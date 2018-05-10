Beef cows sell to £1,456 at Ballymena Mart

An entry of 340 beef cattle in Ballymena resulted in a great trade.

Beef cows sold to 208p for a Limousin 700kg at £1,456, Friesian cows to 167p for 640kg at £1,068, beef heifers to 233p for 750kg at £1,747, beef bullocks to 230p for 760kg at £1,748 and Friesian bullocks to 170p for 790kg at £1,343.

Beef cows sold to: O’Kane Farms, Dunloy Limousin 700kg, £1,456 (208), R N McBride, Ballymena Blonde 670kg, £1,293 (193), Neil Cole, Killyleagh Limousin 660kg, £1,254 (190), O’Kane Farms, Dunloy Charolais 760kg, £1,428 (188), Neil Cole, Killyleagh Limousin 570kg, £1,065 (187), local farmer Limousin 540kg, £1,004 (186), J Knox, Broughshane Limousin 620kg, £1,134 (183), W T McGookin, Larne Charolais 780kg, £1,428 (183), Derek Frew, Randalstown Limousin 700kg, £1,274 (182), W McCurdy, Broughshane Belgian Blue 670kg, £1,206 (180), Limousin 670kg, £1,192 (178), W T McGookin, Larne Charolais 690kg, £1,228 (178), local farmer Limousin 590kg, £1,038 (176), J Luney, Newtownabbey Limousin 700kg, £1,211 (173), S Adams, Broughshane Limousin 680kg, £1,156 (170), Alan Patterson, Magherafelt Belgian Blue 540kg, £912 (169), Alex Connor, Ballyclare Blonde d’Aquitaine 530kg, £885 (167), local farmer Holstein 640kg, £1,145 (166), R McCullough, Milebush Limousin 690kg, £1,145 (166), Antrim Estates, Glenarm Shorthorn beef 790kg, £1,311 (166) and Neil Cole, Downpatrick Limousin 740kg, £1,228 (166).

Friesian cows sold to: Local farmer 640kg, £1,068 (167), George Kerr, Ahoghill 600kg, £894 (149), Forsythe Brothers, Loughgiel 610kg, £811 (133), D Morrison, Armoy 580kg, £765 (132), W T Robinson, Glenarm 720kg, £943 (131), James Sayers, Cloughmills 540kg, £707 (131), W Patterson, Ballyclare 660kg, £858 (130), James McAuley, Cushendall 590kg, £767 (130), Stephen Stewart, Newtownabbey 740kg, £962 (130), William Hoey, Ballymena 620kg, £799 (129), W W McCormick, Ballycastle 650kg, £838 (129), R and C Steede, Cullybackey 670kg, £864 (129), 630kg, £806 (128), Forsythe Brothers, Loughgiel 570kg, £723 (127), W W McCormick 670kg, £850 (127), George Kerr, Ahoghill 730kg, £927 (127), 650kg, £825 (127), T R Lilburn, Dromore 600kg, £756 (126), 730kg, £919 (126), D Winter, Randalstown 660kg, £831 (126), J and G Hamilton, Broughshane 600kg, £750 (125), T Maybin, Ballynure 630kg, £787 (125) and William Hoey, Ballymena 720kg, £892 (124).

Beef heifers sold to: H Crawford, Moneyrea Belgian Blue 750kg, £1,747 (233), J S Savage, Ballywalter Limousin 520kg, £1,149 (221), V Cousley, Moneymore Limousin 570kg, £1,259 (221), J Luney, Newtownabbey Limousin 530kg, £1,150 (217), V Cousley, Limousin 610kg, £1,323 (217), J F Savage Limousin 530kg, £1,144 (216), Limousin 540kg, £1,166 (216), Limousin 480kg, £1,027 (214), V Cousley, Limousin 650kg, £1,384 (213), J Luney Limousin 540kg, £1,134 (210), J F Savage, Limousin 590kg, £1,239 (210), Limousin 550kg, £1,155 (210), W T McGookin, Larne Aberdeen Angus 530kg, £1,113 (210), D Winter, Randalstown Aberdeen Angus 580kg, £1,218 (210), T Millar, Broughshane Limousin 500kg, £1,030 (206), J F Savage, Limousin 560kg, £1,142 (204), N McKeague, Ballycastle Charolais 700kg, £1,421 (203), J Strange, Ballyclare Aberdeen Angus 510kg, £1,020 (200), T Millar, Broughshane Belgian Blue 490kg, £970 (198), R W Calvin, Ballymoney Simmental 590kg, £1,162 (197), Limousin 640kg, £1,254 (196), Derek Frew, Randalstown Limousin 460kg, £901 (196), Thomas Finlay, Larne Charolais 530kg, £1,033 (195), M I and D J, S J Currie, Ballymoney Charolais 630kg, £1,228 (195).

