Beef cows sell to £1,574.40 at Clogher Mart

A good entry of just over 800 cattle presented for sale at Clogher Mart on Saturday, November 24th sold to a steady demand in all sections.

In the fatstock ring beef cows sold to £1,574.40 for a 820kg Belgian Blue at £192 per 100kg followed by a 770kg Limousin at £171 per 100kg to total £1,316.70.

Cow heifers sold to £1,322.80 for a 680kg Belgian Blue at £196 per 100kg totalling £1,332.80 followed by a 610kg Lithuanian Black and White at £194 per 100kg to total £1,183.4.

Fleshy Friesian cows sold to £112 per 100kg for 720kg.

Fat bulls sold to £1,121.10 for a 1,010kg Charolais at £111.

Overage steers sold to £172 for 730kg Limousin.

Underage steers sold to £185 for a 680kg Limousin.

Underage heifers sold to £164 for a 580kg Limousin.

Leading prices in the fatstock ring for beef cows and cow heifers as follows: Aughnacloy producer 680kg Belgian Blue to £196 (£1,332.80), Castlederg producer 610kg Lithuanian Black and White to £194 (£1,183.40), Coalisland producer 520kg Limousin to £193. Greencastle producer 820kg Belgian Blue to £192 (£1,574.40), Cookstown producer 580kg Charolais to £186 and 730kg Charolais to £163. Trillick producer 600kg Charolais to £181. Fermanagh producer 640kg Limousin to £180. Magherafelt producer 720kg Belgian Blue to £178 (£1,281.60) Tempo producer 590kg Limousin to £174. Ballygawley producer 770kg Limousin to £171 (£1,316.70), Portadown producer 570kg Shorthorn beef to £168. Fermanagh producer 690kg Belgian Blue to £167. Armagh producer 690kg Limousin to £166. Ballygawley producer 570kg Aberdeen Angus to £163. Tynan producer 460kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £160. Rosslea producer 640kg Limousin to £158. Omagh producer 730kg Belgian Blue to £155. Armagh producer 850kg Belgian Blue to £154 (£1,309). Armagh producer 680kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £151.

Other quality lots sold from £125 to £147 per 100kg.

Second quality lots sold from £100 to £118 per 100kg.

Plainer lots sold from £76 to £96 per 100kg.

Poorer types sold from £40 to £68 per 100kg.

FAT BULLS

810kg Limousin to £117 (£947.70), 830kg Limousin to £113 (£937.90), 1,010kg Charolais to £111 (£1,121.10).

FAT STEERS OVERAGE

730kg Limousin to £172. 580kg Charolais to £170. 620kg Charolais to £166. 530kg Limousin to £164. 610kg Simmental to £160. 490kg Aberdeen Angus to £140. 480kg Friesian to £125.

FAT STEERS UNDERAGE

550kg Limousin to £185. 680kg Limousin to £185. 630kg Limousin to £185. 610kg Limousin to £185. 620kg Charolais to £185. 530kg Swedish Red to £152. 510kg Friesian to £152 twice. 480kg Friesian to £152. 490kg Friesian to £136. 470kg Friesian to £136. Other Friesians sold from £127 to £135 per 100kg.

FAT HEIFERS UNDERAGE

630kg Charolais to £178. 590kg Limousin to £175. 610kg Limousin to £174. 550kg Charolais to £170. 580kg Limousin to £164. 560kg Hereford to £161. 470kg Hereford to £154. 490kg Hereford to £151.

STORE BULLOCKS

A seasonal entry sold to a brisk demand with forward lots selling to £1,385 for a 670kg Charolais (£206), 650kg Charolais to £1,355 (£208), 650kg Charolais to £1,340 (£206), 630kg Charolais to £1,335 (£212), 690kg Charolais to £1,325, 690kg Charolais to £1,320, 610kg Charolais to £1,305, 640kg Charolais to £1,305, 630kg Charolais to £1,300, 610kg Charolais to £1,290 (£211), 630kg Charolais to £1,290, 600kg Limousin to £1,290, 620kg Charolais to £1,280 and 570kg Limousin to £1,275 (£223) for E W Beattie, Brookeborough. J Jordan, Dungannon 640kg Charolais to £1,310 (£215) and 620kg Charolais to £1,280. Roy Hall, Fivemiletown 670kg Charolais to £1,280. B L Kelly and Sons, Dungannon 650kg Charolais to £1,270.

