Beef cows sell to £1,393 for 700kg at Ballymena Mart

260 beef cattle sold well to 227p per kg for a 610kg Belgian Blue heifer, steers to 215p for a 710kg Limousin, cows to 199p for a 700kg Limousin, Friesians to 146p and Friesian steers to 156p.

Beef cows sold to: B Hall, Monkstown Limousin 700kg, £1,393 (199), Harold Dickey, Ballymena Belgian Blue 600kg, £1,158 (193), Stephen Hall, Monkstown Belgian Blue 620kg, £1,178 (190), Ivan Wallace, Doagh Limousin 500kg, £940 (188), A Mawhinney, Bellaghy Belgian Blue 620kg, £1,153 (186), Stephen Hall, Monkstown Limousin 600kg, £1,116 (186), A Smyth, Randalstown Limousin 630kg, £1,159 (184), Ivan Wallace, Limousin 580kg, £1,055 (182), S Taylor, Ligoniel Limousin 490kg, £891 (182), A Kennedy, Millbrook Limousin 600kg, £1,086 (181), Ivan Wallace, Limousin 590kg, £1,062 (180), N W McConkey, Parkgate Charolais 590kg, £1,062 (180), Harold Dickey, Ballymena Belgian Blue 610kg, £1,098 (180), S Taylor, Ligoniel Limousin 580kg, £986 (170), J H McDowell, Kells Aberdeen Angus 770kg, £1,285 (167), W McVey, Carnlough Charolais 770kg, £1,285 (167), F Quinn, Kilrea Belgian Blue 710kg, £1,178 (166), A Mawhinney, Bellaghy Limousin 730kg, £1,197 (164), Robert McCullough, Ballyclare Belgian Blue 620kg, £1,016 (164), P McConnell, Ligoniel Limousin 530kg, £869 (164), Nevin Brown, Ballycastle Charolais 840kg, £1,369 (163), A Smyth, Randalstown Limousin 670kg, £1,085 (162), Limousin 670kg, £1,072 (160) and L F Logan, Randalstown Hereford 730kg, £1,160 (159).

Friesian cows sold to: R A Hill, Islandmagee 630kg, £989 (157), M Doherty, Glarryford 610kg, £890 (146), Alastair McBurney, Clough 680kg, £979 (144), M Doherty 590kg, £831 (141), 640kg, £889 (139), Alastair McBurney 790kg, £1,098 (139), K Steele, Islandmagee 760kg, £1,048 (138), G R Blair, Cookstown 670kg, £924 (138), Alastair McBurney 750kg, £1,012 (135), M Doherty 560kg, £744 (133), Alastair McBurney 770kg, £1,024 (133), T and J Mackey, Ballynure 520kg, £691 (133), Forsythe Brothers, Loughgiel 460kg, £598 (130), 520kg, £676 (130), F G and T McMullan, Broughshane 740kg, £962 (130), D W Graham, Clough 670kg, £871 (130), G R Blair, Cookstown 650kg, £845 (130), B E Montgomery, Ballymena 560kg, £728 (130), W R Hamilton, Broughshane 760kg, £988 (130), D W Graham 740kg, £954 (129), A Mawhinney, Bellaghy 530kg, £683 (129), T and J Mackey, Ballynure 610kg, £786 (129), G R Blair, 760kg, £980 (129) and R A Hill, Islandmagee 690kg, £883 (128).

