Beef bullocks sell to £2,142 at Ballymena Mart

An entry of 260 beef cattle in Ballymena on Thursday resulted in another great trade.

Beef cows sold to 207p twice for 650kg at £1345 and 700kg at £1,449.

Friesian cows sold to 142p for 610kg at £866, beef bullocks to 238p for 900kg at £2,142, Friesian bullocks to 164p for 660kg at £1,082, beef heifers to 218p for 560kg at £1,220.

Beef cows sold to: J Hayes, Rasharkin Blonde d’Aquitaine 650kg, £1,345 (207), Niall Quinn, Kilrea Limousin 700kg, £1,449 (207), T and S Reid, Crumlin Limousin 630kg, £1,222 (194), Mervyn Russell, Parkgate Limousin 690kg, £1,338 (194), Martin Milne, Bellaghy Simmental 410kg, £791 (193), Stephen Boyle, Carrickfergus Charolais 770kg, £1,393 (181), George Quinn, Upper Ballinderry Simmental 610kg, £1,098 (180), Martin Milne, Bellaghy Blonde d’Aquitaine 400kg, £720 (180), E and E Nelson, Ballycarry Limousin 620kg, £1,103 (178), Kelly Brothers, Ballymena Limousin 750kg, £1,327 (177), Martin Milne, Bellaghy Blonde d’Aquitaine 450kg, £796 (177), John Thompson, Donacloney Simmental 560kg, £985 (176), Kelly Brothers, Ballymena Stabiliser 680kg, £1,196 (176), Sandra Hunter, Bushmills Limousin 650kg, £1,137 (175), Brian Reid, Templepatrick Limousin 720kg, £1,260 (175), Limousin 700kg, £1,225 (175), F Quinn, Kilrea Simmental 690kg, £1,200 (174), W J Cummings, Ballyclare Charolais 900kg, £1,557 (173), local farmer Limousin 610kg, £1,055 (173), M McDonald, Randalstown Limousin 930kg, £1,608 (173), M Johnston, Toomebridge Belgian Blue 710kg, £1,214 (171), W R Wilson, Ballymena Limousin 670kg, £1,145 (171) and Brian Lyttle, Moorfields Saler 720kg, £1,216 (169).

Friesian cows sold to: Brian Lyttle, Moorfields 610kg, £866 (142), Sean McCrystal, Maghera 900kg, £1,269 (141), Brian Lyttle 660kg, £924 (140), Stephen Stewart, Newtownabbey 780kg, £1,084 (139), Sean McCrystal 630kg, £875 (139), Samuel Kennedy, Doagh 770kg, £1,062 (138), 780kg, £1,076 (138), James Chestnutt, Portrush 690kg, £938 (136), Samuel Kennedy 900kg, £1,224 (136), N and J Coleman, Doagh 760kg, £1,026 (135), Sean McCrystal 650kg, £877 (135), James Chestnutt 670kg, £897 (134), Stephen Stewart 730kg, £978 (134), James Chestnutt, Portrush 630kg, £837 (133), W J and J McCullough, Broughshane 660kg, £871 (132), S Wilson, Ballymena 630kg, £831 (132), James Chestnutt 630kg, £825 (131), G Smyth, Ballycastle 700kg, £903 (129), S J Duncan, Crumlin 550kg, £709 (129), R A S Barkley, Dunloy 680kg, £877 (129), Sean McCrystal 640kg, £819 (128), James Chestnutt 640kg, £812 (127) and D McKay, Broughshane 610kg, £768 (126).

Beef heifers sold to: Graham Kissock, Broughshane 560kg, £1,220 (218), A McDonald, Portglenone Limousin 610kg, £1,311 (215), local farmer Limousin 520kg, £1,107 (213), R J Marks, Portglenone Limousin 600kg, £1,254 (209), Mervyn Russell, Parkgate Limousin 640kg, £1,337 (209), T and S Reid, Crumlin Limousin 610kg, £1,250 (205), M I and D J and S J Currie, Ballymoney Charolais 670kg, £1,319 (197), Jennifer Irvine, Carrickfergus Limousin 570kg, £1,105 (194), Mervyn Russell, Limousin 690kg, £1,338 (194), Jennifer Irvine, Limousin 610kg, £1,177 (193), Robin Cherry, Ballymena Stabiliser 590kg, £1,121 (190), S Jamieson, Broughshane Aberdeen Angus 680kg, £1,285 (189), Stephen Marshall, Ballymena Limousin 550kg, £1,028 (187) and S Jamieson, Aberdeen Angus 610kg, £1,098 (180).

