Beef cows sell to £1,458 at Ballymena Mart

217 beef cattle met improved demand.

Prime heifers sold to 213 pence per kg for a 520kg Limousin, steers to 212p for a 550kg Limousin.

Beef cows to 195 pence for a 670kg Limousin and Friesian cows to 118 pence.

Beef cows sold to: W and N Martin, Broughshane Limousin 670k,g £1,306 (195), O’Kane Farm, Dunloy Charolais 780kg, £1,458 (187), S Taylor, Ligoniel Charolais 590kg, £949 (161), O’Kane Farm Charolais 880kg, £1,399 (159), P and S Kelly, Kells Limousin 710kg, £1,121 (158), C Magill, Larne Limousin 760kg, £1,193 (157), L Scullion, Bellaghy Shorthorn 620kg, £961 (155), C Magill Limousin 730kg, £1,131 (155), V Hamilton, Cushendun Simmental 870kg, £1,322 (152), R J McNeill, Glenarm Limousin 720kg, £1,080 (150), W H Harkness, Crumlin Limousin 840kg, £1,260 (150), Patrick McSparron, Cushendun Limousin 600kg, £882 (147), John E O’Kane, Cushendall Limousin 690kg, £1,007 (146), R Arrell Limousin 800kg, £1,160 (145), M Toner, Desertmartin Limousin 770kg, £1,101 (143), Bernard McKay, Cushendun Limousin 600kg, £852 (142), S Taylor, Ligoniel Limousin 610kg, £860 (141).

Friesian cows sold to: Mrs M Wilkin, Islandmagee 620kg, £731 (118), D McAuley, Toomebridge 690kg, £731 (106), Mrs M Wilkin 680kg, £714 (105), A T Lowry, Loughgiel 570kg, £598 (105), Joseph Adams, Ballymena 470kg, £488 (104), R J White, Liscolman 770kg, £793 (103), T F Duncan and Co, Crumlin 720kg, £727 (101), R J White 720kg, £705 (98), S Cassidy, Magherafelt 670kg, £656 (98), 770kg, £746 (97), R A Gordon, Cloughmills 720kg, £698 (97), D McAuley 600kg, £576 (96), W R Hamilton, Broughshane 620kg, £595 (96), C A Orr, Cloughmills 750kg, £712 (95), local farmer 690kg, £655 (95), R Waide, Cloughmills 560kg, £532 (95), D McAuley 720kg, £684 (95).

Beef heifers sold to: A McIlveen, Kells Limousin 520kg, £1,107 (213), D Hanna, Ballymoney Charolais 690kg, £1,462 (212), E Logan, Ahoghill Limousin 570kg, £1,208 (212), P McKeown, Glenravel Charolais 580kg, £1,229 (212), E Logan Limousin 570kg, £1,191 (209), Ian McConaghy, Bushmills Simmental 610kg, £1,226 (201), Gardiner Murdock, Broughshane Charolais 650kg, £1,300 (200), W H Harkness, Crumlin Blonde d’Aquitaine 570kg, £1,140 (200), E Logan, Ahoghill Limousin 530kg, £1,060 (200), Ian McConaghy, Bushmills Charolais 560kg, £1,120 (200), Wilbert Reid, Aughafatten Limousin 720kg, £1,432 (199), Gardiner Murdock Limousin 610kg, £1,207 (198), J and J Rea, Kilwaughter Charolais 640kg £1260 (197), Ian McConaghy, Charolais 550kg £1083 (197), J and J Rea Charolais 720kg, £1,411 (196), Sean McMullan, Downpatrick Aberdeen Angus 540kg, £1,053 (195).

Beef steers sold to: E Ferguson, Magherafelt Limousin 550kg, £1,166 (212), I Gilliland, Ballymena Limousin 630kg, £1,304 (207), W McKee, Tobermore Sim 690kg, £1,414 (205), D Gilliland, Ballymena Limousin 710kg, £1,448 (204), C B Wilkinson, Randalstown Aberdeen Angus 660kg, £1,346 (204), I Gilliland Limousin 760kg, £1,520 (200), E Ferguson Limousin 530kg, £1,060 (200), Ian McConaghy, Bushmills Aberdeen Angus 720kg, £1,418 (197), James McFadden, Kells Limousin 690kg, £1,352 (196), John McKeague, Dunloy Charolais 640kg, £1,248 (195).

