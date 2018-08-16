Beef cows sell to £1,574 for 820kg at Ballymena Mart

An entry of 300 cows in Ballymena on Thursday resulted in a steady trade.

Beef cows sold to 192p for a Limousin 820kg, £1,574, Friesian cows to 148p 660kg, £976, beef heifers to 213p, 640kg, £1,363, beef bullocks to 216p 580kg, £1,252, 780kg, £1,684 and Friesian bullocks to 165p

Beef cows: S B and D Weatherup, Ballyearl Limousin 820kg, 192p, £1,574.40, local farmer Charolais 800kg, 177p, £1,416, S McNabney, Clough Aberdeen Angus 720kg, 168p, £1,209.60, T Jackson, Broughshane Limousin 730kg, 167p, £1,219.10, M McCann, Randalstown Limousin 580kg, 166p, £926.80, B Gingles, Larne Aberdeen Angus 610kg, 165p, £1,006.50, R Loughery, Gortnarney Aberdeen Angus 770kg, 165p, £1,270.50, D Boyd, Newtownabbey Saler 700kg, 161p, £1,127, J McKinley, Bushmills Aberdeen Angus 640kg, 158p, £1,011, T Strange, Ballyclare Stabiliser 680kg, 158p, £1,074.40, H McNeill, Ballymena Limousin 640kg, 157p, £1,004.80, W E Adamson, Carrickfergus Sou 570kg, 156p, £889.20, Stabiliser 600kg, 155p, £930, Sou 710kg, 152p, £1,079.20, J ODonnell, Toome Fleckvieh 650kg, 155p, £1,007.50, R Loughery, Gortnarney Limousin 570kg, 150p, £855, T Strange, Ballyclare Blo 570kg, 149p, £849.30, D Parks, Friesian 660kg, 148p £976.80, M Pollock, Castlerock Limousin 720kg, 147p, £1,058.40, D and F Kinney, Cushendall Simmental 710kg, 147p, £1,043.70, A Gaston, Carnlough Aberdeen Angus 620kg, 144p, £892.80, M McCann, Randalstown Limousin 660kg, 144p, £950.40, J O’Donnell Speckle Park 610kg, 143p, £872.30 and B Gingles, Larne Hereford 970kg, 141p, £1,367.70.

Friesian cows: D Parks, Moira 660kg, 148p, £976.80, W Kerr, Glarryford 630kg, 133p, £837.90, local farmer 710kg, 127p, £901.70, E and J Arthur, Templepatrick 630kg, 123p, £772.90, W Nicholl, Ahoghill 590kg, 119p, £702.10, W and G Rowney, Ballynure 470kg, 119p, £559.30, J Nelson, Kilwaughter 670kg, 117p, £783.90, local farmer 590kg, 116p, £684.40, G Duncan 550kg, 115p, £632.50, A Park, Ballynure 660kg, 115p, £759, A Abraham, Antrim 650kg, 115p, £747.50, A Park, Ballynure 610kg, 114p, £695.40, D S Wharry, Ballymena 580kg, 113p, £655.40, A Park, Ballynure 670kg, 113p, £757.10, D S Wharry, Ballymena 600kg, 111p, £666, A Park, Ballynure 590kg, 110p, £649, A Abraham, Antrim 740kg, 110p, £814, D McKeeman, Ballymoney 720kg, 109p, £784.80, F G and T McMullan, Broughshane 640kg, 109p, £697.60, J Gault, Ballyclare 630kg, 109p, £686.70, local farmer 630kg, 108p, £680.40, A W Pinkerton 670kg, 108p, £723.60, B Gribben, Dunloy 560kg, 106p, £593.60 and A Park, Ballynure 640kg, 105p, £672.

Beef heifers: J McKinley, Bushmills Aberdeen Angus 640kg, 213p, £1,363.20, J McKeever, Ahoghill Parthenais 570kg, 210p, £1,197, D McIlwaine, Larne Belgian Blue 520kg, 195p, £1,111.50, S B and D Weatherup, Ballyearl Limousin 620kg, 195p, £1,209, C McCroary, Broughshane Aberdeen Angus 590kg, 194p, £1,144.60, E McClintock, Ballymena Stabiliser 530kg, 192p, £1,017.60, J McKeever, Ahoghill 560kg, 190p, £1,064, J McKinley, Bushmills Aberdeen Angus 580kg, 190p, £1,102 and H Millar, Kells Shorthorn beef 560kg, 185p, £1,036.