Beef bullocks sold to: H Crawford, Moneyrea Belgian Blue 760kg, £1,748 (230), Limousin 720kg, £1,627 (226), Limousin 790kg, £1,777 (225), I Gilliland, Ballymena Limousin 630kg, £1,386 (220), John Davidson, Moorfields Limousin 700kg, £1,526 (218), J F Savage, Ballywalter Limousin 640kg, £1,388 (217), J Strange, Ballyclare Belgian Blue 580kg, £1,258 (217), Chris McAllister, Moorfields Aberdeen Angus 690kg, £1,490 (216), John Davidson, Moorfields Limousin 710kg, £1,526 (215), J F Savage, Limousin 610kg, £1,311 (215), Francis Cassidy, Kilrea Limousin 740kg, £1,591 (215), Charolais 760kg, £1,626 (214), J F Savage, Limousin 640kg, £1,356 (212), Francis Cassidy, Limousin 690kg, £1,462 (212), John Davidson, Moorfields Limousin 710kg, £1,491 (210), J F Savage, Limousin 720kg, £1,512 (210), Limousin 680kg, £1,428 (210), I Gilliland, Ballymena Limousin 680kg, £1,428 (210), P McCurdy, Cushendun Charolais 620kg, £1,302 (210), J F Savage, Limousin 690kg, £1,435 (208), N McKeague, Ballycastle Charolais 750kg, £1,560 (208), John Davidson, Moorfields Limousin 580kg, £1,194 (206), J F Savage, Limousin 630kg, £1,297 (206) and local farmer Aberdeen Angus 700kg, £1,442 (206).

Friesian bullocks sold to: Paul McMullan, Dundrod 790kg, £1,343 (170), A Mawhinney, Bellaghy 620kg, £1,016 (164) and Paul McMullan 670kg, £1,098 (164).

Dairy stock sold to £1600 for an Ayrshire second calver from Trevor Brown, Crumlin. Ruling prices: Trevor Brown, Crumlin £1,600, Brian Mawhinney, Doagh £1,500, T and J Mackey, Ballynure £1,450, D W Graham, Clough £1,440, McCloskey Farms Ltd, Ballymoney £1,420, P Connolly, Armoy £1380, £1,330, T and J Mackey, Ballynure £1,320, £1,300, P Connolly, Armoy £1,270, J Surgenor, Dervock £1,100, McCloskey Farms Ltd £1,060 and W J Bryson, Crumlin £1,000.

Suckler stock sold well to £1,600 for a Belgian Blue cow with heifer calf from Colin Fleck, Clough. Ruling prices: Colin Fleck, Clough Belgian Blue cow and heifer calf £1,600, Limousin cow and heifer calf £1,410, Charolais cow and heifer calf £1,260, Patrick Logan, Ahoghill Charolais cow and bull calf £1,170, Limousin cow and bull calf £1,130, David Mairs, Magheragall Limousin cow and bull calf £1,110, Limousin cow and bull calf £1,100, Aberdeen Angus cow and bull calf £1,060, N Hamill, Aughafatten (2) Limousin £1,000 and William Weir, Carrickfergus Limousin £1,000.

220 lots in the calf ring sold to £500 for a partly reared Shorthorn beef bull, young bull calves to £420 for a five week old Limousin, heifer calves also to £420 for a five week old Limousin.

