Beef cows sell to £1,540 at Ballymena Mart

A good entry of 400 beef cattle in Ballymena resulted in a great trade.

Beef cows sold to 220p for a Belgian Blue 700kg at £1,540, Friesian cows sold to 141p for 750kg at £1,057, beef heifers to 218p for 590kg at £1,286, beef bullocks to 234 pence for 610kg at £1,427, Friesian bullocks to 171p for 480kg at £820.

Beef cows sold to: Victor Chestnutt, Bushmills Belgian Blue 700kg, £1,540 (220), Belgian Blue 720kg, £1,512 (210), B O’Kane, Coleraine Limousin 770kg, £1,570 (204), M Diamond, Garvagh Limousin 810kg, £1,636 (202), Co Down farmer Belgian Blue 700kg, £1,365 (195), Limousin 590kg, £1,144 (194), Richard McGinley, Ballymoney Belgian Blue 580kg, £1,119 (193), A McDonald, Portgleonone Aberdeen Angus 520kg, £993 (191), T and S Reid, Crumlin Limousin 660kg, £1,247 (189), Co Down farmer Limousin 710kg, £1,334 (188), Victor Chestnutt, Charolais 620kg, £1,159 (187), Co Down farmer, Belgian Blue 640kg, £1,190 (186), O’Kane Farm, Limousin 820kg, £1,517 (185), Co Down farmer, Belgian Blue 770kg, £1,416 (184), W McVey, Carnlough Charolais 510kg, £938 (184), Co Down farmer, Limousin 710kg, £1,292 (182), Aberdeen Angus 740kg, £1,346 (182), A Mawhinney, Bellaghy Belgian Blue 710kg, £1,292 (182), Co Down farmer, Limousin 530kg, £954 (180), Limousin 680kg, £1,210 (178), Victor Chestnutt, Charolais 780kg, £1,365 (175), Co Down farmer, Limousin 750kg, £1,305 (174), Belgian Blue 650kg, £1,124 (173).

Friesian cows sold to: J McGahie, Stewartstown 750kg, £1,057 (141), 840kg, £1,167 (139), Mervyn Smyth, Cloughmills 820kg, £1,139 (139), J McGahie 740kg, £999 (135), 620kg, £824 (133), W W McCormick, Ballycastle 740kg, £976 (132), J McGahie 780kg, £1,014 (130), T Davis 620kg, £806 (130), D Lynn, Portglenone 660kg, £851 (129), Stephen Stewart, Newtownabbey 750kg, £967 (129), J McGahie 680kg, £877 (129), S Lyons, Coleraine 790kg, £1,011 (128), N and J Coleman, Doagh 710kg, £908 (128), Irwin Gamble, Articlave 740kg, £939 (127), Samuel Kennedy, Doagh 760kg, £965 (127), T and J Mackey, Ballynure 630kg, £800 (127), T Davis Magherafelt 720kg, £914 (127), A Mawhinney, Bellaghy 580kg, £730 (126), A and T Knox, Bushmills 660kg, £831 (126), J McGahie, 640kg, £806 (126), R and C Steede, Cullybackey 650kg, £819 (126), J McGahie 590kg, £731 (124), W W McCormick, Ballycastle 620kg, £768 (124).

Beef heifers sold to: Linton Brothers, Cloughmills Charolais 590kg, £1,286 (218), A McDonald, Portglenone Limousin 570kg, £1,219 (214), Linton Brothers Charolais 640kg, £1,363 (213), Charolais 650kg, £1,384 (213), Charolais 620kg, £1,302 (210), James Ellison, Parkgate Limousin 590kg, £1,233 (209), D and P Bingham, Templepatrick Limousin 490kg, £1,019 (208), Co Down producer, Belgian Blue 660kg, £1,366 (207), Linton Brothers. Charolais 570kg, £1,168 (205), Charolais 640kg, £1,305 (204), Co Down producer, Limousin 590kg, £1,144 (194), T A Fenton, Rasharkin Aberdeen Angus 620kg, £1,196 (193), William Smyth, Limavady Aberdeen Angus 570kg, £1,094 (192), Linton Brothers, Charolais 710kg, £1,349 (190), Charolais 590kg, £1,103 (187), J Wilson, Ballyclare Hereford 600kg, £1,116 (186), Phillip Patterson, Crumlin Limousin 460kg, £855 (186), David Strahan, Broughshane British Blue 710kg, £1,313 (185), D and P Bingham, Limousin 520kg, £956 (184), T and S Reid, Crumlin Limousin 610kg, £1,116 (183), D and P Bingham, Lithuanian Black and White 490kg, £891 (182), William Smyth, Limavady Aberdeen Angus 570kg, £1,026 (180), D and P Bingham, Limousin 470kg, £846 (180).

