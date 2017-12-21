Beef cows sell to £1,026 for 580kg at Ballymena Mart

An entry of 150 beef cattle in Ballymena on Thursday resulted in a sharp trade.

Beef cows sold to 177p for 580kg at £1,026, Friesian cows to 138p for 570kg at £786, beef heifers to 200p for a Limousin 600kg at £1,200 and beef bullocks to 223p, 620kg at £1,382.

Beef cows sold to: J Kelly, Magilligan Limousin 580kg, £1,026 (177), Brian Reid, Templepatrick Limousin 780kg, £1,357 (174), J Kelly, Belgian Blue 680kg, £1,183 (174), Limousin 650kg, £1,131 (174), Belgian Blue 600kg, £1,044 (174), S B and D Weatherup, Ballyearl Limousin 650kg, £1,111 (171), Robert McIlveen, Connor Speckle Park 590kg, £991 (168), T J A and R A Kennedy, Cullybackey Parthenais 630kg, £1,052 (167), Alan White, Mosside Belgian Blue 610kg, £1,000 (164), Mrs M Kennedy, Parthenais 580kg, £951 (164), J Kelly, Simmental 690kg, £1,104 (160), V Hamilton, Cushendun Limousin 610kg, £976 (160), Simmental 560kg, £884 (158), S B and D Weatherup, Ballyearl Parthenais 600kg, £942 (157), Alistair Martin, Kells Blonde 710kg, £1,107 (156), T J A and R A Kennedy, Parthenais 560kg, £868 (155), Bonnar Farms, Ballymena Limousin 660kg, £1016 (154), S B and D Weatherup, Ballyearl Aberdeen Angus 690kg, £1,062 (154), J Kelly, Limousin 770kg, £1,185 (154), Limousin 600kg, £924 (154), J and S Bailey, Ballycastle Limousin 610kg, £921 (151), David Coulter, Doagh Limousin 850kg, £1,266 (149), J Kelly, Limousin 630kg, £926 (147), T J and R A Kennedy, Parthenais 580kg, £835 (144).

Friesian cows sold to: Brian Lyttle, Moorfields 570kg, £786 (138), Roger Lyttle, Larne 760kg, £1,018 (134), G Connon, Aldergrove 760kg, £988 (130), T R Lilburn, Dromore 740kg, £947 (128), G Connon, 750kg, £945 (126), R Alexander, Cloughmills 780kg, £936 (120), S Boyle, Loughgiel 560kg, £666 (119), Andrew Abraham, Antrim 700kg, £812 (116), Brian Lyttle 660kg, £759 (115), I W and A T McCaughey, Broughshane 710kg, £788 (111), P McGowan, Toomebridge 700kg, £770 (110), local farmer 580kg, £638 (110), Brian Lyttle 710kg, £766 (108), Samuel and S D Belshaw 720kg, £777 (108), S Boyle, Loughgiel 530kg, £561 (106), local farmer 600kg, £636 (106), Brian Paisley, Ballynure 650kg, £663 (102), I W and A T McCaughey 470kg, £474 (101).

Beef heifers sold to: Brendan McLoughlin, Glenariffe Limousin 600kg, £1,200 (200), Robert McIlveen, Kells Charolais 630kg, £1,241 (197), T F Reid, Glenavy Limousin 570kg, £1,026 (180), S Gilmore and Co, Kilrea Limousin 590kg, £1,062 (180).

