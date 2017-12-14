Beef cows sell to £1,421 for 760kg at Ballymena Mart

A good show of 360 beef cattle in Ballymena on Thursday resulted in a sharp trade.

Beef cows sold to 187p for a Limousin 760kg at £1,421, Friesian cows to 150p for 540kg at £810, beef heifers to 216p for a Limousin 630kg at £1,360, beef bullocks to 214p for a Charolais 610kg at £1,305 and Friesian bullocks to 158p for 610kg at £963.

Beef cows sold to: Bernard McKenna, Bellaghy Limousin 760kg, £1,421 (187), H McCracken, Ballywalter Limousin 640kg, £1,177 (184), Bernard McKenna, Limousin 730kg, £1,321 (181), H McCracken, Limousin 860kg, £1539 (179), Jenkins Butcher, Ballyclare Limousin 640kg, £1,113 (174), J F Savage, Ballywalter Limousin 550kg, £957 (174), Limousin 620kg, £1,078 (174), B and R Spence, Crumlin Limousin 610kg, £1,061 (174), Darren Russell, Muckamore Limousin 650kg, £1,105 (170), S N Smith, Garvagh Simmental 640kg, £1,068 (167), Darren Russell, Limousin 680kg, £1,135 (167), J McKeever, Ahoghill Parthenais 470kg, £780 (166), Parthenais 610kg, £1000 (164), Wilbert Reid, Aughafatten Limousin 650kg, £1,066 (164), M Johnston, Toomebridge Belgian Blue 760kg, £1,246 (164), J F Savage, Ballywalter Limousin 790kg, £1,287 (163), Kieran McKay, Cushendun Belgian Blue 710kg, £1,136 (160), T F and N W McConkey, Parkgate Charolais 620kg, £979 (158), Kenneth McCready, Dromore Simmental 730kg, £1,146 (157), James Sheppard, Raloo Limousin 600kg, £936 (156), C and E White, Ballycastle Limousin 610kg, £951 (156), D Glass, Ballymena Charolais 520kg, £811 (156), M Kelly, Limavady Charolais 760kg, £1,185 (156).

Friesian cows sold to: G and S Carey, Dunloy 540kg, £810 (150), M T Boyd, Kilwaughter 620kg, £905 (146), P McGowan, Toomebridge 600kg, £870 (145), 640kg, £908 (142), 650kg, £923 (142), D Carson, Nutts Corner 660kg, £924 (140), G and S Carey, Dunloy 580kg, £800 (138), H Simms, Carrickfergus 620kg, £824 (133), Kenneth McCready, Dromore 480kg, £633 (132), Blair Jamison, Broughshane 590kg, £767 (130), Mrs M Wilkin, Islandmagee 750kg, £952 (127), Forsythe Brothers, Loughgiel 690kg, £841 (122), Brian Lyttle, Moorfields 750kg, £907 (121), H Carson, Dundrod 560kg, £677 (121), O R and R H Gault, Limavady 480kg, £576 (120), Brian Lyttle, Moorfields 630kg, £756 (120), Blair Jamison, Broughshane 780kg, £936 (120), Hatrick Brothers, Tobermore 550kg, £660 (120), S Wilson, Ballymena 550kg, £654 (119), local farmer 570kg, £678 (119), G and S Carey, Dunloy 460kg, £542 (118), P McGowan, Toomebridge 630kg, £743 (118), W Weatherup, Carrick 780kg, £920 (118).

