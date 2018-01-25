Beef bullocks sell to £1,438 at Ballymena Mart

Due to weather conditions a similar sale of 210 beef cattle were presented in Ballymena on Thursday.

Beef cows sold to 216p for 910kg at £1,965, Friesian cows to 135p for 700kg at £945, beef heifers to 203p for 600kg at £1,218, beef bullocks to 218p for 660kg at £1,438 for an Aberdeen Angus, Friesian bullocks to 140p for 640kg at £896.

Beef cows sold to: J M Morrison, Armoy Belgian Blue 910kg, £1,965 (216), Belgian Blue 760kg, £1,588 (209), O O’Kane farm, Dunloy Charolais 810kg, £1,490 (184), F McAuley, Toomebridge Limousin 890kg, £1,593 (179), W A Patton, Ballymoney Limousin 510kg, £907 (178), Henry Duffin, Cargan Simmental 600kg, £1,056 (176), local farmer Limousin 650kg, £1,144 (176), O’Kane farm Charolais 810kg, £1,425 (176), local farmer Limousin 720kg, £1,260 (175), Henry Duffin, Cargan Simmental 550kg, £951 (173), Patrick Delargy, Glenariffe Blonde d'Aquitaine 680kg, £1,176 (173), T J McLornan, Nutts Corner Belgian Blue 780kg, £1,341 (172), F McAuley, Toomebridge Limousin 790kg, £1,343 (170), Patrick Logan, Ahoghill Simmental 620kg, £1,041 (168), A Kennedy, Ardglass Limousin 600kg, £984 (164), T J McLornan, Nutts Corner Belgian Blue 670kg, £1,085 (162).

Friesian cows sold to: W and H Farr, Stewartstown 700kg, £945 (135), Denis Minford, Crumlin 810kg, £1,069 (132), 800kg, £1,024 (128), T R Lilburn, Dromore 770kg, £977 (127), G M Kernohan, Broughshane 720kg, £900 (125), D Winter, Randalstown 770kg, £962 (125), H McLean, Coleraine 640kg, £780 (122), Denis Minford, Crumlin 710kg, £866 (122), 740kg, £902 (122), W and H Farr, 690kg, £841 (122), J Stewart, Templepatrick 730kg, £868 (119), D Parke, Magherafelt 650kg, £767 (118), Richard Millar, Ballymena 620kg, £725 (117), 730kg, £854 (117), G M Kernohan, Broughshane 550kg, £643 (117), J Stewart, Templepatrick 730kg, £839 (115).

Beef heifers sold to: Linton Bros, Cloughmills Charolais 600kg, £1,218 (203), Robert Hood, Broughshane Limousin 560kg, £1,131 (202), Linton Bros, Limousin 570kg, £1,151 (202), Robert Hood, Limousin 500kg, £1,000 (200), Henry Duffin, Cargan Limousin 550kg, £1,089 (198), Linton Bros, Charolais 590kg, £1,144 (194), W McKendry, Cullybackey Shorthorn beef 370kg, £691 (187), A S Millar, Antrim Charolais 590kg, £1,097 (186), W A Patton, Ballymoney Limousin 530kg, £980 (185), Harry Millar, Kells Hereford 560kg, £1,030 (184), W A Patton, Limousin 530kg, £964 (182).

Beef bullocks sold to: F and R Auld, Newtownabbey Aberdeen Angus 660kg, £1,438 (218), Aberdeen Angus 720kg, £1,562 (217), W G Bonar, Randalstown Limousin 590kg, £1,250 (212), J White, Antrim Belgian Blue 660kg, £1,359 (206), W G Bonar, Randalstown Limousin 590kg, £1,209 (205), James McFadden, Kells Limousin 610kg, £1,244 (204), Charolais 630kg, £1,260 (200), G and S Carey, Dunloy Charolais 740kg, £1,472 (199), W G Bonar, Limousin 560kg, £1,103 (197), local farmer Charolais 720kg, £1,411 (196), Charolais 740kg, £1,443 (195), J White, Antrim Limousin 750kg, £1,455 (194), local farmer, Charolais 650kg, £1,261 (194), James McFadden, Kells Limousin 680kg, £1,312 (193), T Aiken, Coleraine Charolais 570kg, £1,088 (191), K Dobbin, Ballycastle Limousin 640kg, £1,222 (191).

Friesian bullocks sold to: M Rea, Glenarm 640kg, £896 (140), G and S Carey, Dunloy 640kg, £896 (140), D Winter, Randalstown 600kg, £840 (140).

Weather conditions resulted in a small entry of dairy stock which sold well to £1,800 for a second calver from David Wallace, Antrim.