Beef bred bull calves sold to: R McCormick, Armoy Shorthorn beef £500, Patrick Logan, Ahoghill Limousin £470, R McCormick, Shorthorn beef £440, D Beattie, Finvoy Limousin £430, T Herbinson, Randalstown Charolais £420, D Beattie, Finvoy Limousin £420, W Gillespie, Portglenone Simmental £410, R McCormick Shorthorn beef £400, Aberdeen Angus £395, Alfie Brown, Antrim Fleckvieh £390, J King, Ballymena Belgian Blue £390, R McCormick, Armoy Shorthorn beef £380, (3) Shorthorn beef £375, T Herbinson, Randalstown Aberdeen Angus £365, James Graham, Larne Simmental £355, T J Johnston, Glenavy Limousin £350, W Gillespie, Simmental £340 and R McCormick, Armoy Shorthorn beef £340.

Heifer calves sold to: D Beattie, Finvoy Limousin £420, David Harkness, Ballymena Belgian Blue £415, D Beattie Limousin £400, R McCormick, Armoy (2) Shorthorn beef £385, Shorthorn beef £345, David Harkness, Belgian Blue £340, D S Wharry, Glenarm Blonde d’Aquitaine £340, Ross Clyde, Broughshane Limousin £340, D Beattie, Limousin £340, David Harkness Belgian Blue £335, Ganaway Farms, Millisle Shorthorn £310, D S Wharry, Glenarm Blonde d’Aquitaine £310, A and E Cochrane, Bushmills Belgian Blue £295, Ganaway Farms, Shorthorn £290, H Millar, Antrim Hereeford £290.

Friesian bull calves sold to: David Harkness, Ballymena (4) £170, R L A and D Irvine, Dundrod £140, H Millar, Antrim £130, T Herbinson, Randalstown £105 and T J Johnston, Glenavy £100.

Another super entry of just under 500 weanlings in Ballymena on Friday.

Bullocks sold to £665 over for a Charolais 330kg at £995 offered by T J McLornan, Nutts Corner.

Heifers sold to £800 over for a pair of 290kg at £1,090 presented by Philip Kerr, Cloughmills.

Heifers 0-300kgs

Phillip Kerr, Cloughmills (2) Limousin 290kg, £1,090 (375), S McAllister, Glenarm Charolais 210kg, £600 (285), A McErlean, Portglenone Charolais 260kg, £740 (284), W McBride, Ballycastle Charolais 230kg, £635 (276), S McAllister, Limousin 250kg, £690 (276), Charolais 240kg, £660 (275), Charolais 250kg, £680 (272), local farmer Limousin 230kg, £620 (269), S and W Robinson, Glenarm Limousin 230kg, £600 (260), Andrew Armstrong, Broughshane Charolais 200kg, £520 (260), A McErlean, Portglenone (2) Charolais 290kg, £750 (258), S and W Robinson, Glenarm Limousin 250kg, £620 (248) and A McErlean, Charolais 270kg, £660 (244).

301-350kgs

R Millar, Gleno (3) Charolais 340kg, £835 (245), A Abbott, Lisburn Limousin 340kg, £815 (239), S and W Robinson, Glenarm Limousin 320kg, £750 (234), A McErlean, Portglenone Limousin 330kg, £765 (231), J Jones, Belfast Limousin 330kg, £750 (227), Daniel F McAlonan, Dunloy Charolais 330kg, £735 (222), T J McLornan, Nutts Corner Limousin 330kg, £720 (218), J Jones, Belfast Limousin 340kg, £730 (214), Ian Hunter, Straid (3) Charolais 350kg, £750 (214), Ganaway Farms, Millisle (2) Shorthorn 350kg, £750 (214) and A Murray, Cushendall Charolais 350kg, £745 (212).

