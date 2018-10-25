Beef cows sell to £1,384 for 710kg at Ballymena Mart

An entry of 340 beef cattle in Ballymena resulted in a steady trade.

Beef cows sold to 195p for 710kg at £1,382, Friesian cows to 122p for 610kg at £744.

Beef heifers to 217p for 600kg at £1,302, beef bullocks to 207p for 570kg at £1,179, Friesian bullocks to 156p for 630kg at £982.

Beef cows sold to: Stephen Hall, Monkstown Limousin 710kg, £1,384 (195), D Hume, Randalstown Limousin 720kg, £1,346 (187), H Crawford, Moneyrea Belgian Blue 840kg, £1,478 (176), B Hall, Monkstown Limousin 830kg, £1,444 (174), John Beggs, Whitehead Limousin 670kg, £1,125 (168), A G Milliken, Dundrod Limousin 680kg, £1,135 (167), Limousin 670kg, £1,118 (167), Martin Barr, Larne Limousin 700kg, £1,169 (167), Desmond Fulton, Ballymoney Limousin 600kg, £960 (160), D Hume, Limousin 760kg, £1,216 (160), G L Porter, Crumlin Charolais 760kg, £1,170 (154), Antrim Estates, Gelnarm Shorthorn beef 730kg, £1,116 (153), Mrs A Henry, Antrim Limousin 800kg, £1,200 (150), Antrim Estates AHB 700kg, £1,043 (149), Kyle Molyneaux Limousin 650kg, £962 (148), P J McKinley, Martinstown Limousin 670kg, £984 (147), Robert McIlveen, Connor Simmental 830kg £1220 (147), G McCambridge, Ballyvoy Charolais 690kg, £1,007 (146), Antrim Estates, Glenarm Limousin 720kg, £1051 (146), Robert McIlveen, Connor Charolais 770kg, £1,085 (141), Robert Workman, Kilwaughter Limousin 700kg, £980 (140), Aberdeen Angus 900kg, £1,251 (139), Antrim Estates, Glenarm, Shorthorn beef 690kg, £959 (139), John Beggs, Whitehead Limousin 730kg, £1,000 (137).

Friesian cows sold to: Andrew Wilson, Upper Rickamore 610kg, £744 (122), David Kernohan, Ballymena 620kg, £731 (118), J Ferguson, Straid 770kg, £885 (115), O Magill, Crumlin 690kg, £793 (115), Ian Millar, Ballymena 710kg, £809 (114), H and B Craig, Gracehill 670kg, £757 (113), G R Blair, Cookstown 690kg, £779 (113), D McAuley, Toomebridge 690kg, £765 (111), James Campbell, Bushmills 710kg, £773 (109), G R Blair 620kg, £669 (108), James Campbell 650kg, £702 (108), Ian Millar, Ballymena 710kg, £759 (107), H Simms, Carrickfergus 690kg, £731 (106), Ian Millar 620kg, £657 (106), G R Blair, Cookstown 610kg, £640 (105), Harold Johnston, Ahoghill 610kg, £634 (104), G R Blair 560kg, £582 (104), O Magill, Crumlin 650kg, £676 (104), David Wallace, Antrim 810kg, £834 (103), G R Blair 620kg, £632 (102), W I and S A Milligan, Bellaghy 770kg, £785 (102), G R Blair 690kg, £690 (100), T J and I Bell, Ballyclare 710kg, £710 (100).

Beef heifers sold to: F McNeilly, Glarryford Limousin 600kg, £1,302 (217), Stephen Hall, Monkstown Limousin 590kg, £1,244 (211), Linton Brothers, Cloughmills Limousin 580kg, £1,194 (206), Charolais 650kg, £1,326 (204), Sean Black, Glenarm Limousin 510kg, £1,014 (199), Matt Workman, Kilwaughter Charolais 530kg, £1,054 (199), Sean Black Charolais 550kg, £1,072 (195), Matt Workman, Kilwaughter Charolais 500kg, £975 (195), J McKinley, Bushmills Aberdeen Angus 610kg, £1,183 (194), Llewllan Hamill, Templepatrick Aberdeen Angus 570kg, £1,094 (192), G and S Carey, Dunloy Aberdeen Angus 680kg, £1,305 (192), Sean Black Charolais 530kg, £1,007 (190), Charolais 490kg, £911 (186), G and S Carey, Dunloy Aberdeen Angus 570kg, £1,048 (184), Sean Black, Charolais 510kg, £918 (180), Limousin 440kg, £792 (180), N Boyd, Broughshane Lithuanian Black and White 530kg, £954 (180), T McCullough, Broughshane Limousin 490kg, £882 (180), F and R Auld, Newtownabbey Aberdeen Angus 550kg, £990 (180), Miss F Linton, Glarryford Aberdeen Angus 450kg, £810 (180).