Beef bullocks: Co Down farmer Limousin 610kg, £1,427 (234), Limousin 520kg, £1,180 (227), Limousin 570kg, £1,288 (226), Limousin 550kg, £1,243 (226), Limousin 550kg, £1,243 (226), Limousin 620kg, £1,388 (224), Limousin 610kg, £1,366 (224), Limousin 610kg, £1,366 (224), Limousin 530kg, £1,187 (224), Limousin 660kg, £1,471 (223), Limousin 610kg, £1,348 (221), Limousin 550kg, £1,210 (220), Limousin 510kg, £1,122 (220), Limousin 580kg, £1,276 (220), Limousin 510kg, £1,122 (220), Limousin 560kg, £1,220 (218), Blonde d'Aquitaine 650kg, £1,417 (218), Limousin 570kg, £1,236 (217), Limousin 560kg, £1,215 (217), Limousin 470kg, £1,019 (217), Limousin 590kg, £1,280 (217), J McKeever, Ahoghill Parthenais 670kg, £1,453 (217), Co Down farmer Limousin 590kg, £1,274 (216), Limousin 540kg, £1,166 (216).

Friesian cows sold to: R Waide, Cloughmills 480kg, £820 (171), W and G Rowney, Ballynure 590kg, £997 (169), R Waide 520kg, £873 (168), 480kg, £758 (158), Joe Maybin, Kells 490kg, £735 (150).

40 dairy cows and heifers continued excellent demand to £2,110 for a second calver from R Simpson, Ballymena.

Ruling prices: R Simpson, Ballymena £2,110, £2,080, W Patterson, Ballyclare £1,980, Bolton Brothers, Maghera £1,960, Denis Minford, Crumlin £1,940, R H and H A Shanks, Dunadry £1,940, Thomas Carlisle, Dundrod £1,900, W Patterson £1,880, David Wallace, Antrim £1,740, Denis Minford £1,680, T and J Mackey, Doagh £1,660, R H and H A Shanks, Dunadry £1,660, David Wallace, Antrim £1,610, local farmer (2) £1,600, David and Mrs M McGregor, Muckamore £1,560, S Dunlop, Dundrod £1,460, G and I Currie, Randalstown £1,420.

The annual spring sale of beef bred bulls attracted a catalogued entry of 36 which sold to 3,800gns for a Limousin.

Ruling prices: Paul Whyte, Maghera Limousin 3,800gns, Limousin 3,300gns, M Moffett, Broughshane Limousin 2,850gns, Robert Gault, Ballyclare Limousin 2,200gns, 2,150gns, Moses Irwin, Fintona Aberdeen Angus 2,100gns, D and W Hume, Randalstown Limousin 2,000gns, Paul Whyte, Limousin 2,000gns, Colin Crooks, Kilwaughter Aberdeen Angus 1,800gns, Moses Irwin, Aberdeen Angus 1,800gns, David Hamill, Dunmurry Limousin 1,800gns, R Martin, Dunloy Charolais 1,750gns, D D McDowell, Newtownards Shorthorn beef 1,600gns, J M Morrison, Armoy 1,550gns, Robert Shaw, Randalstown Hereford 1,400gns, W Scott, Waringstown Aberdeen Angus 1,300gns, Aberdeen Angus 1,150gns.

Suckler stock sold to £1,570 for a Limousin cow with bull calf.

Ruling prices: Co Tyrone producer Limousin £1,570, £1,500, Simmental £1,480, Simmental £1,460, Charolais £1,300, (2) Simmental £1,160, R and G Smith, Ballyclare Shorthorn beef £1,060, Patrick Logan, Ahoghill Simmental £1,030, G Porter, Nutts Corner Limousin £1,030.

252 lots in ring three sold well to £440 for a Limousin bull (three months).

Young bulls to £390 for a six week old Simmental, heifer calves to £350 for a two month old Limousin.

