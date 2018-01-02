Beef cows sell to £1,697.40 at Clogher Mart

A large entry of 1,200 cattle on offer for the final sale of 2017 at Clogher Mart sold to a very strong demand in all sections.

Highlghts of the week included: In the fatstock ring - Beef cows sold to £1,697.40 for a 820kg Limousin at £207.

Cow heifers sold to £209 for a 680kg Limousin at £1,421.20

Fat bulls sold to £1,366.80 for a 1,020kg Limousin at £134 and selling to a top of £146 per 100kg for a 880kg Limousin.

Fat steers overage sold to £211 per 100kg for a 730kg Limousin.

Fat steers underage sold to £205 for a 660kg Charolais.

Fat heifers underage sold to £203 for a 540kg Charolais.

In the store rings forward stores sold to a top of £1,650 for a 840kg Charolais £196.40 and a 660kg Charolais selling to £1,520, £230 per 100kg medium weights sold to £1,105 for a 490kg Limousin £225.50 per 100kg and a 470kg Limousin to £1,035, £220 per 100kg.

Store heifers forward lots sold to £1,470 for a 760kg Charolais £193.40 per 100kg and selling to a top of £204.40 per 100kg for a 680kg Charolais at £1,390. Medium weights sold to £1,085 for a 490kg Charolais £221.40 per 100kg and a 460kg Charolais to £1,070, £232.60 per 100kg weanlings steers and bulls sold to £1,050 for a 510kg Aberdeen Angus £206 per 100kg and £1,000 for a 430kg Limousin £232.50 per 100kg.

Weanling heifers sold to £930 for a 410kg Limousin £227 per 100kg and a 360kg Charolais to £900 £250 per 100kg.

Dairy stock sold to a top of £1,800, £1,770 and £1,710.

Suckler outfits sold to £1,410.

Reared bulls sold to £575 for a Simmental.

Reared heifers sold to £585 for a Charolais.

Dropped calves bulls sold to £355 for a Charolais and heifers to £335 for a Limousin.

Sample prices in the fatstock ring as follows: Ballygawley producer 680kg Limousin to £209 and 590kg Limousin to £185. Augher producer 710kg Belgian Blue to £207, 820kg Charolais to £194, 820kg Charolais to £191, 800kg Limousin to £186, 790kg Limousin to £186 and 850kg Limousin to £185. Cullyhanna producer 820kg Limousin to £207 (£1,697.40), Tempo producer 650kg Limousin to £205. Augher producer 580kg Belgian Blue to £200. Augher producer 670kg Charolais to £199 and 690kg Charolais to £196. Cookstown producer 530kg Charolais to £195. Clogher producer 610kg Charolais to £193. Carrickmore producer 570kg Charolais to £193. Banbridge producer 710kg Limousin to £190. Mackin producer 640kg Simmental to £186. Derrylin producer 700kg Simmental to £186. Omagh producer 720kg Limousin to £185.

Other quality lots sold from £140 to £182 per 100kg.

Second quality lots sold from £115 to £137 per 100kg.

Well fleshed Friesian cows sold from £124 to £131 per 100kg.

Plainer lots sold from £86 to £112 per 100kg.

Poorer types sold from £58 to £78 per 100kg.

FAT BULLS

880kg Limousin to £146. 1,020kg Limousin to £134. 820kg Aberdeen Angus to £129. 930kg Holstein to £127. 750kg Limousin to £126. 920kg Limousin to £124. 880kg Shorthorn beef to £118.

FAT STEERS (overage)

730kg Limousin to £211. 680kg Limousin to £192. 570kg Charolais to £188. 640kg Charolais to £183. 700kg Limousin to £177. 590kg Charolais to £170. 590kg Shorthorn to £164.

FAT STEERS (underage)

680kg Charolais to £205. 470kg Limousin to £203. 810kg Charolais to £197. 630kg Limousin to £194. 790kg Charolais to £191. 740kg Charolais to £189. 780kg Charolais to £189. 820kg Charolais to £188. 830kg Charolais to £184. 570kg Charolais to £181. 1,030kg Aberdeen Angus to £157. 970kg Limousin to £152. Friesians sold from £135 to £146 per 100kg.

FAT HEIFERS (underage)

540kg Charolais to £203. 480kg Aberdeen Angus to £181. 560kg Limousin to £178. 620kg Limousin to £175. 510kg Charolais to £170. 530kg Shorthorn to £168. 570kg Hereford to £159. 470kg Limousin to £150. Friesians sold from £134 to £148 per 100kg.