Demand continued strong for good quality dairy stock with £2,040 for a calved heifer from J Walker, Randalstown, £2,010 for a second calver from Blair Jamison, Broughshane.

Ruling prices: J Walker, Randalstown £2,040, Blair Jamison, Broughshane £2,010, A Park, Crumlin £1900, R H and H A Shanks, Dunadry £1,810, A Park £1,680, £1,670, D W Graham, Clough £1,570, David McNeilly, Randalstown £1,560, J McCann, Lurgan £1,350, J Surgenor, Dervock £1,320, David Steele, Glenavy £1,320, J McCann £1,310, T J Gordon, Ballyclare £1,300.

Suckler stock sold to £1,800 for an in calf Limousin heifer.

Ruling prices: J Sawyers, Aughnacloy Limousin £1,800, Philip Patterson, Crumlin Limousin heifer and heifer calf £1,400, J Sawyers Belgian Blue heifer and heifer calf £1,360, D Allen, Moneymore Limousin heifer and heifer calf £1,220, Limousin heifer and heifer calf £1,150, J Carey, Portglenone Limousin heifer £1,120, (2) Limousin £1060, Limousin £1,050, J Sawyers Shorthorn £1,000, J Carey Limousin £1,000.

Excellent demand for 222 lots in the calf ring.

Bull calves to £460 for a month old Sim, heifer calves to £380 also for a Simmental.

R J T Fleming, Templepatrick Simmental £460, F G and T McMullan, Broughshane Belgian Blue £460, Ian Paisley, Magheramourne Limousin £455, M T Boyd, Kilwaughter Belgian Blue £450, Limousin £445, Ian Paisley Limousin £435, (2) Limousin £430, G Devlin, Randalstown Charolais £430, Ian Paisley Limousin £420, C and R Brown, Ballywalter Fleckvieh £420, RJT Fleming, Simmental £420, DS Wharry, Glenarm Simmental £420, R Crawford, Raloo Aberdeen Angus £420, G Devlin, Randalstown Limousin £405, R Crawford Simmental £405, Simmental £400, C and R Brown Fleckvieh £395, R Crawford Aberdeen Angus £385, R Crawford Aberdeen Angus £385, Raymond Stewart, Ballyclare Limousin £380, M T Boyd, Kilwaughter Limousin £380, Andrew McNeill, Coleraine Limousin £370, R Baird, Carrickfergus Fleckvieh £360.

Heifer calves sold to: R Crawford, Raloo (3) Simmental £380, (2) Simmental £375, Simmental £360, Ian Paisley, Magheramourne Limousin £355, M T Boyd, Kilwaughter Belgian Blue £345, Hugh Hall, Ballyclare Belgian Blue £340, Ian Paisley Limousin £340, R Crawford Aberdeen Angus £340, Ian Paisley Limousin £335, I Montgomery, Glenwherry Limousin £330, D S Wharry, Glenarm Simmental £325, Raymond Stewart, Ballyclare Limousin £320, H Mulvenna, Glenarm Limousin £310, D Montgomery, Glenwherry Limousin £310.

Friesian bull calves sold to: G Devlin, Randalstown £230, J A Thompson, Randalstown £180, M T Boyd, Kilwaughter (2) £180, J Huey, Armoy £180, S J and R J McLean, Straid £170, G Devlin, Randalstown £170, J V and R J Moore, Larne £145, J Hutchinson, Ballyclare £130, W A Holden, Larne £100, D McNeill, Rathkenny (2) £90, S J and R J McNeill, £80, Lyle Bryson, Dunadry £60, D McNeill, Rathkenny (4) £60.

344 weanlings sold readily to 315 pence per kg for a 260kg Charolais bullock at £820, stronger bullocks to 271 pence for a 350kg Charolais at £950.

Heifers to 297 pence for a 310kg Limousin at £920.

Stronger heifers to 276 pence for a 380kg Limousin at £1,050.

Bulls/bullocks 0-300kgs

A Stevenson, Armoy Charolais 260kg, £820 (315), A V Magill, Carnlough Limousin 260kg, £780 (300), H Morrell, Macosquin Charolais 290kg, £840 (289), A V Magill Limousin 280kg, £790 (282), Limousin 300kg, £845 (281), J Sawyers, Aughnacloy Charolais 260kg, £730 (280), John Buick, Kells Limousin 300kg, £830 (276), A Stevenson Charolais 300kg, £800 (266), M McAuley, Martinstown Limousin 300kg, £800 (266), M Warwick, Antrim Limousin 300kg, £800 (266), John Buick Limousin 290kg, £770 (265), A V Magill, Carnlough Limousin 210kg, £550 (261), local farmer (2) Blonde d’Aquitaine 250kg, £640 (256), A V Magill Limousin 210kg, £530 (252), J Sawyers Charolais 230kg, £580 (252).

