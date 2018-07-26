Beef cows sell to £1,556 at Ballymena Mart

290 beef cattle sold readily on Thursday.

Top prices of 214 pence per kg was paid for a 640kg Aberdeen Angus steer, heifers to 212 pence which was realised on three occasions for a 610kg Limousin, 530kg Charolais and a 670kg Limousin.

Beef cows to 197 pence for a 790kg Limousin and Friesians to 125p for a 630kg.

Beef cows sold to: Drumahilla farms, Newtownards Limousin 790kg, £1,556 (197), D Carson, Nutts Corner Limousin 650kg, £1,196 (184), Simon Moore, Aldergrove Limousin 640kg, £1,139 (178), local farmer Limousin 660kg, £1,135 (172), J Kelly, Magilligan Belgian Blue 720kg, £1,202 (167), Limousin 630kg, £1,039 (165), H O’Kane, Carnlough Belgian Blue 600kg, £978 (163), H McAlister, Aghadowey Limousin 430kg, £679 (158), Paul Hanna, Dunadry Aberdeen Angus 840kg, £1,310 (156), J Kelly, Magilligan Limousin 690kg, £1,069 (155), L Park, Ballynure Hereford 770kg, £1,185 (154), Donal Kane, Cushendall Aberdeen Angus 640kg, £979 (153), Thomas Strange, Straid Charolais 630kg, £951 (151), local farmer Aberdeen Angus 510kg, £765 (150), R Patton, Ballycarry Shorthorn beef 710kg, £1,057 (149), Thomas Strange, Straid Limousin 570kg, £849 (149), Brendan Rowan, Broughshane Blonde d’Aquitaine 620kg, £911 (147), local farmer Limousin 690kg, £1,000 (145), Paul Hanna, Dunadry Aberdeen Angus 780kg, £1,123 (144), F McKinney, Ballymoney Fleckvieh 700kg, £1,008 (144), Fleckvieh 700kg, £1,001 (143), Patrick Logan, Ahoghill Simmental 610kg, £866 (142), Mrs M Crawford, Carnalbana Charolais 560kg, £789 (141) and Mrs H Minford, Nutts Corner Limousin 540kg, £756 (140).

Friesian cows sold to: Mrs M Wilkin, Islandmagee 630kg, £787 (125), H and L Wilson, Larne 640kg, £787 (123), local farmer 680kg, £836 (123), Ian Millar, Ballymena 720kg, £878 (122), S and P McNaughton, Loughgiel 630kg, £762 (121), John Moore, Ballyclare 750kg, £900 (120), S and P McNaughton, Loughgiel 660kg, £785 (119), John Vance, Cookstown 740kg, £873 (118), C A Orr, Cloughmills 750kg, £885 (118), W J Henderson, Bangor 760kg, £889 (117), James Nelson, Kilwaughter 720kg, £835 (116), C A Orr 820kg, £943 (115), Alex Magee, Kilwaughter 620kg, £706 (114), S Wilson, Ballymena 610kg, £689 (113), Ballybracken Farms, Ballynure 610kg, £671 (110), M Gordon, Clough 700kg, £763 (109), Alan McNair, Ballyclare 620kg, £675 (109), M Gordon, 690kg, £745 (108), J Blair, Larne 690kg, £738 (107) and S Lyons, Coleraine 670kg, £703 (105).

