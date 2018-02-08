Beef cows sell to £1,387 at Ballymena Mart

An entry of 280 beef cattle in Ballymena on Thursday resulted in a steady trade.

Beef cows sold to 190p for a Limousin 730kg at £1,387, Friesian cows to 140p to 690kg at £966, beef heifers to 210p for 590kg at £1,239, 630kg at £1,323 and 550kg at £1,155.

Beef bullocks sold to 218p for a Charolais 640kg at £1,395 and Friesian bullocks to 169p for 700kg at £1,183.

Beef cows sold to: Sam Coleman, Glarryford Limousin 730kg, £1,387 (190), R M Calvin, Ballymoney Charolais 610kg, £1,146 (188), H McCracken, Ballywalter Limousin 820kg, £1,500 (183), A Stevenson, Armoy Parthenais 740kg, £1,346 (182), H McCracken, Limousin 630kg, £1,134 (180), Sam Coleman, Limousin 790kg, £1,414 (179), local farmer Charolais 750kg, £1,305 (174), R W Calvin, Ballymoney Limousin 700kg, £1,204 (172), local farmer Charolais 620kg, £1,060 (171), M and R Simpson, Broughshane Limousin 790kg, £1,350 (171), local farmer Limousin 790kg, £1,343 (170), Sam Coleman, Limousin 710kg, £1,199 (169), William Smyth, Limavady Charolais 770kg, £1,301 (169), W Stewart, Limousin 510kg, £856 (168), local farmer Aberdeen Angus 690kg, £1,145 (166), Charolais 850kg, £1,402 (165), T Millar, Broughshane Limousin 550kg, £902 (164), local farmer Limousin 620kg, £1,004 (162), Ivor G Hyndman, Maghera Limousin 670kg, £1,078 (161), Antrim Estates, Glenarm Shorthorn beef 820kg, £1,312 (160), A Stevenson, Armoy Belgian Blue 540kg, £858 (159), local farmer Belgian Blue 680kg, £1,054 (155), Hereford 710kg, £1,079 (152), R and C Hood, Broughshane Stabiliser 790kg, £1,185 (150).

Friesian cows sold to: A Park, Ballynure 690kg, £966 (140), J and S McElnay, Bushmills 710kg, £923 (130), Samuel Kennedy, Doagh 700kg, £903 (129), J Blair, Larne 830kg, £1,037 (125), D and S Kennedy, Broughshane 630kg, £781 (124), D Mulholland, Crumlin 760kg, £942 (124), J and S McElnay 670kg, £824 (123), W J and A McCullough, Broughshane 700kg, £854 (122), D S and D McKay, Rathkenny 670kg, £810 (121), Lyle Bryson, Dunadry 800kg, £968 (121), Andrew Bowden, Greyabbey 690kg, £834 (121), R A Hill, Islandmagee 710kg, £852 (120), A Park, Ballynure 750kg, £900 (120), Blair Jamison, Broughshane 810kg, £972 (120), Lyle Bryson, Dunadry 690kg, £821 (119), D S and D McKay, Rathkenny 630kg, £743 (118), T J Johnston, Glenavy 650kg, £767 (118), S Duggan, Mayogal 730kg, £861 (118), James Sayers, Cloughmills 730kg, £861 (118), A Park, Ballynure 590kg, £696 (118), B Alexander, Ahoghill 670kg, £783 (117), J and S McElnay 640kg, £748 (117), A Park 620kg, £725 (117), Blair Jamison, Broughshane 600kg, £702 (117).