Beef bullocks sold to: McCabe Brothers, Downpatrick Blonde d’Aquitaine 900kg, £2,142 (238), Blonde d’Aquitaine 870kg, £1,870 (215), W and N Martin, Broughshane Limousin 620kg, £1,326 (214), Robin Cherry, Ballymena Stabiliser 590kg, £1,250 (212), James McFadden, Kells Limousin 660kg, £1,392 (211), W and N Martin, Broughshane Limousin 730kg, £1,533 (210), Limousin 610kg, £1,281 (210), James McFadden, Limousin 720kg, £1,512 (210), Limousin 760kg, £1,580 (208), Robin Cherry, Ballymena, (2) Stabiliser 570kg, £1179 (207), Stabiliser 630kg, £1,304 (207), M I and D J, S J Currie, Ballymoney Charolais 690kg, £1,428 (207), James McFadden, Kells Limousin 770kg, £1,586 (206), Graham Kissock, Broughshane Charolais 640kg, £1,318 (206), H McGarry, Blonde d’Aquitaine 430kg, £881 (205), local farmer, Limousin 510kg, £1,045 (205), J McHenry, Mosside Charolais 560kg, £1,142 (204), James McFadden, Limousin 700kg, £1,414 (202), Robin Cherry, Stabiliser 600kg, £1,212 (202), James McFadden, Limousin 690kg, £1,380 (200), Robin Cherry, Stabiliser 580kg, £1,160 (200), Mervyn Russell, Parkgate Limousin 800kg, £1,600 (200) and Graham Kissock, Limousin 580kg, £1,154 (199).

Friesian bullocks sold to: James Chestnutt, Portrush 660kg, £1,082 (164), David Parks, Moira 420kg, £680 (162), R Waide, Cloughmills 510kg, £816 (160), 520kg, £832 (160), David Parks 520kg, £832 (160), Lyle Bryson, Dunadry 600kg, £936 (156), R Waide, Cloughmills 520kg, £780 (150), W R Hamilton, Broughshane 400kg, £600 (150), J McKendry, Cullybackey 490kg, £730 (149) and David McKeeman, Ballymoney 580kg, £841 (145).

51 lots were catalogued for the June sale of beef bred bulls. Leading prices as follows: E Sherrard, Coleraine Lim 2,800gns, J P and C Patterson, Ballynahinch Charolais 2,700gns, Stephen McGookin, Carrickfergus Limousin 2,700gns, Moses Irwin, Fintona Aberdeen Angus 2,300gns, Paul Whyte, Maghera Lim 2,300gns, E Sherrard, Limousin 2,300gns, E and P McCormick, Cushendun Limousin 2,300gns, Robert Clyde, Templepatrick Lim 2,200gns, Mrs H McGookin, Carrickfergus Limousin 2,150gns, J L McKinney, Maghera Limousin 2,000gns, G Keown, Enniskillen Shorthorn beef 1,950gns, E Sherrard, Coleraine Limousin 1,950gns, Matthews Brothers, Glenarm Limousin 1,950gns, K Marshall, Ahoghill Charolais 1,900gns, G McAuley, Ballynashee Aberdeen Angus 1,800gns, J Kearney, Garvagh Limousin 1,700gns, Matthews Brothers, Glenarm Limousin 1,650gns, G Keown, Aberdeen Angus 1,550gns, J Martin, Saintfield Hereford 1,500gns, F McKeown, Belleek Aberdeen Angus 1,450gns, Simon Moore, Aldergrove Limousin 1,420gns and Gary Stewart, Templepatrick Limousin 1,400gns.

26 dairy cows and heifers sold to £1,680 for a calved heifer from D W Graham, Clough.

Leading prices: D W Graham, Clough £1,680, T and J Mackey, Ballynure £1,580, R J T Fleming, Templepatrick £1,380, T and J Mackey £1,340, £1,280, R Turtle and Co, Ahoghill £1,150, Joe O’Boyle, Randalstown £1,100, £1,080 and D Carson, Nutts Corner £1,060, £1,050, £1,050.

A great entry of 50 lots in the suckler ring sold at excellent rates to £1,900 for a Limousin cow with heifer calf at foot, in calf heifers to £1,230.