STORE BULLOCKS (160)

A very good entry sold to a very keen demand with forward lots selling to £1,650 for a 840kg Charolais (£196.40) from N Black, Cookstown. F E McCaughey, Clogher 770kg Charolais to £1,580 (£205) 750kg Charolais to £1,510 (£201) 750kg Charolais to £1,480, 750kg Charolais to £1,475 and 700kg Charolais to £1,400. B Cairns, Dromara 720kg Charolais to £1,545 (£214.50) and 710kg Charolais to £1,485 (£209) Charlie Keys, Fivemiletown 660kg Charolais to £1,520 (£230) and 670kg Charolais to £1,445 (£214.50) L F M and Sons, Portadown 730kg Limousin to £1,475. J A Henry, Fintona 670kg Simmental to £1,460 and 640kg Simmental to £1,425 (£222). Baden Keys, Fivemiletown 660kg Charolais to £1,425 (£216) D J and K Scott, Armagh 680kg Saler to £1,425 and 650kg Charolais to £1,405. G W Allen, Portadown 660kg Limousin to £1,415. J Greenaway, Portadown 660kg Charolais to £1,405, 630kg Charolais to £1,400 and 640kg Charolais to £1,400.

MED WEIGHTS 410KG TO 500KG

R G Cummings, Armagh 490kg Limousin to £1,105 (£225.50) 460kg Limousin to £995, 490kg Limousin to £980 and 440kg Limousin to £970. J McVeigh, Dungannon 490kg Simmental to £1,050, 470kg Limousin to £1,035 (£220) 500kg Limousin to £1,030, 480kg Limousin to £1,025 and 500kg Limousin to £995. E James, Dungannon 480kg Charolais to £1,050. S Troutan, Portadown 470kg Blonde D’Aquitaine to £990. T Lockhart, Dungannon 470kg Charolais to £965. A Lockhart, Dungannon 480kg Charolais to £950 and 470kg Charolais to £910. Downpatrick producer 480kg Limousin to £950. J and P Trueman, Ballygawley 470kg Limousin to £940 and 490kg Saler to £940. A J Daly, Dungannon 470kg Charolais to £940, 450kg Aberdeen Angus to £930 and 440kg Limousin to £920.

SMALLER SORTS 400KG & UNDER

T Lockhart, Dungannon 330kg Charolais to £690. Deerpark Collections Ltd, Kesh 340kg Charolais to £640. Omagh producer 330kg Charolais to £635 and 310kg Charolais to £555. T Dillon, Omagh 310kg Belgian Blue to £620.

STORE HEIFERS (148)

A good steady demand in this section with forward lots selling to £1,470 for a 760kg Charolais (£193.40) and 550kg Charolais to £1,200 (£218) for A Sloane, Armagh, W S Hall, Magheraveely sold 710kg Charolais to £1,400 (£197) 680kg Charolais to £1,390 (£204.40) 690kg Charolais to £1,370, 710kg Charolais to £1,350, 700kg Charolais to £1,320, 650kg Charolais to £1,290, 670kg Charolais to £1,280 and 620kg Charolais to £1,225. N Tierney, Dungannon 600kg Limousin to £1,350 (£225) 600kg Charolais to £1,335 (£222.50) and 570kg Charolais to £1,190. Charlie Keys, Fivemiletown 650kg Charolais to £1,310 and 570kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,240. R Martin, Portadown 640kg Charolais to £1,250. J McCusker, Tempo 580kg Charolais to £1,240. Ballygawley producer 540kg Limousin to £1,190 and 550kg Limousin to £1,190.

MED WEIGHTS 410KG TO 500KG

M/S J D and D R Hall, Richill 490kg Charolais to £1,085 (£221.40) and 450kg Limousin to £1,025 (£228), J Bloomer, Cookstown 460kg Charolais to £1,070 (£232.50) 490kg Charolais to £935 and 40kg Charolais to £900. Ballygawley producer 480kg Limousin to £1,015. Coalisland producer 470kg Charolais to £990 (£210.60). Wesley Owens, Clogher 490kg Limousin to £940 480kg Limousin to £925, 450kg Charolais to £920 and 460kg Limousin to £860. G Elliott, Magheraveely 450kg Charolais to £940. F McElroy, Augher 430kg Limousin to £895. N and K Carrothers, Tempo 430kg Aberdeen Angus to £860. M Marlow, Omagh 440kg Blonde D’Aquitaine to £850.

SMALLER SORTS 400KG & UNDER

J and J Crawford, Clogher 390kg Limousin to £850. F McElroy, Augher 360kg Limousin to £800. J Blommer, Cookstown 390kg Limousin to £770. K Lockhart, Dungannon 390kg Charolais to £750. W G K Gould, Tempo 380kg Belgian Blue to £730. M Marlow, Omagh 390kg Charolais to £730. J Lee Derrylin, 370kg Charolais to £715. P Cush, Dungannon 370kg Limousin to £700. K Beattie, Lisnaskea 370kg Charolais to £660, 370kg Charolais to £650, 380kg Simmental to £620.