Ruling prices: David Wallace, Antrim calved cow £1,800, P Tinsley, Dromore calved heifer £1,790, Bolton Brothers, Maghera calved heifer £1,730, P Tinsley calved cow £1,640, David Wallace, calved cow £1,600, David and Mrs M McGregor, Muckamore calved heifer £1,600, David McClintock, Moorfields calved heifer £1,580, David and Mrs M McGregor calved heifer £1,560, David Wallace calved heifer £1,550, P Tinsley, Dromore calved cow £1,460, calved heifer £1,450, Bolton Brothers, Maghera calved heifer £1,420.

Suckler cows sold to: M E Clarke, Comber in calf cow £1,880, Ian McCollum, Nutts Corner Simmental in calf cow £1,640, M E Clarke in calf heifer £1,250, Limousin in calf heifer £1,240, Limousin in calf cow £1,190, B McCann, Toomebridge Limousin heifer and heifer calf £1,170, D Logan, Randalstown Belgian Blue in calf heifer £1,100.

141 calves sold to £370 for a strong Hereford bull.

Ruling prices for beef bred bull calves: H Park, Crumlin Hereford £370, R J White, Ballymoney Limousin £360, Hugh Hall, Ballyclare Belgian Blue (2) £315, F G and T McMullan, Broughshane Belgian Blue £305, Belgian Blue £300, J Beattie, Ballymoney Aberdeen Angus £300, Raymond Stewart, Ballyclare Aberdeen Angus £300, J Beattie, Ballymoney Aberdeen Angus £295, Aberdeen Angus £285, Raymond Stewart, Limousin £280, J Beattie, Aberdeen Angus £275, Gareth Hayes, Ballymena Charolais £270, M Martin, Randalstown Limousin £270, David Wilson, Ballycraigy Belgian Blue £270, Dominic Mawhinney, Bellaghy Limousin £260.

Heifer calves sold to: D Montgomery, Glenwherry Aberdeen Angus £280, Limousin £275, James Gibson, Aughafatten Limousin £270, H Thompson, Randalstown Aberdeen Angus £265, Hugh Hall, Ballyclare Limousin £255, G and I Currie, Randalstown Belgian Blue £245, J Beattie, Ballymoney Aberdeen Angus £240, R Hayes, Ballymena Charolais £240, H Park, Crumlin Hereford £225, R Hayes, Aberdeen Angus £225, H Thompson (2) Shorthorn beef £225, T Weatherup, Carrick Limousin £220, M Martin, Randalstown Limousin £220, David Wilson, Newtownabbey Belgian Blue £220, Raymond Stewart, Ballyclare Limousin £220.

Friesian bull calves sold to: Mrs M Wilkin, Islandmagee £200, R J White, Ballymoney £155, J M McKinty, Ballyclare (2) £140, R J White, Ballymoney £135, Hugh Hall, Ballyclare (2) £135, Mrs M Wilkin, Islandmagee £130, J M McKinty (2) £130, Mrs M Wilkin £120, J M McKinty (4) £120, F G and T McMullan, Broughshane £105.

A smaller sale of 140 weanlings in Ballymena resulted in a steady trade.

Bullocks sold to £620 over for a Belgians Blue 670kg at £1,290 offered by R McBlain, Millisle.

Heifers sold to £525 over for a Limousin 420kg at £945 presented by R Bell, Nutts Corner.

Bulls/bullocks sold to: A J Wilson, Ballymena Charolais 300kg, £820 (273), Patrick Delargy, Glenariffe Blonde d'Aquitaine 280kg, £730 (260), John Doherty, Moira (2) Aberdeen Angus £290kg, £740 (252), (4) Aberdeen Angus 220kg, £560 (254), Aberdeen Angus 240kg, £610 (254), Aberdeen Angus 250kg, £600 (240), (2) Aberdeen Angus 200kg, £475 (237), D Fleck, Shanksbridge Charolais 300kg, £700 (233), John Doherty, Aberdeen Angus 210kg, £490 (233), Aberdeen Angus 230kg, £530 (230), Mrs D McClurg, Dundrod Limousin 180kg, £395 (219).

30-350kgs

A J Wilson, Ballymena Charolais 320kg, £785 (245), Patrick Delargy, Glenariffe Blonde d'Aquitaine 320kg, £780 (243), local farmer Charolais 320kg, £760 (237), Limousin 310kg, £730 (235), John Doherty, Moira Aberdeen Angus 310kg, £685 (221), Charolais 320kg, £705 (220), D Fleck, Simmental 320kg, £690 (215), Alexander Ross, Newtownards Limousin 320kg, £670 (209), D Fleck, Charolais 330kg, £685 (207), A J Wilson, Limousin 320kg, £660 (206), D Fleck, Limousin 340kg, £680 (200).