Beef bullocks: J McKeever, Ahoghill Parthenais 580kg, 216p, £1,252.80, S McGowan, Ballymoney Charolais 780kg, 216p, £1,684.80, C Reid, Aghalee Limousin 630kg, 206p, £1,297.80, R McIlveen, Kells Charolais 560kg, 205p, £1,148, J McKeever, Ahoghill Parthenais 640kg, 204p, £1,305.60, T McErlaine, Rasharkin Hereford 690kg, 201p, £1,386.90, Hereford 670kg, 198p, £1,326.60, H Millar, Kells Shorthorn beef 660kg, 197p, £1,300.20, C Reid, Aghalee Simmental 700kg, 197p, £1,379, Simmental 690kg, 197p, £1,359.30, S McGowan, Ballymoney Charolais 770kg, 194p, £1,493.80, R McIlveen, Kells Charolais 650kg, 194p, £1,261, H McNicholl, Greysteele Charolais 640kg, 194p, £1,241.60, T McErlaine, Rasharkin 660kg, 192p, £1,267.20, S Dougan, Castledawson Hereford 520kg, 191p, £993.20, R McIlveen, Kells Limousin 670kg, 190p, £1,273, C Reid, Aghalee Charolais 660kg, 190p, £1,254, AFBI Veterinary Research Hereford 550kg, 188p, £1,034, H McNicholl, Greysteel Charolais 680kg, 188p £1,278.40, R McKeown, Templepatrick Shorthorn beef 710kg, 187p, £1,327.70, P Graffin, Portglenone Charolais 660kg, 185p, £1,221, Limousin 680kg, 185p, £1,258, H Millar, Kells Shorthorn beef 650kg, 184p, £1,196, T McErlaine, Rasharkin Limousin 760kg, 180p, £1,368.

Friesian bulls

W Black, Aghadowey 530kg, 165p, £874.50, 500kg, 165p, £825, 570kg, 165p, £940.50, 540kg, 155p, £837, J Nelson 520kg, 160p, £832, 520kg, 154p, £800.80, J Arthurs, Broughshane 550kg, 150p, £825, AFBI 620kg, 147p, £911.40, W Weatherup, Carrickfergus 570kg, 147p, £749.70, 570kg, 147p, £837.90, J Arthurs, Broughshane 580kg, 143p, £829.40, J Nelson, Kilwaughter 470kg, 142p, £667.40, J Arthurs, Broughshane 530kg, 140p, £742, AFBI 590kg, 136p, £802.40 and B Gingles, Larne 570kg, 131p, £746.70.

A small turnout of dairy stock met strong demand.

David and Mrs M McGregor sold calved heifers at £1,780 and £1,700, while Thomas Carlisle, Dundrod received £1,160 for a calved cow.

A small entry in the suckler ring: Breeding bulls – Geo Henderson, Bushmills Charolais £2,250, £2,100, Robert Clyde, Templepatrick Limousin £1,900. Female stock sold to £2,000 for a pedigree Limousin springing heifer from Gary Stewart, Templepatrick.

160 lots in the calf ring sold to £500 for a Lim bull (five week old), heifer calves to £390 for a two month old Simmental, younger heifer calves to £355 for a Limousin. Young Friesian bull calves to £120.

Beef bred bull calves sold to: R J Gage, Clough Limousin £500, Hamilton Alexander, Glenarm Limousin £460, Leslie Wilson, Doagh Simmental £440, Aberdeen Angus £440, Aberdeen Angus £415, Robin Bingham, Nutts Corner Charolais £410, Hamilton Alexander, Glenarm Limousin £390, W J Bond, Eglinton (2) Hereford £380, Limousin £375, R J T Fleming, Templepatrick Simmental £370, Hamilton Alexander, Limousin £370, Robin Bingham, Nutts Corner Charolais £360, R J T Fleming, Templepatrick Simmental £350, Hugh Hall, Ballyclare Aberdeen Angus £350, B O’Kane, Maghera Aberdeen Angus £340, T Herbinson, Randalstown Aberdeen Angus £340, Stephen McAuley, Ballymoney Aberdeen Angus £330, D Montgomery, Glenwherry (2) Fleckvieh £320, Ian Millar, Ballymena Belgian Blue £320, Hugh Hall, Ballyclare Aberdeen Angus £320 and Niall Gribben, Aberdeen Angus £320.