Beef bred bull calves sold to: D McKay, Broughshane Limousin £440, Limousin £410, R J T Fleming, Templepatrick Simmental £390, H Thompson, Randalstown Limousin £390, R J White, Ballymoney Limousin £355, J King, Ballymena Aberdeen Angus £355, (2) Aberdeen Angus £350, L Mathers, Strabane Belgian Blue £335, R J T Fleming, Simmental £330, S McClenaghan, Antrim Belgian Blue £330, Hugh Hall, Ballyclare Simmental £330, Limousin £330, Thomas Carlisle, Dundrod Aberdeen Angus £320, H Thompson, Limousin £320, J King, Ballymena Aberdeen Angus £320.

Heifer calves sold to: H Thompson, Randalstown Limousin £350, Alex McClintock, Glenwherry Limousin £330, J King, Ballymena Aberdeen Angus £280, Aberdeen Angus £270, Aberdeen Angus £260, Oliver Bradley, Magherafelt Charolais £260, L Mathers, Strabane Belgian Blue £255, Liam Johnston, Toomebridge Limousin £250, W Crawford, Gracehill Belgian Blue £250, Mrs E Boyd, Moira Belgian Blue £250, H Alcorn, Limavady (6) Belgian Blue £250, H Thompson, Randalstown Belgian Blue £245, J King, Aberdeen Angus £245, H Alcorn, Belgian Blue £245, S J and R J McLean, Straid British Blue £240.

Friesian bull calves sold to: R Crawford, Glarryford £260, James Gibson, Aughfatten £240, Hugh Hall, Ballyclare £200, J King, Ballyclare £195, W H Johnston, Ligoniel (2) £180, £175, R Crawford, Glarryford £170, W G Johnston (5) £170, R J White, Liscolman £170, James Gibson, Aughfatten £170, W G Johnston, (3) £165, R Crawford (2) £160.

An entry of 550 weanlings in Ballymena on Friday resulted in another super trade.

Bullocks sold to £760 over for a Charolais 330kg at £1,090 presented by David Boyd, Straid.

Heifers sold to £510 over for a Charolais 350kg at £860 offered by T and A Paul, Dunloy.

Bulls/bullocks 0-300kgs

Malcolm Smith, Kells (2) Limousin 260kg, £735 (282), D W and J W Bristow, Portglenone Charolais 280kg, £785 (280), T Rea, Larne Charolais 270kg, £750 (277), Ian Barr, Kells Limousin 270kg, £745 (275), James Rainey, Crumlin Limousin 270kg, £740 (274), Malcolm Smith, Kells (3) Limousin 260kg, £710 (273), M McDonald, Randalstown (2) Limousin 280kg, £760 (271), T McNabney, Broughshane (2) Charolais 260kg, £700 (269), Ian Gibson, Broughshane Aberdeen Angus 240kg, £640 (266), Jean Craig, Larne (2) Aberdeen Angus 290kg, £770 (265).

301-350kgs

David Boyd, Knockagh Charolais 330kg, £1,090 (330), Charolais 320kg, £1,040 (325), Charolais 320kg, £1,010 (315), (2) Simmental 310kg, £900 (290), Charolais 350kg, £1,010 (288), A S Millar, Antrim Charolais 340kg, £965 (283), David Boyd, Charolais 340kg, £960 (282), Stephen Marshall, Ballymena Charolais 320kg, £890 (278), A S Millar, Antrim (2) Charolais 350kg, £960 (274), S McAllister, Glenarm Charolais 340kg, £930 (273), A McErlean, Portglenone Charolais 330kg, £900 (272), Paul Campbell, Carnlough Limousin 310kg, £840 (271), James Rainey, Crumlin (2) Limousin 330kg, £890 (269).

351kg and over

David Boyd, Knockagh Charolais 360kg, £1,010 (280), Charolais 400kg, £1,070 (267), Stephen Marshall, Ballymena Limousin 360kg, £950 (263), David Boyd, Charolais 380kg, £1,000 (263), T A and P Paul, Dunloy Limousin 360kg, £940 (261), James Rainey, Crumlin (2) Limousin 360kg, £915 (254), A Abbott, Lisburn Limousin 370kg, £940 (254), Stephen Marshall, Ballymena Charolais 370kg, £940 (254), B Campbell, Bellaghy Blonde d'Aquitaine 370kg, £930 (251), A Abbott, Limousin 370kg, £920 (248), Stephen Marshall, Charolais 380kg, £945 (248), A Abbott, Lisburn British Blue 370kg, £920 (248), Limousin 370kg, £910 (246), S McAllister, Glenarm Charolais 360kg, £880 (244).