WEANLINGS

A seasonal entry sold easily to a brisk demand with steers and bulls selling to £1,050 for a 510kg Aberdeen Angus (£205.50) 460kg Charolais to £1,030 (£224) and 420kg Charolais to £960 (£228.50) 370kg Charolais to £820 and 360kg Charolais to £800 for J L Annon, Magheraveely. A C Moane, Cooneen 430kg Limousin to £1,000 (£232.50) and 400kg Limousin to £880 (£220), K Loughran, Cookstown 440kg Belgian Blue to £980, 340kg Belgian Blue to £950 (£279), 400kg Belgian Blue to £940, 380kg Belgian Blue to £885 and 390kg Limousin to £870. B Mackle Moy 380kg Charolais to £950 and 350kg Charolais to £860 (£245), S Holland, Clogher 450kg Charolais to £935. K Gilleese, Derrylin 350kg Charolais to £915 (£261). J Boylan, Aughnacloy 400kg Limousin to £870. K Gauley, Rosslea 330kg Charolais to £815 (£247). E Armstrong, Lisbellaw 340kg Limousin to £815. C Breen, Kinawley 370kg Blonde D’Aquitaine to £810.

WEANLING HEIFERS

S McGeehan, Cooneen 410kg Limousin to £930 (£226.80). T Smyth, Dromore 360kg Charolais to £900 (£250), J L Annon, Magheraveely 440kg Charolais to £840, 360kg Charolais to £795, 310kg Charolais to £750 (£242), 320kg Charolais to £710, 300kg Charolais to £695 and 310kg Charolais to £670. E Armstrong, Lisbellaw 360kg Limousin to £780, 350kg Limousin to £765 and 270kg Limousin to £705 (£261). P O’Kane, Cookstown 420kg Limousin to £765 and 380kg Limousin to £735. J McCaffery, Derrylin 320kg Charolais to £750 and 330kg Charolais to £700. D J O’Shea, Belleek 360kg Charolais to £740. K Gilleese, Derrylin 320kg Charolais to £725. T Hughes, Ballygawley 320kg Simmental to £695. K Gauley, Rosslea 290kg Charolais to £680.

DAIRY COWS & HEIFERS

A larger entry sold to a very keen intrest with M McGirr, Trillick selling calved heifers to £1,800, £1,770, £1,710, £1,610 and £1,570. N E J Watters, Aughnacloy £1,670 and £1,560 for calved heifers. Clarke Dairies Ltd, Castlederg £1,650 for calved heifer. Dungannon producer £1,610 and £1,600 for calved heifers. Ballygawley producer £1,360 for calved heifer. J Mohan, Lisnaskea £1,350 for calved heifer. E Brennan, Kinawley £1,200 for springing heifer.

SUCKLER COWS & CALVES

A steady demand this week although quality was in short supply M/S R and D Hamilton, Drumquin sold a heifers and bull calves sold to £1,410 and £1,270 with a heifer and heifer calf to £1,340. R Beacom, Irvinestown £1,360 for heifer and bull calf and £1,085 for heifer and heifer calf. J P Canavan, Coalisland £1,255 for heifer and bull calf and £1,075 for heifer and heifer calf. Others sold from £965. Incalf cows and heifers sold to £1,175 and £900 for S Armstrong, Pomeroy producer £1,050 and £900. T McCarroll, £1,010 and £985. Special entry for next sale on Saturday, January 6th of three choice heifers with calves at foot for a local producer.

DROPPED CALVES & REARED CALVES

Keen demand for an increased entry with bull calves (under two months) selling to £355 for a Charolais to William Wilson, Dungannon. E and T Beacom, Maguiresbridge £350 for Belgian Blue. F McCrory, Fivemiletown £320 for Hereford. A Irwin, Fivemiletown £290 for Aberdeen Angus. R McKenna, Fivemiletown £290 for Hereford. S J Kelly, Dungannon £290 for Aberdeen Angus. A Coote, Ballygawley £290 for Aberdeen Angus.

HEIFERS

T McMahon, Clogher £335 for Limousin. Clogher producer £330 for Charolais and £285 for Limousin. B Clancy, Newtownbutler £320 for Hereford. T Hughes, Omagh £315 for Belgian Blue. E and T Beacom, Maguiresbridge £290 for Belgian Blue. D McKenna, Fintona £280 for Simmental and £255 for Limousin. S J Kelly, Dungannon £270 for Aberdeen Angus.

REARED BULLS

D O’Hagan, Maghera £575 for Simmental and £500 for Charolais. Augher producer £540 for Limousin. William Wilson, Dungannon £470 for Limousin. M McNelis, Beragh £465 for Limousin. A McGovern, Newtownbutler £460 for Charolais £450 and £400 for Shorthorns. M Rafferty, Dungannon £420 for Aberdeen Angus. A Coote, Ballygawley £420 for Hereford. C Emerson, Enniskillen £370 for Aberdeen Angus.

REARED HEIFERS

J Keys, Clogher £585, £540 x 2 and £505 for Charolais £530 x 2 and £380 for Limousins. M Rafferty, Dungannon £570, £510 and £500 for Limousins £530 for Simmental and £495 for Charolais M McNelis, Beragh £550 for Charolais, D Foy, Cooneen £490 and £370 for Charolais and £350 for Limousin. G Smyton, Fivemiletown £435 for Blonde D’Aquitaine.

All sales resume on Saturday 6th January 2018.