MEDIUM WEIGHTS STORES 410KG TO 500KG

B J Kelly and Sons, Dungannon 490kg Charolais to £1,035 (£211), D McVeigh Dungannon 500kg Limousin to £1,025 (£205), 480kg Limousin to £930 and 460kg Aberdeen Angus to £910. J R McAree, Keady 490kg Limousin to £965. F McStay, Lurgan 490kg Limousin to £960, 490kg Simmental to £945, 440kg Charolais to £925 (£210), 470kg Charolais to £905, 440kg Limousin to £900, 460kg Aberdeen Angus to £900 and 490kg Aberdeen Angus to £900. T Lockhart, Dungannon 470kg Charolais to £950 (£202), Dungannon producer 490kg Belgian Blue to £940. T Noble, Lisbellaw 490kg Aberdeen Angus to £920, 500kg Aberdeen Angus to £920. R A Elliott, Dungannon 440kg Limousin to £915. T B Robinson, Augher 480kg Limousin to £910. Pomeroy producer 460kg Shorthorn to £900.

STORE HEIFERS

A smaller entry sold readily with forward lots selling to £1,230 for a 610kg Limousin (£201) and 570kg Simmental to £965 for S Rooney, Dungannon. M Largey, Armagh 640kg Simmental to £1,185 (£185), B L Kelly and Sons, Dungannon 600kg Charolais to £1,150 (£191), 510kg Charolais to £1,145 (£224) and 540kg Charolais to £1,060. B Robinson, Newtownbutler 580kg Limousin to £1,100, 540kg Limousin to £1,055, 520kg Charolais to £1,040, 520kg Charolais to £1,000 and 530kg Limousin to £990. P Hackett, Augher 650kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,095. T Noble, Lisbellaw 520kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,040. M L Murray, Keady 510kg Charolais to £930, 510kg Charolais to £820.

MEDIUM WEIGHT STORES 410KG TO 500KG

P J McCarney, Fintona 500kg Limousin to £1,000 (£200) and 490kg Limousin to £960. J Gallagher, Omagh 460kg Limousin to £930 (£202), B Robinson, Newtownbutler 480kg Limousin to £920, 480kg Limousin to £860 and 460kg Limousin to £860. N Charles, Lisnaskea 450kg Charolais to £915 (£203), 430kg Charolais to £880 and 450kg Charolais to £850. B L Kelly and Sons, Dungannon 480kg Charolais to £910. M McNally, Portadown 440kg Limousin to £870. M Largey, Armagh 490kg Simmental to £845 and 450kg Simmental to £845.

SMALLER SORTS 400KG & UNDER

J Morton, Armagh 400kg Limousin to £750. T R Johnston, Irvinestown 390kg Limousin to £655.

WEANLINGS

A very keen demand in this section with steers and bulls selling to £1,000 for a 430kg Shorthorn (£232), 440kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (£227), 410kg Limousin to £975 (£238), 460kg Limousin to £945, 420kg Limousin to £925, 390kg Limousin to £915 (£234) and 420kg Limousin to £915 for E H Sharkey, Fivemiletown. D Simpson, Aughnacloy 400kg Charolais to £1,000 (£250), 420kg Limousin to £970 (£231), 340kg Limousin to £890 (£262) and 310kg Limousin to £840 (£271), P J Hughes Jnr, Keady 440kg Limousin to £960 450kg Limousin to £940 and 420kg Limousin to £910. B McCullagh, Greencastle 320kg Charolais to £890 (£278) and 350kg Limousin to £870 (£248), R Irwin, Magheraveely 440kg Simmental to £890. A Hughes, Dungannon 340kg Charolais to £885 (£248), J McCrory, Cookstown 430kg Aberdeen Angus to £860.

