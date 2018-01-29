Beef cows sell to £1,506 at Clogher Mart

Another great entry of 1,356 cattle came under the hammer last week at Clogher Mart producing a very strong demand in all sections.

Last week's highlights in the fatstock ring 408 lots sold to a very sharp demand with beef cows selling to £1,506 for a 810kg Parthenais cow at £186 per 100kg and selling to a top of £196 per 100kg for a 740kg Limousin to £196 per 100kg.

Cow heifers sold to a height of £215 per 100kg for a 660kg Limousin at £1,419.

Fat bulls reached £1,711 for a 1,180kg Charolais at £145 and £1,643 for a 1,060kg Limousin at £155 per 100kg and selling to a top of £157 for a 990kg Limousin at £1,554.30.

Overage steers sold to £206 for a 600kg Charolais totalling £1,236.

Underage steers sold to £206 for a 720kg Belgian Blue totalling £1,586.20.

Underage heifers sold to £198 for a 580kg Simmental totalling £1,148.40.

In the store rings forward steers sold to £1,480 for a 740kg Charolais (£200), £1,470 for a 670kg Aberdeen Angus (£219).

Medium weight stores sold to £1,145 for a 500kg Charolais (£229), £1,140 for a 490kg Charolais (£232) and £1,130 for a 460kg Charolais (£245).

Forward heifers sold to £1,500 for a 740kg Simmental (£203), £1,490 for a 670kg Limousin (£222) and £1,330 for a 550kg Limousin (£242)

Medium weights sold to £1,085 for a 490kg Limousin (£221), £1,060 for a 470kg Limousin (£225) and £1,045 for a 440kg Limousin (£237.50).

Weanling steers and bulls sold to £1,220 for a 560kg Limousin (£218), £1,150 for a 440kg Limousin (£261) and £1,060 for a 380kg Limousin (£279) all good quality lots sold from £218 to £279 per 100kg.

Weanling heifers sold to £930 for a 420kg Charolais (£221), £900 for a 420kg Charolais (£214) and £825 for a 370kg Limousin (£223) all good quality lots selling from £214 to £223 per 100kg.

Dairy cows sold to £1,850, £1,770 and £1,700.

Suckler outfits sold to £1,780, £1,755 and £1,740.

Incalf cows and heifer sold to £1,280.

Dropped calves sold to £540 for Charolais.

Heifers to £350 for Charolais.

Reared bulls sold to £720 for Charolais and reared heifers to £730 for a Limousin.

LEADING PRICES IN FATSTOCK RING: Dungannon producer 660kg Limousin to £215. Fintona producer 480kg Limousin to £209. Omagh producer 600kg Charolais to £207. Ballygawley producer 580kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £198. Ederney producer 430kg Charolais to £196. Newtownstewart producer 740kg Limousin to £196 and 660kg Belgian Blue to £188. Portadown producer 690kg Hereford to £192. Plumbridge producer 720kg Limousin to £191 and 740kg Limousin to £180. Omagh producer 730kg Simmental to £189. Swatragh producer 690kg Limousin to £188 and 660kg Limousin to £186. Claudy producer 810kg Parthenais to £186. Cookstown producer 440kg Limousin to £184 and 560kg Limousin to £183. Omagh producer 750kg Belgian Blue to £183. Dunmoyle producer 730kg Limousin to £180. Derrylin producer 490kg Limousin to £180. Cookstown producer 630kg Limousin to £168. Cookstown 710kg Charolais to £166.

Other quality lots sold from £140 to £163 per 100kg.

Second quality lots sold from £120 to £138 per 100kg.

Well fleshed Friesian cows sold from £126 to £133 per 100kg.

Plainer lots sold from £90 to £116 per 100kg.

Poorer types sold from £72 to £88 per 100kg.

FAT BULLS: 990kg Limousin to £157. 1,060kg Limousin to £155 (£1,643), 1,090kg Charolais to £146, 1,070kg Charolais to £146. 1,000kg Charolais to £145. 1,180kg Charolais to £145 (£1,711), 1,070kg Charolais to £143. 850kg Limousin to £141. 780kg Aberdeen Angus to £118.

