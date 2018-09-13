Beef bullocks sell to £1,518 at Ballymena Mart

The annual show and sale of lambs at Cushendun attracted another increased entry with 2,500 lambs forward.

The show of mule ewe lambs was sponsored by Glen Farm Supplies and they were judged prior to the sale by Robert Loughridge who awarded first place to J J McAllister, Glendun for a tremendous pen of lambs and second place to E and P McCormick, Cushendun both pens going on to secure the top price of £114 per head.

The excellent offering of store lambs sold to a high top of £74 per head for a tremendous pen of 44 mule wethers offered by A Murphy, Torr.

Leading prices were as follows:

Ewe lambs – J J McAllister 12 mules at £114, E and P McCormick 10 mules at £114, H McNeill, The Park 12 mules at £111 (third), K O’Hara 10 SXC at £100, J J McAllister 12 mules at £98, P McCurdy Cushendun 10 mules at £97, 10 mules at £96, E and P McCormick 10 mules at £91, 10 mules at £90, J McNeill Cushendun 12 mules at £89, B Magee Cushendun 12 mules at £88 (4th ).

Store lambs – A Murphy 44 mules at £74, E and P McCormick 20 mules at £70, A Murphy 51 mules at £70, D O’Hara, Cushendun 15 SX at £69.50, J O’Kane, Cushendall 51 SX at £68, P McSparron, Knocknacarry 46 SX at £68, H McNeill, The Park 23 mules at £68, A Murphy 47 mules at £68, P McNeill, Cushendun 51 SX at £67.50.

A smaller entry of 240 beef cattle in Ballymena resulted in a steady trade. Beef cows sold to 183p for a Limousin 550kg, £1,006, Friesian cows to 128p, 870kg, £1,113, beef heifers to 229p, 560kg, £1,282, beef bullocks to 220p, 690kg, £1,518.

Beef cows

R Shaw, Rasharkin Limousin 550kg, £1,006.50 (183), S W Clyde, Randalstown Limousin 560kg, £996.80 (178), W H Knox, Ballynure Limousin 600kg, £1,056 (176), S W Clyde, Randalstown Limousin 650kg, £1,144 (176), Mrs S Gowdy, Carrickfergusfergus 520kg, £899.60 (173), Limousin 600kg, £1,032 (172), R Shaw, Rasharkin Limousin 480kg, £806.40 (168), Mrs S Gowdy, Carrickfergusfergus Limousin 640kg, £1,068.80 (167), William Smyth, Limavady Simmental 800kg, £1,336 (167), R Shaw, Rasharkin Limousin 490kg, £798.70 (163), J O’Donnell, Toome Limousin 500kg, £815 (163), R Shaw, Rasharkin Limousin 530kg, £858.60 (162), B Orr, Ballynure Limousin 610kg, £988.20 (162), S W Clyde, Randalstown Limousin 520kg, £837.20 (161), S McIlhatton, Limousin 630kg, £1,008 (160), W Smyth, Limavady Simmnental 950kg, £1,520 (160)

Friesian cows

D McKeeman, Ballymoney 870kg, £1,113.60 (128), A McBurney, Clough 610kg, £768.60 (126), D Scott, Coleraine 670kg, £817.40 (122), F C Patterson, Broughshane 690kg, £828 (120), A McBurney, Clough 650kg, £773.50 (119), D Mulholland, Crumlin 530kg, £625.40 (118), F C Patterson, Broughshane 690kg, £800.40 (116), O R and R H Gault, Limavady 710kg, £809.40 (114), Melwyn J Lucas, Antrim 610kg, £664.90 (109), D McAuley, Toome 680kg, £741.20 (109), D McKeeman, Ballymoney 650kg, £702 (108), D Scott, Coleraine 670kg, £683.40 (102), R McCormick, Armoy 640kg, £627.20 (98), F O Boyle, Randalstown 530kg, £508.80 (96), E and J Arthur, Templepatrick 590kg, £554.60 (94), 470kg, £437.10 (93).

