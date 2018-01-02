Beef cows sell to £1,570 for 840kg at Ballymena Mart

A seasonal entry of 140 beef cattle in Ballymena resulted in a steady trade.

Beef cows sold to 187p for a Limousin 840kg at £1,570, Friesian cows to 126p for 790kg at £995, beef heifers to £200 for 680kg at £1,360, beef bullocks to 208p for 640kg at £1,331 and Friesian bullocks to 146p for 500kg at £730.

Fat cows sold to: B McAllister, Kells Limousin 840kg, £1,570 (187), Ian Barr, Kells Limousin 730kg, £1,292 (177), B McAllister, Charolais 730kg, £1,270 (174), B McQuillan, Antrim Limousin 650kg, £1,066 (164), Ian Barr, Kells Limousin 730kg, £1,189 (163), B McQuillan, Limousin 720kg, £1,130 (157), Antrim Estates, Glenarm Shorthorn beef 820kg, £1,287 (157), local farmer Dungiven Limousin 620kg, £967 (156), Norman McBurney, Moorfields Belgian Blue 660kg, £1,016 (154), Antrim Estates, Glenarm Shorthorn beef 690kg, £1,048 (152), Ian Barr, Kells Limousin 690kg, £1,028 (149), J H Fraser, Belfast Belgian Blue 700kg, £1,029 (147), W McCurdy, Broughshane Limousin 690kg, £993 (144), Norman McBurney, Moorfields Aberdeen Angus 630kg, £900 (143), B McQuillan, Antrim Aberdeen Angus 610kg, £854 (140), G Connon, Aldergrove Belgian Blue 750kg, £1,050 (140), John Hasson, Ballymena Limousin 580kg, £806 (139), Paul Hanna, Dunadry Aberdeen Angus 690kg, £952 (138), D McCaughey, Randalstown Shorthorn 590kg, £808 (137), Paul Hanna, Dunadry Aberdeen Angus 640kg, £870 (136), W McCurdy, Broughshane Limousin 580kg, £788 (136), local farmer 540kg, £723 (134), Mrs J Hutchinson, Ballyclare Limousin 630kg, £831 (132), local farmer Limousin 600kg, £786 (131).

Friesian cows: P and G O’Rawe, Clough 790kg, £995 (126), J McKendry, Cullybackey 680kg, £843 (124), Mrs M Wilkin, Islandmagee 780kg, £959 (123), H and A Speedy 700kg, £840 (120), Mrs M Wilkin 700kg, £819 (117), H and A Speedy, Randalstown 770kg, £885 (115), A and T Knox, Bushmills 760kg, £858 (113), A M Crawford, Ballynure 670kg, £743 (111), 700kg, £777 (111), 700kg, £777 (111), H and A Speedy 730kg, £803 (110), A M Crawford, Ballynure 720kg, £792 (110), Gary McCammond, Larne 720kg, £784 (109), R A S Barkley, Dunloy 710kg, £766 (108), Mrs M Wilkin, Islandmagee 670kg, £716 (107), local farmer 500kg, £535 (107), S Wilson, Ballymena 670kg, £710 (106), R A S Barkley, Dunloy 740kg, £784 (106), 790kg, £821 (104), Stephen McCammond, Randalstown 710kg, £738 (104), R A S Barkley, Ballymena 710kg, £738 (104), A and T Knox, Bushmills 700kg, £721 (103).

Beef heifers sold to: W and J Gardiner, Ballymena Belgian Blue 680kg, £1,360 (200), Ian Barr, Kells Limousin 630kg, £1,228 (195), W and J Gardiner, Charolais 670kg, £1299 (194).

Beef bullocks sold to: C Humphrey, Broughshane Limousin 640kg, £1,331 (208), Limousin 650kg, £1,313 (202), J H Fraser, Charolais 610kg, £1,183 (194), Charolais 580kg, £1,107 (191), Charolais 550kg, £1,050 (191), Charolais 530kg, £1,007 (190), Charolais 590kg, £1,103 (187).

Friesian bullocks sold to: James Nelson, Kilwaughter 500kg, £730 (146), 530kg, £768 (145), A and W McMaster, Broughshane 700kg, £973 (139), James Nelson 510kg, £683 (134).

29 dairy cows and heifers continued strong demand to £1,970 which was realised on two occasions for calved heifers from R and J Millar, Stewartstown and N and J Coleman, Doagh.

Ruling prices: R and J Millar, Stewartstown £1,970, N and J Coleman, Doagh £1,970, C Casey, Cloughmills £1,920, N and J Coleman £1,780, David Wallace, Antrim £1,770, R and J Millar, Stewartstown £1,620, David Wallace £1,600, R L A and D Irvine, Dundrod £1,570, R J and J A Wright, Stoneyford £1,560, Sam Wallace £1,560, C Casey, Cloughmills £1,560, Bolton Brothers, Maghera £1,480, C Casey £1,470, R R Cupples, Rathkenny £1,420, S Dunlop, Dundrod £1,400, S Haffey, Lurgan £1,400, David Wallace, Antrim £1,380, A G Smyth, Dungiven £1,350, Bolton Brothers £1,340, J Mackey, Ballynure £1,330.