WEANLING HEIFERS

P J Hughes Jnr, Keady 450kg Limousin to £840 (£186) and 410kg Belgian Blue to £790, J J McDonnell, Lisnaskea 400kg Limousin to £825 (£206), 380kg Charolais to £820 (£216), 430kg Limousin to £805, 400kg Limousin to £780, 360kg Limousin to £730 and 350kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £730. Kesh producer 340kg Charolais to £795 (£234), G McKee, Coalisland 330kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £790(£239), 320kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £755 (£236) and 290kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £750 (£258), J McCann, Dungannon 330kg Charolais to £790 (£239) and 300kg Charolais to £750 (£250), K G Maze, Lisburn 400kg Limousin to £785. D A Doherty, Irvinestown 410kg Charolais to £770, D Simpson, Aughnacloy 290kg Charolais to £755 (£260) and 300kg Limousin to £690 (£230), S Hill, Carrickfergus 300kg Charolais to £740 (£246) and 310kg Charolais to £730 (£235).

DAIRY COWS & HEIFERS

A strong demand this week with R Givan, Dungannon selling a calved heifer to £1,775. P Jordan, Armagh £1,770 for calved heifer. M Robinson, Ballygawley £1,750 for calved heifer. P J McElduff, Dungannon £1,450, £1,400 and £1,165 for calved cows.

SUCKLER COWS & CALVES

A brisk demand this week with incalf heifers selling to £1,460 to Patrick Donnelly, Ballygawley. B Rafferty, Pomeroy £1,445, £1,210 and £1,180, Sean Kerr, Carrickmore £1,440, £1,410, £1,160 and £1,100. J Milligan, Ederney £1,350 and £980. P J Corrigan, Dungannon £1,300, £1,200 and £1,100 twice. S Lavery, Cookstown £1,205 for a 2013 cow and bull calf. R Robinson, Maguiresbridge £1,145 for heifer with heifer calf and £1,070 for heifer with bull calf. Other outfits selling from £920 to £1,010.

DROPPED CALVES & REARED CALVES

Another large entry sold to a firm demand with Bull calves (under two months) selling to £530 for a Charolais for A Teague, Dromore. S J Kelly, Dungannon £385 and £345 for Aberdeen Anguss. J H Culbertson, Armagh £365, £350 and £305 for Belgian Blues. D I Hoey, Maguiresbridge £360 for Limousin, P McCorry, Derrylin £340 for Belgian Blue and £295 for Hereford. D McNeill, Caledon £325 for Aberdeen Angus, N C Emo, Derrylin £315 for Belgian Blue, R Robinson, Maguiresbridge £300 for Blonde d'Aquitaine

HEIFER CALVES

B Connelly, Trillick £400 for Charolais, P Rafferty, Keady £375 for Charolais, B McCullagh, Greencastle £360 for Charolais, Lisbellaw producer £355 and £340 for Limousin. Augher producer £340, £350 and £325 for Simmentals. D and J Hunter, Tempo £315 for Charolais, Clogher £315, £310 and £305 for Herefords. P McCorry, Derrylin £300 for Belgian Blue

REARED BULLS

Mountview Cattle, Dungannon £665 for Limousin, I V Hawkes, Omagh £650 for Aberdeen Angus, M E Mc Carroll, Fintona £635 for Simmental. Augher producer £615 for Aberdeen Angus, K G Maze, Lisburn £615 for Belgian Blue, D Farrell, Fivemiletown £600 for Hereford and £475 for Aberdeen Angus, A Mitchell, Cookstown £560, £555, £510 and £480 for Blonde d'Aquitaines. N T Boyd, Fivemiletown £550 for Charolais, T Simpson, Ederney £510 for Charolais, G Foster, Kinawley £430 twice and £420 twice for Aberdeen Angus.

REARED HEIFERS

K G Maze, Lisburn £810 and £600 for Limousin. A W Wilson, Dungannon £640 and £550 for Limousin. D Moore, Aughnacloy £620 for Fleckvieh and £510 for Simmental. A Mitchell, Cookstown £595 for Blonde d'Aquitaine, S Donnelly, Sixmilecross £585 and £540 for Limousins. J Milligan, Ederney £580 and £490 for Charolais £550 and £535 for Limousin. M/S R and S Haire, Fivemiletown £520 for Charolais. M E McCarroll, Fintona £500 for Shorthorn.