Beef heifers sold to: Lyle McAuley, Ballyclare Limousin 610kg, £1,293 (212), Charolais 530kg, £1,123 (212), D and W Hume, Randalstown Limousin 670kg, £1,420 (212), Craig Murphy, Dromore Aubrac 530kg, £1,118 (211), R McIntyre, Glarryford Blonde d’Aquitaine 580kg, £1,223 (211), J Kelly, Magilligan Belgian Blue 510kg, £1,060 (208), Lyle McAuley, Charolais 600kg, £1,236 (206), Limousin 510kg, £1,045 (205), Craig Murphy, Dromore Blonde d’Aquitaine 530kg, £1,075 (203), J F Savage, Ballywalter Limousin 600kg, £1,218 (203), William Weir, Milebush Charolais 510kg, £1,035 (203), R McIntyre, Glarryford Charolais 640kg, £1,292 (202), Martin Conway, Plumbridge Limousin 630kg, £1,272 (202), William Weir, Charolais 550kg, £1,094 (199), T R Lilburn, Dromore Aberdeen Angus 590kg, £1,156 (196), J F Savage, Ballywalter Limousin 520kg, £1,014 (195), Craig Murphy, Charolais 540kg, £1,036 (192), J F Savage, Limousin 540kg, £1,031 (191) and William Weir, Milebush Limousin 540kg, £1,031 (191).

Beef bullocks sold to: Drumahilla Farms, Newtownards Aberdeen Angus 640kg, £1,369 (214), K McClenaghan, Antrim Saler 670kg, £1,353 (202), James Duggan, Mayogall Limousin 720kg, £1,454 (202), Thornton Farm, Lisburn Charolais 630kg, £1,260 (200), Craig Murphy, Dromore Simmental 640kg, £1,260 (197), K McClenaghan, Antrim Charolais 660kg, £1,293 (196), Thornton Farm, Lisburn Charolais 600kg, £1,170 (195), K McClenaghan, Charolais 710kg, £1,377 (194), P Graffin, Portglenone Charolais 560kg, £1,086 (194), James Duggan, Mayogall Limousin 650kg, £1,261 (194) and Thornton Farms, Charolais 680kg, £1,292 (190).

Prime Friesian males sold to: W Black, Aghadowey 610kg, £1,067 (175), 520kg, £910 (175), 560kg, £980 (175), 480kg, £792 (165), local farmer 620kg, £911 (147), 600kg, £876 (146), 550kg, £792 (144), W Weatherup, Carrick 560kg, £806 (144), local farmer 610kg, £854 (1,400), 520kg, £728 (140), James Bellingham, Ballymoney 530kg, £742 (140) and local farmer 610kg, £829 (136), 600kg, £816 (136), 540kg, £718 (133), 560kg, £739 (132).

Good quality dairy stock continued strong demand to £1680 for a calved heifer from R Thompson, Ligoniel.

Ruling prices: R Thompson, Ligoniel £1,680, David McClintock, Moorfields £1,660, R Thompson £1,620, £1,560, T and J Mackey, Ballynure £1,560, Thomas Carlisle, Dundrod £1,460, T and J Mackey, Ballynure (2) £1,150, £1,100, John Murray, Larne £1,050.

A good entry in the suckler ring sold to £2,600 for a mature Charolais bull from R J Bell, Kells.

Cows with calves to £1,600 for a Belgian Blue with Limousin heifer calf.

Ruling prices: J Campbell, Carnlough Belgian Blue £1,600, D Bell, Antrim Limousin £1,580, J Campbell, Belgian Blue £1,580, John Davidson, Moorfields Limousin £1,500, K Bryson, Eglinton Limousin £1,480, Fortfield Farms, Greenisland Aberdeen Angus £1,350, Mrs Doreen McClurg, Dundrod Simmental £1,320, D Bell, Antrim Limousin £1,320, Limousin £1,300, K Bryson, Limousin £1,250, Fortfield Farms, Aberdeen Angus £1,240, Patrick Logan, Ahoghill Limousin £1,200 and Fortfield Farms, Aberdeen Angus £1,200.

Two hundred and thirty three lots in ring three sold to £540 for a four month old Simmental.

Younger bull calves to £450 for a month old Charolais.

Heifer calves to £440 for a Limousin (two months).

