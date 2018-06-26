Beef cows sell to £1,489.20 at Clogher Mart

Another good entry of 976 cattle came under the hammer at Clogher Mart again with quality stock selling to premium prices.

In the fatstock ring beef cows sold to £1,489.20 for a 680kg Limousin to £219 per 100kg followed by £1,432.20 for a 770kg Limousin to £186 per 100kg.

Cow heifers sold to £223 per 100kg for a 600kg Limousin totalling £1,338 and selling to a top of £224 per 100kg for a 580kg Charolais totalling £1,299.20.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £134 per 100kg.

Fat bulls sold to £1,668.60 for a 810kg Limousin to £206.

Leading prices for beef cows and heifers as follows: Cookstown producer 580kg Charolais to £224 (£1,299.20), Greencastle producer 600kg Limousin to £223 (£1,338) and 680kg Limousin to £219 (£1,489.20), Kesh producer 500kg Limousin to £207 and 550kg Limousin to £189. Newtownhamilton producer 600kg Charolais to £199 and 630kg Limousin to £181. Fivemiletown producer 590kg Simmental to £198. Aughnacloy producer 460kg Simmental to £196. Clogher producer 680kg Limousin to £195 and 590kg Limousin to £190. Lisnaskea producer 490kg Simmental to £191. Lisnaskea producer 620kg Limousin to £187 and 700kg Limousin to £186. Glenarm producer 560kg Limousin to £186. Kilkeel producer 770kg Limousin to £186 (£1,432.20), Plumbridge producer 670kg Limousin to £184. Trillick producer 460kg Simmental to £184. Sheskinshule producer 520kg Limousin to £180. Greencastle producer 610kg Limousin to £180.

Other quality lots sold from £152 to £178 per 100kg.

Second quality lots sold from £120 to £150 per 100kg.

Well fleshed Friesian cows sold from £126 to £134 per 100kg.

Plainer lots sold from £94 to £118 per 100kg.

Poorer types sold from £58 to £88 per 100kg.

FAT BULLS

Dungannon producer 810kg Limousin to £206 (£1,668,60), Killadeas producer 1,130kg Simmental to £146 (£1,649.80), Brookeborough producer 1,040kg Charolais to £145 (£1,508), Dromore producer 860kg Limousin to £140 (£1,204), Omagh producer 940kg Aberdeen Angus to £139 (£1,306.60), Omagh producer 860kg Simmental to £116 (£997.60), Lisbellaw producer 890kg Charolais to £115 (£1,023.50).

FAT STEERS OVERAGE

740kg Charolais to £190. 590kg Limousin to £186. 760kg Limousin to £176. 720kg Simmental to £166. 810kg Simmental to £166. 730kg Simmental to £166. 580kg Limousin to £165. 600kg Simmental to £165. 560kg Simmental to £165. 650kg Simmental to £160.

FAT STEERS UNDERAGE

710kg Charolais to £201. 520kg Charolais to £200, 620kg Limousin to £200. 530kg Simmental to £200. 760kg Limousin to £199. 560kg Aberdeen Angus to £196. 530kg Charolais to £195. 660kg Fleckvieh to £175. 630kg Fleckvieh to £175. 540kg Simmental to £174. 550kg Limousin to £174. 540kg Aberdeen Angus to £172. 560kg Hereford to £165.

FAT HEIFERS UNDERAGE

490kg Aberdeen Angus to £210. 560kg Aberdeen Angus to £197. 610kg Aberdeen Angus to £196. 500kg Aberdeen Angus to £193. 500kg Aberdeen Angus to £192. 550kg Aberdeen Angus to £192. 550kg Charolais to £190. 570kg Aberdeen Angus to £187. 590kg Aberdeen Angus to £184. 500kg Simmental to £170. 490kg Fleckvieh to £158.

STORE BULLOCKS

A good steady demand in this section with forward lots selling to £1,500 for a 680kg Charolais (£220), 710kg Simmental to £1,475, 640kg Limousin to £1,450 (£226), 690kg Charolais to £1,440 and 680kg Charolais to £1,370 for R Sands, Newry. P L McCaffery, Derrylin sold a 700kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,480 (£211), R Hall, Fivemiletown 910kg Limousin to £1,460. K Caldwell, Fivemiletown 570kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,290 (£226), 570kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,205. M Davidson, Cookstown 630kg Limousin to £1,290, 590kg Charolais to £1,240, 570kg Limousin to £1,235, 540kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £1,200 (£222), K Morris, Gortin 740kg Limousin to £1,250. I T Ruddock, Waringstown 570kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,135. P Patterson, Augher 620kg Hereford to £1120, 600kg Shorthorn to £1,080 and 550kg Limousin to £1,055. S Daly, Loughmacrory 530kg Limousin to £1,100.