301-350kgs

O’Kane Farm, Dunloy Charolais 350kg, £950 (271), L McClinton, Glenarm Charolais 310kg, £840 (271), John Buick, Kells Limousin 330kg, £890 (269), P McConnell, Belfast Charolais 320kg, £860 (268), AV Magill, Carnlough Limousin 310kg, £830 (267), S McCormick, Martinstown Charolais 320kg, £855 (267), P McConnell, Limousin 310kg, £815 (262), S McCormick Charolais 330kg, £865 (262), L McClinton, Glenarm Charolais 310kg, £810 (261), A V Magill Limousin 310kg, £810 (261), P McConnell Limousin 320kg, £835 (260), Nigel McClure, Ballymoney Limousin 330kg, £860 (260), J Cunningham, Broughshane Limousin 340kg, £885 (260), Brian Connon, Larne Limousin 320kg, £830 (259), A V Magill Charolais 330kg, £855 (259) and J O’Kane, Carnlough Charolais 320kg, £820 (256).

351kg and over

A S Millar, Antrim Charolais 370kg, £980 (264), Charolais 370kg, £970 (262), Charolais 360kg, £940 (261), W McVey, Carnlough Charolais 360kg, £925 (256), Henry McLaughlin, Aughfatten Limousin 360kg, £925 (256), W McVey, Carnlough Charolais 410kg, £1,040 (253), P McConnell, Ligoniel Limousin 360kg, £890 (247), S McCormick, Martinstown Charolais 360kg, £890 (247), A S Millar Charolais 390kg, £960 (246), J Campbell, Carnlough Limousin 390kg, £955 (244), Billy Gamble, Strabane Limousin 390kg, £945 (242), Mrs M Crawford, Carnalbana Charolais 450kg, £1,085 (241), S McCormick, Martinstown Charolais 370kg, £870 (235), Mrs M Foster, Kells Charolais 400kg, £935 (233), Stewart Anderson, Ballymoney Belgian Blue 420kg, £980 (233) and Eileen Hamilton, Moorfields Limousin 370kg, £860 (232).

Heifers 0-300kgs

A Magill, Carnlough Limousin 300kg, £805 (268), M Warwick, Antrim Limousin 250kg, £660 (264), Michael McAuley, Newtowncrommelin Limousin 260kg, £670 (257), A V Magill Limousin 240kg, £600 (250), Charolais 280kg, £690 (246), Michael McAuley, Newtowncrommelin Limousin 270kg, £665 (246), Stephen A McAuley, Ballymoney Charolais 270kg, £660 (244), A V Magill, Limousin 260kg, £630 (242), J Sawyers, Aughnacloy Limousin 180kg, £435 (241), Charolais 250kg, £600 (240), Stephen A McAuley Charolais 240kg, £575 (239), J Sawyers Limousin 280kg, £670 (239), A Stevenson, Armoy Charolais 280kg, £660 (235), A V Magill Charolais 280kg, £660 (235), A Stevenson Charolais 300kg, £705 (235), Stephen A McAuley Charolais 300kg, £705 (235).

301-350kgs

Henry McLaughlin, Aughfatten Limousin 310kg, £920 (296), AV Magill, Carnlough Limousin 330kg, £940 (284), C Kennedy, Ballyclare Charolais 330kg, £865 (262), A Magill Limousin 350kg, £905 (258), A V Magill Limousin 330kg, £840 (254), J Campbell, Carnlough Limousin 330kg, £825 (250), C Kennedy, Ballyclare Charolais 330kg, £820 (248), (2) Charolais 350kg, £840 (240), M McAuley, Martinstown Limousin 310kg, £740 (238), A V Magill Charolais 330kg, £780 (236), Limousin 340kg, £800 (235), M Warwick, Antrim (2) Limousin 310kg, £710 (229), J O’Kane, Carnlough (2) Charolais 330kg, £755 (228).