Leslie Wilson, Doagh, Simmental £540, Ian Crawford, Randalstown Charolais £530, Charolais £395, Leslie Wilson, Doagh Belgian Blue £500, Simmental £500, Belgian Blue £515, Brenda Lee, Magherafelt Limousin £475, Limousin £410 (2), P Logan, Ballymena £460, S J McMaster, Kells Charolais £450, A Doherty, Limavady, Limousin £440, local farmer, Limousin £430, Limousin £410, M Cowan, Magherafelt, Limousin £420 and H Hall, Ballyclare, Charolais £380.

Heifer calves

Brenda Lee, Magherafelt Limousin £440, L Wilson, Doagh Simmental £410, I Crawford, Randalstown Charolais £395, Charolais £375, Charolais £355, N Cassidy, Kilrea Charolais £380, I Lamont, Cullybackey Limousin £355, Aberdeen Angus £350, Aberdeen Angus £340, Aberdeen Angus £330, A J Wilson, Ballymena Charolais £320, I Cruickshanks, Newtownards Hereford £320, S J C Woodburn, Ballyclare Belgian Blue £315, S and A M Doherty, Limavady Aberdeen Angus £310, Robert McCluggage, Larne Simmental £300.

Friesian calves: S and A Saunderson, Glenwherry, £260, Cairnleigh Ltd, Aghalee £175, A Magee, Kilwaughter £145, R Orr, Ballymena £130, D McAllister, Ballymena £125, £120, W.S Kennedy, Ballyclare £125 and J and D Glass, Ballymena £125 (3).

An entry of 180 weanlings in Ballymena on Friday resulted in a steady trade.

Bullocks sold to £520 over for a Limousin 500kg £2,020 presented by Jean Craig, Larne.

Heifers sold to £810 over for a Limousin 390kg at £1,200 offered by J Campbell, Carnlough.

Bulls 0-300kgs

A J Wilson, Ballymena Charolais 280kg, £620 (221), D Kennedy, Larne Limousin 300kg, £655 (218), R J McCullough, Glenwherry Simmental 190kg, £410 (215) D McClurg, Dundrod Limousin 210kg, £450 (214) (2) and N Robinson, Belgian Blue 250kg, £535 (214), 250kg, £535 (214), 250kg, £510 (204) (3).

301kg to 350kgs

D Kennedy, Larne Limousin 330kg, £770 (233), Limousin 320kg, £740 (231), J Campbell, Carnlough Limousin 320kg, £730 (228) M Gingles, Kilwaughter Limousin 340kg, £770 (226), Aberdeen Angus 350kg, £770 (220), Aberdeen Angus 350kg, £770 (220), Limousin 350kg, £730 (208), J Buchanan, Strabane Charolais 350kg, £785 (224), 310kg, £660 (212), A Kennedy, Downpatrick Limousin 320kg, £710 (221), Charolais 330kg, £730 (221), D Cousins, Downpatrick Limousin 310kg, £655 (211) and S and N Anderson, Cullybackey Limousin 330kg, £660 (200).

351kgs and over

Diana Kennedy, Larne Limousin 380kg, £845 (222), Limousin 390kg, £830 (212), Limousin 420kg, £885 (210), Limousin 380kg, £795 (209), A Kennedy 360kg, £780 (216), Charolais 360kg, £775 (209), Limousin 360kg, £745 (206), A Minnis, Comber Simmental 420kg, £900 (214), D Cousins, Downpatrick Aberdeen Angus 360kg, £750 (208), Aberdeen Angus 360kg, £750 (208), J Craig, Larne Limousin 420kg, £870 (207), Charolais 440kg, £900 (204), Limousin 500kg, £1,020 (204), Aberdeen Angus 450kg, £915 (203), 450kg, £900 (200), M Gingles, Kilwaughter Aberdeen Angus 430kg, £880 (204).

Heifers 0-300kg

Diana Kennedy, Larne Limousin 270kg, £580 (214), Limousin 290kg, £560 (193), S Dennison, Dunadry Limousin 260kg, £500 (192) (2), SHO 280kg, £530 (189), Limousin 290kg, £535 (184), Limousin 290kg, £535 (184) and W R Magee 300kg, £550 (1.83) (4).