Ruling prices: Patrick Logan, Ahoghill Limousin £1,900, John Perry, Craigantlet Stabiliser cow and bull calf £1,720, John Perry and Partners, Stabiliser cow and heifer calf £1,700, Stabiliser cow and bull calf £1,680, Stabiliser cow and heifer calf £1,620, Patrick Logan, Ahoghill Limousin cow £1,610, Robert Patton, Cloughmills Simmental £1,600, J Luney, Newtownabbey Limousin cow £1,600, John Perry and Partners, Aubrac cow and bull calf £1,580, John Perry and Partners, Stabiliser cow and bull calf £1,520, Robert Patton, Cloughmills Limousin cow £1,500, Robert Armstrong, Lisburn Friesian cow £1,500, Patrick Logan, Ahoghill Limousin cow and heifer calf £1,460, Joh Perry and Partners, Stabiliser cow and bull calf £1,420, Stabiliser cow and heifer calf £1,420, Mervyn McAreavy, Lisburn Simmental cow and heifer calf £1,400, Simmental cow and heifer calf £1,400, David McClintock, Broughshane Limousin cow and heifer calf £1,400, John Perry and Partners, Stabiliser cow and heifer calf £1,380, Mervyn McAreavy, Aberdeen Angus cow and heifer calf £1,320, Simmental cow and bull calf £1,300 and W J Patton, Cloughmills Limousin cow £1,300.

315 lots in the calf ring sold to £500 for a Simmental bull born in February, young bull calves to £450 for a fortnight old Limousin.

Heifer calves to £455 for a three month old Limousin.

Beef bred bull calves sold to: Leslie Wilson, Doagh Simmental £500, Simmental £470, D McKay, Broughshane Limousin £455, David McClintock, Broughshane Limousin £450, Ganaway Farms, Millisle Hereford £415, Stephen McAuley, Ballymoney Limousin £410, Mrs J Steele, Portglenone Charolais £405, S Scullion, Glenarm Aberdeen Angus £395, L Mathers, Strabane Aberdeen Angus £385, S J and R J McLean, Straid Belgian Blue £385, W Gillespie, Portglenone Aberdeen Angus £380, Mrs J Steele, Blonde d’Aquitaine £380, Ganaway Farms, Millisle Shorthorn £375, Stephen McAuley, Ballymoney Limousin £360, Hugh Hall, Ballyclare Fleckvieh (2) £360, Ganaway Farms, Millisle Shorthorn £355, Hereford £350 and James Graham, Larne Simmental £350.

Heifer calves sold to: Mrs J Steele, Portglenone Limousin £455, Leslie Wilson, Doagh Aberdeen Angus £400, Aberdeen Angus £390, Simmental £365, Mrs J Steele, Limousin £350, Stephen McAuley, Ballymoney Limousin £340, Limousin £330, W Moore, Templepatrick Simmental £320, Cairnleigh Ltd, Aghalee Belgian Blue £320, G and I Davidson, Raloo (3) Aberdeen Angus £310, Alan and Winifred McKee, Larne Shorthorn beef £310, S Scullion, Glenarm (2) Hereford £300, T Weatherup, Carrickfergus Limousin £300 and L Mathers, Strabane (5) £295, (3) £290.

Friesian bull calves sold to: Samuel Kennedy, Daogh £235, Alex Magee, Larne (3) £185, S J and R J McLean, Straid £170, Alex Magee (3) £145, J C Barkley, Ballymena £145, £135, (3) £125 and Alex Magee (5) £120.

Just under 200 weanlings in Ballymena resulted in a terrific trade.

Heifers sold to £645 over for a Limousin 420kg at £1,065 offered by S Mullan, Magherafelt.

Bullocks sold to £650 over for a £650 over for a Charolais 450kg at £1,100 presented by D Kane, Cushendall.

Heifers 0-300kgs

S W Clyde, Randalstown Limousin 230kg, £635 (276), Limousin 220kg, £590 (268), S Taylor, Ligoniel Charolais 300kg, £760 (253), S W Clyde, Limousin 260kg, £655 (251), G Simms, Gleno Limousin 270kg, £680 (251), R P McDonnell, Cushendall Charolais 240kg, £600 (250), S Taylor, Ligoniel Charolais 280kg, £670 (239), S McCormick, Martinstown Charolais 300kg, £640 (213), Miss J Gilliland, Muckamore, (2) Limousin 290kg, £610 (210), S J Hall, Antrim Belgian Blue 280kg, £585 (208) and Stephen McAuley, Ballymoney Limousin 240kg, £500 (208).