Heifers 0-300kgs

David Boyd, Knockagh (3) Charolais 270kg, £775 (287), (2) Charolais 250kg, £690 (276), local farmer Bal 290kg, £780 (269), M McDonald, Randalstown Limousin 280kg, £740 (264), T Rea, Larne Charolais 290kg, £765 (263), Alexander Ross, Newtownards Limousin 270kg, £700 (259), T McNabney, Broughshane (3) Charolais 260kg, £665 (255), H V McCambridge, Carnlough Charolais 280kg, £715 (255), Alexander Ross, Newtownards Limousin 290kg, £735 (253), T Rea, Larne Charolais 290kg, £725 (250), D S Beggs, Ballyclare Limousin 280kg, £700 (250).

301-350kgs

David Boyd, Knockagh (4) Charolais 320kg, £810 (253), T A and P Paul, Dunloy Charolais 350kg, 3860 (245), A S Millar, Antrim Charolais 340kg, £830 (244), Patterson Meats, Limousin 340kg, £825 (242), S and M Black, Carnlough Limousin 330kg, £800 (242), A S Millar, Antrim Charolais 320kg, £770 (240), M McDonald, Randalstown Limousin 310kg, £740 (238), A S Millar, Charolais 320kg, £760 (237), Hugh McAlister, Aghadowey Limousin 320kg, £760 (237), D McKillop, Glenarm Limousin 340kg, £805 (236), Ian Barr, Kells Limousin 320kg, £750 (234), W McVey, Carnlough Charolais 320kg, £745 (232), Stephen Marshall, Ballymena Charolais 320kg, £745 (232).

351kg and over

S and M Black, Carnlough Limousin 360kg, £910 (252), A S Millar, Antrim Charolais 380kg, £950 (250), Daniel O’Hare, Dundrod Blonde d'Aquitaine 370kg, £900 (243), O’Kane Farm, Charolais 400kg, £965 (241), E Sherrard, Coleraine (2) Limousin 360kg, £850 (236), Daniel O’Hare, Blonde d'Aquitaine 390kg, £920 (235), S and M Black, Limousin 400kg, £930 (232), Limousin 390kg, £900 (230), T J McCartney, Castledawson (2) Blonde d'Aquitaine 360kg, £820 (227), H V McCambridge, Carnlough Limousin 360kg, £815 (226), T Rea, Larne Charolais 380kg, £860 (226), H V McCambridge, Charolais 400kg, £900 (225), M McDonald, Randalstown Limousin 370kg, £830 (224), Stewart McMaw, Carrickfergus, Charolais 430kg, £960 (223).

A good entry of sheep in Ballymena on Monday resulted in a much sharper trade.

Ewes with lambs sold to £215, in lamb ewes to £130 and store lambs sold to £74.50.

Ewes and lambs sold to: William Crawford, Newtownstewart 1 Texel ewe and 2 lambs £215, Barry Spence, Antrim 3 Suffolk ewes and 6 lambs £211, Kenneth McCord, Antrim 1 Suffolk ewe and 3 lambs £208, William Crawford 4 Suffolk ewes and 8 lambs £208, 4 Texel ewes and 8 lambs £206, W J and A McCullough 4 Texel ewes and 8 lambs £192, William Crawford, 2 Suffolk ewes and 4 lambs £192, A Adams, Broughshane 1 Dorset ewe and 2 lambs £190, 2 Dorset ewes and 4 lambs £186, W J and A McCullough 5 cross bred ewes and 9 lambs £184, P McKeown, Martinstown 1 cross bred ewe and 2 lambs £182, Barry Spence, Antrim 3 cross bred ewes and 6 lambs £177, William Crawford, 1 Blk ewe and 2 lambs £175, 1 Suffolk ewe and 2 lambs £172, D Devlin, Randalstown 1 Suffolk ewe and 2 lambs £170, Barry Spence, Antrim 2 cross bred ewes and 4 lambs £170.

Breeders sold to: K O’Neill, Broughshane 7 Mule in lamb £130, 7 Mule in lamb £125, Kenneth McCord, Antrim 5 Suffolk in lamb £125, W Millar, Broughshane 9 Texel in lamb £124, Michael Martin, Dunloy 14 Mule in lamb £112, Kenneth McCord, Antrim 6 Texel in lamb £105, T McNabney, Broughshane 8 Texel in lamb ewes £105, 12 cross bred in lamb £104, Kenneth McCord 5 Texel in lamb £100, T McNabney 10 Texel in lamb ewes £100.