A small entry of suckler cows sold to £1,520 for a Limousin cow with bull calf at foot from N Brown, Moira while S White, Crumlin received £1,330 for a springing Simmental cow.

174 lots in ring three sold well to £390 for a three month old Belgian Blue bull, heifer calves to £350 for a month old Limousin.

Bull calves sold to: H Thompson, Randalstown Belgian Blue £390, Hamilton Alexander, Glenarm Limousin £380, J V and R J Moore, Larne Belgian Blue £355, S Scullion, Glenarm Aberdeen Angus £340, Aberdeen Angus £325, G M Kernohan, Broughshane Belgian Blue £325, S Scullion Aberdeen Angus £320, A Scott, Glarryford Charolais £310, D Montgomery, Glenwherry Limousin £300, H Thompson, Randalstown Limousin £290, R and C Steede, Cullybackey Limousin £290, D Huey, Armoy Hereford £290, W and A Houston, Glarryford Aberdeen Angus £290, D Shaw, Gracehill Aberdeen Angus £275, S D Gillespie, Portglenone Simmental £260, A and T Knox, Bushmills Belgian Blue £250.

Heifer calves sold to: D McKay, Broughshane Limousin £350, Limousin £340, R and C Steede, Cullybackey Limousin £340, J V and R J Moore, Larne Belgian Blue £330, Belgian Blue £320, R and C Steede Limousin £310, J Lynn, Cullybackey Belgian Blue £310, J V and R J Moore, Limousin £305, W McConnell, Ballyclare Simmental £300, J Lynn, Belgian Blue £300, Belgian Blue £280, Belgian Blue £275, Aberdeen Angus £235, H Mulvenna, Glenarm Limousin £225, J Ferguson Snr, Straid Limousin £220, S Haffey, Lurgan, Belgian Blue £210.

Friesian bulls sold to: W and A Houston, Glarryford £160, J Ferguson, Straid £150, W and A Houston £150, J V and R J Moore, £140, J Ferguson, £140, J V and R J Moore £135, J Ferguson £130, John Graham, Glenwherry £130, J Ferguson (2) £125, J V and R J Moore £120, J Ferguson £120, W and A Houston £120, J Ferguson £115, Hamilton Alexander, Glenarm £115, J Ferguson Snr £110, Hamilton Alexander £110, J V and R J Moore £105, A and T Knox, Bushmills £105, J Ferguson Snr £100.

An entry of 90 weanlings in Ballymena resulted in a steady trade.

Leading prices:

Bullock sold to: S J Mulholland, Hannahstown Charolais 210kg, £530 (252), J and J Anderson, Cullybackey Limousin 310kg, £780 (251), M Morrell, Garvagh Limousin 260kg, £650 (250), W McLaughlin, Dunloy Charolais 330kg, £805 (243), Paul McGarry, Dundrod, Blonde 320kg, £770 (240), local farmer Blonde 210kg, £505 (240), Michael McAuley, Newtowncrommelin Limousin 210kg, £500 (238), B Devlin, Randalstown Limousin 340kg, £790 (232), J McCormick, Belfast Limousin 240kg, £555 (231), W McLaughlin, Dunloy Charolais 380kg, £870 (229), Colin McKee, Broughshane Limousin 280kg, £640 (228), Dominic O’Boyle, Broughshane Limousin 370kg, £840 (227), Paul McGarry, Dundrod Blonde 210kg, £475 (226), B Devlin, Randalstown Limousin 350kg, £790 (225), Paul McGarry Blonde 230kg, £515 (223), local farmer Blonde 190kg, £425 (223), J P McAlister, Aghadowey Limousin 400kg, £890 (222), Paul McGarry, Blonde 250kg, £550 (220), Colin McKee Limousin 300kg, £660 (220), J P McAlister, Aghadowey Limousin 380kg, £835 (219).

Heifers sold to: M Morrell, Garvagh Limousin 240kg, £575 (239), J and J Anderson, Cullybackey Limousin 310kg, £680 (219), M and A Millar, Rasharkin Limousin 390kg, £855 (219), Limousin 420kg, £900 (214), Limousin 400kg, £850 (212), Paul McGarry, Dundrod Blonde 330kg, £700 (212), M Morrell, Limousin 250kg, £530 (212), M and A Millar, Limousin 410kg, £860 (209), Limousin 370kg, £775 (209), Limousin 360kg, £750 (208), S J Mulholland, Hannahstown Limousin 210kg, £430 (204), Colin McKee, Broughshane Limousin 230kg, £470 (204), M Morrell, Limousin 270kg, £545 (201).