FAT STEERS (overage): 600kg Charolais to £206. 650kg Limousin to £204. 600kg Charolais to £203. 730kg Charolais to £200. 660kg Hereford to £198. 830kg Charolais to £193. 710kg Limousin to £193. 680kg Charolais to £190. 610kg Charolais to £189. 610kg Hereford to £185. 780kg Charolais to £180. 610kg Aberdeen Angus to £178.

FAT STEERS (underage): 720kg Belgian Blue to £206. 790kg Simmental to £197. 610kg Charolais to £195. 580kg Hereford to £194. 610kg Charolais to £187. 610kg Fleckvieh to £179. 590kg Fleckvieh to £179. 600kg Fleckvieh to £179. 620kg Fleckvieh to £179. 510kg Aberdeen Angus to £174. 670kg Shorthorn dairy to £150. 560kg Shorthorn beef to £150. 560kg Shorthorn beef to £150. 540kg Friesian to £146. 590kg Friesian to £146.

FAT HEIFERS (underage): 580kg Simmental to £198. 430kg Charolais to £196. 530kg Charolais to £194. 540kg Aberdeen Angus to £192. 650kg Limousin to £189. 610kg Simmental to £186. 570kg Hereford to £183. 590kg Hereford to £180. 600kg Aberdeen Angus to £178. 590kg Limousin to £178. 520kg Charolais to £175. 490kg Belgian Blue to £162. 490kg Belgian Blue to £158. 480kg Shorthorn to £150. Friesians sold from £123 to £139 per 100kg.

STORE BULLOCKS (205): A good steady demand with forward steers selling to £1,480 for a 740kg Charolais (£200) for William Jordan, Gortaclare, Alex Trotter, Minterburn sold a 670kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,470 (£219), P J Bell, Cookstown sold a 710kg Charolais to £1,465 (£206), 640kg Charolais to £1,345 (£210) and 630kg Limousin to £1,345. J Lynch, Coalisland 650kg Charolais to £1,425 (£219), E Gibson, Beragh 670kg Charolais to £1,375. D Kelly, Ballygawley 660kg Limousin to £1,345 and 640kg Limousin to £1,295. D Arthurs, Dungannon 620kg Charolais to £1,340 (£216), W I Loane, Trillick 660kg Charolais to £1,335, 640kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1,260 and 600kg Charolais to £1,255. T B Robinson, Clogher 620kg Limousin to £1,325. S McKeown, Sixmilecross 600kg Charolais to £1,295. F McStay, Lurgan 600kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,275. T F Shane, Dungannon 620kg Charolais to £1,260. T Cassidy, Augher 600kg Charolais to £1,250.

MEDIUM WEIGHT STORES 410KG TO 500KG: T Cassidy, Augher 500kg Charolais to £1,145 (£229), D Arthurs, Dungannon 490kg Charolais to £1,140 (£232), 460kg Charolais to £1,130 (£245), 440kg Charolais to £1,120 (£254) and 420kg Charolais to £1,070 (£255), M A Jack, Fivemiletown 500kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,120 (£224) and 470kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,025. (£218) F McStay, Lurgan 500kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,100 and 480kg Limousin to £1,040. P McGinley, Eskra 470kg Limousin to £1,085 (£231), B Clarke, Galbally 480kg Limousin to £1,075 and 500kg Charolais to £1,035. P Sommerville, Ballygawley 460kg Charolais to £1,070 (£232), R Gormley, Sixmilecross 500kg Charolais to £1,060 and 500kg Charolais to £1,050. D Gormley, Sixmilecross 460kg Charolais to £1,045. N Cochrane, Portadown 450kg Charolais to £1,040, D J Doherty, Enniskillen 470kg Limousin to £1,035.

SMALLER SORTS 400KG & UNDER: I Hetherington, Omagh 330kg Simmental to £690, 290kg Aberdeen Angus to £500 and 340kg Montbeliarde to £500. S McKeown, Sixmilecross 320kg Charolais to £690. S McGovern, Clogher 350kg Ayrshire to £350.