Beef bullocks sold to: Brendan McLoughlin, Glenariffe Limousin 620kg, £1,382 (223), G and S Carey, Dunloy Blonde 560kg, £1,198 (214), G McKeown, Aughafatten Aberdeen Angus 580kg, £1,241 (214), D Hanna, Ballymoney Charolais 670kg, £1,326 (198), G and S Carey, Dunloy Charolais 590kg, £1,138 (193), Brendan McLoughlin, Limousin 600kg, £1,146 (191), G and S Carey, Dunloy Aberdeen Angus 640kg, £1,222 (191), S Gilmore, Kilrea Limousin 640kg, £1,216 (190), G McKeown, Aughafatten Hereford 580kg, £1,096 (189), J McKendry, Armoy Hereford 710kg, £1,341 (189), G and S Carey, Dunloy Charolais 660kg, £1,240 (188), D J and S Allen, Limavady 710kg, £1,327 (187), J McKendry, Armoy Speckle Park 670kg, £1,212 (181), Speckle Park 690kg, £1,242 (180).

56 dairy cattle at the annual Christmas show which was sponsored by Danske Bank, with Seamus McCormick in attendance and judged by Mrs Janet Whitlow, Lanarkshire who selected as her champion a calved heifer belonging to Sam Wallace, Broughshane. This heifer went on to sell for the top price of £2,420.

Show result: Calved heifer first (champion) and second (reserve champion), Sam Wallace, third T and R T Martin, Craigavon, fourth D Blelock, Crumlin.

Calved cow: First and second Thomas Carlisle, Dundrod, third D Blelock, fourth Jos Adams, Ballymena.

Ruling prices: Sam Wallace, Broughshane £2,420, A Hoey, Glenwherry £2,270, D Blelock, Muckamore £2,200, Thomas Carlisle, Dundrod £2,080, Sam Wallace £1,880, T and R T Martin, Craigavon £1,820, D Blelock, Muckamore £1,780, £1,700, Sam Wallace £1,670, J and M Wilson, Broughshane £1,670, Joe Adams, Ballymena £1,660, MW Patterson, Ballynahinch £1,640, Mrs C Annett, Hillsborough £1,630, David Donnan, Donaghadee £1,620, Matthew Bruce, Bellaghy £1,600, Joe Adams £1,580, Matthew Bruce, £1,560, Brian Paisley, Ballynure £1,530, Andrew McCullough, Hillsborough £1,520, Thomas Carlisle £1,500.

Suckler stock sold to £1,470 for a Limousin cow with heifer calf at foot, in calf heifers to £1,100.

Ruling prices: Robert Clyde, Templepatrick Limousin heifer and heifer calf £1,470, D Allen, Moneymore Limousin heifer and heifer calf £1,290, George Kennedy, Larne Belgian Blue in calf heifer £1,100, Belgian Blue in calf heifer £1,100.

The annual Christmas show and sale of dropped calves took place on Friday past, thanks must go to our judge, Mr Norman Callaghan, and our sponsors for the show: Fane Valley Stores.

Champion heifer calf went to R J T Fleming, Templepatrick for a Simmental selling through the ring for £440 and champion bull calf went to Robin Bingham, Nutts Corner for a Charolais at £480.

260 lots in the calf ring sold well to £480 for a Charolais bull (two months). A month old Belgian Blue bull sold for £410. Heifer calves sold to £460 for a Belgian Blue (three months).

Bull calves sold to: Robin Bingham, Nutts Corner Charolais £480 (first), W Gillespie, Portglenone Belgian Blue £410, H Millar, Antrim Belgian Blue £410, W Gillespie, Portglenone Charolais £400, H Millar, Antrim £400, Robin Bingham, Nutts Corner Charolais £400 (second), Ganaway Farms, Millisle (2) Fleckvieh £395, W Gillespie, Portglenone Belgian Blue £390, Alan White, Mosside Belgian Blue £390, Ganaway Farms, Fleckvieh £385, Belgian Blue £385, G M Kernohan, Broughshane Belgian Blue £380, H Mulvenna, Glenarm Limousin £370, F G and T McMullan, Broughshane Belgian Blue £365, Ganaway Farms, Fleckvieh £355, D Wharry, Glenarm Aberdeen Angus £365, John Cameron, Broughshane Aberdeen Angus £350, W Gillespie, Portglenone Charolais £350, Ganaway Farms, Fleckvieh £350.