301-350kgs

A Kennedy, Downpatrick Limousin 330kg, £800 (242), A J Wilson, Ballymena Charolais 320kg, £745 (232), D Kennedy, Larne Limousin 350kg, £750 (214), Limousin 320kg, £660 (206), H Crooks, Kilwaughter Simmental 330kg, £670 (203), A Minnis, Comber 350kg, £710 (202) and M Gingles, Kilwaughter Aberdeen Angus 330kg, £640 (193).

351kgs and over

J Campbell, Carnlough Limousin 390kg, £1,200 (307), Limousin 390kg, £850 (218), M Gingles, Kilwaughter Limousin 370kg, £930 (251), A Minnis, Comber Simmental 390kg, £825 (211), D McAlonan, Ballymena Charolais 370kg, £780 (210), D Campbell, Larne Limousin 380kg, £800 (210), W Bonnes, Randalstown Charolais 370kg, £775 (209), Charolais 360kg, £700 (194), A Kennedy, Downpatrick Limousin 360kg, £750 (208), 380kg, £780 (205) and J Thompson, Donacloney Simmental 440kg, £900 (204), Simmental 440kg, £840 (190).

An entry of 100 store cattle in Ballymena today met a great trade.

Bullocks sold to £400 over for a Charolais 340kg at £740 offered by A Scott, Glarryford.

Heifers sold to £515 over for a Limousin 480kg at £995 for a Limousin sold by H McCloy, Cullybackey.

Store bullocks: A Scott, Glarryford Charolais 340kg, £740 (217), J Johnston, Ballymena Aberdeen Angus 420kg, £890 (211), M Doran, Downpatrick Aberdeen Angus 650kg, £1,360 (209), Charolais 560kg, £1,160 (207), Charolais 590kg, £1,200 (203), Simmental 540kg, £1,085 (200), Charolais 600kg, £1,200 (200), Aberdeen Angus 540kg, £1,070 (198), Aberdeen Angus 660kg, £1,300 (197), Simmental 620kg, £1,200 (193), Belgian Blue 520kg, £1,000 (192), Belgian Blue 580kg, £1,110 (191), A Scott, Ballymena Charolais 330kg, £690 (290), 360kg, £710 (197), J Johnston, Cullybackey Aberdeen Angus 430kg, £885 (205), C Stirling, Newtownabbey Limousin 530kg, £1,080 (203), Charolais 600kg, £1,200 (200), Limousin 560kg, £1,110 (198), 570kg, £1,120 (196), W Beattie, Newtownabbey Belgian Blue 570kg, £1,140 (200), J Stirling, Strabane 510kg, £1,000 (196), local farmer 520kg, £1,010 (194), N and J Coleman, Ballyclare Belgian Blue 520kg, £1,005 (193) and A and E Wylie, Martinstown Belgian Blue 420kg, £790 (188).

Heifers: H McCloy, Cullybackey Limousin 480kg, £995 (207), Limousin 450kg, £900 (200), Limousin 470kg, £920 (195), Limousin 460kg, £855 (185), Limousin 460kg, £805 (175), Limousin 460kg, £805 (175), R Mawhinney, Newtownards Limousin 510kg, £1,005 (197), Limousin 560kg, £1,100 (196), C Stirling, Newtownabbey 390kg, £750 (192), 550kg, £1,000 (181), M Doran, Downpatrick Charolais 510kg, £970 (192), Charolais 460kg, £850 (184), Simmental 460kg, £850 (184), Limousin 370kg, £660 (178), S Rea, Ballymena Limousin 370kg, £700 (189) (2), Limousin 380kg, £700 (184), A McCullen, Newtownabbey Limousin 550kg, £1,035 (188), Limousin 560kg, £995 (177), H McCloy, Cullybackey Limousin 460kg, £855 (185), H McAlister, Aghadowey Limousin 440kg, £815 (185), local farmer Limousin 540kg, £960 (177) and A Scott, Ballymena Charolais 400kg, £705 (176), Charolais 360kg, £630 (175), Charolais 320kg, £560 (175).