Beef bullocks sold to: W G Bonar, Randalstown Limousin 570kg, £1,179 (209), J McKinley, Bushmills Aberdeen Angus 650kg, £1,280 (197), H Crawford, Moneyrea Shorthorn beef 790kg, £1,548 (196), James O’Rawe, Gracehill Aberdeen Angus 610kg, £1,159 (190), Sean Black, Glenarm Limousin 490kg, £931 (190), S Dougan, Castledawson Limousin 490kg, £931 (190), Mrs R Wilson, Ballymena Aberdeen Angus 700kg, £1330 (190), H Crawford, Moneyrea Shorthorn beef 840kg, £1,587 (189), Thomas McErlean, Bellaghy Limousin 740kg, £1,391 (188), A and T Lagan, Portglenone Aberdeen Angus 600kg, £1,128 (188), T McCullough, Broughshane Limousin 410kg, £770 (188), Limousin 510kg, £958 (188), Thomas McErlean, Bellaghy Limousin 760kg, £1,406 (185), A and T Lagan Aberdeen Angus 580kg, £1,067 (184), Mrs R Wilson, Ballymena Charolais 780kg, £1,427 (183), Charolais 770kg, £1,409 (183), Sean Black, Glenarm Limousin 490kg, £891 (182), A and T Lagan, Aberdeen Angus 550kg, £1,001 (182), Stephen Stewart, Newtownabbey Hereford 650kg, £1,183 (182), Mrs R Wilson, Charolais 770kg, £1,401 (182), James O’Rawe, Gracehill Aberdeen Angus 450kg, £810 (180), Sean Black, Limousin 440kg, £792 (180), J McKinley, Bushmills Aberdeen Angus 810kg, £1,458 (180), G McLernon, Toomebridge Simmental 680kg, £1,224 (180).

Friesian bullocks sold to: H Simms, Carrickfergus 630kg, £982 (156), 670kg, £,1005 (150), James Wallace, Dunloy 660kg, £983 (149), H Simms 640kg, £947 (148), 620kg, £899 (145), James Wallace, Dunloy 640kg, £864 (135), James Currie, Larne 490kg, £597 (122).

Strong demand for 96 dairy cattle.

Top price of £2,500 was paid twice for choice calved heifers from Adams farms Ltd, Cloughmills.

Maidens to £800.

Ruling prices: Adams Farms, Cloughmills £2,500, £2,500, £2,480, £2,410, £2,400, £2,390, £2,380, £2,320, £2,280, £2,260, £2,180, £21,80, Brian Bell, Armagh £2,160, Adams farms £2,150, £2,090, £2,080, £2,050, £1,930, Brian Bell £1,880, W Black, Aghadowey £1,880, W Johnston, Glenavy £1,860, Brian Bell £1,820, A T McAuley, Bushmills £1,820, W Johnston £1,820, £1,820, Adams Farms £1,820, J W Suffern, Crumlin £1,800, Adams Farms £1,800, W Johnston, Glenavy £1,780, Adams farm £1,780, S Dunlop, Crumlin £1,760, R H and H A Shanks, Dunadry £1,760, G Wallace, Broughshane £1,720, Adams Farm £1,720, £1,710, (2) £1,700, Pat McVey, Magherafelt £1,630, W Black, Aghadowey £1,620, W Johnston, Glenavy £1,620, Adams farms £1,610, £1,600, S Dunlop, Crumlin £1,560, A T McAuley, Bushmills £1,540, Brian Bell £1,520, J W Suffern, Crumlin £1,500, W Black, Aghadowey £1,500, David Wallace, Antrim £1,500.

