Beef cows sell to £1463 for 770kg at Ballymena Mart

An entry of 260 beef cattle in Ballymena on Thursday resulted in a super trade.

Beef cows sold to 190p for a Limousin 770kg at £1463.

Friesian cows to 157p for 710kg at £1,114, beef heifers to 223p for a Charolais 630kg at £1,404, beef bullocks to 221p for a Limousin 610kg at £1,348 and Friesian bullocks to 170p for 570kg at £969 and 590kg at £1,003.

Beef cows sold to: M Diamond, Garvagh Limousin 770kg, £1,463 (190), John McKeague, Dunloy Charolais 720kg, £1,346 (187), Richard Creith, Bushmills Speckle Park 610kg, £1,110 (182), Robert Clyde, Templepatrick Limousin 900kg, £1,620 (180), D Gillespie, Doagh Limousin 790kg, £1,406 (178), Richard Creith, Speckle Park 610kg, £1,085 (178), W and N Martin, Broughshane Limousin 730kg, £1,255 (172), W A Patton, Ballymoney Aberdeen Angus 760kg, £1,307 (172), J and R McKeown, Aughfatten Belgian Blue 750kg, £1,267 (169), V B and C Butler, Ballycastle Belgian Blue 590kg, £997 (169), G N G Gibson, Ligoniel Simmental 730kg, £1,226 (168), J and R McKeown, Aughafatten Belgian Blue 750kg, £1,245 (166), T Butler, Ballycastle Limousin 580kg, £962 (166), G A Hamilton, Randalstown Charolais 760kg, £1,261 (166), John McKeague, Dunloy Charolais 830kg, £1,352 (163), W P Patton, Ballymoney Saler 660kg, £1,075 (163), Philip Whyte, Portglenone Simmental 900kg, £1,458 (162), S Taylor, Ligoniel Limousin 660kg, £1,069 (162), W A Patton, Ballymoney Simmental 680kg, £1,094 (161), W and N Martin, Broughshane Limousin 600kg, £960 (160), T Butler, Ballycastle Limousin 670kg, £1,058 (158), C Magill, Larne Blonde d'Aquitaine 630kg, £995 (158).

Friesian cows sold to: W E J Young, Randalstown 710kg, £1,114 (157), R J Gage, Clough 680kg, £945 (139), Desmond McKee, Randalstown 780kg, £982 (126), 620kg, £768 (124), Brian Lyttle, Moorfields 690kg, £855 (124), W R Hamilton, Broughshane 800kg, £984 (123), T R Lilburn, Dromore 710kg, £866 (122), R J McDowell, Gleno 690kg, £828 (120), James Chestnutt, Portrush 660kg, £785 (119), 650kg, £773 (119), David Parks, Moira 720kg, £856 (119), G Stewart, Portglenone 690kg, £807 (117), Desmond McKee 640kg, £736 (115), James Chestnutt, Portrush 610kg, £701 (115), Alan McNair, Ballyclare 650kg, £747 (115), T R Lilburn, 680kg, £775 (114), W E J Young 620kg, £706 (114), R J Mawhinney, Castledawson 540kg, £610 (113), N and J Coleman, Doagh 630kg, £711 (113), Brian McConnell, Doagh 630kg, £711 (113), David Steele, Glenavy 720kg, £792 (110), S McNaughton, Loughgiel 710kg, £773 (109), James Chestnutt, Portrush 610kg, £664 (109).