Beef heifers sold to: C Humphrey, Broughshane Limousin 590kg, £1,239 (210), Linton Brothers, Cloughmills Charolais 630kg, £1323 (210), Jennifer Irvine, Carrick Blonde d'Aquitaine 550kg, £1,155 (210), W H Harkness, Crumlin Limousin 510kg, £1,065 (209), Linton Brothers, Charolais 650kg, £1,358 (209), Charolais 620kg, £1,295 (209), H McCracken, Ballywalter Limousin 590kg £1,233 (209), W H Harkness, Crumlin Belgian Blue 590kg, £1,221 (207), S Taylor, Ligoniel Limousin 520kg, £1,071 (206), R W Calvin, Ballymoney Limousin 710kg, £1,420 (200), Thomas Kelly, Downpatrick Simmental 620kg, £1,215 (196), Oliver Duffin, Cargan Aberdeen Angus 560kg, £1,097 (196), Adrian Linton, Glarryford Charolais 580kg, £1,113 (192), Oliver Duffin Aberdeen Angus 600kg, £1,146 (191), W H Harkness, Crumlin Belgian Blue 600kg, £1,140 (190), R W Calvin, Ballymoney Charolais 600kg, £1,140 (190), W H Harkness, Limousin 480kg, £907 (189), Limousin 570kg, £1,077 (189), Linton Brothers, Charolais 670kg, £1,259 (188), D and S Kennedy, Broughshane Hereford 510kg, £928 (182), A Stevenson, Armoy Limousin 550kg, £995 (181).

Beef bullocks sold to: Stranocum farmer, Charolais 640kg, £1,395 (218), J White, Antrim Limousin 630kg, £1,360 (216), R J Anderson, Cullybackey Aberdeen Angus 650kg, £1,397 (215), J White, Antrim Limousin 620kg, £1,302 (210), Margaret McCurry, Cushendall Limousin 580kg, £1,312 (209), Bernard McKenna, Bellaghy Limousin 700kg, £1,463 (209), H McCullough, Randalstown Limousin 600kg, £1,242 (207), J White, Limousin 660kg, £1,353 (205), Margaret McCurry, Limousin 600kg, £1,224 (204), R J Anderson, Charolais 580kg, £1,171 (202), Margaret McCurry, Charolais 620kg, £1,246 (201), R J Anderson Charolais 640kg, £1,286 (201), J McBride, Broughshane Belgian Blue 670kg, £1,340 (200), R J Anderson, Charolais 610kg, £1,220 (200), Margaret McCurry, Blonde d'Aquitaine 620kg, £1,227 (198), S Jamieson, Broughshane Aberdeen Angus 730kg, £1,445 (198), Stranocum farmer Charolais 720kg, £1,418 (197), Margaret McCurry, Charolais 680kg, £1,326 (195), E Dougan, Castledawson Charolais 560kg, £1,086 (194), R J Anderson, Cullybackey Charolais 610kg, £1,183 (194), William Smyth, Limavady Belgian Blue 610kg, £1,183 (194), Donal McKay, Martinstown Aberdeen Angus 480kg, £921 (192), O Shiels and Co, Kilrea Stabiliser 630kg, £1,209 (192), William Smyth, Limavady Stabiliser 670kg, £1,286 (192).

Friesian bullocks sold to: J McBride, Broughshane 700kg, £1,183 (169), A Park, Ballynure 620kg, £992 (160), H Simms, Carrick 540kg, £842 (156), A Park, 620kg, £967 (156), Joe Blair, Glarryford 710kg, £1,093 (154), H Simms, 560kg, £862 (154), 550kg, £830 (151).

Good quality dairy stock continued to meet strong demand selling to £2,080 for a calved heifer from Bolton Brothers, Maghera while David Wallace, Antrim exchanged a second calver for £2,000.

Ruling prices: Bolton Brothers, Maghera £2,080, David Wallace, Antrim £2,000, R Thompson, Ligoniel £1,860, Thomas Carlisle, Dundrod £1,820, local farmer £1,800, A Bell, Nutts Corner £1,760, Bolton Brothers, Maghera £1,720, J Ferguson, Straid £1,710, David Donnan, Donaghadee £1,680, local farmer £1,600, S Haffey, Lurgan £1,480, David Wallace £1,480, J Ferguson, Straid £1,280, G and I Currie, Randalstown £1,210, S Haffey, Lurgan £1,160, R Thompson, Ligoniel £1,160.

