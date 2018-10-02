Beef cows sell to £1,948.80 at Clogher Mart

A smaller entry of 1,311 cattle came under the hammer at Clogher Mart on Saturday, September 29th producing a strong demand in all sections.

In the fatstock ring 440 lots listed sold readily with beef cows selling to £1,948.80 for an 870kg Belgian Blue at £224 per 100kg followed by a 760kg Charolais at £1,649.20 (£217 per 100kg).

Cow heifers reached £1,561 for a 700kg Belgian Blue at £223 per 100kg followed by a 660kg Limousin at £1,465.20 (£222 per 100kg).

Fleshy Friesian cows sold to £121 per 100kg.

Fat bulls sold to £1,428 for a 1,190kg Charolais to £120 per 100kg followed by a 1,180kg Hereford at £1,427.80 (£121 per 100kg).

Fat steers overage to £199 per 100kg for a 640kg Limousin.

Fat steers underage sold to £196 per 100kg for a 510kg Aberdeen Angus.

Fat heifers underage to £208 per 100kg for a 590kg Charolais.

Leading prices in the fatstock ring for beef cows and cow heifers as follows: Kilkeel producer 870kg Belgian Blue to £224 (£1,948.80) and 700kg Belgian Blue to £223 (£1,561), Beragh producer 660kg Limousin to £222 (£1,465.20) and 760kg Charolais to £217 (£1,649.20) Newry producer 780kg Belgian Blue to £213 (£1,661.40), Clogher producer 660kg Limousin to £201 (£1,206), 510kg Limousin to £198 and 600kg Charolais to £190. Crumlin producer 620kg British Blue to £195 and 620kg British Blue to £182. Newry producer 670kg Simmental to £193. Mayobridge producer 690kg Belgian Blue to £189. Fintona producer 520kg Limousin to £185. Fivemiletown producer 600kg Aberdeen Angus to £184. Portadown producer 760kg Charolais to £184. Omagh producer 640kg Limousin to £183. Augher producer 580kg Aberdeen Angus to £183. Culkey producer 570kg Charolais to £183. Greencastle producer 650kg Limousin to £181. Cookstown producer 660kg Limousin to £181.

Other quality lots sold from £140 to £178 per 100kg.

Second quality lots sold from £112 to £136 per 100kg.

Well fleshed Friesian cows sold from £114 to £121 per 100kg.

Plainer lots sold from £82 to £110 per 100kg.

Poorer types sold from 46 to £74 per 100kg.

FAT BULLS

740kg Limousin to £146. 1,050kg Simmental to £133 (£1,396.50), 970kg Charolais to £122. 1,110kg Charolais to £122 (£1,354), £118, 1,050kg Holstein to £109 (£1,144.50), 810kg Hereford to £108. 870kg Hereford to £105. 1020kg Charolais to £103.

FAT STEERS OVERAGE

640kg Limousin to £199. 580kg Limousin to £186. 630kg Charolais to £180. 590kg Simmental to £176. 560kg Limousin to £172. 670kg Charolais to £170.

FAT STEERS UNDERAGE

510kg Aberdeen Angus to £196. 690kg Aberdeen Angus to £191. 600kg Charolais to £185. 670kg Simmental to £175. 640kg Charolais to £172. 600kg Limousin to £172. 480kg Charolais to £170. 700kg Simmental to £170. 650kg Simmental to £170. 580kg Hereford to £145. 610kg Shorthorn to £144. 560kg Shorthorn to £144. 490kg Friesian to £134.

FAT HEIFERS UNDERAGE

590kg Charolais to £208. 530kg Aberdeen Angus to £206. 550kg Limousin to £202. 560kg Belgian Blue to £190. 570kg British Blue to £188. 590kg Belgian Blue to 3186. 560kg Limousin to £186. 490kg Hereford to £180. Friesians sold from £102 to £131 per 100kg for a 530kg Holstein.

STORE BULLOCKS (270)

Another good entry sold to a firm demand with forward lots selling to £1,490 for a 740kg Charolais (£201), 790kg Limousin to £1,465 (£185), 660kg Charolais to £1,425 (£216), 720kg Charolais to £1,405, 680kg Charolais to £1,405 and 680kg Charolais to £1,405 for an Armagh producer. C Beagan, Clogher 680kg Charolais to £1,485 (£218) and 740kg Charolais to £1,485 (£200), Dungannon producer 650kg Charolais to £1,440 (£221.50), F West, Newtownbutler 700kg Charolais to £1,430 (£204), 710kg Limousin to £1,414 (£199) and 670kg Charolais to £1,405 (£209), C Gildernew, Dungannon 660kg Limousin to £1,425 (£216), I S Farrell, Fivemiletown 760kg Charolais to £1,415 and 680kg Charolais to £1,400. E Morton, Armagh 670kg Charolais to £1,390. S Primrose, Fivemiletown 630kg Charolais to £1,390 (£220), J Gildernew, Dungannon 630kg Limousin to £1,390 (£220).