Beef heifers

H McCracken, Ballywalter Limousin 560kg, £1282.40 (229), T Wallace, Dromore Charolais 560kg, £227, H McCracken, Ballywalter Limousin 580kg, £1,241.20 (214), S McIlhatton, Aughafatten Belgian Blue 640kg, £1,350.40 (211), J A Campbell, Randalstown Limousin 520kg, £1,076.40 (207), Jeremy Hamilton, Glarryford Aberdeen Angus 600kg, £1,224 (204), T Wallace, Dromore Limousin 610kg, £1,238.30 (203), Charolais 620kg, £1,240 (200), J A Campbell, Randalstown Limousin 540kg, £1,080 (200), Felix McKendry, Broughshane Charolais 640kg, £1,273.60 (199), William Smyth, Limavady Simmental 700kg, £1,379 (197), F McKendry, Broughshane Charolais 650kg, £1,267.50 (195), Charolais 580kg, £1,125.20 (194), J A Campbell, Randalstown Limousin 440kg, £844.80 (192), J B Crawford, Aughafatten Stabiliser 490kg, £935.90 (191), J McKinley, Bushmills Aberdeen Angus 500kg, £950 (190).

Beef bullocks: C Reid, Aghalee Blo 690kg, £1518 (220), M Farr, Ballinderry Limousin 740kg, £1,613.20 (218), James Logan, Ahoghill Limousin 690kg, £1,504.20 (218), M Farr, Ballinderry Limousin 750kg, £1,627.50 (217), C Reid, Aghalee Limousin 650kg, £1,410.50 (217), M Farr, Ballinderry Charolais 700kg, £1,505 (215), Limousin 680kg, £1,448.40 (213), C Reid, Aghalee Simmental 710kg, £1,512.30 (213), M Farr, Ballinderry Belgian Blue 760kg, £1,611.20 (212), R Thompson, Ballymoney Limousin 660kg, £1,392.60 (211), M Farr, Ballinderry Simmental 700kg, £1,470 (210), I Wallace, Rasharkin Limousin 580kg, £121 (210), C Reid, Aghalee Limousin 600kg, £1,260 (210), Walter G Hoy, Templepatrick Aberdeen Angus 550kg, £1,149.50 (209), John McKeague, Dunloy Charolais 770kg, £1,586.20 (206), I Wallace, Rasharkin Limousin 560kg, £1,153.60 (206).

17 dairy cows and heifers met excellent demand to £2,040 for a calved heifer from W G Johnston, Ligoniel.

Calved cows to £1,780 for a second calver.

W G Johnston £2,040, Ivan Jackson, Ballynure £2,030, Thomas Carlisle £1,780, W G Johnston £1,660, R and J A Wright, Stoneyford £1,500, John Graham, Glenwherry £1,480, W Black, Aghadowey £1,420, J Surgenor, Dervock £1,360, D McNeilly, Randalstown £1,300, Raymond Stewart, Ballyclare £1,240, W Black £1,220, W Weatherup, Carrickfergus £1,140, R Wilson, Dungannon £1,100, W Weatherup £1,000, T R and K W Smith, Magheralin (2) £600.

41 lots in the suckler ring sold to £2,180 for a Limousin cow with heifer calf, springing heifers to £1,440 for a Limousin.

Ruling prices: W R B Gibson, Newtownabbey Limousin cow and heifer calf £2180, Paul Sloan, Rasharkin Limousin cow and bull calf £1,780, W R B Gibson Parthenais cow and bull calf £1,720, Limousin cow and bull calf £1,700, Aberdeen Angus cow and bull calf £1,520, Ryan Spence, Crumlin Limousin cow and bull calf £1,470, W R B Gibson Limousin cow and bull calf £1,450, R Bell, Dundrod Limousin springing heifer £1,440, Ryan Spence Limousin cow and bull calf £1,420, W R B Gibson Aberdeen Angus cow and bull calf £1,400, R Bell Limousin springing heifer £1,400, David McClintock, Broughshane Limousin cow and heifer calf £1,360, W Jeffers, Macosquin Limousin cow and bull calf £1,330, B and R Spence, Aberdeen Angus cow and bull calf £1,320, W Jeffers, Aberdeen Angus cow and heifer calf £1,280, G McAuley, Ballyclare Shorthorn cow and bull calf £1,250.