Heifer calves sold to: Leslie Wilson, Doagh Simmental £390, Simmental £370, Hamilton Alexander, Glenarm Limousin £355, Anthony McFadden, Garvagh (3) Aberdeen Angus £350, Stephen A McAuley, Ballymoney Limousin £315, T Herbinson, Randalstown Aberdeen Angus £310, Mrs E Boyd, Moira Belgian Blue £305, B O’Kane, Maghera (2) Aberdeen Angus£305, Anthony McFadden (2) Aberdeen Angus £305, Robin Bingham, Nutts Corner Charolais £300, W J Thompson, Glenwherry Limousin £295, S Woodside, Islandmagee Limousin £295, Anthony McFadden, Aberdeen Angus £290, W J Bond, Eglinton Hereford £285, T Herbinson, Randalstown Aberdeen Angus £280, D Montgomery, Glenwherry Belgian Blue £275, Stephen A McAuley, Ballymoney Limousin £265 and A Scott, Glarryford Charolais £255.

Friesian bull calves sold to: B O’Kane, Maghera £145, D McNeilly, Randalstown £120, Ian Millar, Ballymena £105, Hamilton Alexander, Glenarm £100, W Weatherup, Carrick (2) £70, R and M Kidd, Aughafatten £70, Ian Millar £60, W Weatherup £50.

An entry of 130 weanlings in Ballymena resulted in a sharper trade.

Bullocks sold to £600 over for a Charolais 390kg at £990 offered by W and G Hanna, Ballymoney.

Heifers sold to £680 over for a Limousin 430kg at £1,110 presented by Robert Clyde, Templepatrick.

Bulls/bullocks 0-300kgs

R Irwin, Dervock (3) Belgian Blue 240kg, £530 (220), Alan Angus, Newtownards Charolais 300kg, £650 (216), T Morrow, Magheramourne Charolais 300kg, £635 (211), R Weatherup, Newtownabbey Limousin 290kg, £610 (210), Alex Magee, Larne Charolais 240kg, £460 (191), R M Carson, Islandmagee Aberdeen Angus 280kg, £530 (189) and R Weatherup, Newtownabbey Limousin 280kg, £510 (182).

301-350kgs

S Taylor, Ligoniel Charolais 310kg, £825 (266), Charolais 330kg, £865 (262), Charolais 350kg, £900 (257), R Weatherup, Newtownabbey Limousin 320kg, £760 (237), Limousin 310kg, £725 (233), Alan Angus, Newtownards Charolais 330kg, £745 (225), Alex Magee, Larne Charolais 320kg, £685 (214), M C Morrow, Magheramourne Charolais 310kg, £630 (203) and Alan Angus, Shorthorn 340kg, £680 (200), Limousin 310kg, £600 (193).

351kg and over

W and G Hanna, Ballymoney Charolais 390kg, £990 (253), Limousin 390kg, £970 (248), Charolais 400kg, £950 (237), W Moore, Ballycarry Limousin 390kg, £915 (234), W J Smyth, Moorfields Limousin 370kg, £860 (232), W and G Hanna, Charolais 410kg, £930 (226), S McAlister, Ballintoy Belgian Blue 360kg, £755 (209), Hugh O’Neill, Glenarm Limousin 470kg, £915 (194) and R J M and Mrs M E Dunlop, Gleno Belgian Blue 540kg, £1,000 (185).

Heifers sold to:

0-300kgs

S Taylor, Ligoniel Charolais 270kg, £640 (237), S Magorrian, Downpatrick Charolais 300kg, £705 (235), C Millar, Kilrea Limousin 260kg, £595 (228), W J Smyth, Moorfields Stabiliser 300kg, £650 (216), C Millar, Aberdeen Angus 290kg, £600 (206), R Weatherup, Newtownabbey Limousin 250kg, £500 (200), Limousin 230kg, £445 (193).

