyth, Stranocum 2 Suffolk 25kg, £104, R Taylor, Upper Ballinderry 12 Texel 25kg, £102, 8 Suffolk 25kg, £102, D Smyth, Stranocum 22 Suffolk 23.5kg, £99.50, E Alexander, Broughshane 4 Dorset 23.5kg, £98.50 and D Hamilton, Carrickfergus 2 Dorset 24kg £98.

Fat ewes (142)

First quality

Texel - £90-£114

Suffolk - £90-£121

Crossbred - £70-£85

Blackface - £40-£60