Beef heifers sold to: V Cousley, Moneymore Limousin 630kg, £1,360 (216), P and S Kelly, Kells Belgian Blue 580kg, £1,241 (214), H McCracken, Ballywalter Limousin 670kg, £1,433 (214), J F Savage, Ballywalter Limousin 580kg, £1,229 (212), R Gilliland, Antrim Limousin 510kg, £1,081 (212), Stuart Graham, Nutts Corner Limousin 540kg, £1,144 (212), H O’Melvena, Broughshane Charolais 580kg, £1,223 (211), Ciaran Hamill, Upper Ballinderry Limousin 540kg, £1,134 (210), H and S Griffin, Portglenone Blonde 560kg, £1,176 (210), V Cousley, Moneymore Charolais 550kg, £1,155 (210), Ciaran Hamill, Limousin 670kg, £1,400 (209), Limousin 570kg, £1,185 (208), V Cousley, Limousin 570kg, £1,174 (206), Samuel Dobbin, Ballycastle Charolais 590kg, £1,209 (205), S R Gray, Antrim Charolais 650kg, £1,313 (202), Sara McNeill, Broughshane Charolais 550kg, £1,100 (200), J F Savage, Ballywalter Limousin 630kg, £1,253 (199), Ciaran Hamill, Limousin 560kg, £1,108 (198), Sara McNeill, Charolais 630kg, £1,247 (198), Mrs C Fleck, Clough Limousin 620kg, £1,215 (196), Sara McNeill, Limousin 560kg, £1,097 (196), S R Gray, Antrim Limousin 640kg, £1,254 (196), Belgian Blue 670kg, £1,313 (196), H and S Griffin, Portglenone Blonde 540kg, £1,058 (196).

Beef bullocks sold to: John Blair, Cullybackey Charolais 610kg, £1,305 (214), H O’Melvena, Broughshane Limousin 650kg, £1,358 (209), Limousin 610kg, £1,268 (208), R Gilliland, Antrim Limousin 630kg, £1,310 (208), local farmer Aberdeen Angus 490kg, £1,435 (208), P and S Kelly, Kells Belgian Blue 760kg, £1,565 (206), H O’Melvena, Charolais 720kg, £1,468 (204), Limousin 640kg, £1,292 (202), James McFadden, Charolais 680kg, £1,373 (202), R Gilliland, Antrim Limousin 600kg, £1,212 (202), local farmer Aberdeen Angus 530kg, £1,070 (202), Robin Cherry, Ballymena Stabiliser 680kg, £1,360 (200), local farmer Aberdeen Angus 720kg, £1,440 (200), Mrs N Quiery, Whitehead Blonde 780kg, £1,552 (199), John Blair, Cullybackey Charolais 650kg, £1,287 (198), R Gilliland, Antrim Limousin 600kg, £1,188 (198), local farmer Aberdeen Angus 570kg, £1,122 (197), Robin Cherry, Stabiliser 670kg, £1,313 (196), James McFadden, Kells Limousin 650kg, £1,267 (195), Robin Cherry Stabiliser 790kg, £1,540 (195), Stabiliser 700kg, £1,358 (194), Stabiliser 760kg, £1,474 (194), Mrs N Jamison, Ballymena Belgian Blue 680kg, £1,312 (193), Felix McKendry, Broughshane Belgian Blue 740kg, £1,406 (190).

Friesian bullocks sold to: J Hutchinson, Ballyclare 610kg, £963 (158), R F Dawson, Stoneyford 630kg, £976 (155), 640kg, £947 (148), J Hutchinson, 680kg, £1,006 (148), R Dawson, 660kg, £970 (147).

Excellent demand for dairy stock with £2,080 for a calved heifer from Adams farms, Cloughmills.

D J and S Allen, Limavady sold a young Friesian bull for £1,760.

Ruling prices: Adams Farms, Cloughmills £2,080, £2,000, David Donnan, Donaghadee £1,830, D Blelock, Crumlin £1,820, Adams Farms £1,800, £1,660, D Blelock £1,650, David Donnan £1,620, B Gribben, Dunloy £1,560, £1,560, Thomas Carlisle, Dundrod £1,400, T and J Mackey, Ballynure £1,360, Brian Weatherup, Carrick £1,350, R Montgomery, Ballymoney £1,280, T and J Mackey, Ballynure £1,180, D W Graham, Clough £1,090, James Weatherup, Carrick £780.

Weather conditions reduced the entry of suckler stock. A Limousin cow with heifer calf fetched £1,450.

Top price in the calf ring was £375 which was paid for a partly reared Lim bull.