351kg and over

O’Kane Farm, Dunloy Limousin 380kg, £1,050 (276), Charolais 360kg, £950 (263), A S Millar, Antrim Limousin 360kg, £940 (261), A V Magill, Carnlough Limousin 360kg, £900 (250), C Kennedy, Ballyclare Charolais 380kg, £950 (250), Mrs M Crawford, Carnalbana Charolais 360kg, £870 (241), Eileen Hamilton, Moorfields Limousin 360kg, £860 (238), W McVey, Carnlough Charolais 360kg, £860 (238), A V Magill Charolais 370kg, £855 (231), O’Kane Farm Limousin 390kg, £880 (225), Mrs M Crawford Charolais 450kg, £1,015 (225), Henry McLaughlin, Aughafatten Limousin 380kg, £855 (255), J S P and Mrs M Gibson, Aughafatten Limousin 400kg, £900 (225) and O’Kane Farm Limousin 390kg, £870 (223).

An entry of 170 store cattle in Ballymena resulted in a terrific trade.

Bullocks sold to £670 over for a Charolais 580kg at £1250 offered by A S Millar, Antrim.

Heifers sold to £550 over for a BAQ and Charolais 530kg at £1080 presented by Mrs J G Smyth, Crossgar.

Bulls/bullocks 0-500kgs

S McAtamney, Knockloughrim Limousin 420kg, £990 (235), Charolais 430kg, £980 (227), Mrs J G Smyth, Crossgar Charolais 420kg, £950 (226), A Christie, Ballymoney Limousin 470kg, £1,060 (225), Limousin 410kg, £920 (224), A S Millar, Antrim Charolais 490kg, £1,085 (221), Mrs J G Smyth, Crossgar Charolais 400kg, £885 (221), A Christie Limousin 410kg, £900 (219), A S Millar Saler 490kg, £1,075 (219), A Christie Limousin 460kg, £1,000 (217), Alistair Martin, Kells Blonde d’Aquitaine 370kg, £800 (216), J S Hamilton, Ballymena (2) Charolais 500kg, £1,070 (214), Robert Baxter, Portglenone Limousin 470kg, £1,005 (213), J S Hamilton Charolais 480kg, £1,025 (213), J C McMillan, Portglenone Belgian Blue 470kg, £1,000 (212).

501kg and over

J S Hamilton, Ballymena Charolais 510kg, £1,100 (215), A S Millar, Antrim Charolais 580kg, £1,250 (215), J S Hamilton Charolais 550kg, £1,150 (209), Bonnar Farms, Ballymena Charolais 550kg, £1,145 (208), A S Millar Charolais 540kg, £1,120 (207), Bonnar Farms Charolais 550kg, £1,130 (205), Robert Baxter, Portglenone Limousin 520kg, £1,060 (203), W J and I Brown, Magherafelt Simmental 560kg, £1,135 (202), J S Hamilton Charolais 520kg, £1,050 (201), S Wilson, Ballymena Charolais 550kg, £1,110 (201), Bonnar Farms Limousin 560kg, £1,130 (201), S Wilson Limousin 580kg, £1,165 (200), Bonnar Farms Charolais 530kg, £1,060 (200), Walter G Hoy, Templepatrick Limousin 580kg, £1,160 (200) and J G Smyth, Crossgar Charolais 540kg, £1,070 (198), Charolais 540kg, £1,065 (197).

Heifers 0-500kgs

D Thompson, Bushmills Limousin 380kg, £810 (213), Limousin 370kg, £760 (205), Limousin 410kg, £840 (204), Walter G Hoy, Templepatrick Charolais 440kg, £900 (204), J G Smyth, Crossgar Charolais 500kg, £995 (199), Charolais 490kg, £970 (198), Blonde d’Aquitaine 480kg, £935 (194), Walter Hoy, Templepatrick Charolais 480kg, £920 (191), J C McMillan, Portglenone Charolais 480kg, £905 (188), M T Boyd, Kilwaughter Belgian Blue 480kg, £890 (185), J G Smyth Aberdeen Angus 480kg, £880 (183), Walter G Hoy, Templepatrick Simmental 470kg, £850 (180) and J C McMillan, Portglenone Limousin 500kg, £900 (180).