37 lots in the suckler ring sold well to £2,000 paid twice for Limousin heifers with calves at foot from A G Milliken, Dundrod, in calf heifers to £1,600 for a Belgian Blue heifer from G McClintock, Glenwherry.

Ruling prices: A G Milliken, Dundrod Limousin heifer and heifer calf £2,000, Limousin heifer and bull calf £2,000, R Williamson, Lisburn Charolais cow and bull calf £1,980, A G Milliken Limousin heifer and bull calf £1,980, Limousin heifer and heifer calf £1,950, Limousin heifer and heifer calf £1,950, Limousin heifer and heifer calf £1,900, G McClintock, Glenwherry Belgian Blue in calf heifer £1,600, G Shanks, Ballyhalbert Hereford heifer and bull calf £1,510, G McClintock Belgian Blue in calf heifer £1,500, Limousin in calf heifer £1,450, McGookin farming, Ballyclare Friesian cow and two calves £1,440, G McClintock Charolais in calf heifer £1,420.

171 lots in ring three sold readily to £440 for a three month old Limousin heifer, Simmental bulls of a similar age sold to £425, younger calves to £370 for a Simmental bull (one month), young heifer calves to £330 for a BBlue.

Bull calves sold to: Leslie Wilson, Doagh Simmental £425, (2) Simmental £415, Aberdeen Angus £410, R J T Fleming, Templepatrick Simmental £370, T J Johnston, Glenavy Limousin £345, Andrew Abraham, Antrim Belgian Blue £345, Belgian Blue £330, A Scott, Glarryford Charolais £310, J Walker, Randalstown Here £295, T J Johnston, Glenavy Limousin £290, A Livingstone, Ballymena Simmental £275, C R and C M McIntyre, Bushmills (2) Aberdeen Angus £275.

Heifer calves sold to: H and L Wilson, Larne Limousin £440, Aberdeen Angus £355, Aberdeen Angus £345, JA Thompson, Randalstown Belgian Blue £330, Hugh Hall, Ballyclare Aberdeen Angus £325, D S Wharry, Glenarm Simmental £320, N McRoberts, Ballinderry Aberdeen Angus £275, D S Wharry Simmental £275, A Livingstone, Ballymena Limousin £275, Hugh Hall, Ballyclare Simmental £260, D Montgomery, Glenwherry Limousin £260, Mervyn Smyth, Cloughmills Belgian Blue £245, Arthur Gibson, Glenarm Limousin £240.

Friesian bulls sold to: A Magee Snr, Kilwaughter £195, D A Strange, Ballyclare £175, A Magee Snr, Kilwaughter £155, Dominic Mawhinney, Bellaghy £150, T J Johnston, Glenavy £140, A Magee Snr, Kilwaughter (3) £125, Hugh Hall, Ballyclare (3) £110.

An entry of 280 weanlings in Ballymena resulted in a terrific trade.

Bullocks sold to £560 over for a Charolais 440kg at £1,000 presented by B McCullagh, Feeney.

Heifers sold to £740 over for a Limousin 520kg at £1,260 offered by J W Harbinson, Limavady.

Bulls/bullocks 0-300kgs

P J McQuillan, Glenravel Simmental 250kg, £665 (266), Edward Sherrard, Ballyutoag Charolais 220kg, £575 (261), C Bamford, Crumlin Charolais 270kg, £705 (261), P J McQuillan Simmental 300kg, £780 (260), S Magorrian, Ballykinler Charolais 270kg, £700 (259), P J McQuillan Simmental 280kg, £725 (258), S Bamford, Glenavy Charolais 230kg, £580 (252), Charolais 290kg, £730 (251), Charolais 300kg, £740 (246), P J McQuillan, Glenravel Shorthorn beef 300kg, £740 (246).

301-350kgs

R and M Duff, Kells Charolais 310kg, £820 (264), Charolais 310kg, £800 (258), Charolais 320kg, £820 (256), L and T Curragh, Donaghadee Simmental 340kg, £830 (244), C Bamford, Crumlin Charolais 310kg, £750 (241), L and T Curragh Simmental 340kg, £810 (238), Ben McCullagh Charolais 350kg, £830 (237), S Bamford, Glenavy Charolais 350kg, £820 (234), C Bamford Charolais 310kg, £720 (232), R and M Duff, Kells Charolais 350kg, £790 (225), R Calwell, Ballycarry Simmental 320kg, £700 (218), John McCabe, Nutts Corner Limousin 350kg, £760 (217).