Beef bred bull calves: Bernard McKenna, Bellaghy Limousin £375, D McKay, Broughshane £350, Richard Barr, Dervock Belgian Blue £305, M Nelson, Ballyclare Aberdeen Angus £295, R J Gage, Clough Limousin £290, D J and S Allen, Limavady Aberdeen Angus £285, N Alexander, Gracehill Belgian Blue £280, D J and S Allen, Aberdeen Angus £280, R J Gage, Limousin £270, local farmer, Limousin £220.

Heifer calves sold to: A and T Knox, Bushmills Belgian Blue £275, Adams Farms, Cloughmills Belgian Blue £240, A and T Knox, Belgian Blue £235, Belgian Blue £180, D J and S Allen, Limavady Aberdeen Angus £180, R J Gage, Clough Limousin £170, P McGowan, Toomebridge Limousin £150.

Friesian bull calves sold to: S Wilson, Ballymena (2) £180, £170, D McKillop, Loughgiel £100, N Alexander, Gracehill £78, George Forsythe, Cloughmills £65, Declan McKillop, Loughgiel £65, D and R Millar, Randalstown £60, George Forsythe, Cloughmills £60.

A small entry of 92 weanlings resulted in a steady trade. Bullocks sold to £485 over for a Limousin 390kg at £875 offered by C Millar, Kilrea. Heifers sold to £440 over for a Limousin 430kg at £870 presented by B McKenna, Bellaghy.

Bullocks sold to: A Hillan, Broughshane Charolais 310kg, £730 (235), R and S and Miss P Macauley, Crumlin Limousin 320kg, £750 (234), M Warwick, Antrim Aberdeen Angus 240kg, £550 (229), R and S and Miss P Macauley, Charolais 310kg, £710 (229), Charolais 250kg, £570 (228), Limousin 300kg, £680 (226), Robert Pollock, Kilrea Saler 260kg, £585 (225), Saler 260kg, £585 (225), C Millar, Kilrea Limousin 390kg, £875 (224), M and R Simpson, Broughshane Limousin 320kg, £715 (223), R and S and Miss P Macauley, Limousin 310kg, £690 (222), Joe Johnston, Cullybackey Aberdeen Angus 260kg, £575 (221), James Wilson, Holywood Simmental 260kg, £575 (221), Robert Pollock, (3) Saler 250kg, £550 (220).

Heifers sold to: R and S and Miss P Macauley, Crumlin Charolais 260kg, £590 (226), Charolais 230kg, £485 (210), A Hillan, Broughshane Charolais 300kg, £610 (203), Bernard McKenna, Bellaghy Limousin 430kg, £870 (202), R and S and Miss P Macauley, Charolais 240kg, £475 (197), Limousin 350kg, £670 (191), M and R Simpson, Broughshane Limousin 350kg, £670 (191), R and S and Miss P Macauley, Limousin 270kg, £515 (190), James Wilson, Holywood Simmental 210kg, £400 (190), A Hillan, Charolais 310kg, £590 (190), Joe Johnston, Cullybackey Aberdeen Angus 250kg, £470 (188), L Ballantine, Moorfields Limousin 200kgs, £375 (187), Limousin 250kg, £465 (186), M Warwick, Moorfields Aberdeen Angus 300kg, £555 (185).

Due to severe weather conditions a small entry of store cattle were presented at Ballymena on Tuesday.

Bullocks sold to £670 over for a Limousin 710kg at £1,280 offered by S Darragh, Toomebridge.

Heifers sold to £565 over for a Charolais 550kg at £1,115 brought out by J Irwin, Ballymoney.

Bullocks sold to: D Acheson, Hillsborough Charolais 530kg, £1,100 (207), Belgian Blue 580kg, £1,200 (206), Limousin 470kg, £965 (205), Charolais 540kg, £1,105 (204), Belgian Blue 530kg, £1,070 (201), Hazel Forsythe, Ballynure Limousin 490kg, £980 (200), D Acheson, Charolais 600kg, £1,200 (200), Limousin 560kg, £1,115 (199), Limousin 610kg, £1,210 (198), Hazel Forsythe, Limousin 490kg, £970 (198), D Acheson, Belgian Blue 630kg, £1,240 (196), Charolais 580kg, £1,135 (195), Hazel Forsythe, Limousin 490kg, £905 (184), D Acheson, Hereford 580kg, £1,050 (181), S Darragh, Toomebridge Limousin 710kg, £1,280 (180).