140 lots in the calf ring sold to £410 for a month old Charolais bull, heifers to £355 for a two month old Simmental.

Beef bred bull calves sold to: Robin Bingham, Nutts Corner Charolais £410, Dean McAllister, Armoy Belgian Blue £385, T Rainey, Magherafelt Aberdeen Angus £360, D Mawhinney, Bellaghy Sim £355, J D and D Glass, Ballymena Aberdeen Angus £350, N and S Wilson, Rathkenny Saler £345, Robin Bingham Charolais £340, D S Beggs, Ballyclare Limousin £340, D Mawhinney Simmental £335, A Scott, Glarryford Charolais £330, C McCurdy, Bushmills Fleckvieh £330, local farmer Limousin £330, P McGowan, Toomebridge Limousin £330, local farmer Limousin £320.

Heifer calves sold to: D S Wharry, Glenarm Simmental £355, Hugh Hall, Ballyclare Stabiliser £310, D S Wharry Simmental £310, Sam Kennedy, Doagh Belgian Blue £310, Dean McAllister, Armoy Belgian Blue £305, D S Wharry Simmental £295, Sam Kennedy Belgian Blue £295, Hugh Hall, Ballyclare Shorthorn £290, D S Wharry (2) Simmental £290, R I McLoughlin, Cloughmills Friesian £290, Hugh Hall Aberdeen Angus £285, Robin Bingham, Nutts Corner Charolais £285, Hugh Hall, (2) £275, P McGowan, Toomebridge Limousin £275, D Mawhinney, Simmental £275.

Friesian bull calves sold to: D Mawhinney, Bellaghy £250, £210, Robin Bingham, Nutts Corner £160, Sam Kennedy, Doagh £130, (2) £105, J F Smith, Islandmagee £100, Dean McAllister, Armoy £100.

An entry of 310 weanlings resulted in a steady trade.

Bullocks sold to £640 over for a Charolais 540kg at £1,170 offered by H Magill, Larne.

Heifers sold to £760 over for a Belgian Blue 500kg at £1,260 presented by J McQuiston, Ballymoney.

Heifers 0-300kg

George McGerrigle, Donemana Limousin 240kg, £620 (258), Limousin 260kg, £665 (255), L McClinton, Ballymena Charolais 290kg, £740 (255), Charolais 290kg, £740 (255), G McGerrigle, Donemana Limousin 250kg, £630 (252), T J Magee, Ballyboley Charolais 230kg, £560 (243), Charolais 230kg, £560 (243), Charolais 230kg, £560 (243), Charolais 240kg, £560 (243), W J Bryson, Crumlin Charolais 280kg, £680 (242), Charolais 290kg, £700 (241), J S Johnston, Clough Limousin 210kg, £485 (231), G McGerrigle, Donemana Charolais 220kg, £500 (227), L McClinton, Glenarm Limousin 300kg, £680 (226), Edward Sherrard, Ballyutoag Limousin 250kg, £530 (212), Limousin 270kg, £570 (211).