Store lambs sold to: I Mawhinney, Antrim 22 Lleyn £74.50, B McLoughlin, Glenariffe 1 cross bred £69, James McLoughlin, Unshinagh 2 Cheviot £68, K O’Hara, Cushendun 2 Suffolk £68, David McClintock, Moorfields 14 Blackface £66, 6 Charollais £66.

An entry of 120 store cattle in Ballymena on Tuesday resulted in a super trade.

Bullocks sold to £740 over for a Belgain Blue 660kg at £1,400 presented by W Ward and Sons, Crumlin.

Heifers sold to £695 over for a Limousin 540kg at £1,235 offered by R J Linton, Broughshane.

Bulls/bullocks 0-500kgs

Andrew Russell, Templepatrick Limousin 370kg, £925 (250), William Warwick, Templepatrick Limousin 460kg, £1,095 (238), W H Knox, Ballynure Limousin 470kg, £1,100 (234), R J Linton, Broughshane Limousin 500kg, £1,145 (229), W H Knox, Ballynure Limousin 470kg, £1,075 (228), S Rea, Glenarm Limousin 470kg, £1,075 (228), William Warwick, Templepatrick Limousin 410kg, £925 (225), S Rea, Limousin 480kg, £1,075 (224), Andrew Russell, Templepatrick Limousin 400kg, £890 (222), Courtney McCann, Limousin 400kg, £880 (220), Andrew Russell, Charolais 360kg, £790 (219), M McCamphill, Dunloy Simmental 410kg, £895 (218), Simmental 470kg, £1,010 (214), Simmental 500kg, £1,070 (214), E and J Arthur, Templepatrick Aberdeen Angus 480kg, £1,010 (210), M McCamphill, Dunloy Simmental 500kg, £1,045 (209).

501kg and over

W H Knox, Ballynure Limousin 560kg, £1,260 (225), W Ward and Sons, Crumlin Limousin 570kg, £1,265 (221), George Kernohan, Randalstown Limousin 560kg, £1,200 (214), W Ward and Sons, Belgian Blue 660kg, £1,400 (212), George Kernohan, Limousin 590kg, £1,250 (211), S Rea, Glenarm Limousin 520kg, £1,090 (209), George Kernohan, Simmental 570kg, £1,180 (207), J C McMillan, Portglenone Belgian Blue 550kg, £1,135 (206), George Kernohan, Simmental 540kg, £1,105 (204), K Steele, Islandmagee Limousin 570kg, £1,160 (203), Limousin 590kg, £1,195 (202), George Kernohan, Charolais 600kg, £1,200 (200), E and J Arthur, Templepatrick Aberdeen Angus 600kg, £1,200 (200), J C McMillan, Portglenone Hereford 530kg, £1,055 (199), E and J Arthur, Aberdeen Angus 510kg, £1,010 (198), J C McMillan, Simmental 560kg, £1,100 (196).

Heifers sold to: R J Linton, Broughshane Limousin 540kg, £1,235 (228), S Rea, Glenarm Limousin 460kg, £1,000 (217), W Ward and Sons, Crumlin Aberdeen Angus 510kg, £1,080 (211), S Rea, Limousin 510kg, £1,070 (209), M Arthurs, Simmental 310kg, £610 (196), W Ward and Sons, Aberdeen Angus 460kg, £900 (195), E and J Arthur, Templepatrick Aberdeen Angus 550kg, £1,075 (195), James McLoughlin, Carnlough Simmental 480kg, £930 (193), W Ward and Sons, Aberdeen Angus 530kg, £1,020 (192), S Rea, Limousin 510kg, £975 (191), E and J Arthur, Templepatrick Aberdeen Angus 520kg, £990 (190), R J Graham, Glenariffe Simmental 370kg, £700 (189), E and J Arthur, Aberdeen Angus 500kg, £945 (189), Aberdeen Angus 530kg, £985 (185), R J Linton, Hereford 580kg, £1,060 (182), James McLoughlin, Carnlough Simmental 400kg, £730 (182).

An entry of 1,806 sheep in Ballymena on Wednesday resulted in a great trade.

Fat hoggets sold to 512p for a pen of 24.5kg Texels at £123 and a top per head of £126 for 15 Texels 28kg.