Beef heifers sold to: D Patterson, Crumlin Charolais 630kg, £1404 (223), Sara McNeill, Broughshane Charolais 590kg, £1,280 (217), Alastair Dale, Ballymena Charolais 580kg, £1,252 (216), D Patterson, Charolais 630kg, £1,348 (214), Stranocum farmer, Charolais 580kg, £1,241 (214), Sara McNeill, Limousin 550kg, £1,149 (209), Alastair Dale, Charolais 560kg, £1,164 (208), Sara McNeill, Charolais 550kg, £1,144 (208), E Logan, Ahoghill Limousin 550kg, £1,144 (208), Linton Brothers, Cloughmills Charolais 660kg, £1,346 (204), Limousin 590kg, £1,197 (203), S Taylor, Ligoniel Limousin 470kg, £954 (203), Sara McNeill, Broughshane Limousin 610kg, £1,232 (202), D Patterson, Crumlin Charolais 600kg, £1,206 (201), D Gillespie, Doagh Hereford 570kg, £1,134 (199), Ian Simms, Carrickfergus Limousin 520kg, £1,029 (198), Sara McNeill, Limousin 600kg, £1,170 (195), William Weir, Milebush Limousin 580kg, £1,131 (195), S Taylor, Ligoniel Limousin 570kg, £1,111 (195), Linton Brothers, Cloughmills Charolais 650kg, £1,254 (193), William Weir, Limousin 490kg, £945 (193), A McIlveen, Kells Simmental 640kg, £1,228 (192), E Logan, Ahoghill Limousin 560kg, £1,064 (190), Linton Brothers, Charolais 710kg, £1,349 (190).

Beef bullocks sold to: J White, Antrim Limousin 610kg, £1,348 (221), Oliver Duffin, Cargan Charolais 600kg, £1,314 (219), T Aiken, Coleraine Aberdeen Angus 560kg, £1,215 (217), Carrigeen Farms, Templepatrick Charolais 580kg, £1,258 (217), P A Clarke, Garvagh Limousin 600kg, £1,272 (212), J White, Antrim Charolais 640kg, £1,331 (208), Carrigeen Farms, Limousin 660kg, £1,372 (208), A Smyth, Ballymoney Aberdeen Angus 610kg, £1,262 (207), George Kernohan, Randalstown Limousin 610kg, £1,250 (205), T Aiken, Coleraine Limousin 520kg, £1,066 (205), E Logan, Ahoghill Limousin 580kg, £1,189 (205), J White, Antrim Limousin 550kg, £1,122 (204), Charolais 670kg, £1,366 (204), T Aiken, Coleraine Limousin 510kg, £1,040 (204), Robert Clyde, Templepatrick Limousin 470kg, £944 (201), John McKeague, Dunloy Charolais 680kg, £1,332 (196), A Smyth, Ballymoney Aberdeen Angus 580kg, £1,125 (194), J McBride, Broughshane Saler 660kg, £1,273 (193), Oliver Duffin, Cargan Charolais 610kg, £1,171 (192), William Weir, Milebush Limousin 590kg, £1,126 (191), H Simms, Carrickfergus Limousin 620kg, £1,184 (191), James Logan, Ahoghill Belgian Blue 620kg, £1,178 (190), E Logan, Ahoghill Limousin 570kg, £1,083 (190), George Kernohan, Randalstown Limousin 650kg, £1228 (189).

Friesian bullocks sold to: W and G Rowney, Ballynure 570kg, £969 (170), 590kg, £1,003 (170), 600kg, £960 (160), 590kg, £914 (155), D Winter, Randalstown 580kg, £893 (154), H Simms, Carrickfergus 520kg, £764 (147), D J and S Allen, Limavady 820kg, £1,164 (142), David Steele, Glenavy 610kg, £829 (136), D J and S Allen 700kg, £952 (136).

Excellent demand for 25 dairy cattle with £2,380 paid for a choice calved heifer from C Casey, Cloughmills.

Ruling prices: C Casey, Cloughmills £2,380, Beattie Lilburn £2,180, Thomas Dunn, Bangor £1960, C Casey £1,940, £1,930, David Wallace, Antrim £1,850, (2) local producer £1,750, T and J Mackey, Ballynure £1,650, Bolton Brothers, Maghera £1,620, Thomas Dunn £1,590, T and J Mackey £1,580, David McClintock, Moorfields £1,560, Thomas Dunn £1,540, C Casey, (2) £1,460, Thomas Carlisle, Dundrod £1,460, David A Strange, Ballyclare £1,410, Robert McCluggage, Larne £1,400, Thomas Dunn £1,380, David Wallace, Antrim £1,300, T and J Mackey, Ballynure £1,300.