Heifers calves sold to: F G and T McMullan, Broughshane Belgian Blue £460, R J T Fleming, Templepatrick Simmental £440 (first), Declan McKillop, Loughgiel Hereford £380, B Alexander, Ahoghill Belgian Blue £360, F G and T McMullan, Broughshane Fleckvieh £350, Ganaway Farms, Millisle Shorthorn £335, T Herbinson, Randalstown Aberdeen Angus £330 (2), Alan McReynolds, Stewartstown Hereford £320, B Alexander, Belgian Blue £320, Declan McKillop, Limousin £320, John Cameron, Broughshane Aberdeen Angus £315, F G and T McMullan, Belgian Blue £310, T J Turtle, Broughshane Belgian Blue £310, John Cameron, Broughshane (2) Aberdeen Angus £305, local farmer, Aberdeen Angus £300.

Friesian bull calves sold to: John Cameron, Broughshane £345, £175, RLA & D Irvine, Dundrod £160, A and W McMaster, Broughshane £140, Joe Maybin, Kells (2) £100, W T Robinson, Glenarm £100, £80, T and M E Taylor, Doagh £75, F G and T McMullan, Broughshane £70, Joe Maybin £60, R L A and D Irvine, Dundrod (3) £60, A Evans, Dungiven (2) £60.

An entry of 150 weanlings in Ballymena resulted in a super trade.

Heifers sold to £540 over for a Limousin 430kg at £970 presented by C and A Millar, Rasharkin.

Bullocks sold to £560 over for a Limousin 500kg at £1,060 offered by W and H Brown, Kircubbin.

Bulls/bullocks 0-300kgs

Mrs H Minford, Nutts Corner Limousin 140kg, £385 (275), G Devlin, Randalstown Limousin 290kg, £715 (246), Limousin 280kg, £670 (239), Limousin 280kg, £665 (237), Limousin 190kg, £440 (231), T J Johnston, Glenavy Limousin 250kg, £555 (222), C McErlean, Portglenone Hereford 300kg, £640 (213), T J Johnston, Limousin 240kg, £500 (208), K Craig, Ballyclare Aberdeen Angus 300kg, £610 (203), G Devlin, Limousin 300kg, £595 (198), C McErlean, Hereford 300kg, £590 (196).

301-350kgs

Mrs Jean Hoey, Glenarm Charolais 340kg, £875 (257), W and D McClure, Dundrod Charolais 340kg, £850 (250), A McQuillan, Bellaghy Charolais 340kg, £805 (236), W and D McClure, Charolais 320kg, £755 (235), Limousin 320kg, £750 (234), J Walsh, Newtowncrommelin Limousin 320kg, £750 (234), T J McLornan, Nutts Corner Limousin 330kg, £740 (224), A McQuillan, Bellaghy Limousin 330kg, £720 (218), Limousin 310kg, £675 (217), N Brown, Moira Limousin 320kg, £680 (212), Limousin 330kg, £700 (212), G Devlin, Randalstown Limousin 310kg, £640 (206), Andrew Russell, Templepatrick Charolais 340kg, £680 (200).

351kg and over

H Griffin, Toome Blonde 410kg, £960 (234), D Thompson, Bushmills Limousin 360kg, £820 (227), W and H Brown, Kircubbin Limousin 470kg, £1,045 (222), Limousin 410kg, £875 (213), Limousin 500kg, £1,060 (212), C McErlean, Portglenone Hereford 370kg, £775 (209), Andrew Russell, Templepatrick Charolais 360kg, £750 (208), W and H Brown, Kircubbin Limousin 450kg, £935 (207), D Thompson, Limousin 400kg, £830 (207), W and H Brown, Limousin 530kg, £1080 (203), C McErlean, Hereford 370kg, £740 (200), Andrew Russell, Charolais 370kg, £735 (198), H Griffin, Toome Blonde 540kg, £1,055 (195), R McBlain, Millisle Belgian Blue 530kg, £1,030 (194), Charolais 590kg, £1,140 (193).