Beef heifers sold to: Stephen Hall, Monkstown Belgian Blue 610kg, £1,384 (227), I Gilliland, Ballymena Limousin 680kg, £1,264 (218), I McMullan, Carnlough Limousin 630kg, £1,360 (216), Nevin Brown, Ballycastle Charolais 640kg, £1,376 (215), J Walker, Ballymoney Limousin 650kg, £1,391 (214), D Gilliland, Ballymena Charolais 550kg, £1,177 (214), I Gilliland, Ballymena Charolais 630kg, £1,285 (204), M Jamison, Larne Aberdeen Angus 600kg, £1,212 (202), M McElchar, Toomebridge Blonde d’Aquitaine 660kg, £1,287 (195), R J Marks, Portglenone Limousin 500kg, £970 (194), I Gilliland, Ballymena Charolais 590kg, £1,121 (190), D Gilliland, Charolais 520kg, £988 (190), R J Marks, Portglenone Limousin 630kg, £1,197 (190), H Simms, Carrickfergus Limousin 530kg, £980 (185), W J Campbell, Glarryford Limosuin 510kg, £938 (184), Ian Simms, Carrickfergus Limousin 560kg, £1,030 (184), R J Marks, Portglenone Limousin 570kg, £1,043 (183), W J Campbell, Glarryford Charolais 630kg, £1,134 (180), H Park, Ballymena Limousin 340kg, £612 (180), W J Campbell, Limousin 580kg, £1,044 (180), R J Marks, Portglenone Limousin 550kg, £968 (176), A Mawhinney, Bellaghy Simmental 530kg, £922 (174), J McWoodburn, Kells Blonde d’Aquitaine 560kg, £974 (174) and J McCarroll, Ballymena Galloway 460kg, £791 (172).

Beef bullocks sold to: I McMullan, Carnlough Limousin 710kg, £1,526 (215), D and P Bingham, Templepatrick Limousin 570kg, £1,219 (214), James McFadden, Kells Limousin 720kg, £1,533 (213), Robert Clyde, Templepatrick Limousin 840kg, £1,764 (210), I McMullan, Carnlough Blonde d’Aquitaine 600kg, £1,260 (210), James McFadden, Kells Limousin 720kg, £1,504 (209), C B Wilkinson, Randalstown Charolais 620kg, £1,289 (208), R J Marks, Portglenone Charolais 790kg, £1,619 (205), Robert Clyde, Limousin 780kg, £1,583 (203), James McFadden, Kells Limousin 630kg, £1,272 (202), T McMaster, Ballycarry Limousin 530kg, £1,070 (202), I McMullan, Blonde d’Aquitaine 670kg, £1,340 (200), Blonde d’Aquitaine 620kg, £1,240 (200), J and C Kane, Ballycastle Aberdeen Angus 580kg, £1,148 (198), C B Wilkinson, Randalstown Limousin 620kg, £1,215 (196), G McLernon, Toomebridge Simmental 660kg, £1,287 (195), R Savage, Co Londonderry Limousin 840kg, £1,629 (194), R J Marks, Charolais 760kg, £1,474 (194), D and P Bingham, Templepatrick Limousin 500kg, £970 (194), C B Wilkinson, Randalstown Stabiliser 620kg, £1,196 (193), J Walker, Ballymoney Limousin 610kg, £1,171 (192), D and P Bingham, Limousin 590kg, £1,132 (192), P Graffin, Portglenone Limousin 670kg, £1,279 (191) and J Walker, Ballymoney Belgian Blue 610kg, £1,165 (191).

Dairy stock continued strong demand selling to £1,800 for a calved heifer from T and J Mackey, Ballynure.

Ruling prices: T and J Mackey, Ballynure calved heifer £1,800, D McNeilly, Randalstown calved heifer £1,660, Thomas Carlisle, Dundrod calved cow £1,460, J McCann, Lurgan calved cow £1,460, Raymond Stewart, Ballyclare calved cow £1,360, T and J Mackey, Ballynure calved cow £1,360, D McNeilly, Randalstown calved heifer £1,340, W J Bryson, Crumlin Jersey calved cow £1,260, James Adamson, Ballyclare springing cow £1,240 and J C Barkley, Ballymena calved heifer £1,200.

Top price in the suckler ring was £1,850 for a young Limousin bull from R Savage, Drumahoe.

Cows with calves sold to £1,760 for a Speckle Park with a Charolais bull calf at foot.

Local farmer Speckle Park heifer and bull calf £1,760, S R Thompson, Comber Limousin cow and bull calf £1,460, Patrick Logan, Ahoghill Belgian Blue cow and bull calf £1,350, S McAleese, Cullybackey Aberdeen Angus cow and bull calf £1,320, S R Thompson, Comber Charolais cow and bull calf £1,300, Kenneth Wilkinson, Cookstown Hereford cow and heifer calf £1,250, S R Thompson, Limousin cow and bull calf £1,240, A and M E Graham, Carnlough Simmental cow and bull calf £1,200, Daniel F McAlonan, Dunloy Limousin cow and heifer calf £1,200, Hereford cow and bull calf £1,180, S R Thompson, Charolais cow and bull calf £1,150, local farmer Speckle Park cow and bull calf £1,130.