351kg and over

Phillip Kerr, Cloughmills Limousin 380kg, £900 (236), S Houston, Bangor Blonde d’Aquitaine 500kg, £1,140 (228), Ian Dodds, Glenwherry Limousin 380kg, £830 (218), D Kennedy, Ballymena Shorthorn 390kg, £850 (218), A Murray, Cushendall Limousin 420kg, £905 (215), J Jones, Belfast Limousin 380kg, £815 (214), Ganaway Farms, Millisle Shorthorn 380kg, £815 (214), A Murray, Cushendall Charolais 380kg, £810 (213), D Carson, Nutts Corner Limousin 380kg, £805 (211), D McKillop, Glenariffe Charolais 360kg, £745 (206), D Carson, Shorthorn 440kg, £910 (206), Phillip Kerr, Limousin 450kg, £930 (206), D McKillop, Glenarm Limousin 380kg, £780 (205), Daniel O’Haire, Dundrod Limousin 420kg, £850 (202), R Bell, Dundrod Charolais 400kg, £790 (197) and Ganaway Farms, Millisle Shorthorn 430kg, £845 (196).

Bulls/bullocks 0-300kgs

Robert Armstrong, Lisburn Charolais 230kg, £840 (365), S Taylor, Ligoniel Charolais 270kg, £890 (329), Robert Armstrong, Charolais 260kg, £840 (323), S Dawson, Lisburn Limousin 190kg, £580 (305), Edgar McIlwaine, Kilwaughter (3) Limousin 220kg, £665 (302), Robert Armstrong, Charolais 300kg, £905 (301), J C McMillan, Portglenone Charolais 290kg, £860 (296), Robert McNinch, Larne (4) Simmental 270kg £800 (296), W T McGookin, Larne Charolais 270kg, £785 (290) and W D Marshall, Clough (2) Charolais 200kg, £580 (290).

301-350kgs

S Taylor, Ligoniel Charolais 310kg, £945 (304), T J McLornan, Nutts Corner Charolais 330kg, £995 (301), S Taylor, Charolais 310kg, £890 (287), W T McGookin, Larne Charolais 320kg, £915 (285), Robert Armstrong, Lisburn Charolais 320kg, £890 (278), T J McLornan, Charolais 340kg, £925 (272), J C McMillan, Portglenone Charolais 350kg, £940 (268), W R Wilson, Ballymena Charolais 350kg, £935 (267), T J McLornan, Limousin 330kg, £875 (265), Olive Bell, Dundrod Limousin 320kg, £845 (264), Daniel F McAlonan, Dunloy Charolais 330kg, £870 (263), S Taylor, Ligoniel Charolais 340kg, £895 (263), J Jones, Belfast Charolais 340kg, £895 (263), Olive Bell Lim 310kg, £815 (262), D McKillop, Glenariffe Limousin 330kg, £860 (260) and S Taylor, Charolais 350kg, £900 (257).

351kg and over

A J Wilson, Ballymena Charolais 360kg, £980 (272), S Houston, Bangor Blonde d’Aquitaine 360kg, £910 (252), W T McGookin, Larne 380kg, £950 (250), T J McLornan, Nutts Corner Charolais 390kg, £930 (238), Andrew Armstrong, Broughshane Charolais 380kg, £900 (236), Miss J Gilliland, Muckamore Limousin 370kg, £875 (236), G McMaster, Broughshane Limousin 370kg, £870 (235), Miss J Gilliland, Limousin 360kg, £845 (234), Timothy Wray, Carnlough Limousin 410kg, £950 (231), Andrew Armstrong, Charolais 410kg, £950 (231), M Warwick, Antrim Simmental 390kg, £890 (228), George Quinn, Upper Ballinderry, (3) Simmental 360kg, £820 (227), C Millar, Kilrea Limousin 410kg, £925 (225) and George Quinn, Simmental 400kg, £890 (222).