301-350kgs

S Magorrian, Downpatrick Charolais 320kg, £755 (235), S Taylor, Ligoniel Charolais 320kg, £750 (234), S Magorrian, Charolais 310kg, £710 (229), S McAlister, Ballintoy Charolais 340kg, £760 (223), S Magorrian, Charolais 320kg, £710 (221), Andrew Russell, Templepatrick Charolais 340kg, £740 (217), S Taylor, Charolais 320kg, £690 (215), T J A and R A Kennedy, Cullybackey Aberdeen Angus 310kg, £620 (200) and C Millar, Kilrea Aberdeen Angus 310kg, £305 (195).

351kg and over

Robert Clyde, Templepatrick Limousin 430kg, £1,110 (258), Limousin 370kg, £900 (243), Limousin 390kg, £940 (241), Limousin 430kg, £990 (230), W Moore, Ballycarry Limousin 370kg, £825 (223), Samuel McAllister, Ballycarry (2) Limousin 360kg, £780 (216), Robert Clyde, Charolais 370kg, £800 (216), Samuel McAllister (2) Limousin 400kg, £835 (208), S McAllister, Ballintoy Charolais 390kg, £810 (207), W Moore, Ballycarry Limousin 400kg, £825 (206), Andrew Russell, Templepatrick Charolais 370kg, £760 (205), T J A and R A Kennedy, Cullybackey Parthenais 380kg, £780 (205) and S McAlister Charolais 390kg, £800 (205).

Ballymena mule hogget sale, Saturday, August 11th, 2018: The annual mule and greyface hogget show and sale attracted another large entry of 2,300 hoggets and while numbers were down 10% on 2017 the overall average rose by 60p per head to level at £151.48 for 2,262 sold. A show of hoggets was held and the mules were judged by Alwyn McFarland, Dungiven and a small entry of greyface hoggets was judged by Alex Knox Buckna. Top price of £205 per head was paid to William Crawford Newtownstewart for his second placed pen ofmMules. In the lamb ring a good entry of Suffolk Cheviot ewe lambs saw quality once again in demand selling to £155 paid to Robert Workman, Kilwaughter but plainer types were slower to clear and the entry of 513 lambs averaged £104.30 per head, a drop of £10 per head on 2017. Prior to the sale the show of lambs was judged by Morris Breen, Tempo who awarded first place to Sandra Hunter, Bushmills. Leading prices in each section were as follows: Mule Hoggets – William Crawford, Newtownstewart 12 at £205 (second), D Gibson, Mallusk 12 at £200, V Anderson, Cloughmills 14 at £200 (third), D Gibson 12 at £198, P Donnelly, Rathkenny 11 at £190 (first), D Gibson 10 at £190, S Wilson, Deerfin 12 at £190, P Donnelly 11 at£188 (fourth), 11 at £188, 11 at £185, D Gibson 9 at £185, I Lawrence 12 at £185, V Anderson 13 at £185, W Byers, Ballymena 10 at £185, W Crawford 14 at £182, D Gibson 10 at £182, C McKernan, Derrykeighan 12 at£182, P Donnelly 11 at £180, 11 at £180, D Gibson 14 at £180, 11 at £180. Leading averages: V Anderson 40 average £185.37, P Donnelly 110 average £179.10, D Gibson 156 average £178.72, W Byers 20 average £177.50, W Crawford 102 average £172. Suffolk Cheviot ewe lambs: R Workman, Kilwaughter 11 at £155 (second), S Hunter, Bushmills 10 at £152 (first), R Thompson, Glenarm 14 at £144 (third), S Hunter 9 at £130, 6 at £130, R Workman 12 at £124, N Walsh, Rathfriland 15 at £122, R Hunter, Larne 16 at £118, N Walsh 15 at £116, 15 at £116, R Thompson 14 at £116.

An entry of just under 2,000 sheep on Monday night resulted in a steady trade.

Hoggets sold to £165, ewe lambs to £80 and stores to £75.50.