19 breeding bulls met excellent demand selling to 5,900gns for a Charolais from Victor Chestnutt, Bushmills.

Ruling prices, all for Victor Chestnutt’s special entry: Charolais 5,900gns, Charolais 5,500gns, Charolais 4,000gns, (2) Limousin 3,700gns Charolais 3,400gns, Aberdeen Angus 3,400gns, Aberdeen Angus 3,100gns, Aberdeen Angus 3,000gns, Aberdeen Angus 2,400gns.

Other bulls sold to: R Savage, Co Londonderry Limousin £3,300, S McNamara, Portaferry Charolais £2,900, Paul Hanna, Dunadry Aberdeen Angus £2,600, W Hanna, Rasharkin Aberdeen Angus £1,750, E A Crawford, Portadown Limousin £1,400.

28 lots of suckler cows sold well to £1,410 for an in calf Limousin heifer.

Ruling prices: M McKinstry, Nutts Corner Limousin £1,410, Limousin £1,250, Limousin £1,210, Limousin £1,200, Limousin £1,170, Simmental £1,140, Limousin £1,110.

253 calves in ring three sold to £490 for a month old Charolais bull, heifer calves to £430 for a Belgian Blue (5 1/2 months).

Beef bred bull calves sold to: Ed Irwin, Coleraine Charolais £490, Ian Lamont, Cullybackey Limousin £460, Aidan Scullion, Glenarm Aberdeen Angus £415, S Scullion, Glenarm Simmental £385, R J Hill, Randalstown Charolais £370, Alastair McBurney, Clough Limousin £355, W A McCullough, Conlig Belgian Blue £355, R R Cupples, Rathkenny Aberdeen Angus £345, R and C Steede, Cullybackey Limousin £337, T J Turtle, Broughshane Belgian Blue £335, Hamilton Alexander, Glenarm Limousin £330, W Gillespie, Portglenone Aberdeen Angus £320, N Alexander, Gracehill Fleckvieh £310, D S Wharry, Glenarm Blonde d'Aqutaine £310, D Huey, Armoy Hereford £305, S McCann, Portglenone Belgian Blue £300, D S Wharry Blonde d'Aquitaine £300, D Shaw, Gracehill Aberdeen Angus £300, James Gibson, Aughafatten Limousin £300, George Forsythe, Cloughmills Hereford £300, B Gribben, Dunloy Simmental £295.

Heifer calves sold to: Ian Lamont, Cullybackey Belgian Blue £430, Alastair McBurney, Clough Limousin £370, T Herbinson, Randalstown Aberdeen Angus £305, Aberdeen Angus £300, D S Wharry, Glenarm (2) Blonde d'Aquitaine £300, George Forsythe, Cloughmills Hereford £290, D Montgomery, Glenwherry Limousin £280, Gary McConnell, Glenarm Aberdeen Angus £280, D Montgomery Limousin £275, D Shaw, Ballymena Belgian Blue £270, William H Magee, Kilwaughter Limousin £270, William Crawford, Gracehill Belgian Blue £270, W A McCullough, Conlig Belgian Blue £270, Gary McConnell, Limousin £265, William Crawford, Belgian Blue £265, W Gillespie, Portglenone Belgian Blue £260, Thomas Martin, Newtownards Belgian Blue £260, W A McCullough Belgian Blue £255.

Friesian bull calves sold to: William Lusk, Ballyclare (3) £240, W E J Young, Randalstown £235, John Graham, Glenwherry £165, William Lusk, Ballyclare (3) £165, £160, (2) £145, Alastair McBurney, Clough £130, James Gibson, Aughafatten £120, W H Magee, Kilwaughter (4) £120.

A good entry of 520 weanlings in Ballymena resulted in a super trade.

Bullocks sold to £690 over for a Limousin 390kg at £1,080 offered by B McAllister, Glenarm.

Heifers sold to £770 over for a Limousin 530kg at £1,300 presented by Derek Hood, Claudy.