206 lots in the calf ring met ready demand to a top of £500 for a four month old Charolais bull, younger bulls to £415 for a Limousin.

Heifer calves to £410 for a Simmental (three months).

Baby heifer calves to £335 for a Limousin.

Beef bred bull calves: Local farmer Charolais £500, Leslie Wilson, Doagh Simmental £470, Brian Paisley, Ballynure Limousin £415, Limousin £410, Limousin £405, G M Kernohan, Broughshane Belgian Blue £340, Shane’s Castle Estate Co, Belgian Blue £340, A and J McClelland, Doagh Charolais £335, Hamilton Alexander, Glenarm Limousin £330, W J Bond, Eglinton, Co Londonderry (2) Limousin £330, Brian Paisley, Ballynure Limousin £330, G M Kernohan, Broughshane Belgian Blue £325, Shane’s Castle Estate Co, Belgian Blue £325, W J Bond, Hereford £325, Shane’s Castle Estate, Belgian Blue £320, M Wilson, Carrickfergus Aberdeen Angus £315 and J Lynn, Cullybackey Hereford £300.

Heifer calves sold to: Leslie Wilson, Doagh Simmental £410, A and J McClelland, Doagh Charolais £400, Leslie Wilson, Simmental £400, Hamilton Alexander, Glenarm Limousin £335, J Lynn, Cullybackey Hereford £330, Dominic Mawhinney, Bellaghy Limousin £320, local farmer Charolais £310, J Lynn, Cullybackey Belgian Blue £295, Dominic Mawhinney, Charolais £295, D Bill, Templepatrick Aberdeen Angus £295, David McKeeman, Ballymoney Aberdeen Angus £285, Brian Paisley, Ballynure Limousin £275, R J T Fleming, Templepatrick Simmental £270, D Montgomery, Glenwherry (2) Hereford £270, Brian Paisley (2) Limousin £265, C Crawford, Clough Hereford £260, Brian Paisley, Limousin £260 and J Stewart, Templepatrick Limousin £250.

Friesian bull calves sold to: James Gibson, Aughafatten (2) £165, David McKeeman, Ballymoney £165, Brian Paisley, Ballynure £160, H Millar, Antrim £150, J C Barkley, Ballymena £145, Dominic Mawhinney, Bellaghy (3) £145, Anthony McFadden, Garvagh £140, W J and I A Ross, Randalstown £125, James Gibson (2) £125, Brian Paisley £125, W J and I A Ross, Randalstown (2) £120.

Some fantastic prices were recorded in the weanling ring where 286 head were penned.

Bullocks sold to 336 pence per kg for a 330kg Charolais at £1,110, heifers to 306 pence for a 350kg Charolais at £1,070 from the same farm.

Bullocks 0-300kgs

P and J O’Kane, Carnlough Charolais 290kg, £840 (289), Charolais 300kg, £855 (285), Aberdeen Angus 300kg, £830 (276), S H Bellingham, Ballymoney Limousin 210kg, £575 (273), David Andrew, Templepatrick (3) Limousin 300kg, £820 (273), Edward Sherrard, Ballyutoad Limousin 270kg, £735 (272), P and J O’Kane, Carnlough Charolais 290kg, £785 (270), Edward Sherrard, Limousin 240kg, £645 (268), G and A O’Loan, Martinstown Blonde d’Aquitaine 220kg, £590 (268), Ian McMullan, Cloughey (4) Aberdeen Angus 280kg, £740 (264) and George Mills, Glenarm Limousin 290kg, £760 (262).

301-350kgs

P and J O’Kane, Carnlough Charolais 330kg, £1,110 (336), Charolais 310kg, £960 (309), S Taylor, Ligoniel Charolais 320kg, £970 (303), P and J O’Kane, Charolais 350kg, £1,040 (297), S Taylor, Charolais 350kg, £1,015 (290), Charolais 340kg, £980 (288), Charolais 350kg, £1,000 (285), P and J O’Kane, Charolais 320kg, £890 (278), Aberdeen Angus 350kg, £940 (268), S H Bellingham, Ballymoney Limousin 330kg, £885 (268), A Kennedy, Ardglass Limousin 310kg, £830 (267), P and J O’Kane, Limousin 310kg, £820 (264), Charolais 350kg, £925 (264), G and A O’Loan, Martinstown Charolais 310kg, £800 (258), P and J O’Kane, Charolais 320kg, £825 (257) and Stewart Anderson, Ballymoney Limousin 330kg, £850 (257).