351kg and over

Patrick Delargy, Glenariffe Blonde d'Aquitaine 360kg, £840 (233), local farmer, Limousin 380kg, £875 (230), D Fleck, Shanksbridge Charolais 390kg, £850 (218), Charolais 360kg, £775 (215), Limousin 370kg, £795 (214), Limousin 360kg, £765 (212), Limousin 410kg, £850 (207), R McBlain, Millisle Charolais 500kg, £1,035 (207), Stewart Anderson, Ballymoney Limousin 460kg, £945 (205), D Fleck, Limousin 390kg, £790 (202), Stewart Anderson AA 480kg, £960 (200).

Heifers 0-300kgs

Patrick Delargy, Glenariffe Blonde d'Aquitaine 300kg, £780 (260), Blonde d'Aquitaine 280kg, £710 (253), A J Wilson, Ballymena Charolais 280kg, £600 (214), local farmer, Limousin 210kg, £450 (214), Limousin 240kg, £500 (208), A J Wilson, Charolais 300kg, £625 (208), John Doherty, Moira (5) Aberdeen Angus 220kg, £440 (200), (4) Aberdeen Angus 230kg, £455 (197).

301-350kgs

Patrick Delargy, Glenariffe Blonde d'Aquitaine 320kg, £755 (235), local farmer, Charolais 310kg, £715 (230), Patrick Delargy Blonde d'Aquitaine 330kg, £735 (222), 340kg, £750 (220), Gareth Bell, Nutts Corner Limousin 350kg, £770 (220), local farmer, Charolais 310kg, £650 (209), M McCoy, Toomebridge Limousin 320kg, £665 (207), Stewart Anderson, Ballymoney Limousin 330kg, £670 (203), M McCoy, Toomebridge Limousin 350kg, £710 (202), Patrick Delargy, Glenariffe Blonde d'Aquitaine 350kg, £700 (200).

351kg and over

Robert Bell, Nutts Corner Limousin 420kg, £945 (225), M McCoy, Toomebridge Limousin 380kg, £770 (202), Robert Bell, Limousin 430kg, £870 (202), Patrick Delargy, Glenariffe Blonde d'Aquitaine 370kg, £740 (200), Robert Bell, Limousin 470kg, £935 (198), T Rainey, Magherafelt Belgian Blue 430kg, £840 (195), Stewart Anderson, Ballymoney Limousin 370kg, £710 (191).

A small show of sheep in Ballymena on Monday evening resulted in a steady trade.

Breeders sold to £135 and store lambs sold to £68.50.

Breeding ewes sold to: Local farmer 14 in lamb ewes £135, P and P Scott, Templepatrick 7 Suffolk in lamb ewes £118, 7 Suffolk in lamb ewes £118.

Store lambs sold to: Gerard McCormick, Ballymena 23 Texel £68.50, M Taggart, Glenarm 3 Blackface £64, S Kidd, Ballyclare 1 Texel £61, T J and D Kerr, Kircubbin 5 Suffolk £54.50, 4 Texel £51.

A good entry of 170 store cattle in Ballymena resulted in a sharp trade. Bullocks sold to £655 over for a Aberdeen Angus 570kg at £1,225 offered by Sam Bonnar, Moorfields.

Heifers sold to £585 for over for a Charolais 510kg at £1,095 presented by R Fulton, Randalstown.

Bullock sold to: David H Fleming, Templepatrick Charolais 380kg, £870 (229), J S Hamilton, Ballymena Limousin 480kg, £1,080 (225), David Fleming (2) Limousin 440kg, £990 (225), J S Hamilton, Charolais 470kg, £1,030 (219), Robert Carlisle, Templepatrick Limousin 420kg, £920 (219), Miss J Gilliland, Muckamore Limousin 480kg, £1,050 (218), F and R Auld, Newtownabbey Aberdeen Angus 520kg, £1,135 (218), David Carlisle, Limousin 390kg, £850 (218), J and S Bailey, Ballycastle Limousin 480kg, £1,045 (217), Limousin 500kg, £1,080 (216), Donal McKay, Martinstown Aberdeen Angus 510kg, £1,100 (215), David Fleming, Templepatrick Charolais 460kg, £990 (215), Sam Bonnar, Moorfields Aberdeen Angus 570kg, £1,225 (214), Miss J Gilliland, Limousin 510kg, £1,090 (213), Samuel Bonnar, Aberdeen Angus 570kg, £1,215 (213), J P O’Neill, Cushendall Charolais 360kg, £765 (212), Miss J Gilliland, Limousin 530kg, £1,125 (212), J and S Bailey, Ballycastle Limousin 510kg, £1,080 (211), J S Hamilton, Limousin 520kg, £1,100 (211), F and R Auld, Newtownabbey Limousin 500kg, £1,055 (211), J S Hamilton, Limousin 510kg, £1,075 (210), D Christie, Ballymoney Limousin 580kg, £1,220 (210), John Gribben, Randalstown Limousin 500kg, £1,050 (210), D Christie, Ballymoney Limousin 560kg, £1,175 (209).