MEDIUM WEIGHT STORES 350KG TO 500KG

J Gildernew, Dungannon 450kg Limousin to £1,275 (£283), W Hughes, Armagh 500kg Charolais to £1,130 (£226) and 490kg Charolais to £1,080. M and B O’Hanlon Clogher 500kg Charolais to £1,090. A Keys, Ballygawley 490kg Charolais to £1,090 and 500kg Charolais to £1,040. C A Dobson, Ballygawley 490kg Limousin to £1,060 and 480kg Limousin to £960. Springfield Fermanagh producer 440kg Charolais to £1,055 (£240) and 500kg Limousin to £960. J F McElroy, Fivemiletown 490kg Charolais to £1,045. E Campbell, Coalisland 500kg Limousin to £1,040. F McStay, Lurgan 490kg Charolais to £1,040, 480kg Charolais to £965, 460kg Limousin to £950 and 490kg Charolais to £950. D Shortt, Clogher 470kg Charolais to £1,030. J Greene, Downpatrick 380kg Limousin to £1,005 (£264), T Corey, Aghagallon 470kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,000. J Dickson, Aughnacloy 480kg Simmental to £970.

STORE HEIFERS (190)

A good steady demand in this section with strong stores selling to £1,200 for a 660kg Charolais (£182), 590kg Charolais to £1,200 (£203), 540kg Charolais to £1,145 (£212), 610kg Charolais to £1,140 and 530kg Charolais to £1,100 (£207) for G Trainor, Dungannon. T Quinn, Dungannon sold 600kg Charolais to £1,175. N McNutt, Dungannon 550kg Limousin to £1,145 (£208), R Martin, Portadown 560kg Charolais to £1,140, 530kg Limousin to £1,140 (£215), 570kg Charolais to £1,100 and 570kg Limousin to £1,100. P J McCarney, Fintona 570kg Charolais to £1,115, and 560kg Limousin to £1,100. J Crozier, Ballinamallard 550kg Charolais to £1,115. A Millar, Augher 520kg Blonde d’Aquitaine To £1105 (£212) B Snodgrass Sionmills 570kg Limousin to £1105. A McCrory Pomeroy 580kg Limousin to £1100. A Beggan Rosslea 530kg Charolais to £1100 (£207) P McKenna Ballygawley 570kg Charolais to £1100. C Keys Fivemiletown 550kg Charolais to £1090. MEDIUM WEIGHT STORES 410KG TO 500KG

S Hayes Dungannon 480kg Charolais to £1090 (£227) and 460kg Aberdeen Angus to £1010 (£219) P Nugent Dungannon 490kg Limousin to £1060 (£216)470kg Simmental to £1020 (£217) 470kg Simmental to £975, 480kg Limousin to £960, and 490kg Simmental to £950. D Armstrong, Trillick 480kg Belgian Blue to £1030 (£214) A Beggan, Rosslea 490kg Charolais to £1025 and 500kg Charolais to £1000. R J Dickson, Aughnacloy 460kg Charolais to £1020 (£219) Des Kelly, Ballygawley 480kg Hereford to £1,000, J R McAree, Keady 490kg Limousin to £1,000, R Martin, Portadown 470kg Limousin to £1,000 (£212), P McKenna, Ballygawley 490kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £970 and 500kg Limousin to £960. H McClure, Fivemiletown 470kg Charolais to £970. N McNutt, Dungannon 470kg Charolais to £970. C Irwin, Fivemiletown 480kg Charolais to £960

SMALLER SORTS 400KG & UNDER

I Patton, Kinawley 390kg Charolais to £850. H McClure, Fivemiletown 390kg Simmental to £850. S J Loughlin, Cookstown 370kg Limousin to £770 and 390kg Limousin to £750. K Hopper, Cookstown 400kg Limousin to £770, 380kg Limousin to £680, 370kg Limousin to £635 and 350kg Limousin to £650. S Donnelly, Sixmilecross 390kg Charolais to £755. Des Kelly, Ballygawley 400kg Hereford to £720. Springfield Fermanagh producer 380kg Charolais to £810 and 380kg Charolais to £700. J and E McCann, Coalisland 390kg Limousin to £690. J D Noble, Fivemiletown 400kg Aberdeen Angus to £680. G Trainor, Dungannon 360kg Charolais to £670. B McDermot, Fintona 350kg Limousin to £640.

WEANLINGS (192)

A very firm demand with steers and bulls selling to £1,045 for a 440kg Charolais (£237.50) for D J Primrose, Fivemiletown, N McDonagh, Fivemiletown 400kg Charolais to £1,000 (£257.50), 410kg Charolais to £1,020 (£249), 380kg Charolais to £995 (£262) and 370kg Charolais to £960 (£259), D Rafferty, Cappagh 450kg Limousin to £985 and 410kg Limousin to £900. T Smyth, Dromore 430kg Charolais to £960, 400kg Charolais to £900 and 370kg Charolais to £850. M Boyle, Cooneen 400kg Limousin to £930 and 370kg Limousin to £890. C Taggart, Fintona 390kg Simmental to £910. J Beggan, Rosslea 400kg Charolais to £905. P Colgan, Tempo 440kg Limousin to £895. P Cullinan, Eskra 420kg Charolais to £860.

