Beef cows sell to £1,372.40 at Clogher Mart

1,205 cattle came under the hammer at Clogher Mart on Saturday, October 20th producing a strong demand in all sections.

In the fatstock ring 360 Lots listed sold to a firm demand with beef cows selling to £1,372.40 for a 730kg Blonde d'Aquitaine at £188 per 100kg followed by a 750kg Limousin at £179 totalling £1,342.50.

Cow heifers sold to £1,177.60 for a 640kg Simmental at £184 followed by a 590kg Aberdeen Angus at £183 totalling £1,079.70.

Fleshy Friesian cows sold from £114 to £118 per 100kg.

Fat bulls sold to £1,422.40 for a 1,120kg Charolais at £127 reaching £129 per 100kg for a 990kg Charolais totalling £1,277.

Fat steers overage sold to £186 for a 620kg Simmental.

Fat steers underage sold to £198 for a 590kg Limousin.

Fat heifers underage sold to £190 for a 470kg Limousin.

Leading prices in the fatstock ring for beef cows and cow heifers as follows: Ballygawley producer 730kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £188, (£1,372.40), 620kg Limousin to £174 and 670kg Limousin to £172. Clogher producer 640kg Simmental to £184 (£1,177.60), Florencecourt producer 590kg Aberdeen Angus to £183 (£1,079.70) and 640kg Aberdeen Angus to £168. Keady producer 750kg Limousin to £179 (£1,342.50), Ballygawley producer 570kg Limousin to £178. Keady producer 670kg Charolais to £176 and 660kg Limousin to £173. Augher producer 740kg Limousin to £176. Armagh producer 580kg Aberdeen Angus to £174. Ballygawley producer 740kg Limousin to £172. Dungannon producer 610kg Limousin to £171. Lisnaskea producer 580kg Belgian Blue to £170. Omagh producer 660kg Charolais to £170. Fivemiletown producer 600kg Limousin to £169. Clogher producer 590kg Charolais to £168. Augher producer 720kg Limousin to £168. Ballygawley producer 600kg Limousin to £167.

Other quality lots sold from £135 to £165 per 100kg.

Second quality lots sold from £108 to £124 per 100kg.

Well fleshed Friesian cows sold from £112 to £118 per 100kg.

Plainer lots sold from £84 to £105 per 100kg.

Poorer types sold from £48 to £76 per 100kg.

FAT BULLS

990kg Charolais to £129 (£1,277), 940kg Limousin to £127. 950kg Limousin to £127. 1,120kg Charolais to £127 (£1,422.40), 880kg Charolais to £126. 940kg Limousin to £125. 960kg Simmental to £124. 1,010kg Limousin to £119. 1,130kg Aberdeen Angus to £117. 950kg Aberdeen Angus to £115. 930kg Limousin to £112.

FAT STEERS OVERAGE

620kg Simmental to £186. 750kg Limousin to £183. 610kg Aberdeen Angus to £180. 630kg Limousin to £180. 540kg Shorthorn to £174. 550kg Simmental to £162. 660kg Hereford to £156. 660kg Simmental to £152. 590kg Simmental to £150. 590kg Limousin to £149. 1020kg Limousin to £141. 620kg Holstein to £134. 480kg Friesian to £134. 550kg Holstein to £128. 640kg Holstein to £128. 1,080kg Simmental to £125.

FAT STEERS UNDERAGE

590kg Limousin to £198. 510kg Limousin to £192. 510kg Belgian Blue to £188. 580kg Limousin to £187. 740kg Limousin to £180. 530kg Limousin to £179. 590kg Charolais to £177. 890kg Aberdeen Angus to £172. 510kg Hereford to £168. 480kg Hereford to £164. 500kg Aberdeen Angus to £160. Friesians sold from £110 to £118 per 100kg.

FAT HEIFERS UNDERAGE

470kg Limousin to £190. 490kg Simmental to £186. 580kg Hereford to £165. 560kg Hereford to £165. 550kg Friesian to £165. Friesians sold from £114 to £138 per 100kg.

STORE BULLOCKS (£328)

A good steady demand reported in this section with forward lots selling to £1,590 for a 720kg Limousin (£221), 730kg Charolais to £1,555 (£213) and 720kg Limousin to £1,540 (£214) for a Dungannon producer. G McKenna, Armagh 810kg Limousin to £1,585 (£195), 760kg Charolais to £1,535 (£202), 760kg Charolais to £1,485 (£195), 790kg Charolais to £1,480, 720kg Limousin to £1,430, 740kg Charolais to £1,415 and 730kg Charolais to £1,410. G Reid, Armagh 730kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,550 (£212), 780kg Limousin to £1,515, 800kg Limousin to £1,500, 810kg Limousin to £1,420 and 790kg Charolais to £1,420. H Rutledge, Newtownbutler 700kg Charolais to £1,530 (£218), Rosslea producer 750kg Charolais to £1,515 and 710kg Charolais to £1,485 (£209), K Berry, Armagh 760kg Charolais to £1,475 (£194) and 760kg Charolais to £1,455.