STORE HEIFERS(178): A very firm demand in this section with forward lots selling to £1,500 for a 740kg Simmental (£203) and a 660kg Charolais to £1,305 (£197) for R Withers, Fivemiletown, J McSorley, Beragh 670kg Limousin to £1,490 (£222), 640kg Limousin to £1,405 (£219), 610kg Limousin to £1,405 (£230), 550kg Limousin to £1,330 (£242) and 580kg Limousin to £1,310 (£226), K McManus, Enniskillen 640kg Charolais to £1,360 (£212), 610kg Charolais to £1,305 (£214), 610kg Charolais to £1,290, 560kg Charolais to £1,280 (£228), 570kg Charolais to £1,270 (£223) and 600kg Charolais to £1,270 (£212), D Mooney, Lisburn 640kg Charolais to £1,355. W S Hall, Magheraveely 610kg Charolais to £1,330 (£218), 640kg Charolais to £1,305 and 600kg Charolais to £1,280 x 2 (£213), J Connelly, Newtownbutler 610kg Limousin to £1,295. C Keys, Fivemiletown 600kg Charolais to £1,290.

MEDIUM WEIGHTS STORES 410KG TO 500KG: M McCaughey, Aughnacloy 490kg Limousin to £1,085 (£221), 490kg Charolais to £1,050 and 480kg Charolais to £1,035. Leo Donnelly, Galbally 470kg Limousin to £1,060 (£225) and 440kg Limousin to £1,045 (£237.50), D J Primrose, Fivemiletown 490kg Charolais to £1,045, 490kg Charolais to £1,040 and 500kg Charolais to £1,040. B McCrory, Pomeroy 470kg Charolais to £1,035 (£221), G McCaffery, Derrylin 490kg Charolais to £1,005, S McKeown, Sixmilecross 490kg Charolais to £1,000, 450kg Charolais to £940 and 410kg Charolais to £930 (£227), P Nugent, Cabragh 480kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1,000. G Robinson, Fintona 460kg Charolais to £950. F Boyle, Rosslea 470kg Charolais to £940.

SMALLER SORTS 400KG & UNDER: W Rankin, Castlederg 380kg Charolais to £820. S McKeown, Sixmilecross 360kg Simmental to £795. Mrs E Morrison, Maguiresbridge 370kg Belgian Blue to £790, 360kg Aberdeen Angus to £745, 350kg Aberdeen Angus to £690. B McCrory, Pomeroy 380kg Charolais to £765. Ernest Morrison, Maguiresbridge 390kg Aberdeen Angus to £760. F Boyle, Rosslea 400kg Charolais to £740.

WEANLINGS (334): A large entry sold easily to a very keen demand with steers and nulls selling to £1,220 for a 560kg Limousin (£218 per 100kg) and a 510kg Simmental to £1,075 (£115) for E P Robinson, Fivemiletown. M Gormley, Sixmilecross sold a 440kg Limousin to £1,150 (£261), a 420kg Charolais to £1,080 (£257), a 380kg Limousin to £1,060 (£279) and a 420kg Limousin to £1,040 (£248), B Collins, Brookeborough 460kg Charolais to £1,105 (£240) and a 450kg Charolais to £1,025. F Boyle, Rosslea 530kg Charolais to £1,100. D J Primrose, Fivemiletown 420kg Charolais to £1,060. Des Wilson, Clogher 390kg Charolais to £1,020 (£261), 390kg Charolais to £980 and 370kg Charolais to £965. Tempo producer 400kg Limousin to £1,010. Brian Mulligan, Rosslea 370kg Charolais to £1,000 (£270), L Johnston, Tempo 450kg Charolais to £1,000. G Goodwin, Dungannon 430kg Limousin to £990, 360kg Limousin to £990 (£275), M Allen, Loughgall 400kg Limousin to £980. M Clerkin, Rosslea 350kg Charolais to £970 (£277). ]

WEANLING HEIFERS: J P Maguire, Brookeborough 420kg Charolais to £930 (£221), D J Primrose 420kg Charolais to £900 (£214), 380kg Charolais to £835, 390kg Limousin to £770 and 390kg Charolais to £740. M Allen, Loughgall 380kg Limousin to £835, (£220) 370kg Limousin to £825 (£223) and 400kg Limousin to £740. F Boyle, Rosslea 400kg Charolais to £805. P O'Neill, Omagh 360kg Charolais to £785 (£218), 340kg Charolais to £730 and 350kg Charolais to £720. J McElroy, Clogher 410kg Charolais to £760, 310kg Charolais to £740, 360kg Charolais to £730 and 330kg Charolais to £715. B O'Neill, Cabragh 350kg Charolais to £745 and 370kg Charolais to £730. J McCarragher, Armagh 360kg Limousin to £740. G Clifford, Rosslea 300kg Charolais to £700 (£233).