Suckler stock sold to £1,370 for a Limousin heifer with bull calf at foot, in calf cows to £1,360 for a Saler.

Ruling prices: R Petticrew, Cairncastle Limousin heifer and bull calf £1,370, Thomas Clokey, Magheragall Saler in calf cow £1,360, Saler in calf cow £1,320, Saler in calf cow £1,140.

182 lots in ring three sold well to £380 for a strong Simmental bull, heifer calves to £330 for a Charolais.

Beef bred bull calves sold to: W H Magee, Kilwaughter Simmental £380, A Beggs, Kilwaughter Limousin £350, Brian Mawhinney, Doagh Hereford £345, S D Gillespie, Portglenone Simmental £340, Alan White, Mosside Limousin £340, Limousin £330, A Beggs, Belgian Blue £325, Hugh Hall, Ballyclare Limousin £325, W Gillespie, Portglenone Belgian Blue £320, W J Bond, Eglinton Aberdeen Angus £315, D Montgomery, Glenwherry Belgian Blue £315, W J Jordan, Comber Aberdeen Angus £315, A Bell, Nutts Corner Aberdeen Angus £310, W J Jordan, Lim £305, W Gillespie, Portglenone Belgian Blue £300.

Heifer calves sold to: W Gillespie, Portglenone Charolais £330, A Beggs, Kilwaughter Limousin £310, P Connolly, Armoy Belgian Blue £290, W J Jordon, Comber Hereford £280, P Connolly, Aberdeen Angus £265, A and T Knox, Bushmills Belgian Blue £220, Smiddie Hill Farms, Newtownards Belgian Blue £210, H Thompson, Randalstown Aberdeen Angus £200, Smiddie Hill Farms, Belgian Blue £200.

Friesian bull calves sold to: Seamus Mullan, Armoy £200, Hugh Hall, Ballyclare £190, Hubert Stewart, Ballyclare £185, W J Jordon, Comber £170, Graeme Martin, Broughshane £165, Greenmount College (2) £165, Hubert Stewart, Ballyclare £165, William H Magee, Kilwaughter (6) £150, Greenmount College £150, Anthony McKane, Kilrea £150.

An entry of 420 weanlings in Ballymena resulted in a great trade.

Bullocks sold to £650 over for a Charolais 350kg at £1,000 offered by Ken Bell, Broughshane.

Heifers sold to £600 over for two Charolais 400kg at £1,000 presented by T A and P Paul, Dunloy.

Bulls/bullocks 0-300kgs

A Stevenson, Armoy Charolais 290kg, £850 (293), Adrian Murphy, Ballyclare Charolais 250kg, £725 (290), D McKillop, Glenariffe Limousin 260kg, £730 (280), H Crawford, Carnalbana Charolais 290kg, £770 (265), Dale Robinson, Glenarm Limousin 290kg, £770 (265), T Millar, Broughshane Limousin 260kg, £690 (265), D McKillop Charolais 250kg, £660 (264), J Campbell, Carnlough Limousin 280kg, £735 (262), A Stevenson, Armoy Charolais 290kg, £760 (262), James O’Rawe, Gracehill (2) Charolais 300kg, £785 (261), David Robinson, Crumlin Limousin 260kg, £680 (261), D Fleck, Shanksbridge Charolais 270kg, £705 (261), A Stevenson, Armoy Limousin 300kg, £775 (258), A McCann, Toomebridge Simmental 280kg, £720 (257), David Robinson, Crumlin Limousin 260kg, £665 (255).