Leading prices:

Hoggets sold to: W Blackburn, Clogher 7 Suffolk £165, 6 Texel £156, W H D McCabe, Muckamore 12 Suffolk £156, local farmer 24 Bor £152, 6 crossbred £152, 10 Suffolk £150, Newpark Farms, 12 Suffolk £148, Thomas McIlroy, Raloo 7 Suffolk £146, W H D McCabe 12 Suffolk £145, 10 Texel £142, local farmer 12 Suffolk £138, John Hanna, Upper Ballinderry 7 mule £136, John McIlwaine, Ballynure 6 mule £136, W H D McCabe 10 Texel £136, M Fulton, Ballymena 12 mule £135, 11 Texel £135, 10 Texel £134, local farmer 12 Suffolk £132, 11 Suffolk £132, J McCarroll, Ballymena 22 Texel £130, R McIntyre, Glarryford 10 crossbred £130, John McIlwaine 12 mule £128 and R McIntyre 10 crossbred £128.

Ewe lambs sold to: D McDonnell, Cushendall 13 Suffolk £80, 12 Suffolk £76, McAuley Farms, Cushendun 8 crossbred £75, Ian Gibson, Broughshane 35 Texel £69, D McDonnell 8 Suffolk £65, Ann Marie Davey, Broughshane 4 Texel £62.50, James McAuley, Cushendall 5 Suffolk £59.

Store lambs sold to: Ann Marie Davey, Broughshane 2 Texel £75.50, Alex McLoughlin, Carnlough 15 Suffolk £73, K Kidd, Broughshane 36 Texel £71, T Jackson, Broughshane 30 Charollais £70, W and J O’Kane, Carnlough 40 crossbred £70, T Jackson, 37 Charollais £69, Alex McLoughlin, Carnlough 15 Suffolk £69, Parkmore Farms, Ballymena 33 Texel £67, Catherine Crawford, Ballymena 7 Texel £67, Alex McLoughlin, Carnlough 30 Texel £67, William Young, Desertmartin 21 Charollais £67, Parkmore Farms 40 Texel £66.50, Ian Gibson, Broughshane 45 Texel £66.50, D McDonnell, Cushendall 33 Suffolk £66.50, A V Magill, Carnlough 60 Suffolk £66, 61 Suffolk £66, John Haveron, Deerfin 26 Texel £66, R Hunter, Larne 9 Texel £65, T Jackson, Broughshane 20 Cheviot £65, Alex McLoughlin, Carnlough 30 Texel £65 and William and J O’Kane, Carnlough 40 crossbred £65.

An entry of just under 150 cattle met a brisk trade.

Heifers sold to £455 over for a 340kg Charolais presented by R J McNeill, Glenarm, bullocks sold to £700 over for a 400kg Charolais presented by Bryan McCroary, Broughshane.

Heifers sold to: R J McNeill, Glenarm Charolais 340kg, £795 (233), Charolais 350kg, £785 (224), B McCroary, Broughshane Charolais 430kg, £960 (223), R J McNeill, Glenarm Charolais 330kg, £730 (221), B McCroary, Charolais 420kg, £900 (214), Charolais 420kg, £885 (210), Patrick O’Boyle, Martinstown Aberdeen Angus 630kg, £1,300 (206), N Scullin, Toomebridge Simmental 590kg, £1,140 (193), J M McKinty, Ballyclare Aberdeen Angus 490kg, £945 (192), R J McNeill, Charolais 360kg, £670 (186), R and S McMullan, Broughshane Belgian Blue 450kg, £815 (181), R Mawhinney, Mallusk Charolais 550kg, £990 (180), W and G Rowney, Ballynure Charolais 420kg, £745 (177), R J McNeill, Charolais 340kg, £600 (176), J M McKinty, Limousin 400kg, £700 (175), Limousin 430kg, £735 (170), R J Gage, Clough Limousin 410kg, £700 (170), M McCoy, Toomebridge Limousin 410kg, £700 (170), J M McKinty, Limousin 470kg, £800 (170), S Dennison, Dunadry Aberdeen Angus 410kg, £690 (168).