Another great entry of sheep on Monday evening resulted in a steady trade. Ewes and lambs sold to £208. Ruling prices: S Jamieson, Broughshane 1 Charollais ewe and 2 lbs £208, N and P Park, Antrim 14 Suffolk ewes and 26 lbs £205, W Mitchell, Kells 3 Texel ewes and 6 lbs £198, S Jamieson 1 Charollais ewe and 2 lbs £188, J Stewart, Crumlin 1 crossbred ewe and 2 lbs £185, S Rainey, Ballygally 7 crossbred ewes and 7 lbs £180, D Thompson, Randalstown 5 crossbred ewes and 8 lbs £178, Bryan Gardiner, Ballymena 5 Texel ewes and 8 lbs £175, June Loughridge, Armoy 1 Charollais ewe and 2 lbs £175, Bryan Gardiner 4 Texel ewes and 7 lbs £172, S Jamieson, 2 Texel ewes and 2 lbs £170, Matthew Magill, Glenarm 4 crossbred ewes and 7 lbs £170, B Cannon, Antrim 4 crossbred ewes and 4 lbs £170, D Thompson, Randalstown 1 Texel ewe and 2 lbs £170, J Stewart, Crumlin 6 Texel ewes and 12 lbs £168 and D Thompson, Randalstown 2 Texel ewes and 3 lbs £168.

240 store cattle presented at Ballymena on Tuesday resulted in a terrific trade.

Bullocks sold to £715 over for a Charolais 540kg at £1,255 offered by W Millar, Broughshane.

Heifers sold to £695 over for a Charolais 570kg at £1,265 from H Christie, Dunloy.

Bulls/bullocks 0-500kgs

J Irwin, Ballymoney Charolais 430kg, £1,090 (253), Alex McDonald, Portglenone Limousin 470kg, £1,145 (243), Paul Brankin, Aghalee Charolais 460kg, £1,090 (237), J McErlean, Portglenone Simmental 490kg, £1,140 (232), N Boyd, Broughshane Limousin 460kg, £1,055 (229), Carrigeen Farms, Templepatrick (2) Limousin 410kg, £930 (226), H Nicholl, Randalstown Limousin 340kg, £770 (226), J McErlean, Limousin 460kg, £1,040 (226), local farmer Aberdeen Angus 460kg, £1,040 (226), Paul Brankin, Belgian Blue 480kg, £1,080 (225), N Boyd, Limousin 440kg, £975 (221), Mrs M Simmons, Antrim Charolais 390kg, £855 (219), W J Rodgers and Son, Glarryford (2) Aberdeen Angus 420kg, £910 (216) and N and J Coleman, Doagh Belgian Blue 450kg, £970 (215).

501kg and over

W Millar, Broughshane Limousin 520kg, £1,210 (232), Charolais 540kg, £1,255 (232), Limousin 520kg, £1,200 (230), Patrick McKendry, Kilrea Charolais 540kg, £1,230 (227), Paul Brankin, Aghalee Limousin 530kg, £1,200 (226), J and J Rea, Kilwaughter Limousin 570kg, £1,290 (226), W J and R J Cuthbert, Ballycarry Blonde d’Aquitaine 610kg, £1,365 (223), A McDonald, Portglenone Charolais 580kg, £1,295 (223), E J McErlean, Portglenone Limousin 510kg, £1,130 (221), W Montgomery, Broughshane Aberdeen Angus 590kg (220), Leo McFall, Ahoghill Limousin 550kg, £1,210 (220), W Montgomery, Aberdeen Angus 580kg, £1,275 (219), Aberdeen Angus 590kg, £1,285 (217), W Millar, Broughshane Limousin 550kg, £1,190 (216), Leo McFall, Ahoghill Charolais 560kg, £1,210 (216) and W Montgomery, Aberdeen Angus 620kg, £1,335 (215).

Heifers 0-500kgs

W H Knox, Ballynure Limousin 380kg, £870 (229), W R Semple, Magheramourne Charolais 420kg, £960 (228), C Christie, Cloughmills Limousin 480kg, £1,090 (227), W H Knox, Lim 380kg, £840 (221), William Weir, Carrickfergus Limousin 500kg, £1,095 (219), Limousin 480kg, £1,040 (216), W R Semple, Charolais 480kg, £1,040 (216), Charolais 460kg, £990 (215), Charolais 460kg, £980 (213), Charolais 430kg, £910 (211), W H Knox, Limousin 400kg, £845 (211), John Ferguson, Straid, Charolais 410kg, £860 (209), V Hamilton, Cushendun Aberdeen Angus 480kg, £1,000 (208), Martin Beattie, Moorfields Charolais 490kg, £1,020 (208), I Mawhinney, Antrim Aberdeen Angus 460kg, £950 (206) and N Boyd, Broughshane Limousin 430kg, £885 (205).