Heifers 301-350kg

Hugh McCambridge, Carnlough Charolais 340kg, £830 (244), Charolais 320kg £760 (237), N W McConkey, Parkgate Limousin 310kg, £710 (229), Simmental 330kg, £750 (227), Hugh McCambridge, Parkgate Limousin 350kg, £780 (222), N W Conkey, Parkgate Limousin 310kg, £690 (222), W and M Orr, Ballycastle Charolais 350kg, £770 (220), N W McConkey, Parkgate Simmental 310kg, £680 (219), J H Fraser, Belfast Charolais 310kg, £675 (217), Robert Armstrong, Lisburn Charolais 340kg, £730 (214), L McClinton, Glenarm Charolais 320kg, £680 (212), N W McConkey, Parkgate Limousin 340kg, £720 (211), S McCann, Larne Charolais 330kg, £680 (206), D O’Donnell, Glenariffe Simmental 340kg, £700 (205), J Beggs, Whitehead Limousin 340kg, £700 (205), E Sherrard, Ballyutoag Limousin 320kg, £650 (203).

Heifers 351kg over

J McQuiston, Ballymoney British Blue 500kg, £1,260 (252), British Blue 370kg, £900 (243), I Beggs, Whitehead Limousin 390kg, £885 (226), J McQuiston, Ballymoney British Blue 390kg, £880 (225), British Blue 410kg, £920 (224), H McCambridge, Parkgate Charolais 390kg, £870 (223), J Beggs, Whitehead, Limousin 390kg, £870 (223), Limousin 430kg, £950 (220), I Beggs, Whitehead Limousin 410kg, £905 (220), J McQuiston, Ballymoney British Blue 420kg, £920 (219), Charolais 420kg, £910 (216), J Beggs, Whitehead Limousin 480kg, £1,035 (215), I Beggs, Whitehead Limousin 450kg, £970 (215), N W McConkey, Parkgate Simmental 380kg, £810 (213), Limousin 380kg, £810 (213), J Beggs, Whitehead Limousin 460kg, £980 (213).

Bullocks 0-300kg

George McGerrigle, Donemana Limousin 250kg, £720 (288), T and T N McClintock, Glenwherry Limousin 220kg, £550 (250), S McDowell, Magheramourne Limousin 260kg, £645 (248), D McDonnell, Glenariffe Sim 260kg, £645 (248), E Sherrard, Ballyutoag Limousin 240kg, £585 (243), J McFarland, Templepatrick Simmental 260kg, £630 (242), S McCann, Randalstown Charolais 290kg, £700 (241), J McFarland, Templepatrick Limousin 250kg, £600 (240), G McGerrigle, Donemana Charolais 300kg, £715 (238), E Sherrard, Ballyutoag Aberdeen Angus 300kg, £705 (235), S McDowell, Magheramourne Limousin 290kg, £655 (225), Limousin 290kg, £650 (224), J McFarland, Templepatrick Simmental 300kg, £670 (223), J S Johnstwon, Clough Limousin 260kg, £570 (219), B McStocker, Toomebridge Limousin 260kg, £570 (219), J H Fraser, Belfast Charolais 290kg, £630 (217).

Bullocks 301-350kg

G Weir, Toomebridge Limousin 320kg, £365 (270), S Rea, Straid Charolais 340kg, £905 (266), R Armstrong, Stoneyford Charolais 340kg, £860 (252), S Lowry, Glenavy Limousin 310kg, £780 (251), G Weir, Toomebridge Limousin 330kg, £825 (250), S Rea, Ballyclare Limousin 340kg, £850 (250), G Weir, Toome Limousin 350kg, £860 (245), Limousin 350kg, £860 (245), W and M Orr, Ballycastle Limousin 320kg, £785 (245), Limousin 350kg, £830 (237), Simmental 320kg, £755 (235), J H Fraser, Belfast Charolais 320kg, £750 £750, H McCambridge, Carnlough Charolais 320kg, £750 (234), S McCann, Randalstown Charolais 310kg, £720 (232), G Weir, Toome Limousin 330kg, £760 (230), W and M Orr, Ballycastle Limousin 350kg, £800 (228).