WEANLING HEIFERS

D J Primrose, Fivemiletown 480kg Charolais to £1,025 (£213.50) and 430kg Charolais to £830. N McDonagh, Fivemiletown 420kg Charolais to £970 (£231), 350kg Charolais to £840 (£240) and 360kg Charolais to £780. R Domer, Clogher 400kg Limousin to £850. E Connelly, Augher 430kg Charolais to £840. S Smyth, Rosslea 430kg Charolais to £840, 360kg Charolais to £785, 390kg Charolais to £775 and 360kg Charolais to £750. Andrew Keys, Clogher 390kg Limousin to £835, 340kg Limousin to £785 and 340kg Limousin to £740. P McGovern, Fivemiletown 380kg Charolais to £780. J Beggan, Rosslea 370kg Charolais to £775. G Robinson, Fintona 380kg Limousin to £760 and 380kg Charolais to £750. W R Nesbitt, Armagh 360kg Limousin to £760. Jonathan Keys, Clogher 360kg Charolais to £760.

DAIRY CATTLE

A very keen demand in this section with a Ballygawley producer selling a calved heifer to £1,800. Cecil Anderson, Dungannon £1,780 for calved heifer. Eglish producer £1,650 for calved heifer. N Hutchinson, Trillick £1570 for calved second calver. M/S D and H Love, Castlederg £1,200 and £970 for calved heifers. Back springing heifers sold to £600 with small maidens from £350 to £445.

BREEDING BULLS

D Lester, Banbridge £1,200 for Limousin (born 04/07/15).

SUCKLER COWS & CALVES

A smaller entry sold readily with M/S K and A Clarke, Tynan selling a third calver Simmmental cow with Simmental bred heifer calf to £1,420. Ivor Allen, Armagh £1,305 for a Belgian Blue bred heifer with Hereford heifer calf to £1,305. Roly Domer, Clogher £1,305 for a Simmental bred cow with Limousin bred heifer calf. J F McElroy, Fivemiletown £1,250 for Charolais bred cow with Charolais bull calf. J F McKenna, Dungannon £1,105 for Charolais heifer with Charolais bull calf. R E Lough, Ballygawley £1,090 for 06 Limousin cow with Limousin bull calf. A selection of back springing cows (due March and April 2019) sold from £700 to £750 for an Aughnacloy producer.

DROPPED CALVES & REARED CALVES

A large entry sold easily to a keen demand with bull calves (under two months) selling to £500 for a Limousin to E Conroy, Killyman. A O’Neill, Loughgall £480 for Limousin, Augher producer £470 and £450 for Simmentals £400 for Limousin and £370 for Hereford, A Maguire, Lisbellaw £365 for Belgian Blue, A and N Johnston, Newtownbutler £335 for Belgian Blue, J Teague, Dromore £330 and £315 for Simmentals. R J Armstrong, Trillick £330 for Friesian. A Nugent, Keady 310 for Charolais and £300 for Limousin, I Patterson, Seskinore £275 for Aberdeen Angus, L G Collins, Lisnaskea £270 for Hereford

HEIFER CALVES

Augher producer £340, £330 and £320 for Charolais and £320 and £315 for Limousins. B McKeever, Armagh £325 for Limousin, Aughnacloy producer £325 and £315 for Limousins. Lisbellaw producer £315 and £310 for Aberdeen Angus.

REARED BULLS

T McMahon, Clogher £725 for Charolais, J McDonagh, Brookeborough £705 and £650 for Charolais. J Cassidy, Kinawley £695 twice and £650 for Limousins. B Reilly, Mackin £665 and £570 for Limousins. Grovemount, Dungannon £655 twice for Charolais. Mountview Cattle, Dungannon £595 for Simmental and £550 for Charolais, M/S A and A Maguire, Rosslea £565, £555 and £530 twice for Charolais. Joe Hughes, Stewartstown £560 for Limousin, S McElroy, Clogher £550 for Limousin McCormick Farms, Mackin £550 for Aberdeen Angus, J Turkington, Lurgan £540 for Aberdeen Angus.

REARED HEIFERS

I V Bothwell, Enniskillen £680 and £675 for Charolais, J Cassidy Kinawley £630, £600 and £575 for Limousins. B McCullagh, Greencastle £605 for Charolais and £550 for Limousin, S McElroy, Clogher £525 for Limousin, R J Crawford, Clogher £505 for Charolais and £435 for Hereford, I Allen, Armagh £500 twice for Herefords. M Loughran, Cookstown £460 for Limousin, Augher producer £450 for Belgian Blue and £450 for Charolais, A O’Neill Loughgall £440 and £420 for Limousins.