Heifers 0-300kgs

Patrick Logan, Ahoghill Belgian Blue 250kg, £770 (308), James Ellison, Parkgate Limousin 300kg, £805 (268), G Gault, Doagh Limousin 300kg, £800 (266), Patrick McSparron, Cushendun Charolais 300kg, £800 (266), W and G Hanna, Ballymoney Charolais 260kg, £680 (261), Liam O’Neill, Ahoghill Parthenais 280kg, £720 (257), S Taylor, Ligoniel Charolais 270kg, £690 (255), S Scullion, Glenarm Charolais 260kg, £660 (253), Hugh McCambridge, Carnlough Limousin 300kg, £760 (253), Mrs M Crawford, Carnalbana Charolais 250kg, £630 (252), James Wilson Jnr, Glenarm Limousin 280kg, £700 (250), S Scullion, Glenarm Charolais 240kg, £600 (250), D Thompson, Bushmills Limousin 250kg, £620 (248), R McKeown, Limousin 300kg, £740 (246), A Stevenson, Armoy Limousin 270kg, £660 (244), local farmer Charolais 280kg, £680 (242).

301-350kgs

R J McNeill, Glenarm Belgian Blue 330kg, £850 (257), Charolais 340kg, £875 (257), H V McCambridge, Carnlough Charolais 330kg, £840 (254), M McDonald, Randalstown (2) Limousin 350kg, £880 (251), M McNeill, Cushendall Charolais 350kg, £875 (250), local farmer Limousin 310kg, £770 (248), B Hunter, Doagh Limousin 330kg, £800 (242), Patrick McSparron, Cushendun Charolais 350kg, £840 (240), S Taylor, Ligoniel Charolais 320kg, £750 (234), H V McCambridge, Carnlough Charolais 330kg, £770 (233), Limousin 310kg, £700 (225), W and G Hanna, Ballymoney Charolais 320kg, £720 (225), B Hunter, Doagh Limousin 330kg, £740 (224), S Taylor, Ligoniel Charolais 340kg, £760 (223), Robert Gault, Ballyclare Simmental 340kg, £760 (223).

351kg and over

M McDonald, Randalstown Limousin 360kg, £950 (263), Patrick McSparron, Cushendun Charolais 370kg, £970 (262), M McNeill, Cushendall Charolais 360kg, £930 (258), Hugh V McCambridge, Carnlough Charolais 380kg, £960 (252), R J McNeill, Glenarm Belgian Blue 360kg, £900 (250), Derek Hood, Claudy Limousin 530kg, £1,300 (245), Frank McCormick, Martinstown Charolais 360kg, £870 (241), A Stevenson, Armoy Belgian Blue 370kg, £880 (237), Samuel Dobbin, Ballycastle Charolais 440kg, £1,005 (228), J Kyle, Portglenone Simmental 400kg, £880 (220), C Magill, Larne Limousin 450kg, £970 (215), local farmer Charolais 360kg, £775 (215), C Magill, Charolais 420kg, £890 (211), M McNeill, Cushendall Charolais 370kg, £780 (210), Derek Hood, Claudy Limousin 540kg, £1,130 (209), W T McGookin, Larne Charolais 360kg, £750 (208).

Bulls/bullocks 0-300kgs

S Taylor, Ligoniel Charolais 280kg, £880 (314), M McNeill, Cushendall Charolais 290kg, £890 (306), Mrs M Crawford, Carnalbana Charolais 280kg, £850 (303), S Taylor, Charolais 300kg, £900 (300), S Scullion, Glenarm Charolais 300kg, £890 (296), N and S Wilson, Rathkenny Charolais 300kg, £875 (291), Patrick McSparron, Cushendun Charolais 300kg, £865 (288), David McClintock, Broughshane Charolais 240kg, £690 (287), Mrs M Crawford, Carnalbana Charolais 300kg, £850 (283), Mick McKillop, Cushendall Limousin 270kg, £750 (277), James Wilson Jnr, Glenarm Belgian Blue 240kg, £650 (270), Mrs M Crawford, Charolais 260kg, £700 (269), James Ellison, Parkgate Limousin 290kg, £780 (269), Hugh McKeown, Limousin 300kg, £800 (266), Patrick McSparron, Charolais 290kg, £770 (265), Liam O’Neill, Ahoghill Parthenais 290kg, £765 (263).

