Beef cows sell to £1,886 for a 820kg at Clogher Mart

Severe weather conditions greatly reduced the numbers this week at Clogher Mart however the strong demand remains.

In the fatstock ring beef cows sold to £1,886 for a 820kg British Blue at £230 per 100kg for a Dungannon producer.

A Castlederg producer sold a 730kg Aberdeen Angus to £205, (£1,496.50) an 810kg Limousin to £195 (£1,579.50) and 710kg Simmental to £187 (£1,327.70). Dungannon producer 500kg Limousin to £202, 540kg Limousin to £198, 580kg Aberdeen Angus to £195, 550kg Aberdeen Angus to £194 and 630kg Limousin to £185. Cookstown producer 650kg Limousin to £194, 540kg Limousin to £194 and 690kg Limousin to £183. Sixmilecross producer 830kg Lim. to £192 (£1,593-60). Aughnacloy producer 530kg Charolais to £185, 470kg Charolais to £184 and 670kg Charolais to £171. Dungannon producer 760kg Charolais to £184 (£1,398.40) and 570kg Simmental to £167. Ballygawley producer 650kg Limousin to £175. Dungannon producer 490kg Aberdeen Angus to £166.

Fat bulls sold to £949.20.

Fat steers overage sold to £148 for 520kg Aberdeen Angus with Friesians selling from £132 to £140 per 100kg.

Fat steers underage sold to £190 for a 500kg Simmental.

Fat heifers underage sold to £215 for a 480kg Aberdeen Angus.

In the store rings bullocks sold to £1,300 for a 590kg Limousin (£220), 540kg Limousin to £1,185 (£219), 550kg Limousin to £1,175 and 620kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1,120 for a Cookstown producer.

Medium weights sold to £810 for a 390kg Charolais for a Lurgan producer in the heifer ring forward lots sold to £1,100 for a 550kg Charolais for a Dungannon producer.

Medium weights sold to £1,155 for a 500kg Limousin for a Sixmilecross producer.

Weanling steers and bulls sold to £1,270 for a 400kg Charolais (£317.50), £1,245 for a 390kg Charolais (£319), £1,205 for a 440kg Charolais, £1,160 for a 400kg Charolais, £1,135 for a 460kg Limousin, £1,130 for a 410kg Charolais, £1,090 for a 350kg Charolais, £1,060 for a 420kg Charolais, £990 for a 400kg Limousin, £955 for a 380kg Charolais, £950 for a 350kg Charolais, £930 for a 360kg Charolais, £890 for a 390kg Charolais and £840 for a 370kg Charolais to a Dungannon producer. A McIvor, Dungannon 440kg Charolais to £1,070. P Hacket, Newtownbutler 380kg Limousin to £965 and 350kg Limousin to £850. E Cassidy, Tempo 490kg Charolais to £940. S McIvor, Dungannon 420kg Charolais to £840. M Thompson, Newmills 360kg Charolais to £805.

Weanling heifers sold to £1,000 for a 400kg Limousin (£250). P Hacket, Newtownbutler 330kg Limousin to £870 (£264), Deerpark Collections, Kesh 430kg Charolais to £860, 420kg Charolais to £825. Kesh producer 330kg Limousin to £760 (£230), 350kg Limousin to £760, 290kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £700. A Gribben, Portadown 360kg Charolais to £735, 320kg Charolais to £635 and 320kg Charolais to £625. E Cassidy, Tempo 340kg Charolais to £720. V Keys, Dromore 300kg Limousin to £705. P M Cullen, Coalisland 320kg Charolais to £690, 330kg Charolais to £690 and 340kg Charolais to £640. R J Barnes, Cookstown 280kg Limousin to £670.

Dairy cows and heifers sold to £1,650, £1,470 and £1,300 for a Dungannon producer. J Edgar, Omagh £1,200 for calved heifer.

Sucklers sold to £1,000 for a springing cow from a Dungannon producer and £910 for a springing heifer from a Fintona producer.

Dropped calves bulls sold to £365 for a Charolais to D and J Hunter Tempo. R J Hogg, Ballinamallard £290 for Belgian Blue. J L Annon, Magheraveely £270 for Limousin. A D Dunlop, Lisbellaw £220 for Aberdeen Angus. E M Whittaker, Derrygonnelly £230 for Hereford and £205 for Charolais. A D Dunlop, Lisbellaw £215 for Fleckvieh.

Heifer calves sold to £250 for an Aberdeen Angus from H Maguire, Fermanagh, A D Dunlop, Lisbellaw £245 and £240 for Aberdeen Angus. M/S C and H Brownlee, Florencecourt £220 for Belgian Blue. C Elkin, Omagh £210, £195 and £190 for Belgian Blues and £190 for Simmental.

Reared bulls sold to £420 and £380 for Limousins to a Stewartstown producer. W Johnston, Fermanagh £315 for Shorthorn.

Reared heifers sold to £560 for Simmental to V Keys, Dromore. Mountview Cattle, Dungannon £555 for Simmental and £500 twice for Limousins. S McCulla, Cookstown £440 and £430 for Charolaiss. K McCrory, Sixmilecross £400 for British Blue.