Heifers sold to: J Irwin, Ballymoney Charolais 530kg, £1,080 (203), Charolais 530kg, £1,075, Charolais 550kg, £1,115 (202), Charolais 480kg, £900 (187), Charolais 520kg, £900 (173).

An entry of 1,261 sheep in Ballymena resulted in a sharper trade.

Fat lambs sold to 381p for a pen of 21 Texels 24kg at £91.50 from George Barr, Larne and to a top per head of £96.50 for a heavy Texel offered by J Anderson, Bushmills.

Fat ewes sold to £84.

Fat lambs (1,204)

Top prices per kg: George Barr, Larne 21 Texel 24kg, £91.50 (381), J L McKinney, Maghera 7 Texel 22kg, £83.50 (379), J McQuiston, Ballymoney 44 Texel 21.5kg, £80.50 (374), J Hamilton, Ballymena 20 Charollais 22.5kg, £84.20 (374), J L McKinney, Maghera 3 Texel 24.5kg, £91 (371), John Reid, Carnlough 2 Suffolk 24.5kg, £91 (371), J Collins, Ballymoney 24 Charollais 23kg, £85.20 (370), Carrigeen Farms, Templepatrick 15 Texel 25kg, £92.50 (370), P S and A J Martin, Portavogie 5 crossbred 23kg, £85 (369), W D McCarthy, Kircubbin 46 Suffolk 23kg, £85 (369), T A Fenton, Rasharkin 10 Charollais 22.5kg, £83 (368), B Alexander, Glarryford 2 Texel 19kg, £70 (368), R Hunter, Larne 1 Texel 19kg, £70 (368), Robert McNinch, Larne 23 Texel 25kg, £91.80 (367), R Taylor, Upper Ballinderry 2 Texel 24kg, £87.80 (365), A and J Currie, Ballyclare 18 Texel 25.5kg, £93.20 (365), Rainey Brothers, Ballygally 5 Suffolk 24.5kg, £89.50 (365), R Wilson, Ballymena 16 Texel 23kg, £83.80 (364), Graeme Martin, Broughshane 20 Texel 23.5kg, £85.50 (363), Ian Kernohan, Randalstown 15 Texel 24.5kg, £89 (363).

Top prices per head: J Anderson, Bushmills 1 Texel 32kg, £96.50, J L McKinney, Maghera 1 Texel 29kg, £95.50, John Reid, Carnlough 2 Suffolk 29kg, £94.50, D Bamber, Ballymena 30 Texel 26.5kg, £94, J Dunlop, Cairncastle 8 Texel 27.5kg, £93.50, A and J Currie, Ballyclare 18 Texel 25.5kg, £93.20, Carrigeen Farms, Templepatrick 15 Texel 25kg, £92.50, G Hayes, Upper Ballinderry 26 Texel 26kg, £92.20, Robert McNinch, Larne 23 Texel 25kg, £91.80, George Barr, Larne 21 Texel 24kg, £91.50, P S and A J Martin, Portavogie 52 Suffolk 26kg, £91.50, Stephen Wallace, Ballyclare 5 Suffolk 26.5kg, £91.50, John Reid, Carnlough 2 Suffolk 24.5kg, £91, J L McKinney, Maghera 3 Texel 24.5kg, £91, W D McCarthy, Kircubbin 52 Suffolk 26kg, £91, David Strange, Ballyclare 10 Texel 25kg, £90.50, David Coulter, Doagh 12 Texel 26kg, £90.20, Rainey Brothers, Ballygally 5 Suffolk 24.5kg, £89.50, Ian Kernohan, Randalstown 15 Texel 24.5kg, £89, J Walker, Randalstown 13 Texel 24.5kg, £88.50.

Fat ewes (57)

First quality

Suffolk - £58-£84

Texel - £60-£84

Crossbred - £55-£75

Blackface - £35-£50