Bullocks sold to: B McCroary, Broughshane Charolais 440kg, £1,140 (259), R J McNeill, Glenarm Charolais 350kg, £840 (240), B McCroary, Charolais 460kg, £1,090 (237), local farmer, Charolais 410kg, £970 (238), B McCroary Charolais 400kg, £940 (235), local farmer, Belgian Blue 450kg, £1,055 (234), Charolais 450kg, £1,050 (233), B McCroary, Charolais 530kg, £1,200 (226), Charolais 430kg, £970 (225), Charolais 450kg, £1,015 (225), local farmer, Belgian Blue 470kg, £1,050 (223), Charolais 410kg, £910 (222), Charolais 400kg, £885 (221), T McCroary, Ballyclare Charolais 380kg, £830 (218), local farmer, Limousin 460kg, £1,000 (217), T McCroary, Charolais 430kg, £930 (216), C Tinsdale, Limousin 520kg, £1,115 (214), G Wilson, Glenarm Belgian Blue 530kg, £1,130 (213), G McMaster, Broughshane Charolais 600kg, £1,270 (211) and R and S McMullan, Broughshane Belgian Blue 440kg, £925 (210).

An entry of 2507 sheep in Ballymena resulted in a steady trade.

Lambs, sold to 388p for a pen of 28 Suffolk 21kg - £815 offered by R Cowan, Ballycarry.

Fat rams sold to a top per head of £103 for a heavy Texel from A Gault, Ballyclare.

Fat ewes sold to £129.

1,805 lambs

Top prices per head: R and J Hill, Doagh Dorset 45kg, £124, A L Gault, Newtownabbey Texel 33kg, £103, Simpson and Calvin, Ballymoney Texel 26.5kg, £97, Texel 26.5kg, £97, Texel 26.5kg, £97, M Warnock, Limavady Texel 26kg, £95, R Crawford, Ballymena Suffolk 31kg, £95, Simpson and Calvin, Ballymoney 5 Texel 24kg, £93, J Boyd, Ballyclare Texel 24.5kg, £92, Graham Brothers, Aughafatten Texel 26kg, £92, L Hamilton, Broughshane Texel 26kg, £92, A White, Mosside Texel 27kg, £92, J Barr, Ballyclare Texel 26.5kg, £91.50, M Crawford, Carnalbana Suffolk 26kg, £91, A McAnally, Ballyclare Dorset 25.5kg, £91, S Hunter, Bushmills Suffolk 24.5kg, £90.80, W L Millar, Lisburn Texel 24kg, £90.50, J McFall, Broughshane Texel 24.5kg, £90.20, G Martin, Broughshane Texel 25kg, £90 and E Drummond, Ballynure Texel 24.5kg, £90.

Top prices per kg: R Cowan, Ballycarry 20kg, £81.50 (388p), S and C Calvin, Ballymoney 5 Texel 24kg, £93 (387), R Boyd, Ballymena 6 Texel 21.5kg, £82.50 (383), J Martin, Broughshane 2 Charollais 23kg, £88 (386), R McMullan, Ahoghill 7 Texel 23.5kg, £89 (378), J Kearney, Ballymoney 41 Texel 23.5kg, £89 (378), L Turtle, Broughane 22 Texel 23kg, £86.80 (377), F Tweed, Glenarm 4 Texel 22kg, £83 (377), L Weatherup, Ballyclare 8 Texel 22kg, £83 (377), W L Millar, Lisburn 6 Texel 24kg, £90.50 (377), M Montgomery, Ballymena 15 Texel 22kg, £82.80 (376), R Workman, Kilwaughter 33 Suffolk 23kg, £86.50 (376), S Hall, Larne 21 Texel 22.5kg, £84.50 (375), H Hall, Newtownabbey 5 Texel 22.5kg, £84.50 (375), J Boyd, Ballyclare 3 Texel 24.5kg, £92 (375), D Gaston, Carnlough 5 Texel 24kg, £90 (375), Rainey Brothers, Ballygalley 16 Texel 23kg, £86 (373), D Boyle, Dunloy 18 Texel 23.5kg, £87.80 (373), J McQuiston, Ballymoney 30 Texel 22.5kg, £84 (373) and C Millar, Kilrea 11 Texel 22kg, £82 (372).

Fat ewes (708)

Suffolk - £80-£120

Texel - £80-£129

Crossbred - £70-£90

Blackface £40-£70