351kg and over

P and J O’Kane, Carnlough Charolais 380kg, £1,160 (305), Limousin 390kg, £1,160 (297), Charolais 370kg, £1,090 (294), Limousin 370kg, £1,040 (281), S Taylor, Ligoniel Charolais 380kg, £1,050 (276), P and J O’Kane, Limousin 370kg, £1,010 (273), Charolais 360kg, £960 (266), Charolais 450kg, £1,170 (260), S Taylor, Ligoniel Charolais 400kg, £1,030 (257), A Kennedy, Ardglass Charolais 360kg, £920 (255), N W McConkey, Parkgate Simmental 390kg, £995 (255), P and J O’Kane, (2) Aberdeen Angus 360kg, £900 (250), Limousin 370kg, £920 (248), W and H Esler, Islandmagee Limousin 360kg, £885 (245) and K Smart, Glenwherry Limousin 380kg, £930 (244).

Heifers 0-300kgs

P and J O’Kane, Carnlough Charolais 300kg, £870 (290), Limousin 250kg, £680 (272), G and A O’Loan, Martinstown Blonde d’Aquitaine 230kg, £600 (260), Blonde d’Aquitaine 250kg, £650 (260), P and J O’Kane, Carnlough Charolais 240kg, £600 (250), Charolais 290kg, £710 (244), Michelle Wright, Carnlough Charolais 280kg, £680 (242), Andrew Russell, Templepatrick Charolais 290kg, £690 (237), George Mills, Glenarm Limousin 280kg, £660 (235), Stewart Anderson, Ballymoney Limousin 300kg, £705 (235), P and J O’Kane, Charolais 300kg, £695 (231), Andrew Russell, Charolais 290kg, £670 (231), Hannah Healey, Belfast, (2) Limousin 280kg, £645 (230), P and J O’Kane, Charolais 270kg, £620 (229) and D McGarel, Glenarm Charolais 290kg, £665 (229).

301-350kg

P and J O’Kane, Carnlough Charolais 350kg, £1,070 (305), Charolais 310kg, £820 (264), Limousin 320kg, £810 (253), Stewart Anderson, Ballymoney Limousin 330kg, £805 (243), D McGarel, Glenarm Charolais 350kg, £830 (237), M and R Simpson, Broughshane Limousin 310kg, £735 (237), P and J O’Kane, Charolais 330kg, £750 (227), M and R Simpson, Limousin 320kg, £715 (223), Limousin 330kg, £735 (222), Stewart Anderson, Ballymoney Limousin 310kg, £690 (222), Limousin 340kg, £745 (219), Jeffrey Alexander, Broughshane Simmental 350kg, £760 (217), Simmental 310kg, £670 (216), Andrew Russell, Templepatrick Charolais 330kg, £705 (213) and S McAlister, Ballintoy Charolais 340kg, £720 (211).

351kg and over

P and J O’Kane, Carnlough Charolais 370kg, £990 (267), A Kennedy, Ardglass Limousin 380kg, £930 (244), M and R Simpson, Broughshane Limousin 390kg, £930 (238), N W McConkey, Parkgate (2) Limousin 380kg, £845 (222), Stewart Anderson, Ballymoney Limousin 360kg, £785 (218), A Kennedy, Ardglass (2) Charolais 390kg, £840 (215), J Kyle, Portglenone Limousin 390kg, £820 (210) and N W McConkey, Parkgate Simmental 410kg, £850 (207).

A smaller entry of 80 store cattle in Ballymena resulted in a great trade.

Bullocks sold to £870 over for a Belgian Blue 580kg, £1,450 presented by Shane McCullough, Glenavy.