Bullocks 351kg and over

G Weir, Toomebridge Limousin 360kg, £890 (247), Limousin 370kg, £910 (246), S McCann, Randalstown Charolais 360kg, £870 (241), J Forsythe, Islandmagee Charolais 410kg, £970 (236), J Arthur, Islandmagee Limousin 370kg, £870 (235), S McCann, Islandmagee Charolais 370kg £3802 (232), S Lowry, Glenavy Limousin 380kg, £865 (227), W and M Orr, Ballycastle Limousin 370kg, £840 (227), J Ross, Islandmagee Limousin 400kg, £900 (225), local farmer Limousin 360kg, £800 (222), R Armstrong, Lisburn Charolais 380kg, £840 (221), H Magill, Ballygally Charolais 530kg, £1 170 (220), R Armstrong, Lisburn Charolais 400kg, £880 (220), W and M Orr, Ballycastle Simmental 370kg, £810 (218), H McCambridge, Carnlough Charolais 400kg, £870 (217), S Lowry, Glenavy Charolais 390kg, £840 (215).

An entry of 3,600 sheep in Ballymena on Monday evening resulted in a sharp trade.

Ewe lambs sold to £225, hoggets to £168, store lambs to £72.50.

Leading prices:

Ewe lambs sold to:- D and D Robinson, Carnalbana 12 Cheviot £225, 1 blk £215, 11 Cheviot £175, Sandra Hunter, Bushmills 10 Suffolk £165, 10 Suffolk £160, 10 Suffolk £152, D and D Robinson 10 Cheviot £150, 11 Suffolk £138, John Quigley, Donemana 12 Suffolk £138, Sandra Hunter 11 Suffolk £135, I J and A Wilson, Islandmagee 11 Suffolk £128, John Quigley 14 Suffolk £126, Sandra Hunter 10 Suffolk £125, Robert Workman, Kilwaughter 12 Suffolk £125, D and D Robinson 11 Suffolk £125.

Store lambs sold to: S Wilson, Ballynure 10 Texel £72.50, A Macauley, Crumlin 18 Texel £71, D Convery, Kilrea 11 Texel £70, Patrick Murray, Glenariffe 12 Texel £69, K Kidd, Broughshane 28 Texel £69, H Donnelly, Rathkenny 9 Suffolk £69, S Agnew, Ballyclare 11 Suffolk £68, G L Porter, Crumlin 20 Texel £68, Mark Barr, Ballyclare 3 Texel £68, S McDonnell, Cushendall 25 Siff £68, A Macauley 12 Texel £67, D W McFarland, Aldergrove 27 Texel £67, J Stewart, Crumlin 13 Texel £66.50, local farmer 16 Suffolk £66, C Brown, Ballycastle 8 crossbred £66, J Stewart 13 Texel £66.

Hoggets sold to: Sam Bell, Banbridge 4 Texel £168, W Blackburn, Cloguer 6 Suffolk £160, 10 Texel £160, local farmer 8 Suffolk £160, Sam Bell 7 Suffolk £158, M McGuigan, Pomeroy 13 Suffolk £155, Robert Agnew, Annalong 12 mules £154, Ian McCluggage, Glarryford 10 Suffolk £152, local farmer 4 Texel £152, S Thompson, Glenarm 14 Suffolk £152, Newpark farms, Dromore 8 Suffolk £150, (x2), S Thompson, Glenarm 12 Suffolk £150, Robert Agnew 12 Suffolk £150, Gavin Christy, Strabane 7 Texel £150.

An entry of 250 store cattle in Ballymena resulted in a sharp trade.

Bullocks sold to £735 over for a Limousin 550kg at £1,285 offered by Ian Craig, Antrim.

Heifers sold to £690 over for a Charolais 560kg at £1,250 presented by B Black, Clough.