301-350kgs

Kenneth Bell, Broughshane Charolais 350kg, £1,000 (285), J Adams, Bellaghy Charolais 330kg, £875 (265), Charolais 320kg, £840 (262), J Campbell, Carnlough Blonde d'Aquitaine 340kg, £880 (258), David Robinson, Crumlin Limousin 330kg, £850 (257), John McLaughlin, Claudy Charolais 310kg, £790 (254), Jeffrey Wray, Carnlough Limousin 330kg, £840 (254), S Adams, Broughshane Limousin 340kg, £865 (254), J Campbell, Blonde d'Aquitaine 340kg, £865 (254), A Stevenson, Armoy Charolais 350kg, £890 (254), Kenneth Bell, Broughshane Charolais 340kg, £860 (252), David Robinson, Crumlin Limousin 310kg, £780 (251), S Gowdy, Carrick Charolais 340kg, £850 (250), J Adams, Bellaghy Charolais 310kg, £775 (250), John McLaughlin, Charolais 350kg, £875 (250), W Craig, Larne 320kg, £790 (246).

351kg and over

H Crawford, Carnalbana Charolais 380kg, £1,020 (268), Kenneth Bell, Broughshane Charolais 390kg, £1,030 (264), David Boyd, Newtownabbey Charolais 370kg, £965 (260), R J McNeill, Glenarm Charolais 370kg, £960 (259), Kenneth Bell, Charolais 370kg, £940 (254), R Henry, Kilwaughter Charolais 380kg, £965 (254), David Boyd, Charolais 400kg, £1,015 (253), Charolais 400kg, £1,010 (252), Kenneth Bell, Charolais 390kg, £975 (250), David M Adams, Portglenone Charolais 390kg, £970 (248), David Boyd, Charolais 370kg, £920 (248), I Beggs, Whitehead Limousin 380kg, £940 (247), H Crawford, Carnalbana Charolais 430kg, £1,060 (246), Thomas O’Kane, Newtowncrommelin Charolais 380kg, £935 (246), John Beggs, Whitehead Limousin 380kg, £930 (244).

Heifers 0-300kgs

Dale Robinson, Glenarm Limousin 300kg, £870 (290), David Boyd, Knockagh Charolais 300kg, £835 (278), Daniel F McAlonan, Dunloy Charolais 280kg, £750 (267), O Wilson, Dungiven Charolais 280kg, £750 (267), D McKillop, Glenariffe Charolais 290kg, £770 (265), S McIlhatton, Aughafatten Blonde d'Aquitaine 290kg, £765 (263), David Boyd, Knockagh Charolais 280kg, £710 (253), O Wilson, Charolais 300kg, £760 (253), John McLaughlin, Claudy Charolais 250kg, £625 (250), Charolais 220kg, £550 (250), H Crawford, Carnalbana Charolais 330kg, £745 (248), David Robinson, Crumlin Limousin 260kg, £645 (248), S P O’Lynn, Ballytober Charolais 260kg, £640 (246), W Craig, Larne Limousin 300kg, £710 (236), Roger Crawford, Parkmore Limousin 290kg, £675 (232), W McLaughlin, Dunloy Charolais 290kg, £675 (232).

301-350kgs

David Boyd, Knockagh Charolais 350kg, £935 (267), Charolais 350kg, £930 (265), Charolais 310kg, £800 (258), Charolais 350kg, £885 (252), Charolais 340kg, £940 (247), Mrs S Gowdy, Carrickfergus Charolais 310kg, £765 (246), David Boyd, Charolais 310kg, £750 (241), O Wilson, Dungiven Charolais 310kg, £740 (238), Kyle Molyneaux, Charolais 350kg, £835 (238), S McIlhatton, Aughafatten Blonde d'Aquitaine 320kg, £760 (237), Mrs S Gowdy, Limousin 320kg, £750 (234), David Boyd, Charolais 330kg, £770 (233), O Wilson, Charolais 330kg, £770 (233), Roger Crawford, Parkmore Limousin 340kg, £785 (230), O Wilson, Dungiven Charolais 340kg, £785 (230), Mrs S Gowdy, Charolais 340kg, £785 (230).