MEDIUM WEIGHT STORES 410KG TO 500KG

J A Little, Newtownbutler 490kg Charolais to £1,135 (£231), C Kelly, Dungannon 460kg Charolais to £1,095 (£238), 470kg Charolais to £1,070, 410kg Charolais to £1,065 (£260), 490kg Hereford to £1,060, 470kg Charolais to £1,055, 440kg Hereford to £1,025, 450kg Charolais to £1,025. P J McElroy, Tempo 460kg Charolais to £1,090. R A Orr, Brookeborough 490kg Charolais to £1080. Ballygawley producer 470kg Limousin to £1,000. C McCombe, Clogher 470kg Limousin to £995 and 440kg Charolais to £985. D Sands, Newry 460kg Hereford to £980.

SMALLER SORTS 400KG & UNDER

P J McElroy, Tempo 390kg Charolais to £990. C Kelly, Dungannon 390kg Charolais to £980. J A Little, Newtownbutler 340kg Charolais to £870.

STORE HEIFERS

A brisk demand in this section with strong stores selling to £1,440 for a 650kg Limousin (£221.50) and 610kg Limousin to £1,365 (£224) for B Hutton, Cookstown. R Dallas, Stewartstown 610kg Charolais to £1,425 (£233) and 540kg Limousin to £1,215 (£225), M McCaughey, Aughnacloy 600kg Charolais to £1,230 (£205), 540kg Charolais to £1,180, 550kg Charolais to £1,150 and 560kg Charolais to £1,150. D Simpson, Aughnacloy 540kg Charolais to £1,135, 520kg Limousin to £1,120 and 530kg Limousin to £1,060. S Hannigan, Dromore 560kg Charolais to £1,120 and 660kg Charolais to £1,080. Clogher producer 520kg Limousin to £1,100. F Gormley, Omagh 520kg Limousin to £1,030.

MEDIUM WEIGHTS STORES 410KG TO 500KG

A Rafferty, Dungannon 490kg Belgian Blue to £1,010 (£206), F Gormley, Omagh 470kg Charolais to £1,005 (£214) and 480kg Limousin to £950. P J McElroy, Tempo 480kg Charolais to £1,000 and 440kg Saler to £900. D Shortt, Clogher 450kg Charolais to £925 and 410kg Charolais to £800. S Hannigan, Dromore 470kg Charolais to £885. D McCartan, Ballygawley 460kg Limousin to £830. S McGovern, Clogher 470kg Simmental to £765. D J Straghan, Armagh 400kg Belgian Blue to £760. M Shortt, Clogher 410kg Charolais to £730. G Corrigan, Dungannon 410kg Limousin to £695.

SMALLER SORTS 400KG & UNDER

C McCombe, Clogher 400kg Charolais to £790 and 380kg Charolais to £740. S McCulla, Cookstown 390kg Limousin to £785. B Graham, Garrison 360kg Limousin to £695. D J Straghan, Armagh 370kg Belgian Blue to £675 and 370kg Belgian Blue to £650. T J McCusker, Tempo 340kg Limousin to £670. G Corrigan, Dungannon 360kg Belgian Blue to £630, 320kg Limousin to £510, 270kg Limousin to £485. N Hill, Newtownstewart 350kg Charolais to £535 and 330kg Simmental to £530.

WEANLINGS

200 on offer sold to a very firm demand with steers and bulls selling to £1,120 for a 500kg Charolais (£224) and reaching £278 per 100kg for a 360kg Charolais to £1,000.

Weanling heifers sold to £995 for a 400kg Limousin (£249) reaching £292 per 100kg for a 270kg Charolais to £790

Leading prices: J Boylan, Aughnacloy 500kg Charolais to £1,120 (£224), 460kg Charolais to £1,015 and 470kg Charolais to £985. F Mallon, Dungannon 420kg Charolais to £1,035 (£246), 380kg Limousin to £1,005 (£264), 360kg Charolais to £1,000 (£278), 410kg Charolais to £990 (£241) and 390kg Charolais to £930. A Lynch, Ballygawley 390kg Lithuanian Black and White to £1,020 (£261.50), 380kg Limousin to £1,015 (£267) and 380kg Limousin to £940 twice. Kesh producer 410kg Limousin to £1,020 (£249) and 380kg Limousin to £980. D Rafferty, Dungannon 400kg Charolais to £1,000 (£250), P Hughes, Dungannon 470kg Charolais to £990 and 450kg Charolais to £935. M Toner, Desertmartin 440kg Limousin to £970. M/S P McAloon and C Shevlin, Rosslea 370kg Limousin to £935 (£253), B Holland, Moneymore 440kg Aberdeen Angus to £930.