351kg and over

John McCabe, Nutts Corner Limousin 360kg, £835 (231), Ben McCullagh, Feeny Charolais 440kg, £1,000 (227), J Taggart, Broughshane Limousin 410kg, £930 (226), L and T Curragh, Donaghadee Simmental 360kg, £810 (225), Ben McCullagh Charolais 390kg, £870 (223), S Bamford, Glenavy Charolais 380kg, £840 (221), J Taggart, Broughshane Limousin 420kg, £910 (216), Ben McCullagh Charolais 450kg, £975 (216), William Archibold, Newtownabbey Blonde d'Aquitaine 380kg, £820 (215), John McCabe Charolais 380kg, £820 (215), William Archibold Blonde d'Aquitaine 390kg, £840 (215).

Heifers 0-300kgs

S Magorrian, Ballykinler Charolais 240kg, £640 (266), E Drummond, Ballynure Charolais 280kg, £700 (250), S McDowell, Ballymena (3) Limousin 240kg, £575 (239), Limousin 260kg, £620 (238), E Drummond, Ballynure Charolais 300kg, £710 (236), Charolais 260kg, £615 (236), Charolais 280kg, £660 (235), S Magorrian Charolais 270kg, £610 (225), K Craig, Ballyclare Aberdeen Angus 260kg, £585 (225).

301-350kgs

E Drummond, Ballynure Charolais 310kg, £770 (248), Charolais 330kg, £760 (230), C Bamford, Crumlin Charolais 330kg, £755 (228), Mrs A Henry, Antrim Limousin 340kg, £730 (214), R Calwell, Ballycarry Limousin 340kg, £715 (210), Stephen Hall, Monkstown Limousin 350kg, £730 (208).

351kg and over

J W Harbinson, Limavady Limousin 520kg, £1,260 (242), Limousin 530kg, £1,270 (239), Limousin 530kg, £1,260 (237), Limousin 530kg, £1,240 (234), Limousin 530kg, £1,240 (234), Stephen Hall, Monkstown Belgian Blue 360kg, £820 (227), I Beggs, Whitehead Limousin 460kg, £1,040 (226), Stephen Hall Belgian Blue 400kg, £900 (225), Limousin 360kg, £810 (225).

An entry of 401 suckled calves at the final sale of the season.

Bullocks sold to £600 over for a Charolais 240kg at £840 presented by P and J O’Kane, Carnlough.

Heifers sold to £565 over for a Blue 260kg at £825 offered by T Tinsley, Carnlough.

Bulls/bullocks 0-300kgs

P and J O’Kane, Carnlough Charolais 240kg, £840 (350), D McGarel, Glenarm Charolais 220kg, £765 (347), P and J O’Kane Charolais 240kg, £820 (341), A G McGarel, Cairncastle Limousin 220kg, £730 (331), W J Bryson, Crumlin (2) Charolais 190kg, £620 (326), A Stevenson, Armoy Charolais 240kg, £770 (320), D McAuley, Ballyclare Charolais 210kg, £670 (319), A G McGarel, Cairncastle Limousin 200kg, £635 (317), S Quigg, Garvagh Charolais 200kg, £620 (310).

301-350kgs

J McAuley, Ballyclare Charolais 310kg, £850 (274), Matt Workman, Kilwaughter Charolais 310kg, £840 (271), Robert Workman, Kilwaughter Charolais 310kg, £840 (271), D McGarel, Ballymena 330kg, £870 (263), B Devlin, Randalstown Limousin 310kg, £815 (262), W and G Hanna, Ballymoney Charolais 310kg, £790 (254), Charolais 320kg, £815 (254), T McGookin, Larne Charolais 310kg, £780 (251), J McMordie, Moorfields Charolais 310kg, £780 (251), D and F Kinney, Cushendall Charolais 330kg, £830 (251).