An entry of 1,900 sheep in Ballymena sold to a similar trade.

A show of Rouge lambs was held, kindly judged by David Millar, Coleraine. First prize was awarded to Stuart Hall, Carrickfergus for a trio of 22½ kg at £142, second prize was awarded to Hannah Hall, Newtownabbey for a trio of 22kg at £106. Third prize was awarded to M Pollock, Coleraine for a trio 23kg at £91. Other top prices - 420p was paid for pen of 2 Texels 24kg at £101 sold by A Millen, Londonderry.

Fat Lambs (1,400) Top price per kg

S Hall, Larne 3 Rouge 22.5kg, £142 (631), H Hall, Newtownabbey 3 Rouge 22kg, £106 (481), A Millen, Coleraine 2 Texel 24kg, £101 (420), J Dunlop, Ballymoney 2 Suffolk 17kg, £68 (400), M Pollock, Coleraine 3 Rouge 23kg, £91 (395), J Mulvenna, Larne 16 Texel 25kg, £97.50 (390), I Morrison, Dunloy 34 Texel 22.5, £85.50 (380), W and G Hanna, Ballymoney 1 Suffolk 22.5kg, £85 (377), T Stewart, Cairncastle 25 Texel 22kg, £83 (377), L Finlay, Rathkeel 10 Texel 21kg, £79 (376), D McKeeman, Ballymoney 6 Suffolk 23.5kg, £88 (374), E Clyde, Muckamore 8 Texel 21.5kg, £80.50 (374), M Workman, Kilwaughter 36 Texel 23kg, £86 (373), R W McNinch, Larne 24kg, £89.50 (372), R Taylor, Ballinderry 12 Texel 24kg, £89.50 (372), R Coleman, Glarryford 1 Texel 22kg, £82 (374), L Calderwood, Dunloy 7 Texel 22kg, £82 (372), W Magee, Kilwaughter 15 Texel 22kg, £82 (372), T Simpson, Ballymena 4 Texel 22kg £82 (372) and R Coleman, Glarryford 20 Texel 25kg, £93 (372).

Top prices per head: S Hall, Larne 3 Rouge 22.5kg, £142, H Hall, Newtownabbey 3 Rouge 22kg, £106, A Millen, Coleraine 2 Texel 24kg, £101, J Mulvenna, Larne 16 Texel 25kg, £97.50, R Wallace, Carrickfergus 4 Dorset 31kg, £96, L Anderson, Kilwaughter 23 Suffolk 26kg, £93, R Coleman, Glarryford 20 Texel 25kg, £93, R Taylor, Ballinderry 5 Suffolk 25kg, £91, S Rainey, Ballygally 1 Suffolk 29kg, £91, D Gaston, Carnlough 4 Texel 27kg, £91, M Pollock, Coleraine 3 Rouge 23kg, £91, N McBurney, Moorfields 34 Texel 24.5kg, £90, Mrs E Duff, Ballymena 6 Texel 27.5kg, £90, R Clyde, Broughshane 4 Dorset 25kg, £90, R Taylor, Ballinderry 12 Texel 24kg, £89.50, R W McNinch, Larne 14 Texel 24kg, £89.50, S Hunter, Bushmills 33 Suffolk 24.5kg, £89, K McIlwaine, Glenwherry 4 Dorset 24.5kg, £88 and P J Kane, Ballycatle 11 Texel 24.5kg, £88.

Fat ewes (480)

First quality

Suffolk £72 -£99

Texel £74 - £106

Crossbred £70 - £99

Blackface £35 - £55