351kg and over

David Boyd, Knockagh Charolais 370kg, £950 (256), Charolais 360kg, £900 (250), Charolais 370kg, £925 (250), T A and P Paul, Dunloy (2) Charolais 400kg, £1,000 (250), S McIlhatton, Aughafatten Blonde d'Aquitaine 370kg, £915 (247), T A and P Paul, Charolais 380kg, £935 (246), H Crawford, Carnalbana Charolais 370kg, £905 (244), Charolais 370kg, £885 (239), John McLaughlin, Claudy Limousin 390kg, £920 (235), Limousin 370kg, £865 (233), S McIlhatton, Aughafatten Blonde d'Aquitaine 360kg, £840 (233), Kyle Molyneaux, Charolais 380kg, £885 (232), John McLaughlin, Charolais 400kg, £900 (225), O Wilson, Dungiven Charolais 430kg, £955 (222), H Crawford, Charolais 420kg, £930 (221).

A better entry of sheep in Ballymena on Monday evening resulted in a great trade.

Ewes and lambs sold to £188, springers to £147, store lambs to £72.50, foster ewes to £142 and pets to £30.

In lamb ewes sold to: P and P Scott, Templepatrick 7 cross bred £147, J Patterson, Downpatrick 5 Texel £146, P and P Scott 7 cross bred £144, Dr S P Fitzgerald, Crumlin 6 Suffolk £125, Hamilton Coulter, Crossgar 10 Texel £121, 7 Mil £120, 8 cross bred £120, 10 cross bred £118, Kenneth McCrea, Nutts Corner 11 Dorset £117, Hamilton Coulter 10 cross bred £116, 8 Mil £112, 8 cross bred £112, J Patterson, Downpatrick 5 Texel £110, Hamilton Coulter 9 Charollais £110, 10 Texel £110.

Store lambs sold to: A Adams, Broughshane 2 Dorset £88, R Wallace, Carrickfergus 1 Dorset £83, S and M Warwick, Ballyclare 14 cross bred £72.50, M Baird, Raloo 8 Texel £70, R Wallace, Carrickfergus 3 Dorset £69.50, Brian McKeown, Randalstown 15 Suffolk £67, A Adams, Broughshane 1 Dorset £64, Brian McKeown 2 Suffolk £60, Declan Murphy, Dungiven 3 Blu £58, Andrew Russell, Templepatrick 27 Texel £58, S Weatherup, 5 Texel £52.

An entry of 120 store cattle in Ballymena resulted in a super trade.

Bullocks sold to £675 over for an Aberdeen Angus 620kg at £1,295 offered by D Christie, Ballymoney.

Heifers sold to £625 over for a Limousin 520kg at £1,145 presented by John Buick, Kells.

Bullocks sold to: Harry Park, Ballymena Limousin 420kg, £955 (227), G and A McBurney, Ballyclare Limousin 460kg, £1,030 (223), R J Anderson, Cullybackey Charolais 430kg, £950 (220), Leo McFall, Ahoghill Limousin 430kg, £940 (218), John Blair, Cullybackey Charolais 530kg, £1,145 (216), G and A McBurney, Charolais 490kg, £1,055 (215), John B McDevitt, Limavady Limousin 530kg, £1,130 (213), E Kelly, Randalstown Limousin 340kg, £725 (213), G and A McBurney, Limousin 480kg, £1,020 (212), Charolais 450kg, £955 (212), E Kelly, Randalstown Limousin 440kg, £930 (211), G and A McBurney, Charolais 490kg, £1,035 (211), W A Patton, Ballymoney Limousin 510kg, £1,075 (210), Geoffrey Arthur, Broughshane Limousin 560kg, £1,170 (208), D Christie, Armoy Aberdeen Angus 620kg, £1,295 (208), W A Patton, Ballymoney, Limousin 570kg, £1,190 (208), Geoffrey Arthur, Charolais 600kg, £1,250 (208), F and R Auld, Newtownabbey Limousin 400kg, £830 (207), Geoffrey Arthur, Charolais 570kg, £1,180 (207), W A Patton, Simmental 590kg, £1,220 (206).