MED WEIGHT STORES 410KG TO 500KG

H Duggan, Dungannon 490kg Charolais to £1,095 (£223), J Hagan, Clogher 490kg Charolais to £1,085 (£221), 490kg Charolais to £1,050 x 2 and 490kg Charolais to £985. J Clearn, Dungannon 490kg Limousin to £1,075, 490kg Simmental to £1,065, 500kg Limousin to £1,065, 480kg Limousin to £1,050 and 470kg Limousin to £990. D Johnston, Glenavy 500kg Limousin to £1,035. 470kg Charolais to £1,030 and 460kg Limousin to £1,010. J McGowan, Dungannon 470kg Limousin to £1,035 and 490kg Limousin to £1,005. A Lynch, Ballygawley 450kg Limousin to £1,025 and 410kg Limousin to £990 (£241), Banbridge producer 470kg Limousin to £1,000 and 460kg Limousin to £990. P Toal, Armagh 500kg Hereford to £1,000.

SMALLER SORTS: 350kg and under - K Carrothers 300kg Saler to £660, 310kg Saler to £540, 300kg Saler to £500, 260kg Saler to £450, P McAlernon, Crumlin 300kg Montbeliarde to £390, 350kg Friesian to £350 and 320kg Fleckvieh to £330.

STORE HEIFERS (102)

A very sharp demand in this section with strong stores selling to £1290 for a 610kg Charolais (£211), 570kg Charolais to £1,250 (£219), 570kg Limousin to £1,235 (£216) and 550kg Charolais to £1,175 (£213 ) for Noel Tierney, Dungannon. A Crawford, Beragh 610kg Charolais to £1,240 (£203), 540kg Limousin to £1,160 (£215) and 540kg Charolais to £1,135 (£217), K Berry, Armagh 760kg Charolais to £1,240, 700kg Charolais to £1,210, 640kg Charolais to £1,200 and 590kg Limousin to £1,180. D D and E McElroy, Clogher 530kg Limousin to £1,130 (£217) and 520kg Limousin to £1,120 (£215), N Early, Fintona 600kg Limousin to £1,120. A Wright, Fivemiletown 530kg Charolais to £1,100 (£207), A J Daly, Eglish 520kg Charolais to £1,090 (£209), S A Higgins, Stewartstown 520kg Charolais to £1,085. N Duffy, Benburb 530kg Simmental to £1,085.

MED WEIGHT STORES 410KG TO 500KG

B McCullagh, Greencastle 460kg Limousin to £1,060 (£230), A J Daly, Eglish, Dungannon 480kg Limousin to £1060 (£221) 500kg Charolais to £1000 (£2) 460kg Charolais to £950, 490kg Charolais to £885, 450kg Limousin to £865 and 410kg Belgian Blue to £860. J R McAree, Keady 500kg Limousin to £1,040 (£208), D D and E McElroy, Clogher 470kg Charolais to £980. J Crozier, Ballinamallard 490kg Charolais to £975, 460kg Charolais to £975, (£212), 460kg Limousin to £950 (£206), 450kg Charolais to £895, 450kg Charolais to £890, 450kg Charolais to £875 and 470kg Charolais to £865. A G McGovern, Fivemiletown 490kg Charolais to £965. Ashley Wright, Fivemiletown 450kg Charolais to £930. D McElroy, Clogher 460kg Charolais to £905.

SMALLER SORTS 400KG & UNDER

D Farmer, Boho Enniskillen 370kg Charolais to £895 (£242) and 380kg Charolais to £765. J Leitch, Castlederg 400kg Charolais to £810 and 390kg Charolais to £660. A J Daly, Eglish Dungannon 400kg Limousin to £775 and 370kg Limousin to £690. B Mallon, Eglinton 390kg Simmental to £770. S McNabb, Dromore 390kg Aberdeen Angus to £720.

WEANLINGS (200)

A brisk demand in this section with steers and bulls selling to £1,260 for a 680kg Charolais and a 570kg Simmental to £1,080 for R D Sommerville, Trillick, F O'Rourke, Rosslea 500kg Charolais to £1,190 (£238), 440kg Charolais to £975 and 440kg Limousin to £960. Armagh producer 460kg Limousin to £1,000 and 470kg Limousin to £970. Downpatrick producer 430kg Charolais to £990 (£230), 350kg Charolais to £940 (£268) and 340kg Charolais to £880 (£259), G Moane, Cooneen 470kg Charolais to £970 and 430kg Charolais to £895. J J McGirr, Augher 420kg Limousin to £950. P Hackett, Eskra 450kg Limousin to £920. R Pollock, Glenavy 470kg Limousin to £905. E McCaughey, Fintona 450kg Aberdeen Angus to £900, 420kg Simmental to £890 and 390kg Charolais to £855. Pat Campbell, Coalisland 420kg Limousin to £895. William Downey, Magheraveely 340kg Charolais to £855 (£251)