Bullocks up to 500kg

Ian Craig, Antrim Limousin 460kg, £1,100 (239), Edward Craig, Magherafelt Limousin 430kg, £1,020 (237), A Clements, Muckamore Limousin 420kg, £995 (236), E Young, Magherafelt Limousin 410kg, £960 (234), A Clements, Muckamore Limousin 430kg, £1,000 (232), E Young, Magherafelt Limousin 490kg, £1,120 (228), D Thompson, Bushmills Limousin 391kg, £890 (228), I Craig, Antrim Limousin 470kg, £1,070 (227), G McKeown, Aughafatten Charolais 480kg, £1,080 (225), H Armstrong, Newtownabbey Shorthorn 360kg, £810 (225), D Bell, Antrim, Limousin 360kg, £805 (223), J and R McKeown, Aughafatten Simmental 430kg, £960 (223), D Bell, Antrim Limousin 400kg, £890 (222), N Boyd, Broughshane Limousin 460kg, £1,020 (221), D Thompson, Bushmills Blo 360kg, £795 (220), J and R McKeown, Aughafatten Simmental 480kg, £1,055 (219)

Bullocks 501-900kg

Ian Craig, Antrim Limousin 550kg, £1,285 (233), Limousin 540kg, £1,220 (225), Limousin 530kg, £1,190 (224), R I Bashford, Magheramore Limousin 580kg, £1,300 (224), N Boyd, Broughshane Limousin 510kg, £1,110 (217), R F Craig, Antrim Charolais 530kg, £1,145 (216), H Carson, Dundrod Blo 630kg, £1,355 (215), Carrigeen Farms Ltd, Templepatrick Simmental 570kg, £1,220 (214), Simmental 590kg, £1,255 (212), Simmental 600kg, £1,275 (212), Charolais 650kg, £1,380 (212), G Kernohan, Randalstown Limousin 600kg, £1,270 (211), Mrs. G Carson, Dundrod Limousin 520kg, £1,085 (208), G Kernohan, Randalstown Charolais 580kg, £1,210 (208), I Craig, Antrim Limousin 520kg, £1,080 (207), Mrs Marbeth Foster, Kells Saler 510kg, £1,050 (205).

Heifers up to 500kg

Alexander Ross, Newtownards Belgian Blue 410kg, £950 (231), R Loughery, Limousinavady Shorthorn beef 500kg, £1,150 (230), A Ross, Newtownards Belgian Blue 470kg, £1,050 (223), R F Craig, Antrim Charolais 500kg, £1,080 (216), A Ross, Newtownards, Limousin 430kg, £920 (214), Limousin 400kg £850 (212), I Craig, Antrim Charolais 470kg, £990 (210), A Ross, Newtownards Charolais 440kg, £900 (204), Limousin 460kg £930 (202), B Black, Carnlough Charolais 500kg, £1,010 (202), N Boyd, Broughshane Limousin 480kg, £965 (201), R F Craig Charolais 490kg, £970 (198), R Loughery, Limavady Shorthorn beef 460kg, £900 (195), Shorthorn beef 440kg, £840 (190).

Heifers 501kg-900kg

B Black, Carnlough Charolais 560kg, £1,250 (223), R F Craig, Antrim Charolais 510kg £1100 (215), A Ross, Newtownards Limousin 510kg £1095 (214), B Black, Carnlough Charolais 540kg, £1,150 (213), R F Craig, Antrim Charolais 540kg, £1,150 (213), B Black, Carnlough Charolais 580kg, £1,200 (206), F Hilton, Ballymena Aberdeen Angus 550kg, £1,115 (202), B Black, Carnlough Charolais 520kg, £1,050 (201), A Ross, Newtownards Simmental 570kg, £1,140 (200), B Black, Carnlough Charolais 580kg, £1,155 (199), A Ross, Newtownards Limousin 540kg, £1,070 (198), B Black, Carnlough Limousin 530kg, £1,050 (198), R F Craig, Antrim, Charolais 530kg, £1,030 (194), B Black, Carnlough Charolais 550kg, £1,060 (192), I Craig, Antrim Charolais 600kg, £1,150 (191).

An entry of 2,845 sheep in Ballymena resulted in a steady trade.