301-350kgs

James Ellison, Parkgate Limousin 330kg, £985 (298), M McNeill, Cushendall Charolais 330kg, £960 (290), S Taylor, Ligoniel Charolais 320kg, £925 (289), A Stevenson, Armoy Charolais 310kg, £880 (283), Patrick McSparron, Cushendun Charolais 310kg, £880 (283), Frank McCormick, Martinstown Charolais 320kg, £905 (282), David McClintock, Broughshane Charolais 320kg, £905 (282), Wharry and McCurdy, Carnlough Charolais 330kg, £930 (281), Mrs M Crawford, Carnalbana Charolais 320kg, £900 (281), Charolais 310kg, £865 (279), Mrs M Crawford, Charolais 330kg, £910 (275), D Thompson, Bushmills Limousin 320kg, £870 (271), H V McCambridge, Carnlough (2) Limousin 320kg, £865 (270), (2) Limousin 330kg, £890 (269).

351kg and over

A S Millar, Antrim Charolais 360kg, £1,040 (288), B McAllister, Glenarm Limousin 390kg, £1,080 (276), R J McNeill, Glenarm Charolais 370kg, £1,020 (275), James Ellison, Parkgate Limousin 360kg, £975 (270), H V McCambridge, Carnlough Charolais 370kg, £990 (267), R J McNeill, Belgian Blue 390kg, £1,035 (265), N and S Wilson, Rathkenny Charolais 370kg, £980 (264), A S Millar, Antrim Charolais 360kg, £950 (263), Charolais 380kg, £1,000 (263), Frank McCormick, Martinstown Charolais 360kg, £935 (259), Wharry and McCurdy, Carnlough Charolais 370kg, £960 (259), James Ellison, Limousin 380kg, £985 (259), N and S Wilson, Rathkenny Charolais 380kg, £975 (256), R J Hoey, Ballymena Limousin 370kg, £940 (254), Limousin 380kg, £950 (250), N and S Wilson, Rathkenny Charolais 390kg, £975 (250).

A smaller sale of sheep in Ballymena on Monday evening resulted in a steady trade.

Ewes and lambs sold to £170, springers to £128, stores to £76 and pet lambs to £47.

Leading prices as follows:

Ewes and lambs sold to: Robert Adams, Ballymena 1 Texel ewe and 2 lambs £170, N and P Park, Antrim 2 Suffolk ewes and 4 lambs £165, Robert Adams 1 Texel ewe and 2 lambs £150, N and P Park 1 Charollais ewe and 2 lambs £142, D Devlin, Randalstown 1 Texel ewe and 2 lambs £132, E McKendry, Ballymena 2 Suffolk ewes and 2 lambs £132, M Buckley, Carrickfergus 1 Texel ewe and 1 lamb £130, T Mulholland, Loughgiel 1 cross bred ewe and 2 lambs £128, 1 cross bred ewe and 2 lambs £118.

Springers sold to: A Lynn, Ballycastle 8 cross bred ewes in lamb £128, 9 cross bred ewes in lamb £112, Jonathan Dunn, Ballyclare 2 Suffolk ewes in lamb £108, D McKinley, Ballycastle 12 Blackface in lamb £105, P Mullan, Limavady 9 cross bred ewes in lambs £102.

Store lambs sold to: John McConaghie, Glenarm 6 Dorset £76, R T Buchanan, Ballymena 23 Texel £73, Ian Mills, Glenarm 2 Suffolk £69, R T Buchanan, 15 Texel £69.

An entry of 200 stores in Ballymena on Tuesday resulted in a terrific trade.

Bullocks sold to £695 over for a Limousin 610kg at £1,305 offered by D Christie, Ballymoney.

Heifers sold to £660 over for a Charolais 600kg at £1,260 presented by Kevin McErlain, Armoy.