301-350kgs

S W Clyde, Randalstown Limousin 340kg, £890 (261), G Simms, Gleno Belgian Blue 320kg, £830 (259), A Kennedy, Ardglass Limousin 330kg, £840 (254), J McErlean, Portglenone Simmental 320kg, £780 (243), S W Clyde, Limousin 310kg, £750 (241), Donal Kane, Cushendall Limousin 350kg, £840 (240), R Martin, Dunloy Charolais 320kg, £765 (239), S W Clyde, Limousin 310kg, £735 (237), S Taylor, Ligoniel Limousin 310kg, £730 (235), J Gault, Ballyclare Limousin 340kg, £790 (232), Miss J Gilliland, Muckamore Limousin 330kg, £760 (230), R Martin, Dunloy Charolais 350kg, £795 (227), Brian Connon, Larne (2) Limousin 330kg, £730 (221), A Kennedy, Ardglass Limousin 310kg, £685 (221) and S Taylor, Ligoniel Charolais 320kg, £700 (218).

351kg and over

Sean Mullan, Knockloughrim Limousin 420kg, £1,065 (253), Donal Kane, Cushendall Charolais 360kg, £910 (252), A Kennedy, Ardglass Limousin 360kg, £885 (245), Kenneth Bell, Broughshane Charolais 390kg, £925 (237), Miss J Gilliland, Muckamore Limousin 390kg, £920 (235), Kenneth Bell, Broughshane Charolais 410kg, £950 (231), George Pearson, Randalstown (2) Simmental 390kg, £870 (223), R Martin, Dunloy Limousin 370kg, £815 (220), Donal Kane, Cushendall Charolais 420kg, £895 (213), G Simms, Gleno Belgian Blue 380kg, £800 (210) and Kenneth Bell, Broughshane Limousin 490kg, £1,010 (206).

Heifers 0-300kgs

T J Magee, Ballyclare (2) Charolais 200kg, £590 (295), James Magee, Kilwaughter (3) Charolais 300kg, £590 (295), P Murray, Aldergrove (2) Shorthorn 280kg, £820 (292), Mrs Anna Simms, Gleno Limousin 300kg, £870 (290), Tony Mulholland, Dunmurry Charolais 190kg, £550 (289), P Murray, Aldergrove (3) Shorthorn 240kg, £680 (283), Tony Mulholland, Simmental 180kg, £500 (277), P Murray, Shorthorn 300kg, £830 (276), Karen McIlroy, Carrickfergus Charolais 300kg, £800 (266), P Murray, Saler 300kg, £790 (263).

301-350kgs

G Simms, Gleno Belgian Blue 310kg, £860 (277), H McCormick, Larne Belgian Blue 340kg, £935 (275), J Gault, Ballyclare Charolais 340kg, £930 (273), S McCormick, Martinstown Charolais 340kg, £930 (273), R P McDonnell, Cushendall Charolais 320kg, £870 (271), G Simms, Belgian Blue 340kg, £890 (261), R Martin, Dunloy Charolais 350kg, £895 (255), A Kennedy, Ardglass Limousin 350kg, £875 (250), S McCormick, Martinstown Charolais 340kg, £840 (247), Brian Magorrian, Downpatrick (2) Charolais 330kg, £805 (243), Alistair Martin, Kells Blonde d’Aquitaine 330kg, £800 (242), Blonde d’Aquitaine 330kg, £780 (236), P Murray, Aldergrove Saler 320kg, £755 (235), G Simms, Gleno Belgian Blue 350kg, £825 (235) and Brian Magorrian, Belgian Blue 330kg, £775 (234).

351kg and over

Donal Kane, Cushendall Charolais 370kg, £1,000 (270), Kenneth Bell, Broughshane Charolais 380kg, £1,015 (267), Donal Kane, Charolais 370kg, £970 (262), A Kennedy, Ardglass Limousin 370kg, £965 (260), Donal Kane, Charolais 400kg, £1,040 (260), Kenneth Bell, Charolais 390kg, £1,000 (256), Donal Kane, Charolais 420kg, £1,060 (252), S McCormick, Martinstown Charolais 380kg, £950 (250), Kenneth Bell, Broughshane Limousin 410kg, £1,015 (247), A Kennedy, Limousin 370kg, £915 (247), Charolais 390kg, £960 (246), Donal Kane, Charolais 450kg, £1,100 (244), Hugh McAlister, Aghadowey Limousin 390kg, £945 (242), Kenneth Bell, Limousin 380kg, £920 (242), Alex Wilson, Glenarm Charolais 380kg, £900 (236) and A Kennedy, Charolais 370kg, £870 (235).

An entry of just under 100 store cattle in Ballymena on Tuesday resulted in a super trade.

Bullocks sold to £765 over for an Aberdeen Angus 540kg at £1,305 presented by M Johnston, Toomebridge.

Heifers sold to £610 over for an Aberdeen Angus 490kg at £1,100 also from M Johnston.