501kg and over

Wm Weir, Carrickfergus Limousin 510kg, £1,135 (222), H Christie, Dunloy Charolais 570kg, £1,265 (221), W Knowles, Cloughmills Charolais 520kg, £1,125 (216), W R Semple, Charolais 540kg, £1,165 (215), local farmer, Aberdeen Angus 510kg, £1,100 (215), H Christie, Charolais 530kg, £1,135 (214), Charolais 600kg, £1,270 (211), V Hamilton, Cushendun Limousin 520kg, £1,100 (211), S Taylor, Ligoniel Simmental 540kg, £1,115 (206), N Boyd, Broughshane Limousin 510kg, £1,050 (205), William Weir, Carrickfergus Charolais 520kg, £1,065 (204), W R Semple, Larne Charolais 530kg, £1,080 (203), William Weir, (2) Limousin 520kg, £1,050 (201), Simmental 570kg, £1,145 (200) and K and M Gawn, Kells Simmental 510kg, £1,000 (196).

An entry of 701 sheep in Ballymena on Wednesday resulted in a sharp trade.

Fat lambs sold to 618p for a pen of Texels 22kg at £136 from David McIlwaine, Glenwherry.

Hoggets sold to 458p for a pen of Texels 24kg at £110.

Fat ewes sold to £104.

Fat lambs (202)

David McIlwaine, Glenwherry 1 Texel 22kg, £136 (618), A and D McAfee, Bushmills 9 Texel 20.5kg, £125 (609), T Robinson, Ballynure 1 Texel 22kg, £133 (604), Sam Agnew, Ballyclare 20 Texel 23kg, £135 (587), T and J Mackey, Ballynure 12 Texel 22.5kg, £130.50 (580), R C and J C Watson, Rasharkin 16 Suffolk 22kg, £125 (568), J and J Rea, Kilwaughter 9 Charollais 23.5kg, £133 (566), Moore Wallace, Dunloy 19 Texel 23kg, £127 (552), R Morrow, Glenarm 1 Texel 22kg, £120 (545), Kim Steele Nicholson, Antrim 8 Suffolk 23kg, £125 (543), D Cowan, Ballycarry 12 Suffolk 23kg, £125 (543), M Park, Ballymena 10 Texel 23.5kg, £127.50 (542), Alastair Gardner, Magheramourne 7 Suffolk 22.5kg, £120 (533), W J Kissock, Ballymena 5 Texel 24kg, £128 (533), N and J McKee, Larne 6 Texel 20.5kg, £109 (531) and Brendan McCoy, Toomebridge 12 Suffolk 24kg, £125 (520).

Fat hoggets (215)

Top prices per kg: David McIlwaine, Glenwherry 2 Texel 24kg, £110 (458), Sam McNabney, Clough 3 Texel 24kg, £110 (458), D McFerran, Dunloy 40 Suffolk 22.5kg, £99 (440), Ian Campbell, Templepatrick 4 Texel 25.5kg, £112 (439), Simon Loughery, Limavady 1 Texel 27kg, £115 (425), S Jamieson, Broughshane 8 Suffolk 27kg, £115 (425), Bryan Gardiner, Ballymena 8 Texel 23.5kg, £100 (425), R Morrow, Glenarm 1 crossbred 25kg, £106 (424), Callum Patterson, Broughshane 2 Suffolk 26kg, £110 (423), Robert Magee, Kilwaughter 1 Zwartble 26kg, £110 (423), Andrew Dunn, Greenisland 1 Texel 25kg, £105 (420), J Crawford, Aughafatten 2 crossbred 25kg, £105 (420), James Sheppard, Raloo 4 Texel 26.5kg, £110 (415), D McFerran, Dunloy 2 Blackface 28kg, £116 (414), A and E Wylie, Martinstown 10 Suffolk 22kg, £88 (400).

Fat ewes (284)

First quality

Suffolk - £80-£104

Texel - £80-104

Crossbred - £65-80

Blackface - £50-£70