Heifers sold to: John Buick, Kells Speckle Park 460kg, £1,040 (226), Limousin 480kg, £1,080 (225), Limousin 520kg, £1,145 (220), Limousin 500kg, £1,050 (210), Limousin 470kg, £970 (206), Limousin 490kg, £1,000 (204), N Smyth, Randalstown Charolais 490kg, £970 (198), C Christie, Cloughmills Aberdeen Angus 450kg, £840 (186), N Smyth, Charolais 520kg, £945 (181), C Christie, Aberdeen Angus 470kg, £850 (180).

An entry of 1,305 sheep in Ballymena on Wednesday resulted in a sharp trade.

Fat hoggets sold to 410p for a pen of Dorsets 23.5kg at £96.50 offered by Adam McIlveen, Kells and to a top per head of £99 for 18 heavy Texels presented by D Duggan, Magherafelt.

Fat ewes sold to £96.

Fat hoggets (1041)

Top prices per kg: A McIlveen, Kells 2 Dorset 23.5kg, £96.50 (410), J Mills, Kilwaughter 7 cross bred 21.5kg, £88 (409), Graeme Martin, Broughshane 17 Texel 21.5kg, 388 (409), T Wright, Ballymoney 8 Dorset 23.5kg, £96 (408), Scott Wharry, Glenarm 8 Texel 23.5kg, £95 (404), 1 Texel 23.5kg, £95 (404), Robert McNinch, Larne 4 Texel 23.5kg, £94 (400), A Dobbs, Carrick 31 Texel 24kg, £96 (400), Mrs S White, Cloughmills 50 Texel 23kg, £92 (400), Ian Campbell, Templepatrick 10 Texel 23.5kg, £93 (395), W J Smyth, Moorfields 21 Suffolk 23kg, £90 (391), B Hamill, Aughafatten 4 Texel 23kg, £90 (391), R J Bell, Kells 18 Texel 23kg, £90 (391), local farmer 21 Texel 23kg, £90 (391), N Hamill, Aughafatten 3 Texel 22kg, £86 (390), N Boyd, Broughshane 29 Suffolk 25kg, £97.50 (390), Matt Gingles, Kilwaughter 9 Texel 22.5kg, £87.50 (388), J Gilmour, Ballyclare 8 Texel 19.5kg, £75.50 (387), Raymond Grace, Larne 7 Texel 23kg, £89 (387), S Currie, Larne 47 Texel 23kg, £89 (387).

Top prices per head: Damien Duggan, Magherafelt 18 Texel 30.5kg, £99, A Dobbs, Carrick 11 Texel 27kg, £98.80, G Thompson, Ballymoney 46 Texel 29kg, £98.50, N Boyd, Broughshane 29 Suffolk 25kg, £97.50, D Gaston, Carnlough 7 Texel 28.5kg, £97, W R Semple, Magheramourne 23 Texel 27kg, £97, Mervyn Orr, Ballintoy 8 Suffolk 26.5kg, £96.50, A McIlveen, Kells 2 Dorset 23.5kg, £96.50, Miss J Gilliland, Muckamore 19 Suffolk 26kg, £96, A Dobbs, Carrick 31 Texel 24kg, £96, T Wright, Ballymoney 8 Dorset 23.5kg, £96, S Somers, Limavady 9 Texel 25.5kg, £96, B Gribben, Dunloy 16 Suffolk 26.5kg, £95.50, 2 Texel 26.5kg, £95.50, Scott Wharry, Glenarm 8 Texel 23.5kg, £95, 1 Texel 23.5kg, £95, John Saunderson, Glenwherry 26 cross bred 25kg, £94.80, C Christie, Cloughmills 15 Texel 25.5kg, £94.50, B Smyth, Randalstown 29 cross bred 26kg, £94.50, Robert McNinch, Larne 4 Texel 23.5kg, £94.

Fat ewes 266 (first quality)

Suffolk - £75-£95

Texel - £75-£96

Cross bred - £65-£80

Blackface - £40-£60