Bulls 0-500kgs

M Johnston, Toomebridge (2) Aberdeen Angus 440kg, £1,090 (247), Aberdeen Angus 470kg, £1,140 (242), Aberdeen Angus 360kg, £860 (238), Sam Bradley, Bangor Belgian Blue 380kg, £900 (236), M Johnston, Aberdeen Angus 460kg, £1,070 (232), Aberdeen Angus 470kg, £1,090 (231), Aberdeen Angus 390kg, £900 (230), J Luney, Newtownabbey Limousin 310kg, £715 (230), Sam Bradley, Belgian Blue 370kg, £850 (229), M Johnston, Aberdeen Angus 450kg, £1,030 (228), E Kelly, Randalstown Aberdeen Angus 350kg, £800 (228), N Smyth, Randalstown Charolais 450kg, £1,020 (226), Sam Bradley, Bangor Belgian Blue 360kg, £815 (226), A Smyth, Randalstown Limousin 480kg, £1,070 (222) and Sam Bradley, Belgian Blue 450kg, £995 (221).

501kg and over

M Johnston, Toomebridge Aberdeen Angus 540kg, £1,305 (241), Aberdeen Angus 530kg, £1,240 (234), Aberdeen Angus 520kg, £1,200 (230), A Smyth, Randalstown Limousin 530kg, £1,200 (226), Charolais 530kg, £1,160 (218), Charolais 550kg, £1,190 (216), D and S Fulton, Randalstown Shorthorn 510kg, £1,100 (215), A Smyth, Limousin 550kg, £1,165 (211), Aberdeen Angus 510kg, £1,080 (211), K Woodside, Islandmagee Simmental 630kg, £1,300 (206), A Smyth, Charolais 610kg, £1,220 (200), Limousin 630kg, £1,230 (195) and Mervyn Rea, Nutts Corner Hereford 540kg, £1,040 (192).

Heifers 0-500kgs

Sam Bradley, Bangor Belgian Blue 340kg, £765 (225), M Johnston, Toomebridge Aberdeen Angus 490kg, £1100 (224), A Smyth, Randalstown Charolais 450kg, £990 (220), M Johnston (2) Aberdeen Angus 420kg, £900 (214), Aberdeen Angus 410kg, £870 (212), R and T Smyth, Randalstown Limousin 430kg, £905 (210), M Johnston, Toomebridge Aberdeen Angus 420kg, £875 (208), Sam Bradley, Bangor Belgian Blue 370kg, £760 (205), M Johnston, Aberdeen Angus 380kg, £780 (205), Aberdeen Angus 430kg, £880 (204), Aberdeen Angus 390kg, £790 (202), Sam Bradley, Belgian Blue 330kg, £665 (201), R and T Smyth, Randalstown Limousin 460kg, £920 (200) and K Woodside, Islandmagee Limousin 490kg, £975 (199).

501kg and over

D S Porter, Crumlin Limousin 520kg, £1,065 (204), R Neeson, Toomebridge Aberdeen Angus 540kg, £1,020 (188).

An entry of 552 sheep in Ballymena resulted in a well improved trade.

Fat lambs sold to 572p for a pair of Texels 21.5kg at £123 offered by S Patterson, Carrickfergus and to a top per head of £126 for 7 23kg Texels from L Hunter, Ballyclare.

Fat ewes sold to £135.

Fat lambs (401)

S A Patterson, Carrickfergus 2 Texel 21.5kg, £123 (572), F McNeilly, Glarryford 18 Texel 22.5kg, £123.50 (548), L Hunter, Ballyclare 7 Texel 23kg, £126 (547), S Jamieson, Broughshane 24 Texel 21kg, £114.50, Sam Agnew, Ballyclare 28 Texel 23kg, £121.20, John Thompson, Bushmills 11 Texel 22.5kg, £117.50, Scott Wharry, Glenarm 7 Suffolk 20kg, £103.50, J McCarroll, Ballymena 10 Texel 22kg, £113.20 (514), T Jackson, Broughshane 12 Suffolk 22kg, £113, T and J Mackey, Ballynure 8 Texel 23kg, £118, Sandra Hunter, Bushmills 9 Suffolk 20.5kg, £105, T and J Mackey 5 Dorset 23.5kg, £120 (510), J Knox, Broughshane 17 Texel 22.5kg, £114.80 (510), William Marshall, Portglenone 5 Texel 23kg, £117, Simon Loughery, Limavady 6 Suffolk 19.5kg, £99 (507) and Fraser Tweed, Glenarm 4 Texel 21kg, £106.50 (507).

Fat ewes (151)

First quality

Texel - £90-£135

Suffolk - £90-£119

Crossbred - £70-£101

Blackface - £40-£70