Bulls/bullocks 0-500kgs

J P O’Neill, Cushendall Limousin 310kg, £800 (258), J Kealey, Magherafelt Aberdeen Angus 460kg, £1,050 (228), Hazel Forsythe, Ballynure Limousin 460kg, £1,030 (223), A O’Neill, Cushendall Limousin 360kg, £795 (220), Carrigeen Farms, Templepatrick Charolais 500kg, £1,095 (219), J P O’Neill, Limousin 380kg, £825 (217), Carrigeen Farms, Charolais 490kg, £1,060 (216), D Gillespie, Doagh Limousin 450kg, £970 (215), R I Bashford, Magheramourne Limousin 500kg, £1,070 (214), J Kealey, Magherafelt Limousin 420kg, £895 (213), D Gillespie, Doagh Limousin 500kg, £1,055 (211), S J C Woodburn, Ballyclare Hereford 490kg, £1,020 (208), Carrigeen Farms, Simmental 470kg, £950 (202), Mrs J Hutchinson, Ballyclare Charolais 500kg, £1,000 (200), S J C Woodburn, (2) Aberdeen Angus 430kg, £855 (198).

501kg and over

D Christie, Ballymoney Limousin 570kg, £1,260 (221), R Dawson, Stoneyford Limousin 540kg, £1,160 (214), Limousin 520kg, £1,115 (214), D Christie, Limousin 610kg, £1,305 (213), Kevin McErlain, Armoy Limousin 520kg, £1,105 (212), Hazel Forsythe, Ballynure Limousin 530kg, £1,105 (208), Carrigeen Farms, Templepatrick Simmental 550kg, £1,145 (208), Hazel Forsythe, Limousin 550kg, £1,145 (208), R Bell, Dundrod Charolais 570kg, £1,185 (207), Carrigeen Farms, Charolais 530kg, £1,100 (207), W Millar, Broughshane Charolais 620kg, £1,280 (206), Carrigeen Farms, Parkgate Simmental 540kg, £1,115 (206), D Christie, Ballymoney Limousin 550kg, £1,135 (206), Mrs J Hutchinson, Ballyclare Charolais 510kg, £1,050 (205), W Millar, Broughshane Limousin 600kg, £1,235 (205), R I Bashford, Magheramourne Limousin 530kg, £1,090 (205).

Heifers 0-500kgs

J Adams, Bellaghy Charolais 430kg, £970 (225), T J C Alexander, Templepatrick Charolais 450kg, £970 (215), Carrigeen Farms, Charolais 490kg, £1,040 (212), J Adams, Charolais 450kg, £950 (211), A O’Neill, Cushendall Limousin 320kg, £670 (209), J Adams, Charolais 430kg, £900 (209), Donal Gillan, Garvagh Blonde d'Aquitaine 430kg, £900 (209), J Adams, Charolais 430kg, £940 (208), Mrs J Hutchinson, Ballyclare Charolais 430kg, £895 (208), J P O’Neill, Cushendall Limousin 300kg, £620 (206), Mrs J Hutchinson, Charolais 430kg, £885 (205), Charolais 460kg, £940 (204), J P O’Neill, Limousin 340kg, £690 (202), Donal Gillan, Garvagh Blonde d'Aquitaine 410kg, £830 (202), T J Alexander, Templepatrick Limousin 460kg, £930 (202), Mrs J Hutchinson, Charolais 460kg, £930 (202).

501kg and over

Kevin McErlain, Armoy Charolais 600kg, £1,260 (210), Limousin 530kg, £1,100 (207), Donal Gillan, Garvagh Belgian Blue 530kg, £1,090 (205), A Hall, Antrim Belgian Blue 520kg, £1,000 (192), N Hall, Antrim Aberdeen Angus 610kg, £1,140 (186), D Gillespie, Doagh Limousin 560kg, £1,045 (186), T J Alexander, Templepatrick Blonde d'Aquitaine 520kg, £970 (186), J Thompson, Kells Limousin 540kg, £1,000 (185), R and S McMullan, Broughshane Montbeliarde 590kg, £1,070 (181), D Gillespie, Doagh Limousin 510kg, £925 (181), Donal Gillan, Garvagh Hereford 540kg, £975 (180), D Gillespie, Limousin 670kg, £1,200 (179), Kevin McErlain, Armoy Shorthorn 540kg, £965 (178), D Gillespie, Limouisn 510kg, £910 (178), Kevin McErlain Shorthorn 540kg, £960 (177), N Hall, Antrim Aberdeen Angus 520kg, £920 (176).