501kg and over

J G Smyth, Crossgar (2) Blonde d’Aquitaine 530kg, £1,080 (203), Charolais 550kg, £1,100 (200), D Logan, Randalstown Simmental 530kg, £1,040 (196), Limousin 510kg, £1,000 (196), J G Smyth Limousin 540kg, £1,050 (194), D Logan Belgian Blue 510kg, £985 (193), J G Smyth Aberdeen Angus 590kg, £,1100 (186), D Logan Belgian Blue 550kg, £1,000 (181), J G Smyth Blonde d’Aquitaine 520kg, £945 (181). An entry of 1,193 sheep in Ballymena on Wednesday resulted in a much improved trade.

Fat hoggets sold to 477p for a pen of 3 Texels 18kg at £86 and to a top per head of £105 for a pen of 7 Texels 29kg at £105 from Miss J Gilliland, Muckamore. Fat ewes sold to £90.

Top prices per head: Miss J Gilland, Muckamore 7 Texel 29kg, £105, Hamilton Alexander, Glenarm 2 Texel 37.5kg, £105, Darren Stewart, Ballyclare 2 Suffolk 30kg, £104, Brian Watt, Loughgiel 5 Suffolk 30.5kg, £104, Stewart McIlwaine, Glenwherry 1 Suffolk 28kg, £104, Miss J Gilliland 29 Texel 26.5kg, £103, S Jamieson, Broughshane 32 Texel 28.5kg, £103, W Clyde, Antrim 24 Texel 27.5kg, £103, Graeme Martin, Broughshane 12 Texel 25kg, £102.50, R McCormick, Armoy 6 Texel 28kg, £102, Pat Anderson, Templepatrick 20 Texel 27kg, £102, Hamilton Alexander, Glenarm 1 Texel 25kg, £102, S J C and A Forbes, Castlederg 7 Dorset 26kg, £101, Denver Logan, Randalstown 16 Texel 25kg, £101, A Dobbs, Carrickfergus 7 Texel 24kg, £101, G and B Taylor, Ballymoney 42 crossbred 28kg, £101, R McCormick, Armoy 2 crossbred 29kg, £101, local farmer 3 Suffolk 27kg, £101, A Smyth, Ballymoney 18 Texel 25.5kg, £101, B Hall, Monkstown 40 Texel 26kg, £101, I Barkley, Dunloy 29 Suffolk 26kg, £100.50, C and M White, Aughafatten 2 Blackface 28kg, £100 and D A Boyd, Broughshane 42 Texel 24.5kg, £100.

Top prices per kg: Eric Hughes, Ballyclare 3 Texel 18kg, £86 (477), I Morrison, Dunloy 13 Texel 21kg, £96 (457), B Hamill, Aughafatten 3 Texel 19.5kg, £88 (451), N Hamill, Aughafatten 3 Texel 21kg, £91.50 (435), S O’Hara, Ballymena 10 Texel 21kg, £90.50 (431), Frank O’Hara, Ballymena 2 Texel 21kg, £90.50 (431), Sam McNabney, Clough 29 Suffolk 20.5kg, £88 (429), local farmer 18 crossbred 23kg, £98 (426), S Craig, Ballycastle 14 Texel 21.5kg, £91.50 (425), R and M Kidd, Aughfatten 15 Lleyn 22.5kg, £95.50 (424), S Moore, Ballyclare 22 Texel 23kg, £97 (421), A Dobbs, Carrickfergus 7 Texel 24kg, £101 (420), J J Hill, Islandmagee 25 Suffolk 22kg, £92 (418), S Wilson, Ballymena 66 Texel 23kg, £96 (417), R McCormick, Armoy 2 Texel 24kg, £100 (416), I Montgomery, Glenwherry 43 Suffolk 23.5kg, £97.50 (414), Rodney McNeill, Glenarm 23 Texel 23.5kg, £97.50 (414), Colin Alexander, Glenarm 4 Texel 22.5kg, £93 (413), M Ellis, Ballymena 5 Texel 24kg, £99 (412), Stewart McIlwaine, Glenwherry 5 Suffolk 22.5kg, £92.50, R McNabney, B’shane 14 Texel 24kg, £98.50 (410), Graeme Martin, Broughshane 12 Texel 25kg, £102.50 (410), W McIlwaine, Ballyclare 7 Blackface 21kg, £86 (409) and J Walker, Randalstown 14 crossbred 23kg, £94 (408).

Fat ewes (146)

First quality

Suffolk - £65-£85

Texel - £70-£90

Crossbred - £55-£72

Blackface - £35-£50