351kg and over

Neil Cole, Killyleagh Belgian Blue 360kg, £905 (251), Belgian Blue 370kg, £890 (240), Francis McAllister, Glenarm Charolais 360kg, £845 (234), Neil Cole Charolais 430kg, £1,000 (232), S McCormick, Martinstown Charolais 390kg, £900 (230), J McAuley, Ballyclare Limousin 410kg, £920 (224), Mrs D Smyth, Dunloy Charolais 390kg, £860 (220), Charolais 430kg, £940 (218), William McCann, Cargan Charolais 410kg, £890 (217), John Buick, Kells Limousin 410kg, £890 (217).

Heifers 0-300kgs

M Ramsey, Ballyclare Limousin 190kg, £710 (373), Tom Tinsley, Stoneyford Belgian Blue 260kg, £825 (317), Robert Workman, Kilwaughter Charolais 230kg, £690 (300), S Quigg, Garvagh Charolais 220kg, £655 (297), N and S Wilson, Rathkenny Charolais 210kg, £615 (292), Tom Tinsley, Stoneyford Belgian Blue 240kg, £700 (291), P and J O’Kane, Carnlough (2) Charolais 230kg, £670 (291), Charolais 220kg, £640 (290).

301-350kgs

N and S Wilson, Rathkenny Charolais 320kg, £800 (250), Charolais 320kg, £780 (243), John Buick, Kells Limousin 330kg, £800 (242), N and S Wilson Charolais 310kg, £750 (241), John Buick Limousin 310kg, £740 (238), R and M Duff, Kells Charolais 310kg, £740 (238), R G Mulholland, Hannahstown Charolais 310kg, £730 (235), N and S Wilson Charolais 320kg, £750 (234), Charolais 320kg, £745 (232), J McKay, Cushendun Shorthorn 310kg, £720 (232).

351kg and over

John Buick, Kells Limousin 390kg, £890 (228), J H Palmer, Moneymore Charolais 370kg, £805 (217), Francis McAllister, Glenarm Charolais 370kg, £755 (204), W T McGookin, Larne Charolais 370kg, £710 (191).

Another great entry of sheep in Ballymena on Monday evening resulted in a steady trade.

Hoggets sold to £141, ewe lambs to £160, store lambs to £73, rams to £720. Leading prices as follows:

Store lambs

B and A McCammon, Magheramorne 24 Texel £73, V McNeill, Ballycastle 10 Texel £73, R Green, Rathlin Island 1 Texel £72, The Cleggan Estate Co Ltd 8 Texel £70.50, J C O’Boyle, Randalstown 12 Texel £70.50, R Green, Rathlin Island 2 crossbred £70, J Hutchinson, Ballyclare 23 Suffolk £70, M McNeill, Cushenduun 37 Suffolk £70, J McQuitty, Ballycarry 7 Texel £70, S Wilson, Ballynure 35 Texel £69.50, Carrigeen Farms Ltd, Templepatrick 8 Suffolk £69, P O’Boyle, Glenariffe 16 Charollais £69, J Wray, Carnlough 3 Texel £69, J Gray, Doagh 30 Texel £68.50, The Cleggan Estate Co Ltd 14 crossbred £68.50, W G Hoy, Templepatrick 33 Charollais £68.

Ewe lambs

D Mullan, Garvagh 6 Suffolk £160, 7 Suffolk £130, 7 Suffolk £122, W Adams, Ballymena 14 mule £102, D Matthews, Ballycastle 6 Cheviot £96, W Adams, Ballymena 11 mule £95, D McDonnell, Glenariffe 13 mule £85, G Gault, Doagh 11 mule £84, BandA McCammon, Magheramorne 12 Texel £82, D McDonnell, Glenariffe 13 mules £81, Mrs R Dunlop, Portglenone 2 Texel £81, G Gault, Ballyclare 2 mule £80, D McDonnell, Glenariffe 12 mule £80, 12 mule £80, G Gault, Ballyclare 13 mule £79, J Rea, Glenarm 10 Suffolk £77.

Breeders

R Howie, Doagh 14 crossbred £141, D Johnston, Tobermore 10 Texel £138, H Calwell, Ballyhalbert 10 crossbred £128, D Montgomery, Glenwherry 14 crossbred £125, H Calwell, Ballyhalbert 12 crossbred £122, J O’Neill, Newtowncrommelin 11 crossbred £120, H Calwell, Ballyhalbert 12 crossbred £112.