WEANLING HEIFERS

J Armstrong, Maguiresbridge 400kg Limousin to £995 (£249), G M Bell, Cookstown 440kg Simmental to £900. G and G Warrington, Rosslea 400kg Charolais to £895. B Mooney, Lisburn 370kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £870. G Quigley, Rosslea 360kg Charolais to £870. Kesh producer 390kg Charolais to £850, 340kg Limousin to £840 (£257), 360kg Charolais to £840. L Downey, Rosslea 330kg Charolais to £850 (£257) and 270kg Charolais to £790 (£292), M McCrystal, Ballygawley 350kg Limousin to £845. M Boyle, Cooneen 360kg Limousin to £805 and 350kg Limousin to £800. D P Foy, Tempo 380kg Charolais to £800. D Rafferty, Dungannon 370kg Limousin to £795. Tempo producer 340kg Limousin to £795. E McGirr, Ballygawley 360kg Charolais to £790. C Fee, Tempo 360kg Charolais to £780. J and E McCann, Coalisland 320kg Limousin to £775. D Foy, Tempo 400kg Limousin to £770.

DAIRY COWS & HEIFERS

A brisk demand in this section with Derek Montgomery, Dungannon selling a second calver to £1,830 and second calver Jersey to £1,000. Winston Hogg, Fivemiletown £1,600 for Friesian, £1,450, £1,400 for calved Ayrshires, £1,400 for calved Fleckvieh and £1,400 for calved Jersey. D Herron, Coalisland £1,570 for springing heifer. W Bloomer, Dungannon £1,470 and £1,050 for calved cows.

BREEDING BULLS

Strabane producer £1,700 for pedigree registered Blonde d’Aquitaine. Middletown producer £1,250 for young pedigree registered Simmental.

SUCKLER COWS & CALVES

A smaller entry sold readily to a keen demand especially for quality lots J C S Whitcroft, Middletown £1,810 for heifer and bull calf. R Hadden, Dungannon £1,690, £1,350 and £1,300 for heifers with heifer calves. Harold Smith, Ballygawley £1,500, £1,470 and £1,450 for second calvers with heifer calves and £1,450 for second calver and bull calf. M/S R and D Hamilton, Drumquin £1,440 and £1,250 for heifers with bull calves and £1,300 for heifer and heifer calf. S Teague, Sixmilecross £1,425 and £1,320 for 2010 cows with bull calves, I Dunwoody, Milford £1,375 for heifer and bull calf. A Donaghy, Dungannon £1,200 for heifer and bull calf. Incalf heifers sold to £1,150.

DROPPED CALVES & REARED CALVES

A good turnout this week sold to a steady demand with bull calves (under 2 months) selling to £490 and £450 for a Charolais to J Hagan, Dungannon. I Eagleson, Aughnacloy £485 for Charolais. D Clarke, Maguiresbridge £480 for Charolais. A W Wilson, Dungannon £445 for Limousin. Clogher producer £445 for Charolais and £425 for Limousin. J Turkington, Lurgan £440 for Aberdeen Angus. R Mallon, Armagh £420 for Charolais. B McCullagh, Greencastle £365 for Limousin. M McGuiggan, Madden £360 for Charolais. M Breen, Tempo £355 for Aberdeen Angus.

HEIFER CALVES

J Mohan, Lisnaskea £405 for Limousin. Augher producer £405 and £375 for Charolais. M Howe, Cornafanogue £400 for Hereford. J McDonagh, Brookeborough £365 for Charolais. Clogher producer £350 for Charolais.

REARED BULLS

B McCann, Dungannon £675 for Charolais. T Smyth, Dromore £660 for Charolais. Dungannon producer £620 for Limousin and £600 for Charolais. A and A Maguire, Rosslea £585 for Charolais. D Williamson, Portadown £545 for Simmental. M F Nugent, Dungannon £540 for Charolais. W J J Brown, Clogher £530 for Charolais. V Monaghan, Mackin £530 for Charolais. L Cooper, Castlederg £490 for Aberdeen Angus.

REARED HEIFERS

B McCann, Dungannon £615 twice for Charolais. Aughnacloy producer £575 and £560 for Charolais £575 and £480 for Limousins. T Smyth, Dromore £565 for Charolais. L Cooper, Castlederg £560 for Shorthorn. K Elliott, Dromore £510 for Aberdeen Angus. F O’Neill, Ballygawley £455 for Charolais. W J J Brown, Clogher £410 for Limousin.