WEANLING HEIFERS

A Fawcett, Lisnaskea 440kg Aberdeen Angus to £915, 400kg Limousin to £825 and 420kg Aberdeen Angus to £780. M/S J J and S Beggan, Rosslea 440kg Charolais to £910. A McElduff, Dungannon 450kg Limousin to £845, 430kg Limousin to £845, Augher 470kg Limousin to £845 and 370kg Aberdeen Angus to £755. M/S J J and S Beggan, Rosslea 390kg Charolais to £840. M McCarroll, Fintona 360kg Charolais to £790 and 350kg Charolais to £780. D McLaren, Omagh 380kg Limousin to £770. R Robinson, Portadown 340kg Charolais to £765 and 340kg Limousin to £755. M Grimes, Omagh 300kg Limousin to £755. D H Parr, Aughnacloy 410kg Limousin to £750.

DAIRY COWS & HEIFERS

A good steady demand in this section with R Givan, Dungannon selling calved heifers to £1,500, £1,490 and £1,410. Ballygawley producer £1,480 for calved Shorthorn bred heifer. William Loughrin, Caledon £1,470 for calved heifer. M/S F and D Liggett, Stewartstown £1,370 for calved cow. Middletown producer £1,310 and £970 for calved heifers. Springing heifers sold to £1,100.

SUCKLER COWS & CALVES

A full yard of stock this week sold to a much brighter demand with William Hamilton, Castlederg selling a heifer and bull calf to £1,805 and a second calver with bull calf to £1,405. M/S C and J Donnelly, Galbally sold a third calver with bull calf to £1,800 and a second calver and heifer calf to £1,190. K B Farms Ltd, Aughnacloy sold a heifer and bull calf to £1,725 with another heifer and bull calf to £1,300. Victor Patterson, Dungannon £1,710 for heifer with heifer calf and £1,690 for heifer with bull calf. R Graham, Fivemiletown £1,560 and £1,320 for heifers with bull calves and £1,410 for heifer with heifer calf. M/S R and D Hamilton, Drumquin £1,420 and £1,375 for heifers with heifer calves and £1,185 for heifer with bull calf. J Tanney, Carrickmore £1,400 for second calver with bull calf and £1,235 for 2008 cow with heifer calf. C McCormack, Loughgall £1,340 for heifer and bull calf. Incalf heifers sold to £1,555, £1,480 and £1,470 for representatives of the late J W Johnston. Special entry on Saturday, October 27th of six cows with strong calves at foot for a Fermanagh producer.

DROPPED CALVES & REARED CALVES

Another large entry sold readily with bull calves (under two months) selling to £425 for a Hereford to R Hemphil,l Castlederg. J Maguire, Trillick £390 for Limousin, A and N Johnston, Newtownbutler £350 for Fleckvieh. D I Hoey, Maguiresbridge £340 twice for Limousins. A C Lunny, Aghalane £315 for Belgian Blue. O Coote, Ballygawley £300 for Aberdeen Angus and £275 for Limousin, Lisbellaw producer £300 for Aberdeen Angus, A Latimer, Derrylin £270 for Aberdeen Angus.

HEIFER CALVES

A Kyle, Coalisland £420 for Aberdeen Angus and £360 for Belted Galloway. Lisbellaw producer £355, £350 for Charolais and £340 and £330 for Limousin. M/S D and J Hunter, Tempo £335 and £320 for Charolais. Clogher producer £320, £315 and £310 for Limousins. H Maguire, Cornafanogue £290 for Aberdeen Angus.

REARED BULLS

D McCallon, Carrickmore £745 and £740 for Charolais. G McCaughey, Clogher £655, £645, and £590 for Simmentals. Keady producer £635 for Simmental and £590 for Charolais, D Farrell, Fivemiletown £630 for Charolais and £540 for Hereford, P McCorry, Lisnaskea £630 and £625 for Aberdeen Angus. A McKearney, Belcoo £600 for Limousin, K McKee, Keady £580 for Limousin, S Beacom and E Graham, Lisbellaw £580 for Limousin, F McElroy, Augher £580 and £550 for Limousins. Mountview Cattle, Dungannon £545 for Simmental, A Kyle, Coalisland £540 for Aberdeen Angus, D Edwards, Trillick £520 for Simmental.

REARED HEIFERS

P McCorry, Lisnaskea £700, £590, £575, £565 and £550 for Charolais and £570 for Aberdeen Angus, G McCaughey, Clogher £685, £665, £650 and £535 for Simmentals. P Cassidy, Augher £530 for Charolais, T Cornett, Portadown £500 for Limousin, D Farrell, Fivemiletown £500 for Blonde d'Aquitaine, G Kelly, Ballygawley £495 for Hereford, D Edwards Jnr, Trillick £485 twice for Simmentals. K McKee, Keady £475 for Simmental. Mountview Cattle, Dungannon £460 for Limousin and H G Quinn, Dungannon £460 for Limousin.