Fat lambs sold to 370p for a pen of Texels 20kg at £74 offered by S and B Jamison, Ballycastle and to a top of £86 for a pen of heavy Texels from Robert Orr, Cloughmills.

Fat ewes sold to: 109

Fat lambs (2480)

(Top prices per kg)

S and B Jamieson, Ballycastle 9 Texel 20kg, £74 (370), Diana Evans, Armoy 6 Texel 20kg, £71.50 (357), A McAuley, Glenarm 10 Suffolk 20.5kg, £73 (356), 2 Suffolk 20.5kg, £73 (356), Jonathan Fenton, Glarryford 18 Texel 20.5kg, £73 (356), Luke Finlay, Broughshane 25 Texel 19.5kg, £69 (353), T Stewart, Cairncastle 33 Texel 21kg, £74.20 (353), Robert Orr, Cloughmills 8 Texel 21kg, £74 (352), Graeme Martin, Broughshane 13 Texel 23.5kg, £82.80 (352), James A McQuiston, Ballymoney 36 Texel 22.5kg, £79 (351), David Hamilton, Broughshane 14 Texel 20kg, £70 (350), E Farquhar, Moorfields 10 Texel 21.5kg, £74.50 (346), H Blaney, Ahoghill 1 Texel 21kg, £72.50 (345), J W Harbinson, Limavady 27 Beltex 24.5kg, £84.50 (344), J McClintock, Broughshane 28 Texel 23.5kg, £81 (344), L Kirk, Clough 22 Texel 22.5kg, £77.50 (344), B McMillan, Cullybackey 23 Texel 21.5kg, £74 (344), R Hunter, Larne 9 Texel 21.5kg, £74 (344), Joel Patterson, Carrickfergus 18 Texel 21.5kg, £74 (344), S McKeegan, Cushendall 11 Texel 22.5kg, £77 (342), L Weatherup, Ballyclare 16 Texel 22.5kg, £76.80 (341), Shaws Hill Farm 51 Texel 23kg, £78.50 (341), Rainey Brothers, Ballygally 16 Texel 22kg, £75 (340), Geoffrey Arthur, Broughshane 22 Texel 22kg, £75 (340).

Top prices per head: Robert Orr, Cloughmills 3 Texel 29kg, £86, J Stevenson, Ballymena 1 Texel 30kg, £85, J W Harbinson, Limavady 27 Beltex 24.5kg, £84.50, Mrs S White, Cloughmills 13 Texel 28kg, £84, T and J Mackey, Ballynure 2 Texel 26kg, £84, S McNeilly, Ballyclare 3 Texel 28kg, £84, Robert Hood, Broughshane 5 Texel 24.5kg, £83, D McCaughey, Broughshane 11 Texel 24.5kg, £83, M Moffett, Broughshane 20 Charolais 27.5kg, £83, K Dobbin, Ballycastle 21 Texel 26kg, £83, Graeme Martin 13 Texel 23.5kg, £82.80, Miss J Gilliland, Muckamore 30 Suffolk 27.5kg, £82.50, E Farquhar, Moorfields 1 Texel 28kg, £82, R Boyle, Larne 10 Texel 26.5kg, £82, M Stewart, Coleraine 19 Texel 26kg, £82, D Gaston, Carnlough 6 Texel 25.5kg, £81.50, Stuart Hall, Larne 18 Texel 24.5kg, £81.50, J McClintock, Broughshane 28 Texel 23.5kg, £81, Raymond Moore, Broughshane 21 Suffolk 25.5kg, £81, Tom McBride, Toomebridge 41 Texel 24.5kg, £81, R J Semple, Ballyclare 13 Texel 25kg, £81, P J Kane, Ballycastle 10 Texel 25.5kg, £81, Norman McBurney, Moorfields 54 Texel 24.5kg, £81.

Fat ewes (365)

1st quality

Suffolk - £75-£99

Texel - £80-£109

Crossbred - £65-£80

Blackface - £40-£55