Rams

W B Johnston, Belfast Suffolk 720gns, J K Currie, Ballymena Texel 700gns, E Mackey, Lisburn Texel 680gns, R C and J C Watson, Rasharkin, Suffolk 680gns, Suffolk 680gns, J McKay, Ballymoney Suffolk 660gns, DandS Cowan, Banbridge Charollais 650gns, A McNeilly, Randalstown Suffolk 640gns, F Tweed, Glenarm Texel 620gns, R Mulligan, Banbridge Texel 520gns, A Lyttle, Kesh Blue 520gns, D and S Cowan, Banbridge Charollais 500gns, Local farmer Blue 490gns, D and S Cowan, Banbridge Charollais 480gns, W Sherrard, Macosquin Charollais 480gns, Cha £480, I Young, Coleraine Texel 480gns, M Butler, Rathkenny Suffolk 460gns, Local Farmer Blue 460gns, W S Carmichael, Ballymoney Blue 460gns, A Christie, Ballymoney 460gns, S and J McCollum, Nutts Corner Texel 440gns, J F Savage Ballywalter Suffolk 420gns, W Smyth, Limavady Suffolk 420gns, C McAllister, Broughshane Blue 420gns.

Just over 200 store cattle in Ballymena resulted in a good steady trade.

Bullocks sold to £715 over for a Limousin 630kg at £1,345 presented by T and RT Martin, Craigavon.

Heifers sold to £530 over for a Limousin 570kg at £1,100 offered by S and G Davidson, Broughshane.

Bulls/bullocks 0-500kg sold to: David Hall McCourt, Lisburn Belgian Blue 440kg, £1,070 (243), Ian Graham, Ballyclare Charolais 410kg, £965 (235), J Weatherup, Ballyclare Charolais 340kg, £800 (235), Sean Black, Glenarm 470kg, £1,100 (234), Limousin 420kg, £970 (231), P McCloskey, Toomebridge Limousin 470kg, £1,080 (229), Sean Black Limousin 430kg, £980 (227), J Weatherup, Ballyclare Charolais 450kg, £1,020 (226), Sean Black, Limousin 380kg, £860 (226), Ian Graham, Ballyclare Charolais 450kg, £1,005 (223), E McCann, Toomebridge Limousin 420kg, £935 (222), P McCloskey, Toomebridge Limousin 420kg, £935 (222), Sean Black, Limousin 450kg, £1,000 (222), Limousin 430kg, £955 (222), Limousin 390kg, £865 (221), Ian Graham, Ballyclare Charolais 440kg, £975 (221).

501kg and over

T and R T Martin, Craigavan Limousin 630kg, £1,345 (213), David Hall McCourt, Lisburn Charolais 520kg, £1,110 (213), Mrs Diane Rowney, Ballynure Limousin 520kg, £1,090 (209), H Crawford, Moneyrea Charolais 560kg, £1,170 (208), Sean Black, Glenarm Aberdeen Angus 510kg, £1,060 (207), David Hall McCourt, Limousin 520kg, £1,075 (206), C Tinsdale, Carnlough Charolais 550kg, £1,130 (205), David Hall McCourt, Limousin 550kg, £1,130 (205), Liam Kinney, Glenariffe Charolais 530kg, £1,085 (204), S Taylor, Ligoniel Simmental 510kg, £1,040 (203), H Crawford, Moneyrea Shorthorn beef 540kg, £1,100 (203), A McMaw, Carrickfergus Charolais 530kg, £1,065 (200), C Tinsdale, Carnlough Charolais 560kg, £1,120 (200), W J Ervine, Newtownabbey Blonde d'Aquitaine 550kg, £1,100 (200), Hugh Doherty, Randalstown Limousin 560kg, £1,120 (200), Blonde d'Aquitaine 560kg, £1,090 (194).

Heifers 0-500kgs

E McCann, Toomebridge Limousin 400kg, £880 (220), D Dalzell, Comber Belgian Blue 450kg, £915 (203), E McCann Limousin 400kg, £810 (202), Carrigeen Farms, Templepatrick Limousin 490kg, £990 (202), P McKeown, Martinstown Limousin 450kg, £905 (201), D and J E Platt, Newtownards Limousin 380kg, £750 (197), E McCann, Toomebridge Limousin 400kg, £770 (192), A Hoey, Glenwherry Belgian Blue 370kg, £710 (191), P McCloskey, Toomebridge Limousin 420kg, £800 (190).