Heifers sold to £550 over for a Charolais 440kg, £990 offered by Paul Brankin, Aghalee

Bullocks

Shane McCullough, Glenavy, Belgian Blue 580kg, £1,450 (250), J H Frazer, Belfast, Charolais 420kg, £960 (228), H Thompson, Randalstown, Belgian Blue 510kg, £1,140 (223), M Walsh, Newtownabbey, Limousin 560kg, £1,240 (221), D Thompson, Randalstown, Limousin 430kg, £945 (219), M Walsh, Newtownabbey, Charolais 540kg, £1,185 (219), P Brankin, Aghalee, Charolais 470kg, £1,015 (216), M Walsh, Newtownabbey, Belgian Blue 580kg, £1,250 (215), D Thompson Randalstown, Limousin 510kg, £1,085 (212), D Hanna, Ballymoney, Charolais 510kg, £1,080 (211), D Thompson Randalstown, Limousin 520kg, £1,100 (211), H Thompson, Randalstown, Aberdeen Angus 530kg, £1,120 (211), D Hanna, Ballymoney, Charolais 570k, £1,200 (210), M Walsh, Newtownabbay, Simmental 490kg, £1,030 (210), Limousin 520kg, £1,090 (209) and D Harbinson Lisburn Hereford 580kg, £1,210 (208).

Heifers

P Brankin, Aghalee, Charolais 440kg, £990 (225), W Allen, Ballymena, Simmental 480kg, £1,010 (210), J H Frazer, Belfast, Charolais 400kg, £830 (207), Charolais 330kg, £680 (206), Charolais 440kg, £830 (188) and N and M McCashin Randalstown, Aberdeen Angus 400kg, £720 (180).

An entry of 1,412 sheep in Ballymena on Wednesday resulted in a steady trade.

Fat lambs sold to 485p for a pen of 20kg Texels at £97 from M Buckley, Carrickfergus and to a top per head of £108 for a pen of heavy Texels from A Gault, Newtownabbey.

Fat ewes sold to £119.

Fat lambs - 1,152

(Top price per kg)

M Buckley, Carrickfergus, 1 Texel 20kg, £97 (485), I Morrison, Ballymena, 16 Texel 22kg, £104 (472), A and D McAfee, Bushmills, 9 Texel 21kg, £99 (471), M Denvir, Randalstown, 4 Texel 21.5kg, £101 (469), J McQuiston, Ballymoney, 22kg, £103 (468), J McFall, Broughshane, 9 Texel 23kg, £107 (465), J Irvine, Carrickfergus, 12 Texel 22.5kg, £104 (462), G Martin, Broughshane, 4 Texel 22.5kg, £104 (462), M Buckley, 1 Texel 21kg, £97 (461), A and J Currie, Ballyclare, 5 Texel 20.5kg, £94 (458), M Kelly, Limavady, 1 Texel 22kg, £100 (456), T McBride, Toomebridge, 14 Texel 22kg, £99.50 (452), H Hall, Newtownabbey, 5 crossbred 23kg, £104 (452), S Hall, Carrickfergus, 9 crossbred 23kg, £104 (452), J McNeill, Coleraine, 19 Texel 21.5kg, £96 (446), I Morrison, 30 Texel 22kg, £98 (445), J Sheppard, Larne, 13 Texel 22kg, £98 (445), E Farquhar, Moorfields, 3 Texel 20kg, £89 (445), E McNeilly, Gracehill, 25 Texel 21kg, £93 (442) and J Murray, Ballymoney, 14 Texel 22kg, £97 (440).

Fat lambs

(Top price per head)

A Gault, Newtownabbey, 3 Texel 28.5kg, £108, J McFall, Broughshane, 9 Texel 23kg, £107, D Christie, Ballymoney, 4 Suffolk 25kg, £105, W J Shaw, Cloughmills, 2 Texel 24.5kg, £105, H Hall, Newtownabbey, 5 crossbred 23kg, £104, S Hall, Carrickfergus, 9 crossbred 23kg, £104, G Martin, Broughshane, 4 Texel 22.5kg, £104 and I Morrison, Dunloy 16 Texel 22kg, £104, 1 Charollais 25kg, £104.

Fat ewes (260)

First quality

Texel - £90-£119

Suffolk - £90-£118

Crossbred - £80-£111

Blackface - £50-£70