Heifers sold to:

0-300kgs

Colin Fleck, Clough Limousin 300kg, £770 (256), Mrs Jean Hoey, Glenarm Limousin 240kg, £600 (250), Mrs C Fleck, Belgian Blue 300kg, £720 (240), D Thompson, Bushmills Limousin 300kg, £710 (236), T J Johnston, Glenavy Limousin 280kg, £660 (235), Mrs H Minford, Nutts Corner Limousin 220kg, £500 (227), Mrs Jean Hoey, Charolais 270kg, £600 (222), G Orr, Ballywalter Limousin 290kg, £630 (217), Mrs H Minford, Nutts Corner Limousin 240kg, £505 (210), G Devlin, Randalstown Limousin 230kg, £480 (208), C Campbell, Aghalee Saler 280kg, £580 (207), T J Johnston, Glenavy Limousin 170kg, £340 (200), W and D McClure, Dundrod Charolais 300kg, £590 (196), Charolais 290kg, £570 (196), T J Johnston, Limousin 250kg, £490 (196), D Thompson, Blonde 300kg, £570 (190).

301-350kgs

D Thompson, Bushmills Limousin 310kg, £710 (229), N Brown, Moira Limousin 310kg, £705 (227), G Orr, Ballywalter Limousin 310kg, £705 (227), W and D McClure, Dundrod Charolais 340kg, £730 (214), local farmer Charolais 330kg, £690 (209), C Campbell, Aghalee Limousin 310kg, £630 (203), W and D McClure, Dundrod Charolais 330kg, £640 (193), D Thompson Limousin 330kg, £05 (183).

351kg and over

M and A Millar, Rasharkin Limousin 430kg, £970 (225), D Thompson, Bushmills Limousin 370kg, £785 (212), M and A Millar, Limousin 390kg, £815 (209), Limousin 360kg, £750 (208), Limousin 390kg, £810 (207), Mrs C Fleck, Clough Belgian Blue 370kg, £750 (202), M and A Millar, Limousin 430kg, £870 (202), Limousin 430kg, £865 (201), Limousin 390kg, £780 (200).

A seasonal entry of store cattle in Ballymena on Tuesday resulted in a steady trade.

Bullocks sold to £590 over for a Charolais 550kg at £1,140 presented by Mr A and Mrs B Hunter, Antrim.

Heifers sold to £420 over for a Charolais 460kg at £880 offered by Marion Simmons, Antrim.

Bullocks sold to: Marion Simmons, Antrim Limousin 470kg, £1,025 (218), Limousin 450kg, £980 (217), Andrew McKnight, Antrim Limousin 460kg, £985 (214), Limousin 400kg, £840 (210), Limousin 480kg, £1,005 (209), Limousin 560kg, £1,170 (208), Limousin 460kg, £960 (208), Mr A and Mrs B Hunter, Antrim Charolais 550kg, £1,140 (207), Andrew McKnight, Limousin 440kg, £910 (206), Limousin 450kg, £930 (206), Mrs Marion Simmons, Antrim Charolais 500kg, £1,025 (205), Mr A and Mrs B Hunter, Antrim Charolais 490kg, £990 (202), Mrs Marion Simmons, Charolais 490kg, £990 (202), Andrew McKnight, Simmental 460kg, £910 (197), Limousin 510kg, £1,000 (196), Limousin 500kg, £980 (196), S Dennison, Dunadry Hereford 450kg, £870 (193), Mr A and Mrs B Hunter, Charolais 540kg, £1,040 (192), S Dennison, Hereford 380kg, £700 (186), Andrew McKnight, Limousin 480kg, £890 (185), S Dennison, Hereford 450kg, £830 (184).