An entry of 2,166 sheep in Ballymena resulted in a sharper trade.

Fat lambs sold to 400p for a pen of Beltex 20kg at £80 offered by T J Palmer, Glenarm and to a top per head of £87 for 50 Texel 27.5kg from J Kearney, Ballymoney and 19 Texel from Mervyn Moffett, Broughshane.

Fat ewes sold to £80.

Fat lambs (1,905)

Top per kg:

T J Palmer, Glenarm 1 Beltex 20kg, £80 (400), M Montgomery, Kells 15 Suffolk 19kg, £74 (389), William Hamill, Aughafatten 10 Texel 20.5kg, £79.50 (387), J Fenton, Glarryford, 13 Texel 20.5kg, £75 (375), Y Gregg, Broughshane 14 Texel 20.5kg, £76.20 (371), A Gaston, Carnlough 30 Texel 20.5kg, £76 (370), R Coleman, Glarryford 5 Texel 19.5kg, £72 (369), J F Leslie, Ballymoney 8 Texel 20.5kg, £75.20 (366), R Coleman, 4 Texel 20.5kg, £75 (365), J F Leslie 6 Texel 22kg, £79.20 (360), C McAuley, Carnlough 20 Texel 21kg, £75 (357), N Hamill, Aughafatten 14 Texel 21kg, £75 (357), W and G Hanna, Ballymoney 3 Suffolk 22kg, £78.20 (355), W and J Gardiner, Ballyclare 11 Texel 22.5kg, £79.80 (354), David White, Broughshane 9 Suffolk 22kg, £77.80 (353), James Rea, Glenarm 14 Suffolk 21.5kg, £76 (353), W and G Hanna, Ballymoney 7 Suffolk 22.5kg, £79.50 (353), S Harkin, Ballymoney 6 Suffolk 21kg, £74 (352), John Heron, Broughshane 18 Suffolk 21kg, £74 (352), Alex Knox, Broughshane 25 Texel 22.5kg, £79 (351), Dr J Moss, Antrim 16 Texel 22kg, £77 (350), T Robinson, Moorfields 2 Texel 20kg, £70 (350), M Murphy, Moorfields 5 Texel 22kg, £77 (350), Tony Greer, Cullybackey 2 Suffolk 21kg, £73.50 (350), Joel Patterson, Carrickfergus 13 Texel 21.5kg, £75 (348).

Top per head: J Kearney, Ballymoney 50 Texel 27.5kg, £87, M Moffett, Broughshane 19 Texel 29.5kg, £87, Ian Barr, Kells 2 Texel 32.5kg, £86.80, A Dobbs, Carrickfergus 25 Texel 27.5kg, £86.50, John McFall, Broughshane 7 Texel 28.5kg, £86, Mrs S White, Cloughmills 10 Texel 26.5kg, £86, W McCurdy, Broughshane 15 Suffolk 28.5kg, £86, R Hoy, Doagh 11 Texel 25kg, £85, Alex Burleigh, Glenarm 10 Texel 27.5kg, £85, local farmer 7 Texel 25.5kg, £85, Ian Dodds, Glenwherry 20 Charollais 26.5kg, £85, local farmer 32 crossbred 27kg, £85, Ian Kernohan, Randalstown 19 Texel 26kg, £85, Robert McMullan, Ahoghill 6 Texel 26kg, £84.80, T A Rodgers, Broughshane 14 crossbred 26.5kg, £84, J Martin, Broughshane 7 Texel 24.5kg, £84, C Gribben, Dunloy 49 Texel 25kg, £84, Ian Gibson, Broughshane 14 Texel 25.5kg, £84, A Dobbs, Carrickfergus 16 Texel 25kg, £84, Stephen Marshall, Ballymena 14 Suffolk 25.5kg, £84, J Bonnar, Broughshane 20 Texel 26.5kg, £84, W McCurdy, Broughshane 20 crossbred 27.5kg, £84, R and C Hood, Broughshane 8 Texel 26kg, £83.80, Alex Burleigh, Glenarm 5 Suffolk 24.5kg, £83.50.

Fat ewes (261)

First quality

Suffolk - £60-£80

Texel - £60-£80

Crossbred - £50-£70

Blackface - £40-£55