Heifers sold to: T and S Butler, Aughafatten Charolais 440kg, £950 (215), R Fulton, Randalstown Charolais 510kg, £1,095 (214), Matthews Brothers, Glenarm Limousin 500kg, £1,070 (214), J and S Bailey, Ballycastle Limousin 450kg, £950 (211), R J McNeill, Glenarm Charolais 410kg, £865 (211), J and S Bailey, Ballycastle Limousin 500kg, £1,050 (210), R J McNeill, Charolais 480kg, £1,000 (208), Charolais 490kg, £1,020 (208), R Fulton, Randalstown Charolais 490kg, £1,020 (208), Charolais 560kg, £1,155 (206), A O’Neill, Cushendall Limousin 330kg, £670 (203), R J McNeill, Charolais 460kg, £930 (202), R Fulton, Charolais 540kg, £1,090 (201), R J McNeill, Charolais 480kg, £960 (200), D Thompson, Bushmills Blonde d'Aquitaine 430kg, £860 (200), R Fulton, Charolais 550kg, £1,100 (200), S G Hanna, Cullybackey Limousin 450kg, £900 (200), D Thompson, Bushmills Blonde d'Aquitaine 420kg, £835 (198), T and S Butler, Aughfatten Charolais 490kg, £965 (196), Mrs A Henry, Antrim Limousin 400kg, £785 (196), Mrs J Mills, Glenarm Charolais 520kg, £1,015 (195), S G Hanna, Cullybackey Limousin 410kg, £800 (195), Limousin 450kg, £875 (194), A O’Neill, Cushendall Limousin 360kg, £700 (194), R Fulton, Randalstown Charolais 510kg, £985 (193).

An entry of 1,883 sheep in Ballymena resulted in a similar trade.

Fat hoggets sold to 413p for a pen of 5 Texels 23kg at £95, and to a top of £100.50.

Fat ewes sold to £92.

Fat lambs (1,756)

Joe Adams, Glarryford 1 Suffolk 30kg, £100.50, W Blackburn, Clogher 23 Texel 28kg, £100, Timothy Wray, Carnlough 1 Texel 30kg, £100, W J Cubitt, Rasharkin 1 Texel 31kg, £99.50, Leslie Turtle, Broughshane 14 Texel 29kg, £99, P J Kane, Ballycastle 9 Texel 30kg, £98.50, J and N Morrow, Glenarm 2 Texel 28.5kg, £98, W Adams, Ballymena 1 Bor 35kg, £98, W Bonnar, Glenarm 1 Texel 28kg, £97.50, William Byers, Ballymena 2 Charollais 24kg, £97, Esther Farquhar, Moorfields 1 Texel 24kg, £97, C Millar, Kilrea 10 Texel 26kg, £96.50, Ian Campbell, Templepatrick 14 Texel 26kg, £96.50, Philip Kerr, Cloughmills 14 Texel 26.5kg, £96, S Thompson, Glenarm 26 Suffolk 25kg, £96, Robert McDowell, Gleno 10 Charollais 25kg, £95.80.

Top prices per kg: J Walker, Randalstown 5 Texel 23kg, £95 (413), J Anderson, Bushmills 12 Texel 23.5kg, £95 (404), William Byers, Ballymena 2 Charollais 24kg, £97 (404), Esther Farquhar, Moorfields 1 Texel 24kg, £97 (404), William Kerr, Ahoghill 3 Texel 19.5kg, £78 (400), Esther Farquhar 1 Texel 20kg, £79 (395), R Simpson, Broughshane 14 Texel 23.5kg, £92.80 (394), N Houston, Moorfields 3 Texel 24kg, £94.50 (393), J S Hamilton, Ballymena 8 Charollais 23.5kg, £92 (391), Norman McBurney, Moorfields 45 Charollais 23.5kg, £92 (391), Julie Simpson, Ballymena 5 Texel 23.5kg, £92 (391), Oliver Duffin, Cargan 2 Texel 23.5kg, £92 (391), R J McKay, Carnlough 16 Texel 22.5kg, £87 (387), local farmer 8 Dorset 24kg, £93 (387), Matt Gingles, Kilwaughter 8 Suffolk 22.5kg, £87 (386), W J Smyth, Moorfields 22 cross bred 23.5kg, £90.80 (386).

Fat ewes

(Top quality)

Suffolk - £65-£83

Texel - £68-£92

Cross bred - £45-£75

Blackface - £35-£60