Heifers sold to: W Kirkpatrick, Dundrod Charolais 360kg, £745 (206), (2) Charolais 250kg, £500 (200), Mrs Marion Simmons, Charolais 460kg, £880 (191), Charolais 470kg, £890 (189), W Kirkpatrick, Charolais 380kg, £690 (181), Mrs M Foster, Kells Blonde 510kg, £920 (180).

An entry of 1,514 sheep in Ballymena resulted in another great trade.

Fat lambs sold to 400p for a pen of 20 Texels 24kg at £96, from Ian Campbell of Templepatrick and to a top of £98.50 for a pen of 22 Texels 27.5kg offered by Leslie Turtle, Broughshane.

Fat ewes sold to £90.

Fat lambs (1,408): Top prices per kg - Ian Campbell, Templepatrick 20 Texel 24kg, £96 (400), S Thompson, Glenarm 12 Crossbred 24kg, £94 (391), H McCracken, Ballywalter 5 Texel 23.5kg, £91 (387), P J Kane, Ballycastle 34 Texel 24.5kg, £94.20 (384), Ian Dodds, Glenwherry 5 Texel 24.5kg, £94 (383), H McCracken 13 Texel 23.5kg, £90 (383), J S Hamilton, Ballymena 13 Texel 23kg, £88 (382), I Montgomery, Glenwherry 6 Texel 23.5kg, £89.50 (380), Noel McNeill, Cushendun 1 Texel 25kg, £95 (380), I Barkley, Dunloy 11 Texel 24.5kg, £93 (379), Noel McNeill, Cushendun 1 Texel 20kg, £75.50 (377), R and M Kidd, Aughafatten 10 Texel 21.5kg, £81 (376), S Gilmore and Co, Kilrea 28 Texel 24.5kg, £92 (375), Shaws Hill Farm, Kells 28 22kg, £82.50 (375), Roy Carlisle, Newtownabbey 2 Texel 22kg, £82.50 (375), A and J Currie, Ballyclare 20 Texel 23.5kg, £88 (374), D Gaston, Carnlough 18 Texel 22kg, £82 (372), I Montgomery, Glenwherry 10 Suffolk 23kg, £85.50 (371), Martin Beattie, Moorfields 7 Kerryhill 24kg, £89 (370), Logan Anderson, Kilwaughter 9 Crossbred 24kg, £89 (370).

Top prices per head: Leslie Turtle, Broughshane 22 Texel 27.5kg, £98.50, Luke Finlay, Broughshane 2 Texel 28.5kg, £98, D Gaston, Carnlough 3 Texel 29kg, £98, Ian Campbell, Templepatrick 20 Texel 24kg, £96, J R Loughery, Limavady 1 Texel 33kg, £96, M Moffett, Broughshane 14 Charollais 26kg, £95, Noel McNeill, Cushendun 1 Texel 25kg, £95, Mrs S White, Cloughmills 17 Suffolk 26kg, £94.50, S McCracken, Randalstown 5 Texel 28kg, £94.50, P J Kane, Ballycastle 34 Texel 24kg, £94.20, Ian Dodds, Glenwherry 5 Texel 24.5kg, £94, S Thompson, Glenarm 12 Crossbred 24kg, £94, Robert Gault, Ballyclare 11 Crossbred 26kg, £94, I Barkley, Dunloy 11 Texel 24.5kg, £93, J Barkley, Kells 3 Texel 25kg, £92.50, S Gilmore and Co, Kilrea 28 Texel 24.5kg £92, B Gribben, Dunloy 15 Suffolk 25kg, £92, Hazel Forsythe, Ballynure 7 Suffolk 25.5kg, £91.50, local farmer 20 Suffolk 25kg, £91, H McCracken, Ballywalter 5 Texel 23.5kg, £91.

Fat ewes (106)

First quality

Suffolk - £60-£90

Texel - £60-£90

Crossbred - £50-£78

Blackface - £35-£52