Spring lambs sold to £158 for first prize Texels selling to David Laverty, Bushmills Meats. Sam Carmichael, judged the event and awarded first Suffolk 25.5kg at £136, first pedigree Dorset 22.5kg at £132, commercial Dorset 21.5kg at £122, first Hampshire Down 18kg at £110, first Charollais 23.5kg at £133. The show was sponsored by Newport Collections and Stockmaster. Fat ewes sold to £122.

Fat hoggets (1423)

(Top prices per kg)

R R Cupples, Rathkenny 1 Texel 24kg, £123 (512), I Montgomery, Glenwherry 12 Texel 23kg, £116 (504), Alistair Somers, Macosquin 7 Texel 23kg, £115 (500), D Christie, Ballymoney 20 Texel 24.5kg, £121.50 (495), Simon Loughery, Limavady, 12 Texel 23.5kg, £116.50 (495), local farmer 29 Texel 21kg, £104 (495), 17 Texel 21kg, £104 (495), L Weatherup, Ballyclare 24 Texel 24.5kg, £121 (493), M Stewart, Coleraine 13 Texel 24kg, £118 (491), local farmer 1 Texel 22kg, £108 (490), Matt Gingles, Kilwaughter 2 Texel £108 (490), local farmer 19 Texel 22kg, £108 (490), Matt Gingles 6 Texel 22kg, £108 (490), W Jones Jnr, Templepatrick 4 Suffolk 24.5kg, £120 (489), S and M Black, Carnlough 20 cross bred 25kg, £122 (488), S Thompson, Glenarm 25 cross bred 25kg, £122 (488).

Top prices per head: B Black, Carnlough 15 Texel 28kg, £126, James Barr, Kells 6 Charollais 26kg, £125, D Gaston, Carnlough 8 Texel 25.5kg, £124, Old Church Farm, Glenarm 15 Texel 27kg, £123.50, S Adams, Broughshane 2 Blackface 34kg, £123, R R Cupples, Rathkenny 1 Texel 24kg, £123, Ian Barr, Kells 3 Charollais 27kg, £123, J Orr, Moorfields 9 Suffolk 27.5kg, £123, Antrim Estates, Glenarm 6 Texel 26.5kg, £123, S and M Black, Carnlough 20 cross bred 25kg, £122, S Thompson, Glenarm 25 cross bred 25kg, £122, A Dobbs, Carrick 10 Suffolk 25kg, £122, C McCammond, Larne 9 Texel 27.5kg, £121.80, D Christie, Ballymoney 20 Texel 24.5kg, £121.50, L Weatherup, Ballyclare 24 Texel 24.5kg, £121, W Jones Jnr, 4 Suffolk 24.5kg, £120.

Spring lambs (139)

Alexander Gray, Millisle (second) 2 Texel 19.5kg, £148 (759), William Nutt, Bushmills (first) 2 Texel 22.5kg, £158 (702), P Foster, Cookstown 2 Dorset 19kg, £113 (594), Liz Robinson, Donaghadee (first) 2 Hamsphire Down 18.5kg, £110 (594), S and W Carson, Ballymena (first) 2 Dorset 22.5kg, £132 (586), (second) 2 Dorset 20.5kg, £120 (585), Liz Robinson 2 Hamsphire 21.5kg, £125 (581), James Steele, Ballyclare (second) 3 Charollais 20kg, £116 (580), William Nutt, Bushmills 12 Texel 21.5kg, £124.50 (579), John Clarke, Gracehill (third) 2 Charollais 19kg, £108 (568), J Pinkerton, Rasharkin (first) 3 Dorset 21.5kg, £122 (567), A Smyth, Moorfields (first) 2 Charollais 23.5kg, £133 (566), J and A Fletcher, Comber (third) 2 Hamsphire Down 23.5kg, £131 (557), P Foster, Cookstown 2 Dorset 21kg, £117 (557), Brian Kennedy, Moira 2 Hampshire Down 20.5kg, £114 (556), J and A Fletcher, Comber (second) Hamsphire Down 24.5kg, £136 (555), Willism Nutt, Bushmills 2 Texel 25.5kg, £140 (549), John Clarke, Gracehill 2 Charollais 19.5kg, £107 (548), J Pinkerton, Rasharkin (third) 2 Texel 25kg, £136 (544), Williamm Nutt, Bushmills 8 Texel 24.5kg, £133 (542).

Fat ewes (244)

First quality

Suffolk - £85-£110

Cross bred - £75-£90

Texel - £90-£122

Blackface - £45-£65