An entry of 2,559 sheep in Ballymena resulted in a steady trade.

Fat hoggets sold to 463p for a pen of Beltex 23.5kg at £109 offered by J W Harbinson, Limavady and to a top per head of £110 for a pen of heavy BFL 30kg.

Fat ewes sold to £107.

Fat hoggets (2,201)

J W Harbinson, Limavady 2 Beltex 23.5kg, £109 (463), H McCracken, Ballywalter 17 Texel 22kg, £100 (454), I Montgomery, Glenwherry 8 Texel 23.5kg, £105.50 (448), T Wright, Ballymoney 9 Dorset 23kg, £100.50 (437), J McFetridge, Glenarm 12 Dorset 24.5kg, £105.50 (430), Joel Lamont, Glenarm 7 Suffolk 24kg, £103 (429), J S and A Ritchie, Kells 40 Texel 24kg, £103 (429), Phillip Kerr, Cloughmills 7 Suffolk 24.5kg, £104.50 (426), David McMullan, Broughshane 4 Texel 24kg, £102 (425), Scott Wharry, Glenarm 17 Suffolk 22kg, £93 (423), Brian McConnell, Doagh 16 Dorset 22kg, £93 (422), Matt Gingles, Kilwaughter 14 cross bred 22kg, £93 (422), J McCamley, Carrick 12 Texel 24kg £103.50 (422), local farmer 28 cross bred 22.5kg, £95 (422), Robert McNinch, Larne 6 Texel 23.5kg, £99 (421), David Magill, Ballymena 13 Texel 24kg, £101 (420), Alan Paul, Maghera 48 Texel 24kg, £100.80 (420), D Carson, Dundrod 12 Texel 23kg, £96.50 (419), H Carson, Dundrod 27 Suffolk 24kg, £100.50 (418), Wendy McDonnell, Ballygally 3 Texel 22kg, £92 (418).

Top prices per head:J R Loughery, Limavady 1 BLF 30kg, £110, J W Harbinson, Limavady 2 Beltex 23.5kg, £109, H McCracken, Ballywalter 5 Texel 31.5kg, £109, I Morrison, Dunloy 5 Texel 27kg, £107, T J and I Bell, Ballyclare 31 Texel 30.5kg, £107, Robert Boville, Toomebridge 50 Texel 26.5kg, £106.50, M Park, Ballymena 7 Texel 27kg, £106.50, J Duffin, Ballygally 9 Texel 25.5kg, £106.50, Jennifer McCurdy, Bushmills 12 Texel 27.5kg, £106.50, Thomas Bell, Randalstown 14 Texel 28kg, £106.50, local producer 7 Suffolk 28.5kg, £106.50, S Thompson, Glenarm 27 Suffolk 25.5kg, £106.20, J A O’Kane, Carnlough 6 Texel 29kg, £106, J McFetridge, Glenarm 12 Dorset 24.5kg, £105.50, I Montgomery, Glenwherry 8 Texel 23.5kg, £105.50, G K Dunlop, Templepatrick 5 Suffolk 33.5kg, £105, J W Bristow, Portglenone 14 Texel 25kg, £104.50, Philip Kerr, Cloughmills 7 Suffolk 24.5kg, £104.50, S Creith, Bushmills 36 Texel 25.5kg, £104.50, J McMordie, Moorfields 5 Dorset 25.5kg, £104.

Fat ewes (358)

First quality

Suffolk - £80-£107

Texel - £80-£106

Cross bred - £70-£88

Blackface - £50-£68